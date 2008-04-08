Baked Pasta
My children request this recipe often!
Do I EVER love this recipe! We loved it so much, I made it again 5 days later. And, it's SOOO easy to make. The only changes I made to this recipe is that I substituted a jar of Alfredo Sauce for the half-and-half. What a wonderful flavor it gave it. Also, since I bought a 2 cup bag of shredded mozzarella cheese, I used it all because my son loves the cheese! This is a keeper I'll make over and over again! Thank you!!!Read More
I was a little leary of the brown gravy but it wasn't bad. I do agree it is a little bland . I added chopped onion and green pepper. I also doubled the Mozzerella. I added a cup of mozzerlla in with the pasta and put the rest on top. I will make it again and play around with the seasonings a bit.Read More
I thought that this recipe was fantastic! I changed the ground beef to Italian Sausage and I think that it made a big differance. My husband loved it so much he couldn't stop long enough from eating to tell me if he liked it or not.
I am not a fan of red sauce and pasta ie: lasagna, baked ziti, or spaghetti.....but this recipe was absolutely delcious!!! Wow!!! My family requested I make some sort of pasta dish and I searched and found this one. The fact that it had brown gravy in the ingredients made me really curious (plus all the rave reviews!). I can't tell you enough how tasty and wonderful this baked pasta was. As usual, I changed up a few things though. I added two cut up sweet italian sausages with the ground beef (seasoned meat with adobo, garlic powder, and pepper); used a 10.5 oz of brown gravy with onions; used 2 kinds of cheeses - swiss and mozzerella (and I layered pasta, cheese, pasta, cheese). The outcome was SPECTACULAR!!!!! Will make this again. It was a BIG HIT!!!!!
Great basic recipe! I made the following changes - 1. used milk instead of cream 2. instead of the oregano and basil I used italian seasoning mix and pepper 3. I didn't have a 12oz can of gravy, only 10oz 4. I used 2 cans of pasta sauce instead of tomato sauce (more flavour) 5. I forgot the parmesan cheese lol 6. I used 2 cups of mozzarella cheese and mixed half in and the put the rest on top. Yummy!
We just loved this stuff. The brown gravy gave the sauce that "I slaved in the kitchen all day" flavor. Although the recipe makes quite a bit, it was gone for lunch the next day.
This was great. I did double the sauce, and put half of the sauce with pasta in baking dish added some mozzarella, then put rest of sauce and pasta on top and added cheese to top. Personal perference we love cheese. I've also used 2 jars of spaghetti sauce when in a pinch for time. Great post, my kids, grandkids and co-workers loved it. Also great using other cheeses.
This is easy and yummy! The left overs are even better because the spices in the sauce have time to blend. I used canned diced tomatoes instead of sauce. I did not let it cook as long as the recipe indicates so maybe that is why it did not end up dry on top as others have noted. Not sure how long I cooked it...I just took it out once the cheese was melted & bubbly on top!
It was good but not great. I would make it again but definitely add more cheese. It a good starter recipe to adjust to your own tastes.
This is great! I used mostaccioli pasta. The only change I made was to use marinara sauce since I didn't have tomato sauce. I make this type of dish quite often but have never added brown gravy or half-and-half. The combination of ingredients sounds strange but they meld together so well. I think I'll be making it this way from now on!
I made this on Valentine's Day for The Woman I Love and we both loved it, finishing it over a total of three meals. Unlike some other reviewers, we didn't think it was bland at all. I'll be making this again.
Very easy to make. My kids loved it. I added extra garlic and cheese. I also substituted diced tomatoes with italian seasoning for the tomato sauce.
Very nice my boyfriend loved it, made few changes, instead of a tomato sauce used a white sauce then dont need to add the cream makes it lighter. add an egg when you combine the sauce n pasta, this helps it set, and i added more cheese. very nice will be doing it again
Was initially concerned about some of the ingredients, but it blended beautifully. Family thoroughly enjoyed it and it made great left overs.
Great recipe! A few changes that made it delicious - used fresh basil and fresh oregano. I also used whole wheat pasta, fat free gravy and reduced fat mozzarella to make it a tad more healthy. I also added an onion and some seasoning to the meat. Will definitely make this again!
i Absolutely LOVE this recipe it can be one of the best baked pasta .. although i did tweak it a little. i added extra garlic and instead of just tomato sauce i used Marinara sauce (adds MUCH MUCH MUCH flavor) and to season the meat i added, Adobo a Spanish seasoning can be found in Spanish markets.
