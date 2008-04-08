Baked Pasta

Sorry, really odd flavor and recipe. Been making ziti for years and looked for something new and different. This wasn't it. The gravy is not italian and has a strange flavor mix with spices. Better to go with a Maranara sauce than the tomato with seasonings. So, I went on to explore other options and found that first, use a pasta with ridges like a penne. Then, be sure to sue more cheese! Mix is nice but at least use more than a cup shredded mozzarella. Ricotta mixed in with a bit of heavy cream and tablespoon of flour, heated, tastes really amazing by the way (and makes a type of "pink sauce"!). If you are going to make this as is, then try adding a tablespoon brown sugar to the sauce. Just too bland and tasteless.