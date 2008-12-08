To Die For Fettuccini Alfredo
A wonderfully rich and filling alfredo, not for those watching their waistlines.
Cut the cream down to 2 pints, double the cheese (we used half Romano/half Parm), sub white pepper for black, up the pinch of nutmeg to about 1/4 tsp., add a clove of crushed garlic to the sauce, garnish with flat leaf Italian parsley and you've got a "To Die For Fettuccini Alfredo" goin' on here! Served with grilled chicken, asparagus and garlic toast last night... everyone was in heaven. Thanks Michelle!Read More
It's a good base to start with, but if you make the dish exactly as the recipe says, it is extremely bland. The amount of cheese needs to be DOUBLED and it needs salt. I add shrimp to it which helps as well. It's just alright. I certainly wouldn't "die" for it!Read More
OMG!!!!!!! MMMMMM. I changed it a little. I cooked 5 boneless, skinless ckn breasts and cut into small pieces. I cut the cream to 2 pints, but used 1 cube butter. I also added 1 TBSP minced garlic. I used 6 oz romano and 6 oz parmesan instead. I stirred in the ckn when the sauce was about done, added some salt and lots of pepper. This is soooooo good.
I love this alfredo sauce, this is how we make it at the restaurant I work at.
You weren't kidding when you said VERY RICH. Delicious recipe. Just a note . . . the sauce takes quite awhile to get its thickness, so plan ahead!
We absolutely loved this recipe! I am a Fettuccini Alfredo lover and this was the best I've ever tasted. Very rich and very fattening! It was wonderful. Can't wait to make it again!
All I had was 1/2 & 1/2, it didn't thicken up so I just tossed it all together once the pasta was done, brought the whole thing up to a boil then took it off the heat & let it cool so the sauce would thicken. I'm pregnant & was looking for something bland & creamy - this hit the spot. If I weren't pregnant I probably would have added some garlic.
This turned out really tasty. I changed it up a bit. I cooked some chopped garlic in butter and olive oil before I added the cream. I used 1 quart of heavy cream and 1 pint of fat free half and half, a mixture of shredded parmesan and Romano cheeses, cooked chicken and some fresh parsley to finish it off. The finished dish definitely needs a bit of salt. Overall a decent alfredo recipe.
As written, I am giving this a 3 stars. I used 1 quart of whipping cream, a T chopped garlic and almost 1 1/2 cups Parmesan/Romano cheese. I also added salt to taste and it was really good! I would say 4 stars with the changes. Doubt I will make very often though because of the fat and calories. Thanks for sharing!
The flavor was nice but I didn't think it was worth the time and effort when you can just add a dash of "nutmeg" to any pre-made Alfredo sauce to achive the same flavor.
Delicious!! The only thing I changed was I melted the first tablespoon of butter & fried some garlic in it & tossed that with the hot pasta. My boyfriend & I loved this, will definitely make it again!
I used yellow cheese and cut the cream and butter, subbing some olive oil. This dish really needs to be served fresh and the party I was bringing it to was a few hours later so....
WAY Too much cream. Not a fan
This fettuccini has a good flavour once the adjustments are made (garlic and extra cheese + salt) but the consistency was off and it didn't thicken the way I would have liked.
This was the first thing I've ever really cooked. Came out fantastic, even my family said our favorite italian restaurant doesn't hold a match to it!
I just eyeballed the amount of ingredients, which I would recommend. I don't like mine soaked in sauce, so I just add enough cream to make it work like about a fourth of a cup, and half the cheese too.
I love this dish it's my favorite meal anytime any day, but the restaurants are so epensive I didn't know how inexpensive and easy it could be to make at home. Thanks for the recipe!!!
Def. not for those watching their waistlines!! I don't make fettuccini alfredo often but when I do I like to make it this way. I didn't want to store 3 pints of heavy cream so I bought a pint and used a cup of it in a different recipe so mine was a little butterey but that was ok. Kids loved it as well as me!!!
I decided to try this dish as i was out of eggs an i was really suprised. yes i agree that following the recipe makes it come out very bland however this could be because i only had grated Parmesan instead of Remano. I added Chilli and Garlic Black pepper seasoning into the recipe and it gave it the kick that it was missing Overall: Very easy and quiite nice if you are in a hurry but i think there are better recipes out there than this one
I LOVE FETUCCINI ALFREDO.
I did not make it. It arrived in my mailbox today and this comment is for Allrecipes. Allrecipes, you are showing an astounding lack of judgement and sensitivity today by publishing a food labelled “To Die For” given the COVID-19 circumstances the world is living with. NO FOOD IS TO DIE FOR. Please change the name of this recipe.
