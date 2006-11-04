Creamy Chicken on Linguine
Sliced chicken with a creamy onion sauce layered on linguine. Good reheated the next day, too! Serve with garlic toast or bruschetta!
Sliced chicken with a creamy onion sauce layered on linguine. Good reheated the next day, too! Serve with garlic toast or bruschetta!
This recipe is delicious, definitely restaurant-quality, and super easy too! My one complaint is that there is not quite enough sauce. I think next time I will double it. I would make two suggestions for anyone making this dish. First, make sure to chop the onions finely. This way they incorporate into the sauce better instead of having big chunks of onion floating around, resulting in a strange texture. Also, when the chicken is cooked, tent it under foil to keep it warm and seal in the moisture. I will definitely be making this recipe again.Read More
I thought this was pretty good, a bit milky as it is written. If I were to make it again, I would leave out the milk, the cream is enough and I think I'd add something (probably nutmeg or rosemary) just to jazz it up a little.Read More
This recipe is delicious, definitely restaurant-quality, and super easy too! My one complaint is that there is not quite enough sauce. I think next time I will double it. I would make two suggestions for anyone making this dish. First, make sure to chop the onions finely. This way they incorporate into the sauce better instead of having big chunks of onion floating around, resulting in a strange texture. Also, when the chicken is cooked, tent it under foil to keep it warm and seal in the moisture. I will definitely be making this recipe again.
This recipe is excellent, however I gave it only 4 stars because the measurements of the liquids need to be changed because I wanted way more sauce (I made it one time before and it didnt have enough sauce) and also I wanted it thicker. I put 2 cups heavy cream, 1/2 cup water, 1 cup milk, and I still had to add another 1/4 c. heavy cream w/ some flour mixed in to thicken it up. But after that, it was absolutely incredible. And the chicken also comes out softer if you use thighs and other parts rather than breasts in my opinion.
Awesome awesome recipe! In fact, the best I've had on allrecipes yet! I strayed pretty far from the original recipe so I apologize to the Chef but it turned out just awesome. First, I cut the chicken in small strips then dipped in an egg wash and coated in a flour/Italian bread crumb mix with paprika, black pepper, oregano, sweet basil, and salt. Then I fried with onions and minced garlic - it turned out incredibly yummy. Then set aside the chicken and use that pan to simmer additional onions, red peppers and chicken broth. In the meantime I prepared the asparagus: arrange so tips are even then rubberband and blanche in hot water for 1-2 min until bright green. Put in cold water to stop cooking then arrange in an even layer on cookie sheet. Lightly brush with olive oil and then salt. Cook for 5 min in 400 degree oven until sizzling. Then cut into 1 inch pieces and throw into the skillet with the chicken, red peppers, etc at the very end. I also found it needed a lot more sauce and probably would've doubled the sauce. (Of course I added more stuff too so I definitely needed more.) I hardly used any milk mainly the heavy cream in the sauce. Breading the chicken and mixing it in with the sauce and pasta helped thicken the sauce a bit as well (I did mix everything together at the end). I know a lot of reviewers said the sauce was a bit runny. My husband and I about died when we ate this it was just so incredible. We're looking forward to the leftovers for dinner tonight!!!! Thank
I found this recipe months ago and thought that I had already written a review on it, till I happened to check the reviews...my family fights over the leftovers the next day with this delicious recipe. The only changes I made were I used about 1 tbs. minced garlic in a jar and also instead of a chicken bouillion cube and the 1/2 cup water, just added 1/2 cup chicken broth instead....Other than that, followed the recipe and my family asks for it every other Sunday night..(they'd eat it EVERY Sunday but I don't want to ruin a good thing)...thanks for the recipe it is indeed our favorite chicken supper.....
I thought this was pretty good, a bit milky as it is written. If I were to make it again, I would leave out the milk, the cream is enough and I think I'd add something (probably nutmeg or rosemary) just to jazz it up a little.
I had to create an account, just so that I could tell everyone how much I loved this recipe! I have been visiting this site for years and have never found a recipe that I enjoyed so much! I'm going to have my fiancee make this again for me tonight and add a red bell pepper! Great job!
