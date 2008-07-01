Broccoli with Rigatoni
A light and quick meal! To complete the meal serve with a side salad and garlic bread. Perfect!
Great recipe as I concocted it...Used only oil (quite a bit less) in a non-stick pan to stir-fry chopped frozen broccoli pieces with minced garlic (same time) and-a little bit of-basil. Sprinkled one chicken boullion cube over this and added water before covering to cook. I also added some pasta water from (under)cooking bowties instead of rigatoni and then finished cooking the noodles with the broccoli mixture for a couple of minutes. Served with parm on top for a delicious and fitting side to chicken marsala. Mmmm
What a sad disappointment!!! I made this recipe with high expectations...I absolutely LOVE broccoli, and I thought the combination of broccoli and pasta would be a sure hit. Unfortunately, I was so disappointed. I followed the recipe to the letter, even added some extra italian spices to give it more flavor, but even that and the fresh basil could not save this pasta. It turned out very bland--only remedied by adding a ton of parmesan cheese on the pasta. I wish this had been better; I have still to find an excellent pasta and broccoli recipe. Although it was easy to make, I unfortunately don't recommend this recipe.
One of my favorite dishes, which I've been eating on a weekly basis for years. I also usually make mine with chicken broth ( I use a little more than a cup for a pound of pasta) and just a sprinkle of dried basil. Crushed red pepper flakes are a nice touch as well. Any kind of tubular pasta will do for this dish, even large elbow macaroni. You just want a shape that will hold on to the broth. Mangia!
This was a great side dish! I cut down the olive oil significantly and used chicken broth instead of veggie. I also used dried basil. Thanks for sharing:)
I know it sounds like it will be bland, but this was great. Now like pasta salad it gets dry once the pasta sucks up the sauce, but when fresh it was heavenly. I added some butter when reheating and it was good too. I recently served this with crab stuffed mushrooms and a strawberry salad. UPDATE: I made this again last night and has a bunch of bacon I needed to use up. I cooked the bracon and crumbled it into this dish and added a little extra broth while cooking the broccoli. It was awesome and I will added bacon whenver I make it.
Very good, simple dish. I used beef broth instead of vegetable broth, as well as dried basil instead of fresh. I added some italian seasoning, onion powder, and a bit of fresh lemon juice at the end. It may have been a bit bland for my taste without the additions I made. I sprinkled in some mozzerella on the leftovers and it was a nice touch. Four stars for the recipe as written, and 4.5 with my alterations.
So good and easy! I added some sliced fresh button mushrooms I needed to use up and also a pinch of crushed red pepper. I also only had chicken broth so used that. Would be wonderful with some sliced grilled chicken or shrimp tossed in for the meat eaters.
Very good. I added raw shrimp towards the end.
Very quick and easy meal to prepare and clean up! My husband and I both loved it! I added some crushed red pepper for a little extra flavor and skipped the margarine/butter to cut out fat/calories. Also, I added a few tbsp of the starchy water I boiled the pasta in to the simmering broccoli.
This is ABSOLUTELY a staple in my house now, both kids (2 and 4) love it. My 4 year old requests it all the time and it is the ONLY way he eats broccoli. So tasty, healthy, and most of all--EASY!!--THANK YOU!!!
I absolutly loved this and so did my kids and hubby, but I changed it up a lot with the suggestions of others. When I first added this recipe to my box I thought it sounded so good but then realized it would be bland so I thought of adding chicken then I read a lot of the reviews and ended up changing alot of things. First added chicken cooked it in a bit of oil and added a few seasonings to the chicken, after the chicken was cooked I pulled it out of the pan and put it in with the cooked noodles. I then sauted the garlic with the broccoli and then added a few red pepper flakes, Onion and garlic powder. I melted garlic butter in a pan and poured it over the noodles, chicken and broccoli and then added the cheese then tossed it all together. I then added a bit more cheese to the top! It was great even the next day cold or reheated. My daughter took it for her school lunch cold.
This was SO good and comepletely deserving of 5 stars! I didnt have fresh basil on hand so I used 3 tablespoons of dried basil....I repeat this was SO good!
I added chicken and some red pepper to give it a kick. Good.
I added shrimp to this and just used jarred basil. This was so easy and my kids LOVED it. I think this would be a nice easy lunch during the week.
I've used this basic recipe but added or replaced the broccoli with other fresh veggies like summer squash, green beans, red pepper slices, and zucchini. I've also made it a one-pan meal by adding in the uncooked pasta and increasing the amount of stock/broth. So saute the veggies in oil & garlic, then add in 3 cups broth and 1 pound uncooked pasta, cover and simmer until pasta is cooked al dente. Add water or more broth if needed to cook pasta through.
