Taco Casserole
We love Mexican food and I love easy meals, this fits both. Serve with a salad and it's a meal!
We love Mexican food and I love easy meals, this fits both. Serve with a salad and it's a meal!
Very good,with modifications!*LOL* I didn't have tomato soup on hand, so I added a cup of salsa and 2 diced roma tomatoes.I also added dashes of red pepper to add more spice! Instead of tortilla chips, I added chili and lime flavored Fritoes, YUM! I,too,sprinkled cheese before the layer of chips, then more cheese after the chips. Baking time should be reduced to 15-20 minutes. Thank you!!Read More
We really didn't like this at all. It tasted like beef-a-roni with a little spice and it was not good. We ended up throwing most of it away. But we do not like beef-a-roni. Maybe this would be good withbeans instead of macaroni noodles.Read More
Very good,with modifications!*LOL* I didn't have tomato soup on hand, so I added a cup of salsa and 2 diced roma tomatoes.I also added dashes of red pepper to add more spice! Instead of tortilla chips, I added chili and lime flavored Fritoes, YUM! I,too,sprinkled cheese before the layer of chips, then more cheese after the chips. Baking time should be reduced to 15-20 minutes. Thank you!!
Thanks for a great recipe! The macaroni gave it a fabulous twist. My family of "expert" food critics LOVED it, particularly my finicky nine-year-old, who had two helpings. I used a little more cheese and enough tortilla chips on top to cover the casserole. NOTE: After making this a few times, I've decided to heat the tortilla chips separately and put them on top of each individual portion. This dish leaves lots of leftovers and soggy tortilla chips are not good.
Super good and super easy! Just be sure and drain the cooked beef before adding the other ingredients. I made my casserole as lowfat as possible by using very lean beef, lowfat tomato soup, and very little cheese. The second time I made this, I added 3/4 cup chopped bell pepper, and what a difference it made in the color - turned out so pretty. You don't need to bake it more than 15 minutes, or it tends to dry out. Thanks so much for the recipe!
I chose this recipe because I had everything on hand and wanted something different for supper. I made it per the instructions only adding some garlic and used a 28oz can of tomatoes as others said it tended to be dry. We enjoyed it but these are the changes I will do the next time I make it. I will cut the macaroni in half and add a layer of refried beans on the bottom, per another review. I will use 2 pkgs of season mix, put in a layer of cheese and use salsa in place of tomato soup. I think the soup made it too sweet. It definately is a keeper and I would like to thank Debi for sharing it.
This is tasty and easy. I made some changes: I browned ground turkey and seasoned it with the taco mix and moved it to a big bowl. In the same pan I sweat the onion until translucent and put it in the bowl with the meat. I skipped the condensed tomato soup but to the bowl I added 1 can of Rotel Original diced tomatoes and green chilies and 1 can of southwestern jalapeno black beans with lime juice and only 4oz of cooked macaroni. Mixed it all together - put in in the baking dish and topped it with cheese. Just before it was done I added the tortilla chips and a sprinkle of some more cheese. YUM. This has a great kick - but isn't too spicy.
I'm a sucker for most casserole dishes, and I really liked this one. I used medium salsa in place of the tomatoes, and added a can of chili beans. The chips don't stay crisp long after it comes out of the oven, but they are a nice crunch when first served. I also added a few shakes of hot taco sauce, because I like it.
Very good! To give this a veggie boost, I added some canned kernal corn, and for spice, a couple of chopped jalepeno slices. I reduced the cheese as well. This is very good and I will most definitely make again. Thanks.
As always, I read the most helpful reviews and then modify the recipe with the suggestions I like. This was really good with some modifications of my own. First, I used Tostitos Hint of Lime corn chips. I crushed some in the bottom of the casserole dish and covered it with most of a can of nonfat refried beans to make a sort of crust. Then I put in a layer of chopped cilantro - this really added to the flavor and color. I fried the onion along with the beef, drained the fat, then added the taco seas. with water per packet directions. I replaced the tomato soup with a can of Rotel. I also added a can of pinto beans, can of corn, and small can of chopped green chilies. This way, it was really colorful, but it made a ton of filling. I'll be using what didn't fit into the casserole as "taco soup". I should have drained the cans first, because it came out really soupy, and I had to strain it anyway before I put it in the casserole. I left the chips off the top until serving. Baked it for only about 20 min. Topped with more crushed chips and sour cream, and Ole'! Husband really liked it, and I had two servings.
