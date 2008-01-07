Baked Spaghetti I
Make this tasty dish ahead of time, and cook it when needed. Allow a little extra cooking time if you make this ahead and refrigerate.
Make this tasty dish ahead of time, and cook it when needed. Allow a little extra cooking time if you make this ahead and refrigerate.
I have been making this recipe for years! I have not found a person yet who doesn't like it. DO NOT CHANGE A THING! (Except seasoning it to your liking, i.e., garlic powder, oregano, italian seasoning...) This is not your typical "spaghetti casserole" and it's not meant to be. If you want regular spaghetti then make regular spaghetti. It kills me when people alter everything about the recipe in their reviews. Then it becomes something totally different. Do not substitute the tomatoes for ready-made sauce. You'll lose the whole idea of the recipe! Yes, cream of mushroom soup! It will not be the same with out it. It kind of acts as a sealer to keep the noodles from drying out. Great with garlic bread and even better the next day!Read More
Time consuming dish. I added extra mushrooms for more taste - still, not a memorable meal. A weekday family meal, but definitely not company fare.Read More
I have been making this recipe for years! I have not found a person yet who doesn't like it. DO NOT CHANGE A THING! (Except seasoning it to your liking, i.e., garlic powder, oregano, italian seasoning...) This is not your typical "spaghetti casserole" and it's not meant to be. If you want regular spaghetti then make regular spaghetti. It kills me when people alter everything about the recipe in their reviews. Then it becomes something totally different. Do not substitute the tomatoes for ready-made sauce. You'll lose the whole idea of the recipe! Yes, cream of mushroom soup! It will not be the same with out it. It kind of acts as a sealer to keep the noodles from drying out. Great with garlic bread and even better the next day!
Due to others' reviews, i made some significant additions to the recipe, and it turned out great! With alterations as follows, everyone raved about the dish: I upped the green pepper (used a whole large pepper), used two cans of italian diced tomatoes, added one 8 oz can tomato sauce, almost doubled the mushrooms by using over 1/2 a lb of fresh, added 1 tsp italian seasoning, 1/2 tsp cayenne pepper, 1/4 tsp crushed red pepper; I reduced the cheddar to one cup and added two cups of mozzarella, mixing them together; to the bottom layer of pasta I mixed in 1 jumbo raw egg, 1/2 cup parmasan cheese, and salt and pepper (to form a better "crust"); I had to up the water in the soup a bit (maybe to 1/3-1/2 c) and sprinkled basil, s & p over all. With these complicated sounding but really easy alterations, it was awesome! Served with crusty french bread, cesear salad, and the chocolate pudding pie off this site (see reviews).
Very yummy recipe, but needed some help. Here are the changes I made: Used jarred sauce, mozzarella instead of cheddar and added sliced italian sausage (this was the best addition!). The cream of mushroom soup was a surprise but it really enhanced the flavor. Using the jarred sauce saved a lot of prep time and made this a relatively quick meal.
Pretty good. I added garlic and salt to the meat. Next time I will not layer the food. I will mix everything together and slap it in the pan, top with parmesan then cook. Got too many spoonfuls of plain noodles. Hope these suggestion help.
I wanted a new recipe that I could make for a potluck at work and use my crockpot as well. This one was great. I added 1 cup of spaghetti sauce to the meat, and precooked my noodles. I followed the recipe and layered it into my crockpot and let it cook all morning. By lunch time it was ready and by the end of lunch, there was none left. This was a great recipe and I will definalty use it again.
My family loved this recipe. I did what others suggested and went very heavy on the seasonings. Next time I will use more cheese and more cream of mushroom soup then the recipe calls for. The soup makes the spaghetti have a nice cream sauce to it. I just wanted it to have more sauce. I will make this one again soon!!
This was really good! I didn't have a lot of the ingredients so I had to substitue or leave out, but the idea was the same. I used spaghetti sauce instead of diced tomatoes, left out the canned mushrooms, and instead of Cheddar Cheese, I had a shredded Italian mixture on hand (Asiago, Mozzarella, etc.). The family loved it, even my 5 yr. old who claims she doesn't like spaghetti!
