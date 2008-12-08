To Die For Fettuccini Alfredo

I love Fettuccini Alfredo, I havent tried too many different recipe's for the sauce, as I stick to the one I really enjoy. I saw this recipe and was a bit reluctant to try it as it seems to be a very creamy sauce, but I had some Romano cheese and thought I'd try it out. Right off the get-go I could tell that it would be too creamy for my taste, so cut back a little bit on the whipping cream, but not enough it seems. In the end, all I ended up with was fettuccini in a soup of whipping cream. I dont really think i was able to taste the cheese that was in the sauce. The sauce ended about the same taste as the prepared bottles of alfredo sauce that you can get at most grocery stores.