A three star review (by my family's standards) means it was good and we'll make it again, but wouldn't go out of my way to share the recipe. Very easy and good. I did add tuna and extra vegetables (red and orange peppers) and didn't use butter, and used whole wheat pasta.
Great easy to do....
I give this recipe 5 stars because it is SO easy, and made with all things that I already have in my kitchen. Great last minute meal! I also added a good basalmic vinegar (3-4 TBS) and it made a HUGE difference. Also this dish would be good if you grilled chunks of chicken along with the garlic and broccoli.
I really liked this recipe! I sauteed the broccoli in olive oil and garlic powder, salt, and pepper. When it was finished I tossed in the cooked noodles. No cheese or basil, though both of those would have made it even better. So easy and so tastey!
I made a couple of changes to the original recipe. I used chicken broth, not vegetable and dried basil not fresh. We really liked the flavor, but to me it felt like it was missing something. I am going to put this in my meal rotation however because both my children ate it.
Sorry, this was really bland. I did all I could to increase the flavor but it just didn't happen. I don't think basil pairs well with broccoli either.
We made this with rotini, and only used 6 tablespoons of olive oil, not 8 (8 tablespoons is way too much oil considering the 2 tablespoons of butter!) It came out fantastic but needed some salt to taste. We added turkey bacon, chopped in pieces, to the dish to give it some kick. Meat adds a lot to this dish. Overall, a very flavorful and great filling meal.
good recipe. Taste was subtle but nice. Next time will use a bit less olive oil.
My family and I thought this was just OK, nothing spectacular. It tasted fine, just nothing WOW. I did add some canned chicken to make it more of a meal. Plenty of leftovers.
Easty, Yummy, Healthy! Im planning on making this budget friendly meal a lot!
THIS IS EASY DISH TO MAKE AND IS REALLY A MEAL IN ITSELF. MY FAMILY LOVED IT.
Used cauliflower as well turned out very good. We have been cooking vegetarian for a couple of weeks now and this is a good one. D
This is a great, fast recipe! Perfect for a light meal. The whole family enjoyed it!
Delicious! This turned out better than I expected with the reviews claiming it was bland. I tried my best to stick to the original recipe but I did add onion with the garlic and pretty much tripled the cheese. I know it isn't exactly as healthy with all the cheese but it really turned out great when it melted and soaked up some of the broth making it more of a sauce. With my changes I give it 5 stars but as is it would have been a little bland so I gave it 4. I will make this again. It was very quick and my husband gave it two thumbs up.
Cut oil by 50%
Delicious!
Great flavor and very simple, thanks for sharing!
I enjoyed this, and it was fairly easy to make. I used frozen broccoli because that was what i had. It needs a little more flavor...red pepper flakes, italian seasoning, salt, pepper...whatever! The parmesan really helped. I will make this again because it was liked, just might tweak it a little more.
Bland Bland Bland. Did I mention bland. This looked promising but the family all agreed that it was not real good. Oh well you live and learn. Needs some kind of spice to it. I added chicken and sauted the breast but still was not something ill try again.
Delicious basic dish. My additions were 1 TBL italian spices and 1/4 tsp.red pepper flakes, and only 1 TBL basil. What made it 5 stars for me was sauteing it with mushrooms and cherry tomatoes, then cornstarch to thicken sauce just a bit. This helped with the taste and look which made it a great meal instead of a side dish.
Make sure to use FRESH broccoli for the very best flavor. What an amazing and tasty meal! We were looking to cut down on our meat intake on at least one dinner per week, this one is our new favorite!
A very big hit with my family. I added chicken and a little bit more garlic. Delicious!
Made this with slightly less olive oil, but just as listed for the rest. Very pleased with it. Simple and tasty and good as leftovers too.
5 stars with slight modifications: Chicken broth instead of veggie, dash of red pepper flakes and lastly, stirred in about 3/4 cup ricotta cheese at the end. I also added about 1/2 cup fresh parm cheese instead of the 2 tablespoons. Made a nice creamy-like sauce with these additions. Final note- make sure to sautee garlic for a good 5-7 minutes for a nice garlicky taste!
With a few modifications this recipe was delicious. I added some salt, red pepper flakes, and some chopped onion to the broth. I also reduced the oil as some of the other reviewers suggested. I will definitely make this again!
