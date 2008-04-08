Baked Pasta

My children request this recipe often!

Recipe by Lisa Stinger

Directions

  • In a Dutch oven or large frying pan, cook and stir ground beef until brown. Add garlic, tomato sauce, gravy, cream, Parmesan cheese, oregano and basil. Simmer for 30 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, cook pasta in a large pot of boiling water until al dente. Drain.

  • Combine the cooked ziti and the sauce, and spread into a greased 9x13 baking dish. Sprinkle with mozzarella cheese.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 20 to 30 minutes, until bubbly.

490 calories; protein 25.8g; carbohydrates 49g; fat 21.3g; cholesterol 132.5mg; sodium 1020.7mg. Full Nutrition