I did season the ground beef with salt and pepper. I also used Ro-tel instead of the diced tomatoes. The can is smaller, so I added some salsa. I also added corn and drained and rinsed black beans. I always add lime juice, lime zest, sea salt, chopped cilantro and cumin to sour cream to make a sour cream dressing, so this was excellent on top of the servings! My 15 year old loves this! I did top with Mexiblend cheese, baked and then topped with the crushed tortillas and a little bit more cheese and baked about 8 minutes. will make it again soon!
Good, but not outstanding. I doubled the amount of cheese.
I rated this recipe 5 stars however I made a few changes and added a couple of things. I'm sure someone will get angry because I didn't make it as described however that's the value of reading the reviews and customizing the recipe. I didn't use tomato soup or the onions. I cooked the ground beef just like the taco seasoning package suggested, then added 1 10 oz can of Rotel diced tomatoes and green chilis, chopped up 10 fresh cherry tomatoes, chopped cilantro and corn. I tried to keep it mild for my children but flavorful for my wife and I. Also, I put a can of re-fried beans on the bottom of the baking dish followed by a layer of cheese. I put another layer of cheese on top, baked for 20 minutes and served with hot tortilla chips on top, lettuce, fresh tomatoes and olives. Both kids actually had two helpings. It tasted like an upside down tostada. Definitely added to the dinner rotation.
Well when I first made this, I thought it was very good, and very quick. I tried to stay as close to the original recipe as possible. The only change was the crush chips, I did add them to each persons helping after cooking. I have some picky eaters. This was great and I have made it again and really you can adapt this based on what you have on hand, ex: Doritos for tortilla chips, Salsa for tomatoes etc, still great. My best comment is - this is a meal I love better as leftovers, I don't know if it is the flavors blending overnight , but super yummy the next day. Thanks!
Oh wow, this is amazing! It's easy to make and so versatile, you can easily add the things that your family likes. After reading some of the reviews and finding some things that I know we would love I made just a few changes. I spread a can of refried beans on the bottom of the pan before adding the beef mixture. I used 2 pkgs. of taco seasoning mix, used our favorite salsa in place of the tomato soup, and put a couple of spoonfuls of cream cheese in the meat mixture once it was done browning. I used mexican cheese and used more of it. Instead of putting the chips in with the casserole, we just crushed fritos on top of the casserole on our own individual plates. Casseroles with chips in them make the chips soggy for leftovers and this way we didn't have to worry about that. We will be making this often!
Made just as recipe stated, and everyone enjoyed it. Topped servings with shredded lettuce, sour cream and taco sauce. My husband said he'd prefer to put the chips on after the casserole was baked, so I'll do that next time. Easy, tasty and liked by everyone - a good weeknight meal.
This was really good and super easy. I added a can of black beans and then a layer of sweet kernel corn on the bottom for added taste/color/nutrition. I also added a can of sliced jalapenos on top and used salsa instead of soup as previous reviewers suggested because my boyfriend likes things really spicy.. and I used blue corn chips for color. It was delicious and made so much food we were eating on it for 3 days!
This was a wonderful recipe! My whole family loved it including my fussy 3 1/2 year old.The only thing I did different was add a can of corn b4 baking.Will be making this one again for sure!
Very good and quick to make! I think in the future I would only change one step: I cooked this for only my husband and me (intending to use leftovers for lunches). The tortilla chips were very good the first night we ate it. But by the time we ate it for leftovers, the tortilla chips were obviously soggy. Next time I will probably just put tortilla chips on the portions on our plate (it doesn't make a huge difference if you put them on the casserole as you're baking it the oven; when I eat leftovers, I just reheat a portion, and then add tortilla chips to the top). A friend of mine suggested adding corn and kidney beans. I think I will try this next time.
This is a five star meal with the following modifications: 1. Cook the meat with the taco seasoning and 3/4 cup of water. Let the meat simmer and absorb the seasoning for five minutes or so. 2. After this I added the onion and additional ingredients. 3. I used a jar of salsa instead of the can of tomatoes. I have four, young children and they loved this.
