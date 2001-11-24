Pasta With Spinach Sauce

This is tasty! Very easy and has a really nice flavor. Maybe not dinner for company, but a good, quick weeknight dinner. My only changes were to use a cream soup mix I made instead of a can of soup, 1 package of spinach, and I left out the ham. I found it was very easy to just add the frozen square of spinach to the boiling water with the pasta. That way you don't need to think ahead about thawing it out! I'm planning to mix some chopped marinated artichoke hearts in with the leftovers per another reviewer's suggestion. One thing is I would advise against mixing all of the sauce into the big bowl of pasta. The flavor of the sauce gets diluted that way. It's still good mind you, but the flavor is better if you just spoon some sauce on top.