Basic Pasta

I was another first time pasta maker and this one came out great. My daughter and I made it into cheese and pepperoni ravioli and a small batch of strip noodles. It was cooked about 4-5 minutes although I think a minute or two longer might have been better for my taste; my son thought it was perfectly firm and chewy. I used about 1/2 Tbsp of canola oil (that's all that I had on hand) in addition to the stated ingredients. The dough was mixed in my Kitchenaid (with the flat beater) but kneading was done by hand for about 4 minutes. I expected it to become totally smooth but mine didn't seem to get as smooth as I expected. The recipe was doubled and wrapped loosely in plastic wrap to rest for about 25 minutes. I agree that a REST IS IMPORTANT! If I had tried to roll it out as soon as I was done kneading, I doubt I would have tried making this again as it was not very elastic. After the rest, it was AWESOME and beautifully smooth and easy to work with. I didn't use too much flour, started rolling with a fondant roller and ended with a wooden rolling pin because it was bigger/wider. I will definitely be looking to invest in a pasta attachment for the KA mixer. We WILL be making this again for sure, perhaps adding some herbs and perhaps trying out a whole wheat version.