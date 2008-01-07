Baked Spaghetti I

Make this tasty dish ahead of time, and cook it when needed. Allow a little extra cooking time if you make this ahead and refrigerate.

By LaDonna

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add spaghetti, and cook for 8 to 10 minutes, or until al dente. Drain, and set aside.

  • In a large skillet over medium-high heat, saute the onions, green peppers and ground beef. Once beef is brown and onions and peppers softened, add the tomatoes, mushrooms and oregano. Simmer uncovered for 10 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13 inch baking dish. Place half of the cooked spaghetti into the prepared dish. Top with half of the meat mixture. Sprinkle with 1 cup of the mild Cheddar cheese. Repeat. In a medium bowl, mix together cream of mushroom soup and water until smooth; pour over casserole. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 to 35 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

490 calories; protein 25.3g; carbohydrates 39.8g; fat 24.8g; cholesterol 74.4mg; sodium 700.5mg. Full Nutrition
