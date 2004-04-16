Old Fashioned Macaroni Salad
My family has been making this for years, and it is my absolute favorite dish!
Less mayonnaise can be used for the dressing, if desired.
We loved this, even Scott who doesn't like cold pasta. I did make a coupld of changes. We used can chicken (don't like tuna)(I put in in a bowl and separated the chunks with a fork), used the little salad macaronies, red pepper instead of green and add chopped cucumber. We also used lite miracle whip instead of the mayo (we're not big mayo fans). I'd been looking for an easier way to make chicken mac salad and this was perfect. You couldn't even tell that the chicken was canned, and it was so much easier than boiling that chicken all day. thanks:-)Read More
I followed this recipe exactly. There was too much garlic for my taste. Also, my house smelled of garlic for 3 days because of this recipe. I would not make this again, and would reccomend anyone else trying this recipe start with less garlic powder and add until it suits your taste.Read More
We loved this, even Scott who doesn't like cold pasta. I did make a coupld of changes. We used can chicken (don't like tuna)(I put in in a bowl and separated the chunks with a fork), used the little salad macaronies, red pepper instead of green and add chopped cucumber. We also used lite miracle whip instead of the mayo (we're not big mayo fans). I'd been looking for an easier way to make chicken mac salad and this was perfect. You couldn't even tell that the chicken was canned, and it was so much easier than boiling that chicken all day. thanks:-)
Yum. I have made this twice now, the first time following it to a tee for (tuna macaroni) & the second time just looking for macaroni salad, in which I changed a bit. I used eggs instead of tuna, miracle whip instead of mayo, red peppers instead of green, and per my hubbys suggestion, ketchup instead of mustard (which was a suprisingly pleasnt change). We like it both ways! Thanks Jennie!
Great recipe if you don't like a sweet macaroni salad. My husband who hates the normal sweet macaroni salad loves this. He said what ever you do don't lose this recipe. I used one can of tuna and three boiled eggs and only 1 tbls of garlic powder.
I followed this recipe exactly. There was too much garlic for my taste. Also, my house smelled of garlic for 3 days because of this recipe. I would not make this again, and would reccomend anyone else trying this recipe start with less garlic powder and add until it suits your taste.
We were entertaining some neighbors and I made this to go along with a brisket and red potatoes. I didn't have any tuna, so I left it out, but added chopped boiled eggs. Instead of celery, I like to add minced onions and some paprika. I've read over other macaroni salad recipes that add some cider vinegar to the mayo. I'm thinking that would give it a sweet and sour taste, which I think I might try when I DO make this again. My company loved it!! Thanks bunches Jennie.
Made it first time and immediate realize that I must use honey Dijon mustard instead. I also added paprika and about 1 and 1/2 of table spoon of Dill pickle juice to taste. Without paprika and pickle juice it is kinda flat.
This has become my holy grail macaroni salad recipe. I took it to a church supper a couple of months ago, and it was a big hit!! I did make a minor change, in that I used Miracle Whip in place of the mayonnaise. Try it, you won't be disappointed.
I was looking for a super easy lunch and this was perfect! I added a pinch of celery salt (my husband hates celery, so we compromised) and took the advice on using a little bit of pickle juice. Very tasty!!! I will definitely use this recipe again!!
Wow! How about that garlic? Good salad, but I cut garlic back to 1t, used 4 green onions, 1 cup mayo, and 1T Dijon mustard. Hard cooked eggs will be used next time I make this. Thanks Jennie.
Made a huge bowl for church homecoming and everyone raved aboute it. This is the way my mom made it many years ago.
Excellent & quick!!!I've made this several times already and is so easy to make after I get home from work when I don't know what else to make. Very tasty! My mom and husband loved it too! I make this recipe now instead of the one I always used to make with eggs! Thanks! :)
I have searched FAR and WIDE for this recipe. I am exceptionally picky about my macaroni salad and could never quite replicate my grandmother's recipe, which I loved. This recipe gave me what I needed. However, all I used was macaroni, onion, celery, mayo & mustard. PERFECT and very "old fashioned". Pretty simple and just what I wanted. Thank you!