Delightfully Delicious!!! I served it bit differently though, I placed pasta on the dinner plate and spooned sauce onto the pasta then I sliced a chicken breast (I used one breast per serving instead of mixing everything in one bowl) and scattered the slices on to the pasta and sauce and spooned more sauce over the sliced chicken then I shredded some parmesan cheese over the top. I loved the presentation and everyone LOVED the flavor!!! I did double the sauce ingredients as I was afraid there wouldn't be enough and it came out perfectly. My husband was the lucky one to take the leftovers to work for lunch the next day and he said it was as good if not a bit better than the original meal had been!
I give it a five star because the recipe was excellent . i loved it and so did my family especialy my husband who is not a fan of pasta at all....
(o7/23/2006)This was great with a few alterations: I added extra garlic and sugar snap peas and prosciutto right near the end of cooking. I also let the sauce boil a bit after adding the cream to give it a nice rich thickness. I omitted the green onions, except a few pieces for colour as a garnish on top. Fresh mushrooms would be good in this too. This is a great base recipe thanks for posting! I will make this again. - (07/11/2007) - I made this again without the addition of peas and prosciutto; it was nice, but I still like it better with the extras.
Made this for lunch today = EXCELLENT! I only used 4 chicken breasts and while sauting them, I lightly seasoned them with cajun seasoning and lemon pepper seasoning. I also added a sliced green bell pepper to the onion saute. Hmmm good! Next time, I might add a diced tomato when I add the green onions for some additional taste and color but overall, we loved this and would make this again and again.
Wow! Excellent!. I found buy accident when I had no cream, that a package of cream cheese pushed this one over the edge. And yes, as one of the other review said chop those white onions up good.
I agree with a lot of reviewers that there wasn't enough sauce for the amount of pasta and chicken used. That said, this was delicious! I used half the amount of pasta and two large breasts, halved. I made the whole sauce recipe only making a few substitutions: chicken stock for the bouillon and water, half and half for heavy cream, and I left out the green onions only because I didn't have any. I also added about a teaspoon of flour at the end of cooking the sauce to get it to thicken, but probably could have left it out after seeing how thick it got when combining it with the pasta. My fiance and I loved this. Thank you!
I really like this recipe and its a good base to add some other flares of your own. I dry rubbed the chicken with black pepper, salt, dried garlic flakes, parsley, and chives and then cooked it along with the garlic, onion, oil and butter to really get some flavor into the meat. After removing the chicken, I used about a 3:1 ratio of heavy cream to chicken stock in the pan with the leftover juices from the chicken pan. Reduced over medium heat while stirring and ended up with a very tasty sauce. If yours is too thick, add a little more stock or milk, if its too thin, add a little more heavy cream and continue to reduce over heat. I think a nice addition to this would be some diced tomato and some crisped and finely chopped bacon which will give it a little extra oomph. Also, I didnt add the parmesan to the sauce but instead grated fresh parmesan on the top of the dish and sprinkled some fresh chopped parsley for flavor and color/presentation. Made this for my girlfriend and she was very impressed. I recommend this recipe! (And follow the others comments about making double the sauce...you will need it).
This was heavenly. Not sure what some of the reviewers are talking about when they say this dish lacks flavor. It was extremely good. The only things I did different was I cooked onion with the garlic and chicken, omit the milk and use 2 cups of heavy cream, and once I added cream, I simmered it for about 7 or 8 minutes to thicken and then added parmesan and simmered it for another 3 or 4 minutes. Added noodles and chicken and ate a creamy/flavorful dinner.
Restaurant quality!! I used chicken broth instead of water. Used half and half, and used about 1/4 cup mixed with flour to thicken. Used two cloves garlic. Simmered onion and garlic with broth, then added half and half mixture.
This really did taste like a restaurant dish - delicious and very, very rich. I used a vegetable bouillon cube and Morningstar Farms Chik'n strips for a vegetarian version of the recipe, and added chopped mushrooms to the sauce. It was delicious!
Not bad...I spiced it up a bit. The rest of the family cared for it more than I did, and I'll prob make again and tweek it to our tastes more. Thanks for the recipe!
