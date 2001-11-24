Pasta With Spinach Sauce

A wonderful sauce if you want to get your kids to eat spinach! Kids love this recipe, and the short cooking time guarantees a quick fix for lunch. Preparation time: As fast as your pasta water takes to cook!

Recipe by Heidrun Wilson

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook noodles in a large pot of boiling water until al dente. Drain.

  • Meanwhile prepare the sauce. Heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add onions, and ham if desired. Cook until onion is transparent, 2 to 3 minutes. Add garlic, and cook for 30 seconds. Stir in thawed spinach. Mix in sour cream, cream of celery soup, and Parmesan cheese. Reduce heat to low, and heat through.

  • Serve spinach sauce over spaghetti or egg noodles.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
468 calories; protein 22.9g; carbohydrates 59.2g; fat 16.5g; cholesterol 38.7mg; sodium 1223.8mg. Full Nutrition