This recipe was delicious, filling, and quick. I did take the advice of the previous posters and added a bit to the recipe and I do believe that without the extra additions it wouldn't have been as good. Since I try to eat healthy I cut the oil & butter in half (and it was more than enough). I added red pepper flakes to the broccoli and garlic, cooked for about 3 minutes and then added the broth as instructed. After the broccoli was cooked, I added the pasta along with lemon juice, basil, and shredded mozarella. Pretty yummy. :)
a basic recipe that can be modified easily. i've tried adding onions, seafood, chicken, sausage and all are delicious.
I changed mine just a little and it was outta this world - will definately make again. I steemed the broccoli, cooked the noodles and added cream of chicken with coarsly ground pepper and garlic
Very bland. Had to take readers reviews and add, lemon juice, double the broth, and extra seasonings to make it have flavor; also feta cheese.
Try cooking the broccoli at the end with the pasta and skip the 8 Tbsp of oil.
As others have said, this recipe is just okay as is. I added about 6 strips of chopped bacon, red pepper flakes and some cooked shrimp to take it up a notch. Also increased the Parmesan cheese to about 1/2 cup (and used freshly grated) and decreased the olive oil to 6 Tbsp. Both the kids and my husband said this should be in the regular rotation!
Very good pasta salad that is different and easy to make and wows the crowd!
This recipe was a hit! It was so easy to make, and really delicious. My boyfriend liked it so much, he asked me why we don't have it more often. I guess I have no choice but to make it again!
Very easy and delicious. Perfect for a night when you are too tired to cook. I added frozen peas for even more veggies.
This was okay. kinda bland. I tweaked it by adding some roasted chicken that I had leftover and also some kielbasa sausage that I had grilled. 2 TBSPs of Parmesan is a joke! I added about a cup and it still needed help.
This was great and the kids loved it, I added a little more garlic and broth so that I could add chicken and it made an entire meal!! Thanks for sharing
Taste great and simple to make, I'm going to do this again soon!
Thank you for the great starter idea to season broccoli. Both of my picky eaters loved it! I skipped adding the butter, sauteed the garlic only briefly so it wouldn't become bitter, sauteed the (frozen) broccoli, added 3 cups of water (to cover) and a couple of crushed bouillon cubes (what was on hand), basil, onion powder and piccolini (wagon wheels) since it only takes 7 minutes to cook. Brought it to a boil, covered & simmered for the 7 minutes, served with the Parmesan. Quick, simple, yummy and healthy! Awesome!
Out of this world. Super easy and the flavor was outstanding. My 6 snd 4 year old loved it.
This was quick and simple and tasted good. Kids loved it, but I think next time I'm going to add some crisp bacon to color it upa bit.
I really liked this dish because it helped us to eat healthier without loosing flavor! However, I definitely agree to cut the oil amount in half, because with the amount on the recipe it just makes it too oily. But besides that I will definitely make this again!
I am a vegetarian, and I eat a lot of broccoli. This recipe was absolutely wonderful!
This was pretty good and all 3 of my children liked it! I too used dried basil, added some cayenne red pepper, and added some mozz cheese. I will make this again :D
Great! Light and fresh
Nothing fancy, but tried and true. Great for a quick, light supper. Add some in-season ripe chopped tomatoes for a little kick!
Although lovely to look at, there is very little taste! Healthy cooking does not have to be bland.
LOVE this recipe! It was very easy, light and delicious!
So good for the whole family. Normally we are a family that does not like leftovers but this recipe definitely saw the light of day again, and tasted even better as the flavors had time to meld!
I was a little apprehensive about this recipe because everyone said "bland" so I did slightly reduce the oil, forgot the butter (oops!), used more cheese - a LOT more fresh cheese, subbed dry Italian seasoning for fresh basil (garden isn't ready yet), and sprinkled crushed red pepper flakes. FABULOUS! My son even ate the broccoli - a first without it being a quiche. We're having it cold for lunch tomorrow & probably warm for dinner over the weekend. I would definitely make this again because it's easy, delicious, and made with simple everyday ingredients.
I just finished cooking this EXACTLY as the recipe stated and like the other reviews said, it is quite bland. I added some creole seasoning on my plate which helped. Also, I cooked up some ground beef and added that to the mix.
Use small rigatoni (Wegmans brand)
:\ sorry. I hate to give a less than great review but it has to be done sometimes as so many of us with particular tastes rely on these. I think this would have been great with an alfredo sauce...but there is just something about the basil and broccoli that really doesn't work for me or my family. We all agreed a sauce would have helped but on its own the basil is too over powering.