I intended to make this with turkey sausage but ended up with just ground turkey. The changes I made were 3/4 box of pasta instead of a whole box and I just used a jar of pasta sauce instead of the tomato sauce. I also added red bell pepper and added a hit of vodka in it as it reminded me of a vodka sauce. The results were good, but I did think it would be better with the sausage flavor. My husband liked it, as he gets tired of the traditional tomato sauce, also my teenage daughter actually ate it for breakfast the next day.
I dont care for red sauce. I used cream of chicken instead. I still used the gravy too. I love this recipe. I dont simmer it for the full 20-30 mins. I only do 10-15 than put it in the oven.So if you are sick of the red use cream of chicken or even use one cream of chicken and a cream of mushroom or celery.
This one was easy and good. I was leery of the gravy, but it really worked! My daughter was the only one who really didn't care for it, but when my picky nephew decided to like it, I knew I had a keeper!!!
I too was a little afraid of the gravy, but followed the recipe as is and it turned out really good. Will do this one again!
I really like this recipe. The gravy really adds that "cooked all day" flavor. I always add more garlic and lots of red pepper flakes. I also like to grind the meat up in my food processor after I cook it. It gives it a fine texture which cooks into the sauce nicely. The sauce of this recipe tastes great with spaghetti as well.
Well, I guess I overdid it on the spices.....cut up an onion and sauteed in olive oil, added hot italian sausage, heaping helping of garlic and italian seasonings, added the brown gravy which MADE this sauce....this came out SUPURB!!!!!!!!!!!!! Served with homemade garlic knots.
Thought some of the ingredients in the recipes were an odd mix, but the outcome was great. No complaints from the family, Yea!
Easy easy easy! I really enjoyed this meal, my family LOVED it, and my boyfriend said it's his new favorite. All the different ingredients ended up working together to make a fantastic sauce. I did add a half of an onion (diced) and sprinkled garlic powder & italian seasoning on the ground beef. I drained the meat, as well. I added just a few squirts of ketchup (although I would reccomend tomato paste) and a dollop of Bertolli alfredo sauce. I ignored the amount of cheese to use and just threw as much in as I felt necessary. I layered everything, using about 1/3 of the sauce on the bottom of the pan so that there was not much on the top, and cheese melted & stuck to the pasta.
Very Good and easy to make! My family loved it.
I just made this for my grandchilden. It was a hit. But I do have a few suggestions. As someone else had recommended, I used Hunts Traditional Spagetti Sauce instead of the tomato sauce suggested. I advise using more then 30 ozs of sauce just to keep it moist while baking. I wish I would have used more. But the overall reaction was good. I agree. I also added a little more basil as I like it in a good sauce. I also used more mozzarella cheese than mentioned in the recipe. I will make it again, with the little adjustments I mentioned. If it passes my grandkids, well that says a lot !!
We love this and have served it to several guest and they all rave about it.
Kids did not like it. Bland and was too dry and they didn't like the different texture. Probably wont use this recipe again.
Ok...this recipe I have been making for years........it is a wonderful casserole, easy, filling and very tasty. You wouldnt think that the combo of the tomato sauce and brown gravy go together....but it does. I have also made this with ground turkey or ground chicken instead of beef and also have used my own homemade marinara sauce instead of just canned tomato sauce. Thanks!
Made this for dinner tonight. Added fresh rolls. Super!!!!! Will definately make again. Gravy was a brilliant addition and made all the difference. Called son to come and he took leftovers home. Thanks
This dish was nothing special though I have to say that my very picky husband and 6 year old daughter thought it was fantastic. It was very easy to make but was kind of bland. If I make it again I will play around with the seasonings to make it more flavorful.
This was a delicious recipe. I tried this with dried organic wheat pasta. I will try again.
A solid three. It was pretty fast to make, used up my leftover salisbury steak gravy, spaghetti sauce, & parmesan & italian cheeses - so "yay" for that. I added the half & half, & parmesan after simmering. No one would be happy after simmering cheese. ;)
Ok so the only thing I changed was that I used sausage instead of ground beed. The dish was ok. Next time if any I would make this with spaghetti or marinara sauce instead of just plain tomato sauce. Using the gravy was a bit weird but I think it will be better with spaghetti sauce. My family and friends liked it but as for me it was just ok.
My husband liked this dish, in fact had 2 servings for dinner! I thought it needed a little more "zip". Next time I try this receipe, I'll add a bit more seasonings.
I made this with leftover homemade gravy and spaghetti sauce from my garden tomatoes. It was delicious. I added a little extra cheese.
