Pasta With Spinach Sauce
A wonderful sauce if you want to get your kids to eat spinach! Kids love this recipe, and the short cooking time guarantees a quick fix for lunch. Preparation time: As fast as your pasta water takes to cook!
I made a few changes to this recipe and it turned out great. I used Italian seasoned ground turkey in place of the ham, thinned the sauce with some dry white wine, and added cayenne pepper to give it some bite. It was great and my husband loved it!Read More
This was not good at all! Mixing canned soup with pasta that's not baked makes it taste very fake. The ham in it seemed out of place and there's way too much spinach. I love spinach alfredo sauce usually too. I definitely won't make this again.Read More
This was SOOOOO good! I only used 1 pkg spinach and that was more than plently. I used a little more ham, way more garlic and wheat penne noodles. We usually don't like spinach, but this was unbelievable. No one spoke during dinner because we were too busy shoving the food in!
First, if you are not a spinach fan don't make this, that has to be why anyone would give it a low star rating. It is AWESOME!!! I didn't use any meat in it. I used a canned spinach (its what I had) and instead of sour cream I used evaporated milk. I also used fat free cream of celery soup. I think this is such a great dish. Don't limit it to pasta. I served it as a side dish to my two girls (2&4) and they loved it! It tasted alot like the cream spinach they serve at Boston Market - one of my favorite things there! This would also be great on top of a chicken breast! Thank you so much for this recipe! A definate keeper!!!
This is a very tasty dish. I prepared the sauce in advance and put it in the refigerator. It took 15 minutes at dinner time to reheat the sauce and cook the pasta. Hubby loved it too!
you should say not to drain spinach or add water to soup so the sauce does not get quite so thick
This is great. I did not put in the ham as i had meat in another dish. BUT it was so GOOD THAT AFTER DINNER MY WIFE TOLD ME IT WAS REAL GOOD AND GIVE ME A KISS. That just does not happen often here. THANKS FOR THE RECIPE & THE KISS/
Nice easy recipe. I added extra garlic and parmesan, but other than that, it was good. Its really really thick, so if you like thinner sauces thin it out with some milk or water!
Tasty, quick recipe for a weeknight! I used fresh chopped baby spinach (about half of a 10 oz bag), cream of mushroom soup, and plain yogurt instead of sour cream. The sauce definitely needs thinning - I just used water. I will make this one again for sure!
I thought this was a great recipe and my husband also really enjoyed it. The next time I make it I will buy the 'chopped' frozen spinach, as the type I purchased was difficult to mix in with the pasta because it clumped together. I think this would also be delicious with a can of artichoke hearts mixed in!
This is tasty! Very easy and has a really nice flavor. Maybe not dinner for company, but a good, quick weeknight dinner. My only changes were to use a cream soup mix I made instead of a can of soup, 1 package of spinach, and I left out the ham. I found it was very easy to just add the frozen square of spinach to the boiling water with the pasta. That way you don't need to think ahead about thawing it out! I'm planning to mix some chopped marinated artichoke hearts in with the leftovers per another reviewer's suggestion. One thing is I would advise against mixing all of the sauce into the big bowl of pasta. The flavor of the sauce gets diluted that way. It's still good mind you, but the flavor is better if you just spoon some sauce on top.
I have no idea why this got such high ratings. I didn't have cream of celery and used cream of chicken instead, but was still extremely disappointed. Won't make again.
Very tasty and different. Made it as written this time but will use chicken on the next go around.
This was super easy to make and very good. I didn't have any bacon or ham, so I served it with some cubed cooked chicken over the pasta. Also, it was a little salty for me so I added a little bit of sugar and it was awesome!
I cheated. I used this recipe to stuff some chicken breast and it was amazing. All i left out were the ham and the soup. Still served it with pasta (angel Hair). My Fiance' loved it...even called me at work to say so.
YUMMY!! SOOOO GOOD! I did a bit of altering though. Used a can of spinich (what I had) also instead of sour cream I used cream cheese. I also subbed cream of mushroom for cream of celery. I did not pour this over all my pasta, I had it on the side and let the family put the amount they wanted on the noodles. This is going into the recioes that we will be fixing more of. Awesome!!
YUM!!!
You could really taste the condensed soup, it wasn't masked at all. Also thought it required a lot of garlic but you couldn't taste it in the dish at all. 2/4 had seconds but I felt it was just an okay recipe and will not make it again.
This is a great, easy dish! All I did differently was add seasoned salt and pepper for a little more flavor. I served this over the noodles and chicken breasts for a "chicken florentine" type meal. Will make again!
Used pre-packaged, cubed ham that had been frozen, will try fresh next time. Lots of flavor!
I used fresh Spinach and cream of mushroom soup (that's what I had) instead and no ham. Turned out really good! Cheap, easy and my 2 year old ate it! YAY!
It tasted alright but probably won't try again.
Did not like this. Sauce was very thick which made texture of the whole meal slimy. Taste was not good either.