I've made this recipe numerous times and it's wonderful! I decided to change it up a bit because of ingridients I had on hand... So, I only had skin on and bone in chicken breasts - which I seasoned with salt and cajun seasonings, drizzled with garlic olive oil and roasted in the oven. Once cooled I pulled of the skin and bones (used to make an amazing chicken stock BTW) and chopped the chicken in cubes. In a skillet I sauted the onion and garlic (5 cloves) in butter and garlic olive oil until tender. Then I added some sliced mushrooms and cooked until moisture was gone. Then instead of chicken broth I used a dry white wine (WINNER!!!) and sauted for another 10minutes. I then made the sauce as the recipe states only doubling the amounts, as previous reviews states, it's kind of dry if you don't double the sauce. Then I added the chicken to the veggie and sauce mixture and poured over pasta. I also brushed some of that same garlic oil on sliced french bread and grilled it and this was the most amazing version of this recipe I've made!
I read what most reviews said about there not being enough sauce. So I doubled the directions for the creamy sauce. Wow, was it amazing!! My boyfriend and I had to take a nap after we ate because we gorged ourselves. I was VERY happy with this recipe!!
Absolutely wonderful!!! Perfect for us as my husband doesn't care for heavy white sauces so I serve his up first and then add more parmesan cheese to the rest and I get to enjoy it the way I like it!!!!!!
made this and was excelllent.my wife aid this was her favorite pasta.
Made this for lunch today = EXCELLENT! I only used 4 chicken breasts and while sauting them, I lightly seasoned them with cajun seasoning and lemon pepper seasoning. I also added a sliced green bell pepper to the onion saute. Hmmm good! Next time, I might add a diced tomato when I add the green onions for some additional taste and color but overall, we loved this and would make this again and again.
This was out standing, I will make again.
This recipe was easy and DELICIOUS!
You can make this a little lighter and still have a dish with a lot of flavor. I find that I only need about two large chicken breasts, pounded semi-thin. I triple the garlic, use whole wheat pasta and instead of bouillion and water, I use organic chicken broth. Instead of heavy cream, I use fat free evaporated milk or fat free half-n-half. I don't use all the parmesan cheese called for, half a cup is plenty. It works out just the same texture and taste-wise but with half the fat/calories. This is really good if you cut the pasta in half and toss in some steamed or roasted broccoli, too.
Thought this was a good dish. However, I recommend using Half & Half (Fat Free) and skim milk. Also don't let the cream thicken up too much. I did that and it made the dish extremely thick. I think it will thicken on its own.
Not sure what went wrong. I'm used to making cream based pasta sauce. This sauce is thin and runny. My cheese never melted into it.
Yummy! The only thing I did different was add 2tbsp of flour to the sauce. I also increased the parmesan cheese and omitted the green onions.
AMAZING. I followed other suggestions and doubled the sauce, but other than that, I followed the recipe exactly as it says. Wow.
excellent flavor, so easy to make
Although I read several of the other reviewer's suggestions about the sauce I decided to try the recipe as written before making any modifications. The sauce was very thin and I hoped that it would thicken if I let it simmer a while. Unfortunately that didn't happen. It was tasty, but when I make this again I'll leave out the milk and increase cream as needed. I think this would also be good with shrimp and crab instead of the chicken.
This is a new must have weekly! Great taste and easy to make. Stumped on one thing, the sauce is very thin.
Good recipe. I followed Cookette007's suggestions of doing and egg wash and breading with panko crumbs. I used more cream than it called for (and double the water) and thought it was too runny. Maybe just 50% more liquid for the sauce. I added red pepper, asparagus, mushrooms, green onions and sun-dried tomatoes to the chicken broth, covered, and simmered 10 minutes (as per recipe). Everything else I followed to the original recipe.
Very good recipe! However, I agree with others that the sauce needs to be doubled. The more sauce the better, in my opinion. I also added some basil and extra garlic.
I subbed some chicken broth and jarred Alfredo sauce for the water and cream. I also threw in some sauteed asparagus tips and pimientos for color and cut back on the onion.