This was great! We used a spicy pasta sauce instead of the tomatoes, and added two cloves of garlic, plus salt. A great recipe, and very easy to make. No complaints, it's wonderful, thanks for the recipe! We'll definitely be using it again soon!
Time consuming dish. I added extra mushrooms for more taste - still, not a memorable meal. A weekday family meal, but definitely not company fare.
My family thought it was very bland. Will not try again - file 13.
We love this!!! Add a couple of cloves of garlic but otherwise awesome! Freezes great. My standard for potlucks. I sometimes use wheat pasta, the healthy request soup etc. Still awesome! It's not traditional spaghetti, but that's the point. Try it this way and you won't regret it
This. Is. Delicious. - I used whole grain pasta, 98% fat free cream of mushroom, and 1/3 cup of milk (instead of the water)... those are the only modifications I made. So good.... I thought it would be dry, but it wasn't! Yum. Yum. YUM!
I know this received so many great reviews, but oh my goodness was this a strange meal! The spaghetti, cheese, meat, garlic and onion was great...it got weird when the cream of mushroom soup was added to the equation. I could not get past tasting canned soup on top of my meal!!! It was a great concept (or so I thought) but very disappointing meal.
i use a shortcut and a bit of a change on this recipe....i use already made sauce, store bought is fine, add my mushrooms, black olives and sauteed onions...taste just as good and no mess. i also layer the soup instead of adding it all on top, makes it much more creamier. everytime i make it, everyone comes back for seconds and the recipe!! try it!!
I made this with ziti instead because it's easier for the kids to eat. I also cooked the meat separately and then drained the fat off. I had some fresh mushrooms in the fridge so I used them instead, cooking them towards the end of sauteing the other vegetables so they wouldn't turn black and mushy. Didn't have mild cheddar so used sharp instead. Tasted great and everyone absolutely LOVED it! Planning on making this on a weekly basis. Great reheated the next day for the kids' lunch.
This has been a favorite in our family for years! I did find a way to cheat and get a similar flavor easier - i use canned spaghetti sauce with mushroom and green pepper (Ragu is our fave), and I mix the cream of mushroom soup in with the beef/sauce mixture. Mix the cooked spaghetti in, and layer spaghetti, cheese, spaghetti cheese. That's just for nights when I'm in a hurry - otherwise, I'd follow the recipe for 'the real McCoy'. Every time I've served this it's gotten rave reviews.
HUSBAND LOVED IT!!! I did a few modifications--- 1 tablespoon dried parsley--- 1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese--- 1/8 teaspoon garlic powder--- 2 cloves garlic, minced--- 1/2 teaspoon salt--- 1 tablespoon white sugar--- 1 bay leaf--- 3/4 teaspoon dried basil--- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper--- Oh ya, my husband came home starving so I didn't even bother baking it. ***UPDATE*** Second time around, I actually baked it and it was wonderful.
I have made this twice. The 2nd time I didn't alter the basic recipe but I did add chopped celery & chopped red peppers with the onions & green pepper, also used fresh mushrooms instead of canned. The 2nd time I used mozerella instead of cheddar. I prefer the ingredients in the 2nd time I made this. Generally speaking this is a very excellent recipe & is even tastier the next day .... heats up very nicely. I also agree to not leave out the cream of mushroom soup it really would make a difference not using it. I thought I'd mention this .. the last time I made this recipe I put 1/2 of it in a casserole dish & froze it. I partially thawed it in the microwave then put it in the oven til it was done. It was delicious & my verdict is that it freezes well.
Half of my family enjoyed this, the other half begged me to never make it again. I am among the half that like it.
this was pretty yummy. I also made some minor tweeks-- I added fresh basil and parsley, minced garlic all to the meat mixture. I also used the roasted garlic cream of mushroom soup. I layered the meat, noodles and cheese in a big mixing bowl then poured the soup and mixed it all together- liked it better this way, because you get a taste for everything in every bite! enjoy!