This is a fabulous casserole, and I'm always fascinated by simple ingredients coming together easily to create something the whole family loves. I did make a few changes to the recipe--some are similar to suggestions made by other readers. I doubled the recipe to fit comfortably in our large lasagna pan, but I'll use proportions here to reflect the original recipe. I added 1/4 C. chopped cilantro (we love it, but it may not be to everybody's taste), plus 1 can of drained black beans to sneak in some veggies and wonderful texture. I also added 1/2 C. mild taco sauce. I found that crushing tostada shells to mix with the cheese worked great for the topping---and it wasn't too salty, as tortilla chips can be. One tip, as with any pasta-based casserole, is to truly cook the macaroni to just the beginning stage of al dente--don't overcook it, as it can easily become mushy after baking. This is a terrific recipe, easily adaptable to ingredients you have on hand, and it will be a family favorite for years!
I did change a few things as per previous reviews Layered refried beans on bottom, added 1 can drained kernel corn, substituted rotel tomatoes for regular ones and I added 1/2 container of fresh salsa. Served it with fresh broken tortilla chips on bottom of bowl when I served it with toppings of choice...sour cream, green onions, fresh guacamole and fresh salsa. It was fabulous
Easy, filling and fast! The greatest plus, is my kids loved it!! This is definitely a keeper. Only thing I added to recipe is black beans, salsa instead of tomato soup. Crushed tortilla chips are better to me once dish is finished cooking, and you can add on top of individual servings instead of entire casserole. That way the dish always has that crunch. Sour cream topped it off. Yummy-yum.
Simple and tasty meal that the kids loved. I added a can of black beans and some corn to the meat. I did not use tomato soup, instead I added a can of diced tomatos with green chillies and 1/4 cup of salsa. Served with jalapeños and sour cream. It will be one of those dishes I make to freeze ahead for a quick and easy meal.
Easy and tasted great. Of course I couldn't follow the recipe---cooked garlic with the burger and onions, used about 3 cups of macaroni, and used salsa instead of tomato soup. Also, brilliant idea from another review: crunch up the tortilla chips and nuke them, then sprinkle them on each serving. Only cooked this dish about 10 mins. Husband said I better make again!
We really didn't like this at all. It tasted like beef-a-roni with a little spice and it was not good. We ended up throwing most of it away. But we do not like beef-a-roni. Maybe this would be good withbeans instead of macaroni noodles.
Always read the reviews & they will help you adjust the recipe to your own taste. This was very tasty!! Everything was in the pantry. NO shopping. I used ground tky, 1 sm. onion chopped, med. shell pasta, 1 jar pace med salsa, 1 can med chilies, 1 can rotel tomatoes with peppers, taco seas. & threw a handful of taco cheese in mixture while it simmered. Put it in a casserole with more taco cheese on top. Baked only long enough for cheese to melt. 10 min. Almost forgot. Many complained how dry it was so I added about 1/2 cup water while it simmered on stove. Took it for lunch today & it was nice & moist. Thanks Debi!!! I will make this again & probably add corn
Big hit with family. I would do less tortilla chips on top next time, a bit too much taste with recommended amount.
Yummy "as given" but tweaked it just a tad: added garlic, added cumin, added more cheese, added canned corn, added kidney beans, omitted the chips, and only used cheddar cheese, but still a wonderful recipe!!! I used GF noodles. It made a lot so we can use the sensational leftovers, which only get better with time. Thanks a bunch!!
This was a good casserole dish. My 15 month old devoured it; it was the quietest dinner we've had in a while! I put a layer of chili beans mixed with rice on the bottom and topped that with some frozen corn before putting the meat/pasta mixture on top. I used salsa in place of the diced tomatoes and mixed one cup of cheese into the meat and used one cup of cheese on top of the meat. I sprinkled the chips on top after baking so as to avoid them getting soggy.
It was ok. It was really spicy so next time i am halfing the taco seasoning
My family really likes this recipe however I do add a can of corn and a can of black beans both drained. I love how versital this recipe is, you can add/omitt anything you want.