We had this for dinner last night and were very pleased! I used two chicken breast halves, but made half the recipe of sauce, based on suggestions made by other reviewers. I minced the onions (not the green onions) so they would dissolve into the sauce, which worked very well. I did add a little Cajun seasoning to the sauce to punch up the flavor a bit, and I thickened it just slightly with a corn starch/water slurry. When plating I garnished this with green onion tops and diced tomatoes for a little more color. Delicious! And one I’ll be making again!
very good
This recipe was YUMMITASKIC!! I had to add another cup of cheese and 1/2 cup more cream to thicken the base up some more. What I found is when I served this for dinner it was still soupy. However, if you let it sit all mixed together for about 15 minutes the noodles absorb the creamy mixture at this point it was AWESOME!
This was just a so-so recipe. I would not make it for guests that I was trying to impress. It wasn't bad , just average,
The dish was yummy but had several issues. There was not enough sauce and it could have been thicker. Also, the onions were a bit of a turn off, I agree they need to be diced fine. I added portabello mushrooms, green and red bell peppers, and zucchini. I don't think I will try this one again, too much to fix.
This was very good, my picky 12 yo had seconds and couldn't wait to eat it again the next day. I doubled the sauce and added some salt. I only used 3 chicken breast and split them. Easy to make. One of my favorites
I just made this for dinner and it is wonderful!! Instead of preparing the chicken the way that the recipe suggested, I diced the chicken into cubes and sauteed it with garlic, parsley and a little Italian seasoning while boiling the water for the pasta at the same time. when i removed the chicken from the oil/butter, i dusted it with parmesan cheese. Then i doubled the sauce as suggested by many other reviewers and simmered everything together for a few minutes at the end to infuse the flavors and allow the sauce time to thicken. it turned out amazingly! I will definitely make this again, maybe adding some fresh basil at the end.
Wow, love this recipe!! Just made it and all four of us LOVED it... that never happens, ever! I have an 8 yr old and a 3 yr old and they have never once liked the same thing... this they did, yay! Definitely adding it to our regular dinner routine! :) After reading other reviews I made the following changes... Used 6 chicken tenders rather than breasts as I was cooking for four, used half a package of pasta, left the sauce amount the same, used 2 garlic cloves rather than 1 and sauteed them with the onion so they wouldn't burn and only used 1/2 of an onion since kids were involved. It was awesome. Thanks for the recipe :)
Oh my gosh! This is the best recipe for a creamy chicken kick. This is better than any restaurant style creamy chicken on linguine. People you need to try this! I did double the sauce like others suggested. Good thing I read reviews first. :-) I love plenty sauce.
this was very good, i used shrimp instead of chicken and i put the cooked pasta in the pan with the sauce to really soak it. the sauce wasn't as thick as i like so i let the whole thing sit in the pan for a couple minutes and it was fine. quick and tasty!
This was so-oo good! My family thinks that I'm spoiling them with recipes from this site! When I was making this, I had my doubts--the sauce looked unappetizing before the cream was added, and I thought 2 kinds of onion was too much. Was I wrong! The sauce was scrumptious; I only wish I had doubled the recipe for leftovers! I only made 1 change, out of necessity. I was out of milk, but had 2 cups of cream, so I used that. Creamy goodness! Can't wait to make this again.
Great flavor! Will definitely make again.
This was pretty tasty. The only thing stopping me from rating this a 5, is that I found the sauce quite thin and I prefer a thicker sauce with my pasta. The taste of the sauce was good (I was even drinking it at the end), it just requires being thicker. Will definitely make again with a thicker sauce.
Sauce was VERY VERY bland. and really watery. I followed every step carefully and even looked over it afterward to see if i messed up, but I didn't. I definitely won't be making this again. There are way better recipes on here.
Delicious! My picky husband loved this, and so did I. I did have some issues getting the sauce to thicken, so I added a little flour (like someone else did here) and it was perfect. We also didn't quite have enough sauce, so I would agree with other users to double the sauce.
I didn't have a bouillon cube so I used 1/2 of chicken broth in place of the 1/2 of water. Turned out really well.