VERY good!! Only thing that I did different was added some more spices to taste like garlic powder and onion powder. The meat/sauce mixture definitely needed some salt added to it, but that was to taste as well. I added fresh garlic among the vegetables and I added shredded mozzarella after the cheddar also. Overall the dish was very very good.
great new way to make spaghetti!! it was really good it was a little plain i so luckily i had a jar of sauce just heated up the sauce and poured it on top it was delish thanks for the recipe.
I was looking for something different to try with my leftover spaghetti noodles. I came across this one and decided to try this for a change. I cooked the onions, added one green bell pepper, i garlic clove, diced, fresh mushrooms, not canned. I also had some fresh roasted roma tomatoes which I added in place of the canned diced tomatoes. Instead of water I replaced it with chicken stock and mixed it with the cream of mushroom soup. I layered the ingredients in the casserole dish per the submitter's directions and baked at 350 for 40 minutes until bubbly and cheese melted. Served this along with garlic bread, from this website.
Really good recipe. Better the next day. Didn't change a thing!
I followed the recipe exactly. I think it's delicious as is. It has a creamy consistency and is not like a typical tomato sauce based spaghetti. This recipe has a mild, cheesy flavor like a creamy white sauce. I used a whole dry oregano. If I make the recipe again, I will definitely crush the oregano first or grind it a little in an electric coffee grinder. I think many people would enjoy this as a change from the ordinary tomato based sauce recipes. This also makes quite a lot so it would be ideal for taking to a potluck. I will definitely make this again. The recipe was easy to follow, does not require any unusual ingredients, is inexpensive to make, and turns out great.
This was good but would've been better had I not cut corners to save on calories. Will tinker with my low fat version to increase flavor.
Even though I had my doubts - we absolutely loved this! I only altered the recipe slightly...I didn't add 12 oz of pasta - I used about 10 oz or so. I increased the cheese to about 2.5 cups (1 cup mozzarella and 1.5 cups medium cheddar). I decreased the amount of green pepper to about 1/2 cup and used fresh mushrooms instead of canned (about 1/2 lb, but could have used more). This makes a massive amount...so DH and I will be eating this for lunch for quite awhile! **EDIT** I just wanted to add that this dish also freezes very well if you have leftovers!
I was a little nervous about using the cream of mushroom soup...but it turned out GREAT!!! I did change it up a bit I didn't have any mushrooms so I omitted those, I also added a can of tomato sauce ...I used milk with the soup instead of water and put pepperonis on top....I will definitely try it again
Cream of mushroom soup in Baked Spaghetti? I don't think so. Followed the recipe with the exception of the mushroom soup. I used 1/4 c. mayo, 1/4 c. sour cream instead and mixed them in with the sauce, ground beef, parmesan cheese, green peppers, and onions, bringing everything to a simmer. It made for a very creamy sauce. Layered spaghetti, sauce, cheddar cheese, repeat. Make sure you top with shredded cheddar cheese so it gets nice and brown after baking. We are looking forward to the leftovers tonight!
Was pretty good. I followed the recipe as is...but had to add a good amount of salt after wards. I realllly like this recipe! Just needs a bit of tweaking w/ the spices...everything else is great as is!!
My children (8,3,1) all made faces when I told them what we were having for dinner but all cleaned their plates AND had seconds... so did my husband. Made it exactly as the recipe states, except instead of layering I mixed it all together (including cheese) and put it in the baking dish and topped it with the soup and Parmesan cheese. Very yummy! Will definitely make this again.
Yum Yum Yum!!!
Pretty good, though the noodles were more mushy/soggy after baking. I think between boiling them to cook and then putting it in the oven with the juices, made them a bit soggy.
This is a good recipe. A few suggestions to make it taste more like spaghetti -- add 1 1/2 tsp. salt, 1 tbsp. of dried or fresh basil, 3 cloves minced garlic. This is a good comfort meal and should be well received by kids.