Very good! A homemade Hamburger Helper of sorts! Will probably use more ground beef next time just because we like a lot of meat. Used 3/4 can of tomato sauce rather than tomato soup and used 2 packets of taco seasoning. I also used 2 cups of taco blend cheese on the top. Topped serving with additional crushed chips, dallop of sour cream and scallions. Served with salad and rolls. Would be great potluck dish as an alternative to goulash.
I made this for 30 "starving" EMT's in my daughters' rescue squad. Naturally, I tripled the recipe. I did add 2 cans of green chilies and one of the 3 taco seasoning packets was the "hot" variety. I am now their favorite cook and I've had 19 requests for this recipe. The aroma, alone, is to die for. It was easy, super delicious and VERY well received!! I'm making it tonight for DH and me and freezing half. Thank you Debi!!
The only changes I made were adding a drained can of whole kernel corn and 2 packs of taco seasoning. It was great! My husband and I looked forward to the leftovers. Thanks for sharing.
Yum! As per some reviews I cooked the meat with onion and added green pepper, then added the taco seasoning with water as per directions to thicken. I also used salsa instead of diced tomatoes and tossed in a can of black beans for an extra punch of fibre. I baked with cheese on top and put the crushed chips on a cookie sheet for the last 3 minutes to toast then added them to each portion. AWESOME!! Even my 3 year old loved it!! This is definitely being added to my regular dinner rotation. I may toss in a can of corn next time for a bit more veg and a touch of sweetness.
AWESOME! Use salsa instead of tomatoes. Added 1 small can of corn, 1 can of black beans, half a red pepper, and a whole onion.
Delicious. Skipped the tortila chips (not needed) used 5oz of mixed cheddar cheese and lowfat mexican cheese blend. Also added a bunch of garlic powder.
I really enjoyed it. I also added black olives and I topped it with shredded lettuce and some sour cream.
A+ and easy!!! Only baked 15 mins and used salsa and about 1/2 cup water. Fantastic!!!
Made this for Superbowl dinner and it was a huge hit!!! Add hot sauce for a kick!
Ooooh this is good, I made the recipe exactly and it turned out great! My son and I enjoyed it, it is better with sour cream and extra salsa on top,he ate it with taco chips! Will make this again! Thanks
This was absolutly fantastic!!! I did as some others and omitted the diced tomatoes and used about 3/4 jar of salsa instead. I also mixed the soup, salsa, 2/3 cup of water and the taco seasoning into the meat as well as 1/2 the cheese and about a tbs of garlic salt and a bell pepper. Then I mixed it all together and baked for about 15-20 minutes instead of 30...I topped with the cheese only and served lettuce, sour cream and crushed tortilla chips on the side. My kids LOVED it...will DEFINATELY keep this one and make again! Thanks so much!
We enjoyed this recipe. I agree with previous reviewers : you don't need to bake it for the full time. I think we baked for 20 minutes, just long enough to brown the cheese. I almost skipped the crushed chips on top, but I am glad I didn't since they add a great corn crunch that really works well with this casserole. We will keep this as a dinner option for busy nights. Oh, and I used ground chicken breast instead of beef. If you are used to ground chicken in other recipes, you will love it here. This is an easy, quick and tasty dinner. Thanks for the recipe Debi!
I enjoyed this. It was very easy dish, especially for Super Bowl. I took the advice of a previous person and added some black beans, and a little bit more cheese.
This recipe was SO easy and SO delicious and made really great leftovers. I did 2x the meat and 1.5x the pasta, added an extra taco seasoning packet and added 1 15 oz can of tomato sauce since it got a bit thicker. It turned out WONDERFUL. The only thing I would change next time is to do just cheese on the top, and scoop it up with fresh tortilla chips after it's cooked. The tortilla chips baked on top turned a bit stale seeming when reheated.
this recipe was pretty good, and definitely earns points for easy. i did not bake it as a casserole, but topped the meat mixture in the skillet with the chips and cheese and just served it from the pan (which worked just fine). i also subbed ground turkey but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. it tastes good, there's just nothing "out of this world good" about this recipe. thanks!
Delicious! I love casseroles (who doesn't? lol) I changed this ever so slightly to suit our tastes (left out the onions and used medium chunky salsa instead of diced tomatoes). Turned out delicious! For serving, I drizzled taco sauce along with sour cream. Yum yum yum!
Surprisingly good with a few alterations. I omitted the tomato soup and like others, added a jar of salsa instead. Also used 2 cans of diced tomatoes. The topping was crunchy and delicious. My husband loved it.
I made this recipe for my daughter's b-day party and everyone loved it and wanted the recipe. Even my Aunt who doesn't like tacos had 3 helpings! I will definitely be making this again. The only thing I changed is that I tripled the serving and instead of 3 cans of diced tomatoes, I used 2 cans and then 1 can diced tomatoes with green chiles. Gave it just a little kick! Yum!
This is a fabulous recipe. I did, however, make two changes. Instead of tomato soup I used salsa. Also, I used diced tomatoes with green chilles. This added an added spice to the dish. Once reheating one may want to add more chips because they do not reheat well. Really good choice for dinner.
My husband loved this casserole! He ate it three days in a row while I was out of town. I made it a little healthier using ground turkey and hand-shredding low-fat cheese - both sharp cheddar and monterey jack. I also added one can of drained black beans.
I'm tweaking this tonigh by using shredded chicken and chicken taco seasoning. I'm also using less sodium tortilla chips and an extra can of diced tomatoes while reserving the juice to add as needed. I also used seasoned diced tomatoes with garlic, basil & oregano. The other one was roasted garlic. I think they're both by Hunt's. I used whole wheat macaroni and did the whole box to use whatever was left over for another meal. For the cheese, I had Mexican shredded cheese on hand and it blended perfectly. Some of us tossed it with sour cream, salsa, Tapatio and green onions. This has become another family favorite! :D Healthy & delish! ;)
My family and I love this recipe. I usually double it so I can give some to my parents. I make it on a regular basis and don't change a thing except maybe add bell pepper if I have some. It's easy and delicious!
This recipe is fantastic! I make this about every 1-2 weeks. I add a layer of refried beans to the bottom of the casserole dish before adding everything on top and baking. It's so good!
Not half bad. I thought it would be like hamburger helper but it tasted better. I used all cheddar which I mixed into the casserole before baking plus topped it with extra. I didn't put the crushed tortilla chips on until it was out of the oven and I used the sour cream & drizzled hot salsa over the whole thing. Pretty easy & hubby thought it was decent.
Not too impressed with this, sorry. My husband made this as written and I had to smother it with lemon and green pepper sauce along with the sour cream.
this is wonderful, I used spicy nacho tortilla chips :)
My husband absolutely loved this. I added a can of refried beans to the bottom of the baking dish, then layered the other stuff over it. I'll be making this again soon, with a lot more chips on top, per the hubby's request. Thanks for this recipe.
Very tasty. The only change I made was subbing the diced tomatoes with salsa. Added the chips the last 5 minutes but may add them sooner next time. Definitely will make again.
Pretty good recipe. Don't make it the day before and warm it up. It gets dry and the corn chips gets mushy.
very good and simple- I did use the salsa instead of the diced tomatoes
This tasted really good. I made a couple of modifications; I am vegetarian, so substituted a package of griller crumbles for the beef, and also added a can of corn to the mix. I didn't give this 5 stars because I had some difficulty with the measurements in the recipe. For instance, I had taco seasoning in a can (had to take extra effort and time to figure out how much is 1.25 oz? would have been easier to read X number of teaspoons or tablespoons). It would have been easier as well to just be told 1/2 cup of grated cheese, instead of 2 oz, for those who don't have a measuring scale and who don't use the grated cheese out of a bag (thankfully, I had the bag to help do the measurements, as there were 12 oz in the bag). Also I had this question - are the tomatoes supposed to be drained or undrained? (I drained them). Overall, because it was a great tasting casserole, I will definitely make this again.
I was disapointed in the crusty layer that forms on the top from the chips and cheese I think it would be much better with the chiips and cheese stired in.
This dish was interesting. I felt the noodles changed the whole dish into something completely different. Not in a bad way just different.
Good recipe, I like the macaroni which adds another level of texture and gives it that extra something. This recipe can be changed up by adding ingredients such as green chillies like I did, bravo
If you like Hamburger Helper,you'll like this.