Not so happy with this. A just okay chicken tetrazini/white sauce without vegetables or a less than decent alfredo. (Try the alfredo by Kimber!) The onions are pretty funky in it. I minced them, but still messed with my mind that the sauce wasn't smooth til I remembered they were in there. The taste of the onion was fine, just looked like I did something wrong. I've made alfredo before & this one, yes I know it isn't claiming to be alfredo but, just didn't blend well. 'Had to really beat it to distribute the melted cheese that accumulated in the pot; then, thicken it twice. I halved the chicken & pasta amount, but used the full sauce recipe. (Right proportions if you try it). I'm glad I used up leftover chicken in this. Just wish someone would eat it.
absolutely delicious! I wouldn't change a thing!
I loved this! I'm a college student learning to cook and this was one of my first achievements. I had to make my own heavy cream which was easy and healthier than store bought. Also I used turkey cutlets instead of chicken and substitute the milk for cream to give it a creamier effect. No more pizza for me!
My kids love it!
Really good---the cream in it really makes it. I added more butter--like, 6 T. instead of 2. Also, I use boneless chicken thighs, not breasts, in everything including this because chicken thighs are juicier, have more flavor, and are richer in general than chicken breasts. Why everyone has such a phobia about dark meat chicken is beyond me because the taste is superior to white meat. A few extra calories are not that bad, and the great chefs of the universe will tell you the same thing--they prefer dark meat to breasts. Dark meat won't kill you.
I made this for my husband's birthday. He LOVED it!!! So did I! I saved some and gave to my daughter to try. She loved it, too! Restaurant quality. I did as some readers suggested and made more sauce. Also, used cornstarch mixed in water to thicken a bit. Was great!
I thought the flavor was fantastic. However, when I finished it was way too watery for my taste. Fixed it by making a roux with butter and flour and thickening it up a bit. Terrific recipe! I will definitely make it again!!!
It seemed that everyone liked this dish - I found it to be really bland. Sorry. . .
Don't use an entire box of pasta if you're going to put everything in one dish to serve it. I substituted the heavy cream with light sour cream and it was delicious!
Please, Please, Please!! Do NOT give a recipe high ratings if you state that you had to make major adjustments to the recipe! It skews the results and misleads everyone.
My sauce came out watery and was not creamy at all. The dish was still tasty and yummy just wish it was creamy.
This recipe is one of the best! I am very picky about sauce and would never use a jar sauce. This is top notch! I used more garlic because I love it and I used 2 cups of heavy cream and skipped the milk because I like rich, thick sauce. The consistency was perfect. I think the milk would have made it too runny. I used about 8 ounces of linguini pasta (half of package) and the amount of sauce was perfect. As the other reviewers mentioned you would need to double the sauce if you use a whole pkg of pasta. I think this recipe would serve 8 only if you double the sauce. Great recipe! Thank you so much for posting it!
Excellent Dish. We really enjoyed it. I used all the recommended ingredients. But, I did double the cream sauce. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
So simple but yet so yummy. This dish has become a firm favourite at home! I followed some additional pointers (i.e doubling up on the sauce) but also added a little bit of freshly squeezed lemon juice and left out the milk just cause I like it creamy. Recipe does not disappoint.
Just made this tonight for my nephew and husband, both who love pasta. They both really enjoyed it. I do not care for pasta, especially with a creamy sauce, but I actually enjoyed this as well. I gave it four stars (my husband said four, my nephew said 4 1/2 and I thought 4+). I did have to add some cornstarch to thicken the sauce and I also added mushrooms, which were a great addition. Otherwise, I made it exactly as written. I would agree with those who said to make sure the white onions are chopped small. Thanks for submitting a recipe I (the non pasta lover) will enjoy making! It will go into our rotation!
This is a keeper. Should have read the reviews prior to making. Next time I will double the sauce and use chicken tenders as many reviewers suggested. It was enjoyed by all.
This was excellent. I added sun dried tomatoes, and mushrooms to the recipe. However it would go great with capers, broccoli, zuchinni, aparagus, and articokes if you wanted it. I seasoned the chicken with Mrs. Dash and Basil in addition to garlic. I also garnished with fresh chopped parsley in the end. My husband thinks I'm a genius!