Very good as is. Had no idea what it was gonna come out tasting like but it was great! Even better as lunch the next day
I have made this recipe for years. It is my go to recipe for potlucks, or to take to a family that needs a meal. I know the cream of mushroom soup sounds strange, but you don't really taste it, it just makes the casserole creamy. I always add some fresh garlic and use sharp cheddar for more flavor. I always get people asking me for this recipe after tasting it!
I made this dish twice. Once I tried to "healthy" it up a bit and substituted ground turkey for hamburger, low sodium diced tomatoes with herbs, lots of veggies and less cheese. It was an awesome healthy dish. I made it today using hamburger and went all out for the unhealthy version :) I really only made a few changes. I used milk and sour cream to thin out the soup ( i used 1 cream of chicken and 1 mushroom) I still used lots of veggies and low sodium tomatoes. This was sooooo amazingly good. I still have leftovers and can't wait to make it again. Both ways turned out great and remain pretty true to the original. Easy assembling tip: pour all the noodles on the bottom. Pour the veggies and meat all over it. Pour the soup mixture over that. Simple and the flavor pours into every bite.
This turned out to be a very happy accident for my husband and I. I started out planning to make chili this afternoon, but shortly after I had the ground beef, onions, peppers, and celery cooked up, I found out I didn't have any beans in the pantry, and I wasn't in the mood to run to the grocery store. So, I had to get to work to find something to use that meat mixture for and this was it. I looked at a couple of other Baked Spaghetti recipes, but I had ALL the ingredients for for this one and I loved the number of reviews it had received. Because I had read a few reviews stating that the recipe was bland, I decided to give the meat/tomato mixture a taste before starting the layering process. Score! It was perfect! My husband and I could hardly wait the 35 minutes while the casserole baked and melted all that yummy cheese. We were blown away at how good this was. Since it was just the two of us for dinner this evening, we will be enjoying it again tomorrow! :) I will make this again and again. I'm already planning to bring this the next time I need a nice big main dish casserole for Church or a family gathering. Thanks LaDonna, for this recipe, it's a real winner!!!
I have had this recipe for many years and it continues to be one of my favorites for cooler weather! Men love it! I use elbow mac instead of spagetti noodles. it really is yummy!
This was really good, a perfect dish for a cold night. I loved the cream of mushroom soup in this, I never would have thought of that. I added 2 cloves of chopped garlic to the meat while browning, which added great flavor. We really love chunks of tomatoes in spaghetti, so I threw in a can of stewed tomatoes along with the diced tomatoes. Doubled the mushrooms, used plenty of italian seasoning, and used mozzarella and cheddar. I made this a little differently because I was feeling lazy... after simmering the meat mixture and cooking the pasta I just threw it all together and mixed it well. Then I put about a 1/3 of it in a casserole dish, topped with a layer of cheese, and repeated twice. Topped w/ the soup and parmesan as written and it was just perfect. My fiancee DEVOURED this! Thank you :)
This was awesome! I added garlic and used seashell pasta and it was very good. I will definitely make this again!
I made this dish for a potluck in class, and everyone was raving! Thanks for the recipe! I've been making this dish ever since I found it online, and it's definitely a keeper. The only things I changed about the recipe were: Prego traditional sauce (the 10oz one), omitting tomatoes, and using a package of real white button mushrooms. Very tasty! Mmmm!