I love Fettuccini Alfredo, I havent tried too many different recipe's for the sauce, as I stick to the one I really enjoy. I saw this recipe and was a bit reluctant to try it as it seems to be a very creamy sauce, but I had some Romano cheese and thought I'd try it out. Right off the get-go I could tell that it would be too creamy for my taste, so cut back a little bit on the whipping cream, but not enough it seems. In the end, all I ended up with was fettuccini in a soup of whipping cream. I dont really think i was able to taste the cheese that was in the sauce. The sauce ended about the same taste as the prepared bottles of alfredo sauce that you can get at most grocery stores.
A great cream sauce!! I'm usually not a very big Alfredo fan (it's my husband's and child's fave, so I made it anyways) but this sauce was great! I'd definately make it again! Thank you!
Heavenly!! My husband, like reviewer, SANDRAFOWLER's fiance, scrapped our plates! Fettuccini Alfredo is one of our favorite dishes. I totally craved this when I was pregnant (and believe it or not I only gained 8 lbs. with my pregnancy!) Never again will we order this in a restaurant because I can make it better thanks to Michelle Barr!!
I followed some of the comments and added garlic and it was good. Very filling and it makes enough for 4 adults with a bit of leftovers.
This was the best! It took a long time for the cream to bubble, I had to keep turning up the heat, but when it was finally done it was awesome! I added previously cooked shrimp and garlic. My husband loved it!
Pretty good. Unfortunatly Wal-Mart here didn't sell any romano cheese!!! So I just used an itallian mixture of shredded cheese. It had Romano, parmesan, and asagio cheeses in it. This recipe tasted like it was missing something. But it came out really smooth, which is great compared to other recipes. Oh, and it took a really long time for the cream to start simmering. After about 40 minutes of stirring I got impatient, and turned the heat up to med-high. I'm thinking about using straight parmesan and some garlic next time. I wonder if that will work....
OMG! This is fabulous. I had to make changes based on what I had available otherwise it would be a 5 star. I melted only 3T butter and then added the dry Italian Seasonings dressing mix and garlic powder. I reduced the whipping cream to 1 pint and used grated Romano, Parmesan and Asiago. I also added some chicken. The only thing I would do different is use some milk and not as much whipping cream as it was very RICH.
I cooked mine too long. To rich and thick for my taste. Thanks for sharing just the same.
Excellent!!! Very easy and delicious! Thanks for sharing!
Extremely runny, cut cream in half and double cheese as other reviews have advised.
This was very good. It was simple and required nothing fancy, but wow did this ever take a long time! The sauce alone took an hour and a half and I didn't reduce it any, just cooked it until the cheese was melted and no longer gritty. I turned the heat up to lo-med as well, as low heat wasn't doing much and I didn't have all day. I did use a blend of parmesan, romano cheese and added another half cup. The nutmeg was a nice addition and I added another pinch. We sprinkled this with crushed red pepper and the only suggestion my family had was to add some shrimp to this. I would suggest maybe adding a bit of garlic powder as well, but everything I make starts with butter and garlic. Very good dish, I will make this again!
I think I'm missing something here. Is it really 3 pints of cream? That seems like an awful lot. I tried it and it took forever to thicken. I finally had to get rid of 3/4 of the cream and then it thickened. What gives?
I was SO excited to make this and kind of disappointed. The taste was ok, but the texture was grainy...I couldn't get the cheese to melt. I followed the other reviewers advice and reduced the cream to 2 c. and added 1 c. milk. The cream started bubbling quickly (oh, also added clove of minced garlic), but once I added the cheese, it just remained in little shreds. Not sure if it was the cheese quality (pre-shredded, not fresh, but not in the green can, either) or the recipe, but it ended up being thick and grainy instead of smooth and velvety. Seemed, like another reviewer stated, an awful lot of work when I could have gotten the same (if not better) taste/texture from a jar!
This was awesome! The only reason I am giving it 4 stars, is because on the 2nd time I made it I jazzed it up a little and it tastes so much better jazzed up. I added chicken breast seasoned with salt/pepper, onion powder and italian seasoning. I sauted up some garlic in butter first and then added the chiken until it was cooked through. I made the alfredo sauce exactly as mentioned and added an additional cup of parmesan cheese and then tossed all the ingredients together with the pasta and added monterey/colby cheese and parsley. This is a good base Alfredo recipe that is easy to prepare and cheap...it allows you to add what you want to make it fit your tastes. Thanks for this AWESOME recipe!
I made this sauce to go with the Lasagne Rollup recipe from this website(pasta) and it was very good. I had some problem thought getting the sauce thick enough, it still wasn't reduced after 15 minutes so I had to use some thickener tothicken it up.