Loved the sauce! The chicken didn't have enough flavor for me. Next time, I will use a rottisserie chicken. Good recipe!
This dish was delicious*! The asterisk is because I had to make a couple of alterations. First, I added salt to the chicken and I wanted it to have a little kick to it so I added some cayenne as well. For the sauce I used half and half to lighten a bit but it would not thicken for me so I added 2 tsp of cornstarch dissolved in some water. It thickened up nicely after that and my family loved it. Good eats!
This recipe was delicious. Definitely restaurant quality. Better than plain old Alfredo. My son's a picky eater and he loved it!!!
This was just ok. I used two large chicken breasts, substituted wine for the water, only used heavy cream and no milk due to everyone saying the sauce was too thin. I cooked the sauce for about 15 minutes and it was perfect consistency. I wound up adding salt, pepper and garlic powder to the sauce because it was too bland. And I seasoned the chicken with seasoning salt, pepper and some onion powder. Maybe the onion powder ruined it??? Not only that, but I wish that I hadn't cooked the garlic with the chicken. It wound up burned so I took it out and chopped up more to cook with the onion. I wish I would have took that piece of advice. I was so excited about this recipe because some said it was the best recipe on this site. I disagree and won't make it again. Way too much onion, and I used a medium-sized onion. :-(
This is a really good pasta dish. I used 3/4 of an onion because I was afraid it was going to be too overpowering. I substituted lactose free skim milk for the heavy cream and used 1/2 cup chicken stock instead of a bouillon cube. I put the sauce in the blender to puree it as well. I only used 3 chicken breasts and found even that to be waaaay to much chicken. Because I used milk instead of cream, the sauce needs to be thickened with cornstarch so it will stick to the pasta. Oh, I also omitted the green onions and added extra minced garlic and chicken stock while cooking the chicken. . The calorie count on my was 172 calories per cup. That doesn't include the extra chicken broth I had to add. Figure in the calories of an extra cup of broth and you should have an accurate count.
The recipe was totally easy to follow. And followed it to a T. But the recipe really missed the kind of recipe that would make it outstanding. I didn't find this recipe at all "creamy" it was very thin. While it had a plain onion flavor, it could have really used more depths in flavor. After going back over the recipe, this is what I feel should have been done. 1)The chicken really needed to be seasoned well with italian seasoning(basil, oregano,thyme). 2) I would have cut the milk out and replaced with more cream, and 3)I also would have thickened the cream up by cooking it slightly longer to get the right thick creaminess consistancy before adding the parmesan(should have used a shredded instead). I believe that step would enhance the recipe more then just adding the cream, milk, green onions and parmesan at the end and plating the dish. Over all this recipe needs a little bit of changes to make this an outstanding dish that you would could just mouthwater over.
This is fantastic. I'm not sure why, but I had plenty of sauce at the end (which surprised me with all the reviews about not having enough sauce). Maybe people are cooking the sauce down? I have a similar sauce recipe for another chicken dish and it's really the parmesan that thickens it in the end. Don't cook it down/reduce it at all. And use fresh shredded parmesan (not can grated) because it will actually melt and thicken the sauce. You control the thickness of the sauce with the amount of cheese that you put in. Start with 1/2 a cup of cheese and work up to the desired thickness. ABSOLUTELY delicious!!
This was delicious!!! I added some steamed asparagus at the end so that we had our veggies. It would have tasted perfect without it, but since it had butter, cream & cheese, I had to justify it by having a veggie.
This was very tasty... I halved the recipe except for the sauce, since wanted it for 4, not 8. I kept the sauce for 8 based on other reviews that there wasn't enough. I put all the sauce ingredients into a blender and blended it for 30 seconds to incorporate the cheese and onions well, then put it back into the sauce pan to heat it up. It was great. Will put this in my recipe box.
This recipe was both quick and easy to prepare. I substitued boneless/skinless chicken thighs for breast meat, which reduced the cooking time. I agree with another commenter that the dish tasts great fresh and as a leftover. As a leftover, the cream absorbs into the noodles, but taste is not lost. Highly recommend.