This recipe was delicious and came together quickly. I added 1 diced carrot for color and fresh spinach, adding some pasta liquid for the spinach to cook in. The leftover ham I had was smoked which went well with the other flavors. I will definitely print this recipe to make again.
I really didnt like this and I love spinach. to me it just tasted like spinach and pasta
This was not as good as I had hoped. My family did not really like the cream of celery soup undertones -- tasted liked canned soup. (Which of course it was.) I will try it again, with vegetable stock instead, I think, and add some pureed celery.
We really enjoyed this sauce. In fact I was barely hungry when I sat down to dinner because I tasted it so much while it was cooking! I did have to use fresh spinach because I had no frozen, and I used a little crisp chopped bacon instead of ham. It was VERY good. Can't wait to make it again!
Loved this! I used 1lb whole wheat spaghetti, added 1/2c wine and kept the liquid from the defrosted spinach as many suggested to make the sauce go further. We still had to add 1/2c milk to thin the sauce down but it was so delicous. We didn't change the recipe in any other way - it was so good!!!
Pretty easy recipe, but I think it needed a bit more flavor. Maybe it's just me. Next time I might add something with some "bite" to it. Like a gargonzola cheese.
This turned out so well! My husband loved it! I used broccoli instead of spinach and plain yogurt instead of sour cream. It was great!
Great, easy dish for a weeknight! I drained the spinach, and added lots of garlic, and feta instead of Parmesan, because that's what I had. Even my 4yr old and 11mos old ate it!
This made good left-overs, but that's about it.
As a parent i love Veggies, But i can't belive that my kida acually ate it the hate spinach
This tastes a lot better than it looks. I used fresh spinach and cream of mushroom soup as that is what I had on hand. I also added some fresh chopped mushrooms along with the onion and ham. I also added some fresh ground pepper.
Wonderful does not even give this recipe justice. This recipe was so good, I had to take some over to a neighbor.
I thought it was very good. I did change a few things though because I do not like cream of celery I used cream of mushroom. I also left out the ham and added mushrooms.
I don't understand the high ratings on this one. It doesn't have much flavor despite the garlic. I had high hopes for this, but won't make again.
I used cream of chicken, and I didn't have any sour cream. But It still tastes GREAT.
This was very tasty! I followed all of the directions except I used manicotti noodles instead of spagetti and ommitted the ham. Was plenty to eat! It almost tasted like spinach dip. Yum yum! OH, almost forgot, I did cut the spinach in half like other users suggested and it was still plenty.
Very quick and easy.
I used fresh spinach and my family loved it, they don't usually like spinach.
This recipe is a quick easy delicious meal. The only changes I made was using Cream of Chicken (thats what I had on hand) instead, and using chicken instead of ham. I can't wait to try with the cream of celery and ham!
My kids and I really liked the recipe. I made it exactly according to the directions. I think that next time I will use cream of mushroom soup instead of the celery. I didn't feel it complemented the flavors. But this was a very good recipe.
I made it following the recipe, and it was OK. After tasting it, I did like a few others did and added some wine and salt to up the flavor. Served with kielbasa because I didn't have any ham. It was a good recipe to use up all the extras in my fridge and freezer, but not one I will go to all the time. Next time I will add a little heat, maybe with crushed red pepper flakes. My spinach-loving fiance thought it was great.
this was ok. i halved the recipe but didn't halve the soup. it was still quite thick so i added some milk. it was still quite thick in the end so more milk is probably needed. if i make this again i will probably add some mushrooms and try cream of mushroom soup instead. it's a good easy and healthy recipe though.
My family LOVES this! It's so easy to make!!! Also great for a summer evening with friends. mmmmh
My boyfriend loves this dish so its always popping up on our diner menu. Taste absolutely delicious! We omit the ham as we aren't big fans of it and use cream of mushroom instead of cream on celery. Its doesn't overwhelm you with flavour (which my boyfriend appreciates) yet still tastes good (which I appreciate). Its quick & easy!
this is a weird combination of flavors
Loved this recipe as did my family! I changed a few things...I used fresh spinach 1/2 bag chopped then sautéed with chopped green onions instead of reg onion (in olive oil). I used 1 cup of the cheese instead of 1/2 cup. I also used water to thin it out a tad, I like the sauce to be a medium thick texture, and I used a little dill.
My whole family loved it! I didn't use the ham because my daughter is a vegetarian but everyone ate it up. Will definitely make again.
This was amazing, and has now become one of my favorites!!!
Quick and yummy pasta! I used chicken sausage instead of ham and it came out pretty well. I also added some milk to thin the sauce.
Used 1 package of spinach like others have suggested and thinned sauce with some white wine. Didn't care for it. Salvaged it by adding 1/2 cup cream, 1/2 cup grated gruyere cheese, parsley,cayenne pepper. Placed all in a casserole dish, added an additional 1/2 cup of parmesan on top and baked for 30 min at 350.