Working mom with 2 toddlers! They liked this.. they really really liked it! Oh and my husband had 2 HUGE servings. It's a tasty solution to the fact that my boys won't eat meatballs.. too much meat.. this way it's hidden.
Glorified Hamburger Helper. I'd rather buy the box and add some extra garlic and half & half.
This recipe was great. My family loved it. I used sausage instead of hamburger and it turned out great. I will make this dish regularly.
Sorry, really odd flavor and recipe. Been making ziti for years and looked for something new and different. This wasn't it. The gravy is not italian and has a strange flavor mix with spices. Better to go with a Maranara sauce than the tomato with seasonings. So, I went on to explore other options and found that first, use a pasta with ridges like a penne. Then, be sure to sue more cheese! Mix is nice but at least use more than a cup shredded mozzarella. Ricotta mixed in with a bit of heavy cream and tablespoon of flour, heated, tastes really amazing by the way (and makes a type of "pink sauce"!). If you are going to make this as is, then try adding a tablespoon brown sugar to the sauce. Just too bland and tasteless.
I followed this recipe almost exactly, used spicy hunts spaghetti sauce instead of tomato sauce, and i layered cheeses in between. Tasted great! My boyfriend loved it, said it tasted a lot like lasagna. And much less work! Thanks for the great recipe!
Delicious
Very good recipe. I think sausage would be very good too. Next time I plan to add a little less brown gravy and a little more tomato sauce. The half and half gave it such a good, creamy consistency. I also added onions and bell pepper.
Instead of using ground beef we used 1/2 pound of HOT sausage and 1/2 a pound of mild. I think that made up for any blandness.
Good
Easy and delicious!
This was very good. The only bad thing was I didn't have alot of the ingerdients on hand. My family enjoyed it though. This will probably be one of those once or twice a year recipes.
I thought this recipe was ok...it was a little too bland for my family.
I make this one all the time...there are never any leftovers!!
YUMMY!!! A family favorite.
Funny combination of sauce ingredients (brown gravy??)--but I thought this had a nice flavor. I only had spaghetti in the house and it worked nicely with this recipe. My picky kids liked it too!
This recipe was fine but nothing special. Brown gravy gave it a slightly strange flavour and I doubt I'll make again.
Very good. A little unsure about adding the gravy and half & half to it. Followed it exactly and it turned out great.
Very good! The addition of brown gravy to pasta is a great idea. I will be making this dish again.
I thought this was delicouse!
This was great! My only problem was that it was a little dry on top. But we liked it and it makes a lot!
i thought this was rather bland. used up homemade delicious homemade gravy and felt it was wasted. if anything, would use more of the spices. was also a little dry.
I really thought this was going to be a big hit with my kids. Not so. I thought it was pretty good but the parmesan was overwhelming.
It was good - but my family voted "no" to having it again.
I made this even with a miss giving over the gravy. My kids devoured it and asked for seconds, even my 5 year old. This doesnt happen often. This will be something I cook more often.
I liked the addition of brown gravy to a pasta bake, feeling that it added to the richness as well as helping the tomato sauce from overpowering the rest of the sauce. I added one and a half chopped onions and doubled the garlic, as well as the basil and oregano, and it was STILL bland. Needs more oomph! I may make it again, but it'll be more my recipe than Marian's after I finish doctoring it my way!
This was very good. I used sausage, because I wanted to and it was very good. Will make again.
This was a hit with my family. My husband really liked it!
This was an easy recipe to throw together and everyone I was cooking for LOVED it!!!
Great pasta dish, and makes a ton, enough to feed my entire family. Everybody loved it and great for a dinner party.
excellent and delicios
This is so easy and a family favorite. My girls love this baked pasta so much that I made it for our new neighbors.
This is one of our FAVORITE dishes. We have it often.
Very delicious dish - especially served with homemade garlic biscuits. Makes the house smell amazing while it's cooking! One of the few dishes that my toddler literally sucks down!
My family, especially my Grandma, just loved it. Will definitely make again.
I really enjoyed this and so did Mom and Boyfriend. Will make again, and just adjust some of the spices. This is the only baked pasta that I have ever made that reheated and retained liquids! Very tasty!!!
This recipe was good, although nothing really special. It's quite like your average "baked ziti casserole" ~ only with more ingredients, which aren't really necessary to make this dish work. The ingredient that made this dish creamier, I think, was the addition of the brown gravy. I will probably add that to my normal baked ziti recipe. Also, since this made quite a lot..enough to have leftovers for awhile, or freeze, you will want to have extra sauce on hand, as it dries out rather quickly.