My whole family really enjoyed this meal, i wouldnt change a thing as it tastes delicious just the way it is.
very good, went well with white wine. impressed our guest
Great recipe! Just needed a little more garlic for my tastes :)
Great recipe but it really needed salt. I also added a couple of shakes of cayenne pepper to the sauce to give it a kick. Added chicken broth instead of water and boullion cube. Mixed in some steamed broccoli with the pasta and chicken and that made it perfect!
My family loves this!! I didn't change a thing and it was great!!
Tasted good but was too liquid. I had to thicken it with a slurry.
I breaded the chicken before frying it, but other than that I made the recipe as stated. I didn't care for the bouillon, it made it salty and a bit like sauce from a box. Also I really didn't like how the onions turned out; they made the sauce all lumpy. I'd make again, possibly with a roux to thicken the sauce, and without the onion. (Though I usually love onion!)
Love this one! It's very versatile. I've made it with just chicken, as well as chicken and bacon! Even better the next day!!!
I will give the recipe 5 stars based on my family's response ~ They loved it ! There is almost none left and I used a 3 pound bag of frozen chicken breasts, thawed, and doubled the sauce recipe... I also used chicken broth instead of bouillon and water. I grated my own Parmesan, and I had a little fresh rosemary left over from a different recipe so I threw some into the sauce while it was thickening, so I changed the recipe around a bit. Still, my family loved it and it is a good base recipe for tweaking to your taste... Next time, for me, I will try some salt or something, maybe a bit of crushed red pepper flakes, or add some chopped fresh red and yellow bell pepper to the sauce. I will definitely cut the chicken up before cooking, as I think that will speed up the process without changing things too much. It was a satisfying pasta dish served with green salad and bread !
Excellent flavor. This was an easy and fairly quick dish to get together. The sauce was very thin but thickened up as it stood on our plates. I used onion powder instead of fresh onion. My husband raved over this wonderful dish. Thanks.
I made this with boneless skinless chicken thighs. I seasoned the chicken the night before and let it marinate overnight. After reading reviews I added 2 tablespoons of flour after sautéing the onions to help with thickening. I also used chicken broth instead of water and left out the milk. Everyone raved about this dish!
I too feel the sauce yield was a little low, so I augmented it (more milk, 3 1/2 pints cream, 2 tbsp cornstarch in a splash of cold water). In addition I did this: 1. Cut chicken into strips first (didn't have a pan large enough to cook 6 chicken breasts at once); it took 3 batches of strips at a time-worked fine and cooked faster 2. Added fresh ground pepper to the chicken while cooking 3. Used Romano cheese rather than parmesan-just used the whole wedge-proportionate to my increase in cream/milk sauce base This recipe is 'drop to your knees' good!
I improved the recipe by using chicken thighs as the dark meat is so much more delicious. I omitted the water but not the bouillon (used better than bouillon) to intensify the chicken flavour. I used half+half for health reasons. Used white pepper and Taragon and some Parsley.
Wonderful flavor. Definitely a keeper!
I was very disapointed.... It was way to milky for me and my family. There was no awe to it so I'm sorry to say that I won't be making this again.
Delicious pasta! I started the directions at part 2 and added sliced grilled chicken to the top of the pasta and sauce. Everyone loved it :)
Everyone liked
I made this for dinner, my husband and I were not impressed. The sauce is bland and just tastes like sauteed onions. I will not be making this again.
My family LOVED this..I followed it to the T except for I cut the chicken into chunks (just a personal preference) and I did double the ingredients I did the cardinal sin and made it for guests before trying it out first and they loved it...I have made 1 addition and that is crushed red pepper flakes it really gives it extra flavor..Thank you for such a great tasting and cheap recipe
yummy! used chicken stock instead of bouillon and had to use milk and butter instead of heavy cream. we all loved it. a light sauce, so yummy!
This is fantastic! It doesn't say how long to cook after stirring in cream, milk and cheese - if you don't cook it at all you are left with a very thin sauce. I brought it to a boil so it would thicken, and it was perfect.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections