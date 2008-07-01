Broccoli with Rigatoni

I absolutly loved this and so did my kids and hubby, but I changed it up a lot with the suggestions of others. When I first added this recipe to my box I thought it sounded so good but then realized it would be bland so I thought of adding chicken then I read a lot of the reviews and ended up changing alot of things. First added chicken cooked it in a bit of oil and added a few seasonings to the chicken, after the chicken was cooked I pulled it out of the pan and put it in with the cooked noodles. I then sauted the garlic with the broccoli and then added a few red pepper flakes, Onion and garlic powder. I melted garlic butter in a pan and poured it over the noodles, chicken and broccoli and then added the cheese then tossed it all together. I then added a bit more cheese to the top! It was great even the next day cold or reheated. My daughter took it for her school lunch cold.