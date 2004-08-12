Taco Casserole

As always, I read the most helpful reviews and then modify the recipe with the suggestions I like. This was really good with some modifications of my own. First, I used Tostitos Hint of Lime corn chips. I crushed some in the bottom of the casserole dish and covered it with most of a can of nonfat refried beans to make a sort of crust. Then I put in a layer of chopped cilantro - this really added to the flavor and color. I fried the onion along with the beef, drained the fat, then added the taco seas. with water per packet directions. I replaced the tomato soup with a can of Rotel. I also added a can of pinto beans, can of corn, and small can of chopped green chilies. This way, it was really colorful, but it made a ton of filling. I'll be using what didn't fit into the casserole as "taco soup". I should have drained the cans first, because it came out really soupy, and I had to strain it anyway before I put it in the casserole. I left the chips off the top until serving. Baked it for only about 20 min. Topped with more crushed chips and sour cream, and Ole'! Husband really liked it, and I had two servings.