Only complaint needs more seasonings, but of course that is a matter of taste. As written works fine and thank you very much for another make ahead casserole
UPDATE: AFTER MANY YEARS OF AVOIDING ANYTHING THAT REMOTELY RESEMBLED THIS, I DECIDED EVERYONE (OR RECIPE) DESERVES A SECOND CHANCE. TO MY SURPRISE, I NOT ONLY ENJOYED THIS, BUT DIDN'T REMEMBER IT BEING AS "BAD" AS IT WAS THE FIRST TIME AROUND.... ADMITTEDLY, I FOLLOWED LADONNA'S DIRECTIONS TO THE LETTER THIS TIME (I MIXED EVERYTHING TOGETHER ON MY FIRST ATTEMPT). WHILE NOT GOURMET, THIS WAS DECENT NONETHELESS. BECAUSE MY HUSBAND HATES CREAM OF A-N-Y-T-H-I-N-G, I ADDED A THIRD LAYER OF CHEESE (TO COVER IT UP AS BEST I COULD). I KNEW THE SCANT AMOUNT OF PARM CALLED FOR WOULDN'T CUT IT. :) MY ONLY OTHER CHANGES WERE SUBBING ITALIAN SEASONING FOR OREGANO (HABIT) AND OMITTING THE MUSHROOMS ALTOGETHER (WE HATE MUSHROOMS). ADD A LOAF OF GARLIC BREAD AND YOU'LL HAVE DINNER ON THE TABLE IN NO TIME FLAT. GIVE THIS A TRY. IF NOT A CONVERT, YOU MIGHT JUST BECOME ONE! I didn't like this at all!!! I have to admit I was a bit skeptical to try this to begin with.... The thought of adding mushroom soup to spaghetti seemed odd and downright unappetizing. My mom always said "If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say it at all." I wish I could hold back - but I can't. :( Trust your gut. This is as awful as it sounds. Thanks anyways, LaDonna.
I followed this recipe almost exactly the way it was written. The only variation I did was I used Italian seasoned diced tomatoes. Even my picky daughter ate this up. I think this is an excellent recipe.
My husband liked it but I thought it was bland and took too long to prepare. Going to try a different recipe.
First time making a baked speghetti and it was delicious. What I did different: 1 heaping tsp chopped garlic and fresh mushrooms instead of canned. I under cooked spaghetti serveral minutes so it wouldnt turn into mush in the over. I added the cream of mushroom soup to meat mixture then added the spaghetti and mixed well together. Once in casserole dish topped with mixture of provalone and mozzerella d/t didnt have any cheddar.
This was a nice twist from our usual spaghetti dinner. I took some advice from the other reviews and added more flavor by adding fresh garlic. I omitted the green pepper, tomatoes and mushrooms and used Classico Tomato & Basil. I used 1 cup cheddar and 1 cup Italian blend cheese and I added some crushed red pepper flakes, whole leaf basil and marjoram. I was hesitant about the cream of mushroom soup, but it turned out great. Hubby and kids liked it so I will definitely make it again. Thanks for sharing!
This recipe was great!! My kids gobbled it up. I used a jar of spaghetti sauce instead of the diced tomatoes and added fresh minced garlic and basil. I will definitely make this recipe again.
UNBELIEVABLY DELICIOUS!!! My boyfriend and I could not stop eating this amazing dish. I didn't deviate from the recipe at all, followed it to the letter, and it was awesome!
This is delicious! I made a few omissions (green peppers, mushrooms) just because we don't like them. I added a little garlic, used sharp cheddar, and used milk instead of water. No major changes. I understood the recipe used spaghetti noodles but it is not, and isn't supposed to be, "spaghetti". I forgot to put the second layer of cheese on before I put on the mushroom soup and parmesan cheese, so I just put in on top of everything and threw it in the oven. We loved it. Can't wait to try it again made correctly!
This recipe was really good. I gave it 4 stars only because I didn't make it exactly as written. I don't eat red meat or use canned condensed cream soups, so I made it with ground turkey and homemade cream soup (butter, flour, milk, broth, onion, garlic, salt and pepper). I omitted the mushrooms too (don't like them). I think the homemade soup gave it better flavor...a number of people said it was bland. I'm adding this to my regular recipes. My daughters don't like red sauce, so it's nice to have a baked spaghetti recipe with a white sauce.
This one is a keeper! Made garlic bread to go with it. The flavors are really good! I only added 1 can of tomato sauce to the meat, and 1 tsp of Italian seasonings. We all make our own little tweeks, but it doesn't change the fact that this is a great recipe! Thank you for sharing!
I used this recipe mainly as a guideline. Instead of meat, I used more vegetables (zucchini, yellow squash, carrots, fresh mushrooms) because I was serving a vegetarian. I also used less cheese and sprinkled feta on top along with the Parmesan. Overall, this dish may be a bit too much effort considering that I didn't just love it tons more than normal spaghetti, but it was very good.
This is a five star recipe! My family loved it. It was different than the norm. I followed the recipe exactly and was not disappointed. Thanks for sharing.
Okay but I was dissapointed. It was bland and did not taste anything like spaghetti, which my family loves. "Spaghetti" doesn't feel like spaghetti without its sauce...I don't think I'll make again. Thanks anyways.
This dish is excellent and is served at least monthly in our home by request. The only thing I changed is mixing the soup in with the meat mixture instead of pouring it over the top. It makes a smoother end product with a juicier all around taste. Delicious!!!
This is a great dish! I'm trying to lose weight (only 12 more lbs to go!!); accordingly, I used ground turkey and reduced fat soup. The result is that I was able to reduce the total calorie count down to 3125 and 99 grams of fat for the whole pan. (Only 260 cals and 8 grams of fat for a piece that's 1/12 th of the pan!!) The whole family thought it tasted wonderful, even with the lower fat modifications. Thanks for a wonderful recipe!!
I love cooking this meal. It is soo simple yet it is always great. I normally do both cheddar and pepper jack cheeses. This gives it an extra kick. I also change the pasta to corkscrew. This makes it easiers to pick up with a fork. Other than than. This is by far, must most successful dish
This was a nice change for spaghetti. I followed the recipe pretty much as written, just seasoned the meat to my taste. Thanks for the great recipe!
I made this just as the recipe was written to take to friends house for a dish to pass. It was excellent,,, easy..... no leftovers. I would definitely make this again. thanks...
My husband and I made this recipe a while ago and totally loved it! We did change up the recipe to suit our tastes more as follows: no mushrooms, added an 8 oz block of cream cheese, omitted the cream of mushroom soup, added in 8 oz Ricotta cheese, and 8 oz cottage cheese. It was delicious! We layered the casserole like a lasagna - cottage cheese first, noodles, ricotta cheese, meat sauce, noodles, cream cheese, meat sauce, Parmesan cheese on top, bake until melty and bubbly. OUT OF THIS WORLD!
Very good. Even my husband who is not a fan of hamburger liked it. I was reluctant that the recipe didn't have a dash of salt or more spices so I added 1 tsp of salt and a dash of garlic powder. That small amt of salt isn't going to make much of a different health-wise in such a large amount of food but it can sure help to bring out the flavor a little more. I also like things soupy so I added 1/2 cup of V8 juice I had on hand and added it to the meat just after I browned it.
I've been making this recipe for years and everyone who tries it loves it. Delicious and flavorful with all the vegetables!
Great family meal good for leftovers. One pot dish love it!!!
In reading the other reviews I changed the ingredients as follows: 10oz spaghetti, 11/2cups of grn pepper, 8oz of fresh mushrooms, 1 teaspoon of Italian seasoning (instead of oregano), 3 cups of cheese (2 cups of cheddar, 1 cup mozzarella. The recipe didn't state, but I did not drain the diced tomatoes. I cooked the fresh mushrooms during step two. After the noodles were cooked I added 1/2 cup parmesan cheese, 1 beaten egg and 1 teaspoon of steak seasoning and this gave the noodles a little favor kick. I thought this was tasty after a few modifications. Overall, this is a versatile recipe where ingredients can be omitted or added according to personal taste.
I did not layer it, rather mixed it all together with half the cheese in the mixture and added half the cheese on the top in the last 10-15 minutes. I much preferred using Rotinni noodles as well.