Great recipe! I subbed salsa for diced tomatoes and added a yellow bell pepper to the skillet with the ground beef and onion. This smelled so good after everything was combined in the skillet that I had a hard time not eating it right then instead of baking it, lol!
This was really delicious. I took it to a church luncheon so added some things to stretch it further -- green peppers, as others have suggested, and a can of black beans. I skipped the tomato soup and used the diced tomatoes the recipe calls for plus a large jar of Newman's Own medium-spicy salsa with pineapple. Everyone loved it.
added lots of extras, corn, black beans, little bit of minced garlic and green chilis. I substituted ground beef for lean turkey. Topped with sliced avocado, sour cream, celantro and black olives. Husband ate two servings, and even the kids enjoyed.
This is one of those great recipes that calls for ingredients you probably already have on hand. And its one of those that you can add extras to as well (black beans, corn, etc.). My family loved it. I omitted the tortilla chips on the top and instead crushed them into bowls and then put the casserole on top. .
Kid approved. I used salsa instead of the can of tomatoes. Both kids and husband liked it...so it considered a hit! I used whole wheat pasta and low fat cheese and noone new the difference. Thanks!
This is really good. Havent sat down to eat any of it yet, but took a bite and its yummy! :) Dont have any green onions, but will be using some sour cream and some shredded lettuce. Will be sending some with my hubby for lunch and some tortilla chips on the side so he can eat them like nachos. Thanks for this CHEAP and YUMMY meal! UPDATE: My husband made me make this for him 2 nights in a row! Just wanted to share :)
Such a good recipe! Packed with tons of flavor, especially if you use homemade taco seasoning.
Easy recipe to make. I didnt have macaroni noodles on hand, so I used egg noodles and it worked out well. I wouldnt add the chips until right before serving as well. That way their still crispy. Overall a great recipe!
My grandson and I loved this recipe but I made a few changes after reading the other interviews. I used a bit less than 8 oz. of pasta and increased the Taco Mix to 1 1/2 packages to make the casserole less bland. In addition, I used Fritos rather than tortillia chips to add more variety.
This was good. The only change I made was that I used more cheese, and didn't add the chips. I also only baked it for about 15-20 minutes. My kids LOVED it and asked when I would make it again. My husband liked it too, and he's not a big fan of tacos. I'll definitely make it again.
This recipe is a good base. I couldn't bring myself to follow it exactly, however. I used fresh tomatoes and not canned. The four ounces of cheese wasn't enough to cover the dish. Roughly ended up using 3.5 cups of cheese total. And I also cooked the meat with the taco seasoning before adding anything else in. I can't stand when the meat isn't seasoned properly. Like I said, it was a good base, and overall wouldn't be bad as is.
This was a great meal, but I made changes/additions after reading the comments. I added a can of Rotel, added half a can of black beans, used fire roasted diced tomatoes, used a lot more cheese, and used Fritos instead of tortilla chips. My teenaged son loved it!!!! Nice, hearty, and easy to make!
When making this, we took MRSDAVIS' advice of switching salsa for the tomatoes. Definitely an upgrade. We also used 8oz of mexican cheese instead of the recommended 4oz. Bake time was also pared down to about 15 minutes. Great dish, but receives a four star rating because of our modifications. Next time I plan on halving the amount of soup and adding enchilada sauce.
My family liked it. I did use more cheese and doubled the taco seasoning. I also used nacho doritos on top, but put them on after it was all cooked so they would stay crunchy.
My husband LOVED this! I omitted the pasta because I had some left over Mexican rice. I did as others had suggested and added minced garlic to the meat and onions as it was browning. Then, I added the taco seasoning and 1/4 cup of water. I used drained Rotel and drained corn as well, heated it through. Taste at this point; you can add seasoning here if you want: salt, red pepper flakes, cayenne.... I added 1/2 c. cheese that other reviewers suggested then went into a casserole dish. I sprinkled some cilantro and chives from my garden, the crushed taco shells and 1 c. shredded cheese. My husband couldn't stop raving about it!
Loved it!! Easy to make, I placed my casserole on a bed of lettuce with olives. Topped with sour cream and guacamole.