This was really yummy! I also added chicken to it and crumbled bacon. My husband loved it!
I was excited when I read all the great reviews but...I didn't find this to die for. The sauce never got thick, way too much butter.I did use less pasta. It was ok but lacked something maybe more cheese? And it didn't heat up with cream the next day either just butter oozed out. Sorry
ROCKIN'!!
delicious! i made some to serve with chicken parmigian i made. it was the best accompanying dish everr! the sauce does take some patience to thicken, but if you just keep stirring until it thickens up it is sooo worth iT!
I don't like fettuccini alfredo usually......but I LOVED this recipe. My fiance loved it so much he was scraping his bowl, my bowl, and our roommate's bowl for leftover sauce. I added nearly twice the amount of cheese and used fresh garlic. The only thing I really added salt to was a light s&p sprinkle on the chicken I added when it was cooking.
I wish I would have followed my instincts on cutting back the amount of cream since there was only 1 cup of cheese required. I ended up using 3 cups of cheese, and the sauce was still not thick enough to coat the back of the spoon. Even with the nutmeg, pepper, and the bit of garlic I added, the flavor just wasn't what I was hoping for.
What's not to like? Rich cream sauce with real butter and romano cheese. Definitely not for the diet conscious but great for a mother-daughter no husbands at home meal served with fresh Greek salad!!
I thought this was a spectacular recipe. I used 1/2 stick a butter, some minced garlic and a little minced shallots. Wifey was pleased.
My family loved this recipe! My husband said it was the best Alfredo sauce I've made! We will definitely be having this again.
This is really good. I only use 1 pint cream and it turned out perfect. I also added some grilled chicken on top.
This was so tasty. I added seasoned, cooked shrimp and some cut-up grilled chicken just before serving. The recipe was easy to make - the only thing that was unclear was how long it took to reduce the sauce. It took longer than I anticipated - about 15 minutes. But the results were well worth it. My family was impressed!
My Family and Guests said thats really a great meal to "Die For It" Thanks for all those wonderful recipes. I will try another recipe for tomorrows dinner Hotspice
It isn't worth dying for!
Everyone loved the recipe the only thing is I did tweak it a tiny bit! I added minced garlic & sautéed it in the butter and peas for color! It was a hit!!!
Oh my gosh! A family favorite now! I do add roasted chicken though and heat in sauce for a minute prior to serving.
You betcha-I died, and will again.
Everybody loved this in our family. I used ifbriggs ideas from above tured our wonderful!
I dont want to die :(
This alfredo sauce is fantastic! It will replace the recipe I have been using for the past few years. Very creamy and authenic.
The recipe was easy enough but it was a little rich for my taste. However, my husband and daughter absolutely loved it!
A great dish, the nutmeg really makes the dish.
I'm not sure that i like the idea of nutmeg, but i definitely know that u need some chopped up chicken with this dish.
It was a little bland at first, I ended up adding lots of garlic and onion powder and a little salt to spice it up and make it more flavorful.
Sooo good! Everyone loved it- so much better than some of the restaurants I have tried it at- you would think it was left over from a restaurant. Many have asked for the recipe & I will continue to make it over & over again.
I used 2 pints, more cheese, added cooked chicken, and sprinkled with black olives. Yum!
This is my granddaughter's favorite food and she loved it. Will definately use this recipe now.
Best Alfredo sauce!
I grilled my chicken and put it on top of the noodles and sauce, and topped it with a touch more sauce. It was delicious.
MY HUSBAND LIKED IT, BUT I FOUND IT A LITTLE BORING.
I sauteed fresh garlic and added the cream. I used 2 pints of cream and about 2 cups of cheese. I used the cheeses I had on hand (Parm, romano, and sharp provolone) The family loved it!!
Leftovers I added shredded cheese and broccoli. It was boring.
I don't normally like fettuccini, but this one was good. It might be better with extra ingredients like peppers or veggies. It's good cold like a noodle salad...add broccoli and serve cold!
Mine turned out AMAZING!!! I made some changes though. I added more pepper than called for, but also garlic powder, onion powder, & salt. I also added chicken & broccoli to mine. It was SO good! There was a lot of sauce though for the amount of noodles. It did "soak" in some once it cooled. I may not use 3 pints of cream next time. Maybe just 2.
I love this recipe! It's very easy and one of our families favorites. I'd put it up against Olive Garden any day. :)
We loved it! I made it for guests and followed a couple of other reviews which added nutmeg and garlic to the sauce, plus doubled the cheese. I also grilled 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts and added those to the sauce. I felt a little guilty since it is so loaded with calories, but it's good enough to splurge on once in a awhile!