Spaghetti out, Baked Pasta in. Easy to adapt to what you have in the pantry. Once I didn't have any half&half, so I used Hidden Valley Ranch w/bacon dressing, and it turned out great. Leftovers go into zip style bags; if stored flat, it thaws without damaging the noodles. Great for side dish too.
Sorry, but this recipe is kind of bland and dry on top.
Excellent recipe! I make it as exactly as the recipe states, and everyone always Raves! I have had many requests for the recipe!
this was ok, it was missing something
it was pretty good. my daughter did not like it though.
Kids and husband loved it!!!!
I made this last night, and I was really dissapointed. It was simple to make, and the ingredients sounded good. But it just has a stange taste to it. Maybe it's the gravy. I will not make this again.
My boyfriend liked it but my kids thought it was a little dried out on top, I didn't care for it too much. I added extra seasonings but the thing I think I didn't like was the brown gravy mixture. Sorry Lisa, this one will not go in my recipe box.
Good base recipe but found that it needed way more spices and flavor than the recipe called for. The second time making, I sauteed chopped shallots and garlic in a bit of olive oil first and then added the ground beef. Also added a pound of mild italian sausage too. While it simmered, I went through my spice rack and added lots of dried oregano, basil, parsley and some salt and pepper to taste. I also added a few red pepper flakes to give it some pop. Thanks for a good recipe.
Excellent! Did not however add any brown gravy. Family loved it!
I was looking for a baked pasta recipe because I need to make it for 80 people at our church. I made half of a batch to try it and my husband and I loved it! I substituted marinara sauce for the diced tomatoes and also added chopped red pepper and a little cayenne pepper. I know everyone at our church will love this when i serve it to them this Sunday.
So delicious! What a good base recipe. I say that because I didn't have brown gravy, mozz cheese, or half-and-half, so I just used the recipe as a general guide, and it still turned out great.
Made this for a family of four, and it was a hit.
This was a great dish. I made it for my girlfriends and my kids. They both enjoyed it so much. I was quite skeptical about using the gravy, but it added a lot of flavor. I made a few changes...traditional pasta sauce, Italian seasoning, ground turkey and Italian sausage. My kids, who hate leftovers, woke up the next morning and ate it for breakfast. They have requested that I make this again soon.
I sautéed minced onion and garlic with ground sirloin and used fresh basil and oregano;also doubled the cheese. The flavors were awesome! The brown gravy sent it over the top! I finally found a great rigatoni dish!!!
I made a couple of twists: I used mild (or if you prefer spicier) italian sausage instead of ground beef, spaghetti sauce (with basil or roasted garlic flavor) instead of tomato sauce, did not use gravy and half and half, instead I used ricotta cheese. It was a hit with my family and friends!
This dish turned out great!! My husband is not really a pasta eater, but he said it was delicious! I followed the recipe almost completely, just added more parmesan and mozzarella cheese. I also added some Italilian
I was skeptical about the brown gravy but it actually enhanced the flavor of the ground beef. I added some diced onion when browning the ground beef and added asiago cheese along with the mozzarella. Add some crushed red pepper flakes to spice it I
Super easy and delicious recipe. My only change was to use a canned beef mushroom gravy only because that's what I had in my pantry. Keeper!
This recipe is so good- nice twist to regular pasta-would definitely make again and again!
Yum! I normally don't like baked pasta, it always seems like more work but this was delicious! I was skeptical of the brown gravy, seemed a little weird but the whole dish is delicious I will make it the exact same way next time. I only have a gravy packets so I added that and a cup of water and we didn't have tomato sauce on had so I blended a large can of tomatoes. Enjoyed by everyone in my family of boys!
I was skeptical of the 1/2 and 1/2 cream as I usually do not put it in my pasta sauces but it made the finished recipe so good. I also added 1 can cut up tomatoes and the juice, Italian seasonings and 3 tbsp of Franks Hot Sauce. Did not cook my pasta beforehand and left it in the oven for 55 minutes. Used rigatoni for the pasta. Will be making this again ... came out very smooth and the pasta was a la dente ... very flavourful with the added changes. Would have given it a 4 star without the additions.
I added finely chopped green peppers and onions. My family loved this recipe. They had seconds and asked when we could have it again. The brown gravy added so much to the recipe. Thanks!!
My neighbor and I cook for each other's family one night a week. Both families loved this recipe! Made it up the night before. Will use it again soon.
It's good. I will be adding more cheese next time just because I love cheese. It tastes similar to hamburger helper.
Really easy and really good!!
I made this with Alfredo Sauce instead of half and half like others suggested and it turned out amazing. Husband and kids LOVED it.
