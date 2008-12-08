To Die For Fettuccini Alfredo

4
151 Ratings
  • 5 80
  • 4 34
  • 3 17
  • 2 9
  • 1 11

A wonderfully rich and filling alfredo, not for those watching their waistlines.

Recipe by Michelle Barr

Gallery
6 more images

Recipe Summary

cook:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook pasta according to directions on package. Drain and toss with one tablespoon of butter, cover and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium sauce pan over low heat, heat cream and 3 tablespoons of butter, stirring constantly. When cream begins to simmer mix in a small amounts of Romano cheese, stirring constantly, until all cheese is added and sauce has reduced. It should be thick and easily cover the back of a spoon.

  • Stir in nutmeg and black pepper. Toss with warm fettuccini and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
928 calories; protein 16g; carbohydrates 46.9g; fat 77.2g; cholesterol 275.3mg; sodium 290.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022