This was Very Yummy, what a good idea for Taco lovers!! My whole family LOVED it! Super easy too. I did NOT use the tomato soup or diced tomatoes as I didn't think it would be the right flavor for tacos, so I used a jar of salsa and 2 packets of taco sauce. And I did not bake with the taco chips, I topped each serving with them (so they wouldn't get soggy). Will definately make this again!!
I LOVE this casserole! I am vegetarian and I use MorningStar ground beef and it has been very well-reviewed by meat lovers! As others have said, the meat:macaroni ratio is off, so I use less pasta for each pound of meat. I like things a little spicy so here are some things I've changed: I use my own blended taco seasoning mix to cut the salt and add extra spice, I use salsa instead of canned tomatoes, and I throw in some fresh hot peppers from the garden or canned green chilis or jalapenos (whatever I have on hand). I also like to serve this over a bed of lettuce to make it more like a hot taco salad. YUM!
Good entertaining recipe. Tastes MUCH better the second day than the first (it was pretty bland the first day, actually). Taco seasoning was too spicy for me, so I used a blend of that and paprika, which worked well. As other reviews suggest, I added the tortilla chips only when serving.
SUPER QUICK AND EASY. HOWEVER, NOTHING TO SPECIAL. I THOUGHT IT WAS OKAY BUT BOYFRIEND DID NOT CARE FOR IT. GREAT FOR A BUSY NIGHT THOUGH.
This was very tasty. My picky 4 year old kept telling me he loved it and ate a whole plate with no whining. I will definitely use this again!
Because I already have taco meat w/kidney beans prepared and frozen, this was super fast and easy to throw together. I added about a cup of taco cheese into the mix and then added about another cup on top. I also had about a cup of leftover prepared macaroni and cheese I threw in there. It was really good and the whole family liked it. It's a keeper.
I did alter this recipe a little by adding more cheese to the overall recipe (about 2 cups in all). I mixed 1/2 the cheese directly into the meat and noodle mixture and melted the rest on top of the crumbles chips. I also added some sliced black olives and sliced jalapeno peppers on top along with the green onions. The family LOVED it!
Okay. nothing spectacular
Extra cheese was a nice addition. Might try chunky salsa in lieu of chopped tomatoes for added zip, but this is a great dish for potluck dinners!
Delicious!! Very easy and very tasty. Makes a good amount of food as well.
This was pretty good and easy to make. Like someone else said, if you like hamburger helper you will like this. I find HH very salty, but this wasn't so I think this is better. It was good for leftovers as well.
This recipe is reminiscent of Hamburger Helper nights when I was a kid. If you love Hamburger Halper (like I do), you'll love this. I definitely wouldn't serve it to company though, since it's pretty sloppy-looking. I can not imagine it tasting as good without substituting the tomatoes for salsa. The salsa adds a good depth of flavor and a little bit of heat. While I love sour cream, this is much better without it.
My husband loved this and even asked if he could take the leftovers to work for lunch the next day! Usually he just goes out to eat! I did make a few changes to the recipe after reading the reviews. I cooked the ground beef in the taco seasoning and onions like making tacos, and I used a can of diced tomatoes with chilies and peppers to add a little more flavor. I also added some black beans and olives to the top of the casserole with the tomatoes and onions to give it more of a nachos presentation. It looked superb and tasted amazing! Thanks for the recipe!
Didn't have to change a thing on this one. Garnished with lite sour cream and green onions as Debi suggested.Yummy! Even my hard to please hubby enjoyed this one.Thanks Debi.
My family did not like this. My husband said it was like Hamburger Helper.
Super easy. Everyone went back for seconds. I cooked the meat according to the directions on the taco seasoning packet, adding a little more mexican seasoning, and used the diced tomatoes with green chiles.
This was so good. I was on here looking for a good mac and cheese recipe(didn't find what I'm looking for yet)but I did find this one! In 3 weeks I fixed this one twice but I added a layer of refried beans. And then I thought why not chile. so I use chile seasons and chile beans Loved it. Great recipe Thanks
Made this last night only doubled the recipe so my retired hubby could have plenty of leftovers. I made as is except I used a cup of extra sharp cheddar and 1 cup of colby/monterey cheese shredded...store didn't have monterey shredded...Perfect otherwise...I didn't add sour cream either but added plenty of green onions. This one's a keeper!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections