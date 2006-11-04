Creamy Chicken on Linguine

Sliced chicken with a creamy onion sauce layered on linguine. Good reheated the next day, too! Serve with garlic toast or bruschetta!

Recipe by B Filoso

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large saute pan, heat oil, butter and garlic over medium heat. Add chicken and cook until juices run clear. Remove chicken from pan let cool and slice diagonally into long strips. Reserve oil in pan.

  • Meanwhile, cook pasta according to directions on package. Drain.

  • Reheat oil in pan, add onion and saute, stirring often, until onion is soft but still white. Add bullion cube and water; bring to a boil and simmer uncovered for approximately 10 minutes. Stir in cream, milk, green onions and Parmesan cheese.

  • Place pasta in a bowl, layer chicken slices in a decorative pattern over pasta, pour sauce over top of chicken and around pasta. Garnish with parsley or any herbs you desire. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
523 calories; protein 30.4g; carbohydrates 45.4g; fat 24.8g; cholesterol 114.9mg; sodium 383.4mg. Full Nutrition
