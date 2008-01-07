Baked Spaghetti I

This turned out to be a very happy accident for my husband and I. I started out planning to make chili this afternoon, but shortly after I had the ground beef, onions, peppers, and celery cooked up, I found out I didn't have any beans in the pantry, and I wasn't in the mood to run to the grocery store. So, I had to get to work to find something to use that meat mixture for and this was it. I looked at a couple of other Baked Spaghetti recipes, but I had ALL the ingredients for for this one and I loved the number of reviews it had received. Because I had read a few reviews stating that the recipe was bland, I decided to give the meat/tomato mixture a taste before starting the layering process. Score! It was perfect! My husband and I could hardly wait the 35 minutes while the casserole baked and melted all that yummy cheese. We were blown away at how good this was. Since it was just the two of us for dinner this evening, we will be enjoying it again tomorrow! :) I will make this again and again. I'm already planning to bring this the next time I need a nice big main dish casserole for Church or a family gathering. Thanks LaDonna, for this recipe, it's a real winner!!!