If it weren't for all the accessive garlic it would have been a 5. Next time i will cut it back because it's not needed and I may be in pain for hours after eating it. I used sweet peas in place of the bell pepper since we didn't have any and I also added olives.
I made this and changed this alittle b/c it was alot like a recipe my mom used to make. I used a whole box of macaroni, I added 3 long pickle quarters chopped into small pieces, I also added about 2 tbs of the pickle juice and I only used 3 heaping tbs of mayo since I added the pickle juice. I also didn't use the mustard and I added season salt w/ the seasonings, I also used less garlic powder, without even trying it 2 tbs sounds like ALOT of garlic I was wondering if it should read 2 teas. I probably added about 1/2 teas. I added the rest of the ingredients it called for. It looks wet at first but after sitting in the fridge for an hour or so the wetness soaks in and it was perfect! This was AWSOME!!! You could do alot to this recipe and it would come out great each time! Thanks.. I really missed this recipe and I'm glad you were featured on todays Daily Recipes!
Way too sweet. Next time I'll cut the sugar!
This recipe is almost identical to my own Macaroni salad recipe with a couple of changes: We hate celery, so I leave that out. I use red pepper instead of green pepper. I always add 3 ingredients that make my tuna macaroni salad special: a few chopped pickles, a shredded carrot, and a half a box of frozen green peas. I've brought this salad to a ton of camping trips and potlucks, and EVERYONE loves it! I also throw in a few dashes of Ranch dressing if I happen to have some in the fridge! Everyone always asks if I'm bringing the macaroni salad!
I tried this recipe out for the 4th of July barbecue. I omitted the tuna (my husband is allergic) and added hard-boiled eggs, which we love (I used 6 of them), as well as salad cubes (added a lot more green pepper to it!!!). This recipe does NOT taste sickeningly sweet like the store-bought, but adds an interesting flavor to the meal. Warning: if you're not a garlic lover, cut down on the garlic by half, you can smell this dish from miles away. This was an interesting twist on macaroni salad, but I'm not sure I'd make it again because of the heavy amount of garlic.
If there is one salad that brings back childhood memories it is this one. Whenever we had a summer picnic it was always on the table. Love it so and glad to have found the recipe.
Eh, it was ok. I did add some of the things that other people suggested (hard boiled eggs, cucumber, pickles) but this salad just didn't do it for me. Even after added a ton of salt it still tasted bland. I like the recipe on the side of the Mueller's box better. Sorry.
Came out great. My girlfriend was proud. :) Made enough for leftovers for the next week.
I used turkey breast cut up instead of the tuna and used spicy brown mustard and a cubanelle pepper. I was worried about the amount of garlic powder but it worked fine for my taste. I imagine all kinds of add-ins you could try with this but it's very good as is.
I TRYED THIS RECIPE, I USED EGGS INSTEAD OF TUNA, WE'RE NOT BIG TUNA FANS, AND ADDED HALF OF AN ONION, LITTLE PAPRIKA AND MIRACLE WHIP INSTEAD OF MAYO, AND I LIKED IT, AND MY HUSBAND REALLY LIKE IT TOO, THANKS FOR THE RECIPE.
Great salad. We love garlic so it was a hit. We also used Miracle Whip and it was wonderful!
Very good. I used a can of chicken in replace of the tuna. Other than that I left the recipe the same. I will be making this again. Thank you for sharing it. Delicious!
I'm very fond of this recipe. Thanks for sharing it.
Very good will make again next summer!
Too much onion and garlic powder. I like garlic but between the onion and the fake garlic flavor it was not good. May try again with less onion and one real garlic clove.
So simple, I had all ingredients on hand. Improvised garlic salt in place of garlic powder (and went easy on that since other reviewers mentioned it being too garlicky). Used what Miracle Whip I had remaining and used mayo too. I'll have to remember this recipe!