This is the best spaghetti in the world. Nice and creamy with alot of taste, you can add anything you want to it. I have a child and a husband that hate spaghetti, but love this dish!! Worth making!!!
Pretty darn good! I did make a few changes due to other reviews and taste preference. When browning the hamburger I added about 2 tbs minced garlic. After adding the tomato (I used a 28 oz can) and mushrooms, I used about 2 tsp Italian seasoning, a few dashes of garlic salt, little bit of salt and pepper. I mixed everything together besides the soup and parm cheese that I put on top. People complained of it being bland. I think the garlic and extra spices really helped cause I didn't find the dish bland at all. I did use a half cup less cheddar cheese. The boyfriend and I liked it...will make again! Thanks for the recipe!
This recipe was ok. When I try a recipe for the first time I follow it exactly as written....and then make adjustments the next time. This dish was good but needs way more sauce. Instead of a small can of diced tomatoes, next time I'll add a large can of San Marzano diced tomatoes. Skip the canned mushrooms and add fresh mushrooms (just saute them with the onions and peppers to release the liquid). I used ground goat instead of ground beef because it is healthier and delicious. I would also mix in some mozarella cheese next time....and perhaps leave out the cheddar altogether....I associate Cheddar with Mexican dishes....and this is Italian.....didn't like the taste.
This was good...and easy. If you are looking for a nice safe dish that everyone would enjoy - this woudl be nice. Total personal preference - I think it could have used a little kick/zip ... maybe a little garlic..not sure. But overall, we enjoyed it..I'll save the recipe and may make it again. I did use an extra can of mushrooms and tomatoes (personal taste) and ground turkey instead of beef. Hubby said he enjoyed the parm cheese!
It was delicious....my 5 year old VERY PICKY eater even loved it! Thank you.
This is a really good recipe! I will make it again, but when I add the cream of mushroom soup, I will add more water, because it sat on the top instead of filtering down to the spaghetti. I would also either add more tomatoes or add some spaghetti sauce to give it more flavour.
This turned out perfect! I followed the directions exactly except I added 1/4 cup milk to the Cream of Mush soup instead of water and used 1 c of shredded cheddar and 1 c of mozzorella. I also used diced tomatos that were seasoned with basil, garlic, and oregeno. The turkey meat I used was also mildley seasoned and everything came out incredible. Once I started layering I thought it was going to be a ton of food, and it was, but it was so tasty, my boyfriend and I both had seconds and ate it for lunch the next day. Super yummy! Will definitely make again!
Wonderful dish! It's easy to add your own ingredients according to your preference. My five year old daughter loved it and it's a great way to "hide" the vegetables. I added my favorite canned spaghetti sauce to the ground meat as well as the diced tomatoes with the onion and green peppers. Followed advice of others and added more water to the soup and layered it. Also added own Italian spices to help flavor it as some reviews claimed it was to bland. Can't wait to try the leftovers. Definitely will add to my favorite recipes!
WINNER! This was AWESOME! We had to force ourselves to stop eating, so there would be some left for tomorrow! I made exactly as directed, except added garlic salt, basil, and marjoram to the meat mixture...AMAZING! Best new recipe I've tried in quite some time! THANK YOU!
This was amazing!!!! I added a bunch of garlic, but otherwise left it as is. A huge hit with the whole family, even as leftovers the next day for lunch!
Husband said it just got better and better!
My husband who is not a pasta fan and does not like recipes with alot of cheese, really liked this dish (surprise). I followed the recipe exactly as printed except I left out the mushrooms (don't like them). Will certainly make this recipe again....and soon.
This is one I will make again. Kids loved it. I added minced garlic along with the onion and green pepper. Yum!!!
My kids and husband loved it. Haven't heard my husband rave about an easy to make dish like that before. And my 4 year old asked for seconds!
It was a good "basic" recipe. Next time I will add more spices...and a little more cream of mushroom...
yummy and makes tons. I tried freezing it even though is contained the cheese, but it still tasted great defrosted and reheated. Thanks for the recipe...I always love to have recipes that use ingedients I keep on hand. :)
This was so good! My whole family loved it, the only change I made was to add 1/2 cup water to the soup. This will be one of our favorites!
