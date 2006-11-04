Creamy Chicken on Linguine

Awesome awesome recipe! In fact, the best I've had on allrecipes yet! I strayed pretty far from the original recipe so I apologize to the Chef but it turned out just awesome. First, I cut the chicken in small strips then dipped in an egg wash and coated in a flour/Italian bread crumb mix with paprika, black pepper, oregano, sweet basil, and salt. Then I fried with onions and minced garlic - it turned out incredibly yummy. Then set aside the chicken and use that pan to simmer additional onions, red peppers and chicken broth. In the meantime I prepared the asparagus: arrange so tips are even then rubberband and blanche in hot water for 1-2 min until bright green. Put in cold water to stop cooking then arrange in an even layer on cookie sheet. Lightly brush with olive oil and then salt. Cook for 5 min in 400 degree oven until sizzling. Then cut into 1 inch pieces and throw into the skillet with the chicken, red peppers, etc at the very end. I also found it needed a lot more sauce and probably would've doubled the sauce. (Of course I added more stuff too so I definitely needed more.) I hardly used any milk mainly the heavy cream in the sauce. Breading the chicken and mixing it in with the sauce and pasta helped thicken the sauce a bit as well (I did mix everything together at the end). I know a lot of reviewers said the sauce was a bit runny. My husband and I about died when we ate this it was just so incredible. We're looking forward to the leftovers for dinner tonight!!!! Thank