The fact that it is a Tuna Macaroni salad should be listed in your title. I make mine with a sweet onion, also for less experienced cooks- mention onion size or to taste. This ammount of mayo is too wet for my taste- I add enough to bind. Don't be afraid to customize this by using Dijon mustard as opposed to yellow mustard
Good, except waaaay too much garlic. I made it for myself over a weekend, which was fortunate since I quite literally exuded garlic -- could smell it on my skin. At least I kept the vampires away. I love garlic, but this recipe should cut the garlic by about two thirds. I made it again using 2 teaspoons and it was perfect.
This recipe was a hit at my potluck luncheon today. I did follow some of the advice of several folks who posted reviews ..I only used 1 can of tuna, added 3 eggs, reduced the garlic powder to 1 tsp..Everything else I kept the same..everyone loved it...and it was not dry after being in the fridge overnight...
Loved it
Just the way I like it!! For an experiment, I threw in some Dill and Thyme. It was even better!
This got rave reviews! Easy, quick, delish....a keeper for my party menus! Thank you!
Really great and very easy to prepare.
WOW! This is really good! I hesitated at 2 Tbs of garlic but I am a garlic lover and thought what the heck and was glad I did. Verrrrrrrry tasty! I substituted 4 hard boiled eggs for the tuna.
This is perfect for me. I used 1 box of elbow macaroni, 1 can of tuna and 5 hard boiled eggs, a splash or two of dill pickle juice, and real mayonnaise with the garlic powder, salt and pepper. Delicious! Thanks for sharing :)
i had some left over tuna salad that i knew no one would touch in days, so i made this. i halved the recipe, and by golly it was g-o-o-d. i was jonesing for that macaroni salad one of my staff shared with me so i added some raisins. it was a great contrast to the mustard. (for some reason, the mustard really stood out.)
TOO WET. OTHERWISE IS WOULD HAVE BEEN VERY GOOD
We made this for our superbowl party to accompany the homemade burgers my boyfriend made. We omitted the tuna and bell pepper but added fine shredded carrots. We got many compliments on this recipe will be a repeat!
My husband is a macaroni salad lover and he gave this one a "Double Thumbs Up"! Rather than use tuna, I substituted about 1 1/2 cups of salad shrimp. I would definitely prepare this salad again.
this is recipe I make all the time and I am asked for the recipe all the time. My grandmother used to make it and she was known as a great cook in her town. Definitely a keeper!
This recipie sounds good. Actually I made a version of this at home. Less onion needed (only need a tbsp), less mayo (add to taste) and add a chopped egg to accentuate flavor. Otherwise, is good.
Better than the bland store bought macaroni salad, much more flavor! Very much worth trying this recipe.
I wanted something a bit different than the usual macaroni salad, but it was different all right. Despite the small amount of mustard I added, it was way too much.
Great recipe. My family loved it especialy my husband who had 2nds 3rds and 4ths.I did have any black pepper but it was still good. I will b making this again. thanx
Although the title says "Old Fashioned" I think this recipe is wonderfully unique. Garlic is the KEY to this recipe! Don't even think about reducing it! This is a recipe my late wife used to make for picnics, potlucks, etc. and every time she served it, there were people asking for the recipe. I've lost her original recipe, but I'm so glad I found this one! I've been cravin git!
Wow! This is excellent. I made this to have for lunches the next few days, and it is very good. I had everything on hand to make it, except that I used red pepper instead of green and only had one can of tuna, so I also added two hard boiled eggs. I prefer Miracle Whip to mayo, so I used half and half. Also used celery salt instead of regular salt. Love it! Thanks for sharing!
Very good! I also added a little bit of fat free ranch. Will definitely make again!
This recipe is great! I don't like onions so left them out but I substituted one green bell pepper, instead used half a green and half red bell pepper. I also took other posted advice and used only 1 tbsp garlic powder. Turned out delicious. Try it out!
After tasting this I thought it had waay too much mayo in it, so I kept adding more macaroni..I ended up using the whole box! I added another can of tuna to compensate for the volume. I also only used about 1/2 the garlic powder and mustard. It came out quite good!
This was pretty good, but perhaps a bit too much of something I couldn't put a finger on. Maybe the garlic, though I usually like lots of garlic. Left out the green pepper. I'm sure I'll make it again, perhaps cutting the garlic a bit. One thing though is that I can't see this being 10 servings, even adding back in the volume of the pepper.
As is I would only rate a 3 as there is way too much garlic powder per our taste. I think this recipe does have a lot of potential.
Very good pasta salad. I substituted light Miracle Whip for the mayonnaise, and reduced it to 1/2 cup. I also substituted red pepper and dijon mustard for green and regular. I reduced the garlic powder to 2 tsp, and added 1 Tbl of cider vinegar, 1 tsp prepared horseradish, and two chopped hard-boiled eggs.
Made it as written and we thought it was good. Then took the advice of other reviewers and replaced one can of tuna with 2 hard boiled eggs. We liked it better that way.
I made this without tuna as a traditional mac salad and it was a big picnic hit. Wouldn't change anything.
We really liked this one. It was a definite keeper. Not a 5 star, but yummy just the same.
Delicious! I used a whole 1 lb. box of macaroni, a red bell pepper and added some chopped boiled eggs to mine- it was excellent :)
I tried this because it didn't have peas! I was very happy with the result!!
I really liked this recipe. It's simple to make and it taste just like my grandmas.
My mom made some version of this for years. I made this version and it was pretty good. Definately use only 1/4 or half of onion. I also added sliced black olives, which I think really MAKES the dish.
This is an awesome recipe. I used too much onion (I used a white onion, next time will try either green onion or purple onion..any other onion that is not quite so strong. The strong onion spoiled the taste, but yet it was good. I skipped the tuna (didn't use anything in its place) completely and it was good.
I just made this I've tasted it so far so good I'm waiting for It to get cold but my husband says if its good warm its going to be slamming cold
My husband wanted a macaroni salad like his Mother use to make. This was all I could find close to hers. I did double it (we were serving 20 people) did not add the tuna (I was worried not all would like it) everyone did like it. After the party my husband wanted to add the tuna to see what it would taste like. We loved it (next time I will make just like original recipe), it is very good both ways.
Waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay too much onion, way, way, WAY! Followed exactly, stunk up my fridge, tasted alright but never to be duplicated. Sorry. 1 whole (even small) onion AND the garlic powder were overkill.
Fantastic! I only rated it a 4 because I took the advice of others and cut down on the garlic and mustard, added paprika, and used some dill pickle relish (since I had no pickles to use juice). The pickle relish really added the missing zip to this salad.
Since my husband hates tuna, I substituted canned chunk chicken. I also reduced the amount of onion and garlic. It turned out great!
I substituted a red bell pepper for the green. We loved it! Good as a sandwich! Thanks!
Very good. We used orange pepper instead of green. Used about 1/2 cup chopped onion. I only added 1 1/2 tablespoon of garlic powder and only 1 cup mayo. Then we added cucumber and dill pickle relish and it was great. But I am sure it would be great just as written. We just embelished.
I really loved this recipe. The only thing I did different is instead of rinsing off the noodles I drained them and I added 6 slices of kraft American cheese and omitted green peppers and mustard. Instead I added 3 tbsp of French dressing. I did all this at once. No extra bowls or cooling off and instead of using a spoon to stir, I used my hands, it was excellent. I did notice that the recipe asked for 2c of noodles but I used 4c of dry elbow noodles, I could've used a little more mayo but still I put it refrigerator over night and it was good. We had it Memorial day.
It was perfect. My tuna cans were 5 ounces so I used 3 cans. And I added a little cayenne pepper. Just a tab. This was a perfect, easy recipe that taste great!!!
I took this to a cook-out and everyone enjoyed it. I still think that the recipe lacked a little something, but judging by the amount I had left to take home (about half), I think I will try and add my own twist to this one to get the flavor I am looking for. Maybe a little seasoned salt.
Delicious!! I left off the tuna, our family doesnt care for it, but added a little pimento. Other than that used the recipe as it is and it was a hit!
Very good recipe. I didn't put in the celery and cut the garlic to 1 tablespoon. Added paprika on the top. Definitely a keeper.
It was simply amazing! It was probably the best macaroni salad i've ever tasted. Since i didn't have any green bell pepper, I replaced it with one carrot that i have grated. Also, for the onion, I used red onion just because it gives color and, for me, it has a better taste then any other type of onion.
Excellent recipe. Tried this using all low-fat/fat-free ingredients and it turned out great. Plan on taking this to a cookout this weekend. One of my 3-year olds loved it. Thanks for sharing it!
I made it twice this week. It just flew out of the fridge! The second time I made 3 cups of noodles, and 1 tablespoon of mustard. The perfect macaroni salad, just like Nana used to make.
Was just OK. Very bland, it was missing something but I don't know what. Green pepper and celery was to much crunch. This salad was not for me.
Too much garlic. I'll make it again, but next time I'll put in just 1 Tblsp.
My husband and I thought this recipe was very good. I only used 1 cup mayo and added a boiled egg. Also I didn't have macaroni so I used whole wheat noodles. I wasn't sure how it would turn out but it was good. I'm sure with macaroni it will be great. This is a keeper.
This recipe was great!! I added some eggs and green onions to mine, but otherwise it was excellent!
this was a hit
I usually don't change a recipe the first time I try it but I did cut the garlic powder in half as others suggested. It turned out pretty good. Even better the next day. The next time I make it I will use half miracle whip and half mayo to give it a little sweeter taste.
I tried this and it was OK but really all I could taste was the bell pepper. Next time I'll leave that out
This was a good tuna pasta salad. I will make this again but for our tastes I would cut back on the mustard and the onion.
Great taste! I only had 1 can of tuna, and no green pepper, so I should have cut down on the garlic powder a little. It still was wonderful!
I used crab meat instead of tuna, which my husband won't eat. Good this way, but not a lot of flavor. Could it be the crab substitution?
My family loved this when i made it for them. Although, i didn't add the tuna, it still came out great. Thanks for the recipe.
I loved this and have FINALLY found my go-to Macaroni Salad recipe. Was making for a Volleyball gathering so I doubled the recipe but did NOT double the onion or garlic (social gathering/lots of kids). I also omitted the tuna and instead put in 4 hard boiled eggs, and sub'd red pepper for the green, which I minced. If making for home I would leave the onion the same and probably still halve the garlic. This DEFINITELY needs to sit overnight ... the flavors were SO MUCH BETTER the next day ... and onion totally mellowed out (thank god!). Will try with the tuna as well. GREAT recipe!
This recipe was excellent! I used a whole box of elbow macaroni, doubled the dressing and added approx. 1/4 cup of red wine vinegar! It received rave reviews!
Mmmmm! I cut the onion small though, because we don't care for "onion bites".
Try adding a can of drained sweet peas and a tblsp of sugar. Top with sliced hard boiled eggs and sprinkle with paprika - YUMMY!
This is a great classic macaroni salad. I make it without the mustard and it is always perfect. It's a hit in the summer at picnics, family reunions or whenever the family just gets together.
Not bad, not good, won't make again.
Soooo good. I haven't eaten macaroni salad in years, but now that I found this recipe I want to eat it all the time. I omit the tuna though, just because I don't like it.
Darn good Pasta! Much like the local restaurant's, which we love!
Great recipe--But if you want it moist with less mayo--add a little olive oil or Italian dressing to the macaroni before adding the other ingredients
An excellent macaroni salad for those, like me, who cannot stand sweet variations. I was concerned that two cans of tuna would make it too "fishy," so I substituted 3 hard boiled eggs instead for one of the cans. I used fresh garlic in lieu of garlic salt and green onions for the "onion" ingredient. This salad was good the first day, but as expected, even better the second day. A great recipe for those blast-furnace summer days here in Texas, thanks Jennie!
The addition of garlic powder made this macaroni salad taste terrible!