I followed this recipe to a T. It was definitely lacking something - creating the need for modification or additions. As is, this recipe is incredibly dry, and tasteless. If you're looking for a recipe that really makes those taste buds water, look elsewhere! I will know to look for recipes that have more of a sauce-base. This was not good, and my family was equally disappointed.
My husbands favorite spaghetti. We use the large garden vegetable canned spaghetti sauce instead of the chopped mushrooms and tomatoes and add a small can of tomato sauce... its so yummy we rarely have left overs.
YUMMMMM!!!!!! I am so glad that I found this recipie. This is one of the few meals I have prepared that my 6 year old has asked for more!!!! I made a few changes. I used italian turkey meat and organic veagtables. I also put a full cup of milk instead of 1/4th and I put it on the bottom layer as well. I also used a whole onion!!! IT WAS SO AWESOME...
This is a great dish! All my guests wanted a second helping. I added the meat to a storebrand spaghetti sauce with great results. I will definitely make this one again.
Delicious! The only substitution i made was Cream of Chicken soup for the Mushroom soup. - the flavour was so distributed throughout the dish that I don't think this was a crucial substitution. I love the addition of canned tomatoes to this recipe.
Very tastey!! I will double everything next time I make it. I also added feta cheese to the top, made a cripsy topping.
DELICIOUS! This recipe is so versatile & forgiving, perfect for an ok cook like me! I have made this several times & it has replaced lasagna as a family fave! Used a variety of gluten free pastas, even mixed up partial bags left in the pantry, half the onion, no meat (vegetarian son), 16oz can of garlic basil chopped tomatoes. Have made this with & without mushrooms, used about 1/2 cup frozen mushrooms thawed & chopped, used homemade gluten free cream of mushroom soup. I have used homemade cream of veggie or chicken soup when out of shrooms (don't tell vegetarian son!). Used different combos of mozz cheese, Mexican style shredded cheese, & sometimes some pepper jack cheese, depending on what I have on hand. Its hard to mess this recipe up!
Some in my family dislike the earthy taste of mushrooms so I lefft out the cream of mushroom and canned mushrooms.I added sauteed onions and used cream of chicken. I also left out the peppers and tomatos and used a store bought sauce with garlic and basil in it. It turned out a little different-but still good. If you like mushrooms though don't change soup flavors.
I made this for my family and they loved it and they went back for seconds aand thirds.. the only thing I would do different next time is add more of the cream of mushroom soup... delicous!!!
I have never been a spaghetti fan - but my husband is - so I though I'd make this and freeze portions for his work lunches. We also had it for dinner - I LOVED IT!! Oh yes - I did make a few additions from other reviews. I added extra beef - a can of diced tom. with gr. chilies - Italian seasoning - crushed red pepper - cayenne pepper and salt to taste. I also did 1 cup cheddar and 1 cup motz. along with fresh mushrooms (had some that needed to be used). As for layering - I put the meat sauce on the bottom - spaghetti - 1/2 the cheese - more meat sauce and topped with some Parmesan and the rest of the cheese. FABOULOUS - and I'm not a casserole kinda gal!
I'm sorry to say but I wasn't a fan of this one. I found it didn't have a whole lot of flavour to it.
Pretty good but not great. I followed the base recipe and also the top review's suggestions. If i made it again I would not add green pepper, it didn't seem to go well in spaghetti sauce.
This is a great easy dish that can feed a lot. I used the pasta sauce like someone suggested which saved time. Used fresh mushrooms instead because I don't like the texture of taste of canned. Found spaghetti noodles in the store that have been cut into pieces or you could break them yourself. It made it easier to serve.
Made this for church supper and everyone liked it. It was so easy to make and tasted great! Thanks for sharing:)
next time no crushed red peppers and Cayenne pepper
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections