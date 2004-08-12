Taco Casserole

4.3
1026 Ratings
  • 5 528
  • 4 346
  • 3 114
  • 2 27
  • 1 11

We love Mexican food and I love easy meals, this fits both. Serve with a salad and it's a meal!

Recipe by Debi Van Name

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
86 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Cook pasta in a large pot of boiling water until al dente. Drain.

  • In a large skillet, cook and stir ground beef and chopped onion over medium heat until brown. Mix in tomato soup, diced tomatoes, and taco seasoning mix. Stir in pasta.

  • Spoon beef mixture into a 9x13 inch baking dish. Sprinkle crumbled taco chips and grated cheese on top.

  • Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, until the cheese is melted. Serve with chopped green onions and sour cream, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
334 calories; protein 15.6g; carbohydrates 28.2g; fat 17g; cholesterol 50.1mg; sodium 634.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022