Had Pasta and wine night on Wednesday..this was amazing! I added more cheese and more creme to serve more people....ALL GONE no left overs. It was delicious.
I made it pretty much like the recipe read. I didn't have fresh garlic (Corona-virus time) so I used 2 teaspoons of minced garlic. Definitely good and easy. I also had some baked chicken I through in . This was a meal in it's self.
This recipe is so easy and fast to make. It can be used as a side dish or a main dish by adding some meat and veggies for a laborless meal that tastes like you spent hours in the kitchen. Adding some rotisserie chicken makes it a main dish in short order. I cooked and drained my fettuccini in a medium sauce pan and added the butter, cream and cheese right on top of the hot noodles and placed back on stove until all was melted then blended in the seasonings. It was ready in minutes and was delicious!
This was easy and really good. I added cut up chicken breast just before serving. Everyone liked it! :-)
My husband thought this was as good as his favorite resturant.
I went with a 3-cheese blend (parm, asiago, and romano) - FANTASTIC and fantastically simple. SO EASY!!
It came out great
Very easy to make! It is very good, although oily when you reheat for later. I just transfer it to another plate after reheating it. I will make again, its very good!
I thought it had to much Romano cheese so I used 1/2 cup of Romano and 3/4 cups of Parmesan, but thanks anyway.
I make this dish all the time. This recipe ratio is off. It needs more cheese and i add grated greyer cheese too. ALso black pepper is a must. I don't add garlic.
Used parmesan cheese instead almost 2 cups. Added some seasoned salt . Boys said was good as a well known Italian restaurant.
Turned out great! Better than I expected!!
Skip the salt, plenty salty. Even Andron loved!
Instead of Romano cheese I used feta and mozzarella and added garlic powder and onion powder. It turned out very well!
Great start to a recipe with a tad of tweaking becomes 5 star. Definitely need crushed garlic added to the cream and some green onion or chives as well.The amt of cheese will depend on the sharpness and saltiness of the cheese. Taste and adjust. Pepper should be added to individual plates. You can use milk, 1%,2% or half and half to decrease calories as well. Last two minutes of cooking pasta add fresh broccoli to put this over the top. If your sauce is to thin add more cheese. Other recipes call for making a rue first then adding liquid and then cheese off the flame. I like to complete this by adding jumbo grilled shrimp or grilled chicken breast. Fresh quality ingredients make this restaruant quality.
My recipe is much better. It's much richer!
As written it is blah. Takes way to long to reduce all the liquid. So I replace the butter with cream cheese, eliminated the cream and used 1 1/2 cups half and half and added mushrooms to the sauce along with some garlic powder and dried shallots. Cook the pasta very el dente and put it in the sauce for 3 to 4 minutes to finish cooking and help the sauce thicken. Top with chopped rotisserie or smoked chicken (our preference) and macadamia nut pesto.
I've made Alfredo this way for years, but with a few adjustments. I melt the butter with a little bit of garlic. I then add the cream cheese and instead of cream, I use fat free half and half. Saves a bunch of calories and with the parm and cream cheese, you'll never miss it!
I was in the mood for some dietary indulgence, so I thought I'd give this recipe a shot. It turned out great with no changes to the recipe. The only thing I had a little trouble with is getting all the cheese to melt. But all in all, this is a winner...unfortunately due to the decadence, it will have to be saved for special occasions. Thanks! :-)
Simple and YUMMY!
This recipe is very good and highly recommended. It made this for my husband and myself and it turned out great! I also added ssome steamed broccoli and grilled chicken. I will definately make this again!!
Not sure who would call this “To Die for Fettuccine Alfredo” cause it’s abosolutely NOT. I tried this and yes I was disappointed. My regular “go to” Alfredo sauce recipe is easy and more flavor. It’s a ratio easy to remember 1-1-1-1. One stick of butter, One cup heavy cream, One cup of Sour Cream and One cup Parmesan cheese. Combine all in a small sauce pan on stove top, gently warm until butter has melted. Pour over any pasta and ENJOY !
I like it without cream, made the traditional way with just butter and a good strong reggiano. Cream was added when Americans cooked it.
Adding cream cheese with garlic is a huge plus to this dish. It’s creamier, tasty and rich
This was easy and excellent. I added shrimp
it was great. I added canned chicken to it (which wasn't too bad) but next time I will add fresh cooked chicken. I have a VERY picky grandson and even HE loved it. thanks again
I followed this to the tee!! And it tasted nasty
this was wonderful and so easy to make . it tasted just like restraunt quailty on better since i made it myself !