I love the recipe. I used alfredo sauce and chopped up some onions and ham and it was perfect.
buy an oil sprayer and a heavy non stick pan to saute vegs the mushrooms are a must! so good
Made as the recipe stated except adding lemon pepper sea salt. This recipe was bland as directed. Not real sure how to make it more flavorful -- maybe adding hot Italian sausage??
I added red pepper flakes, and used chicken broth in place of the vegetable broth. It turned out delicious! I have tried it the original way and it was quite 'blah'. I make this often with those two small changes, and we really like it.
Love, love, love!! My three year old and 20 month old gobbled it up too. I couldn't wait to get to eat the leftovers! ;)
it was very good as a side dish but i don't think i would use it as a main dish unless i put chicken in with it. I also used a bit more basil then in the recipe required.
I love this dish. I add cooked chicken and spinach to mine.
Very simple and easy recipe. I added probably 1/2 cup of fresh grated parmesan and whole wheat rigatoni. The fresh basil gives a nice flavor and even the kids loved it.
This was good, but even more tasty after being refrigerated.
I loved this! Very quick, easy, light and tasty. I sauteed onion as well when I through in the garlic, used chicken broth instead of vegetable (all I had) and added crushedred pepper. Made the dish colorful and added a little zing. I'm always looking for ways to get more vegetables in our diet and the broccoli was perfect in this. Will definitely make again. Thanks!
This was really good, fresh and quick and easy. I loved the flavor combination with the basil. Next time, however, I will use about a quarter of the olive oil. Another recipe added to my box!
Great, easy meal. Followed the suggestion of adding bacon and I also added a little white wine to the sauce - came out great!
Delicious! Very easy and tasted great. Very light and perfect for a warm evening. I really liked it with the veggie broth.
After following the recipe, the dish was pretty bland. It needed quite a bit of salt and pepper to add flavor. It's a great base recipe though, and it would be good with various types of veggies and herbs.
Good
Made this tonight for dinner and I agree as written is bland. Had to doctor it up by adding 2 bouillon cubes, a tsp of red pepper flakes and salt and pepper. We added more cheese. With the changes I was asked to make it again.
Very good, and the kids loved too
Very yummy dish! I added chicken breast to it as well it make it a little more filling.
This is a great, healthy recipe to make if you really like broccoli and want something simple and easy. We added garlic toward the end though, because it seemed like the garlic's flavor was being cooked through - I would recommend either adding garlic to this recipe or not cooking it for any time before adding the broccoli.
I added shredded Parmesan to the top just when it was finished. I put the cover on to let it melt a bit off the heat. Everyone loved it!
I made some changes to this recipe and it's now my husband's favorite. I added shrimp with the broccoli, I also added some red pepper seeds. To make the sauce even yummier - I added a half can of cream of chicken soup with half the amount of chick broth called for. Delicious!!
Good if you spice it up a bit
Excellent and easy! Thanks Star!
I REALLY wanted to like this, and I followed the recipe to a T and it was easy, but it turned out amazingly bland saved only by adding WAY more parm in addition to a ton of salt & pepper. Sorry, not gonna try again.
Very plain and way too much. It's more like a side dish and needs a cream or cheese sauce on top.
This was surprisingly disappointing to me because while cooking, it was so fragrant and great consistency. I will try one more time and use smaller pasta, maybe penne and a little bit more broccoli. Possibly throw in some cream cheese with the Parmesan to moisten it up a bit. Mmm mmm, smelled so delicious but was a bit sticky and bland.
I used this recipe based on the "6 Dinners under $100" menu.....perfect vegeterian meal w/ bread and a salad! It was an easy quick main dish to make on a weeknight - we love mac n cheese and alfredo and this fits easily into that category. We will be adding this to our menu regularly!!
Completely lacked in flavor.
DELISH!!! I made for a picnic, and it was a HUGE hit!! I added sun dried tomatoes when I was saute the broccoli. I made night before, and, before I heated and put on steam table, I added a little more Chicken stock!! So good, I have to make for another party Im going too!!
Delicious!!! I would definitely use FRESH grated parmesan cheese. I also used dry basil, because thats what I had available as well as chicken broth and it was still very good. Used about a teaspoon or so of red pepper flakes. I am making this again tonight but adding sliced mushrooms and cooked chicken.
Not bad but didn't have too much flavor. Lots of parmesan cheese saved it.
it was kind of bland so i added chedder cheese a little crushed red pepper and bacon bits for color as well as taste it was really good
