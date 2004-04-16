Old Fashioned Macaroni Salad

I made this and changed this alittle b/c it was alot like a recipe my mom used to make. I used a whole box of macaroni, I added 3 long pickle quarters chopped into small pieces, I also added about 2 tbs of the pickle juice and I only used 3 heaping tbs of mayo since I added the pickle juice. I also didn't use the mustard and I added season salt w/ the seasonings, I also used less garlic powder, without even trying it 2 tbs sounds like ALOT of garlic I was wondering if it should read 2 teas. I probably added about 1/2 teas. I added the rest of the ingredients it called for. It looks wet at first but after sitting in the fridge for an hour or so the wetness soaks in and it was perfect! This was AWSOME!!! You could do alot to this recipe and it would come out great each time! Thanks.. I really missed this recipe and I'm glad you were featured on todays Daily Recipes!