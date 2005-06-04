Basic Pasta
An easy recipe and simple to double or triple, depending on amount needed. Hope you enjoy!
I have been making homemade pasta for years. If I am going to be serving it the same day, I use cake flour. If I am going to dry it and store it, I add a ½ cup of semolina flour. I also add one or two tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil. This basic recipe is perfect for beginners to the world of fresh pasta making. For those who have had a difficult time, keep trying. You will improve with practice. The addition of additional ingredients such as different seasons and herbs lends itself very redily to this recipe. The secret to pasta making is simple. LET IT REST!Read More
I started with this recipe with no changes. It was dry and course and wouldn't stick together. Then I added some oil and more water (about 5 Tbl) all together. It finally made a dough ball so I let it rest like some of the other reviews said. It was tough to roll out so I couldn't get the dough thin enough. My noodles turned out way too thick. The taste was fine but overall very disappointing. I will continue to buy pasta at the store.Read More
I've always heard that there's nothing like fresh pasta, I was VERY pleasantly surprised at how true this was:-)It was fun and felt great making fresh pasta. I felt like one of those professional cooks in a fine restaurant:-)I'm glad I read the other reviewer's tips. I let the dough rest about 45 min. Could've let 30 min., but was busy. I think the extra time resting before rolling made dough more easy to work with. I had no trouble working with it. You don't really need a pasta machine unless you want to make spaghetti or some other pasta, etc. This was great for me since I don't have one, but want to defenately buy one now. I have very limited space to work with, my counter is about the width of a regular stovetop, maybe(sp?) smaller. What I would recommend if you have a small workspace is that when you have let the dough rest, whatever amount of servings you are making, divide the dough into that many parts, and work one at a time. Actually think takes less time this way. Another tip: If rolling, to keep even thickness, don't double roll,etc over one part of the dough then continue on to next part,etc. Roll one way one time over whole piece of dough. If dough creates a roll, simply pick up dough and lay back down and continue. I let the dough dry by leaving it spread on the counter. I used a pizza cutter to cut dough. I will make this again.
Wonderful!! I doubled the recipe and it was a great smooth dense dough..It was good rolling out and yummy to eat! I rolled it out and rolled it up like a jelly roll(with out flouer on it) and cut thin strips to make fettichini and dried the strips on a broom stick covered with a towel being held up between 2 chairs, I let them dry totally and pakaged half the amount for storage and boiled the other half and it was VERY GOOD!! Please try it..So easy, fun and so GOOD!! Thanks!! Thanks
My first attempt at homemade pasta and it was so easy! I added about 1/2 Tbl olive oil as it seemed to dry without it. I used the kitchenaide dough attachment to mix it. Then let it sit for 45 minutes. I had wrapped it in wax paper and it stuck to the paper! Scraped it off and rolled it out on the floured kitchen table. After that I realized I should have rolled it on a cutting board, so I picked it up and moved it. Once on the cutting board, I used a pizza cutter to make long thin slices. Pizza cutter worked very well - i had various sizes due to not caring about consistency. (My husband said he liked the thinner ones better.) Then I laid them all out on a floured dinner plate and covered it with wax paper until it was time to cook (2 hours later). I should have kept the pieces more separated as some of them got stuck together. Next time I'll leave them on the cutting board but spread them out more and let them dry that way. It was easy to make with just a rolling pin. We're going to use this recipe as a base to make homemade ravioli next!
This was the first time making the pasta from scratch, and I was surprized at how simple it was. My husband wanted homemade noodles with the homemade chicken soup I made (submitted by Jill), and everyone LOVED it. We tripled the recipe & added the noodles to the soup, and let them boil for about 15 minuites, and served. I saved the leftovers, and they tasted even better the second time!!! We use a pizza cutter to cut the noodles & it works GREAT!!!!!!!!!!
I tried making a batch of homemade noodles years ago and it was a total disaster! I have made 3 batches of these in the last two weeks. They have turned out perfect everytime! Great receipe!
WOW - this was sooooo easy and sooooo good! I had always thought making pasta would be tricky without a pasta maker, but it was really quick and easy and it turned out delicious! I used some olive oil to make the dough easier to work with and I let it sit for about 30 min before cutting it. I will never buy pasta again now that I know how easy it is to make.
Who doesn't love homemade pasta? This was very simple with the ability to add whatever you want. I added dried basil to the mix and it was very good. Would also be good with diced up sundried tomatoes. My first experience with making pasta and it was so fun I plan to do it often!
As a 17-yo, I find myself making "simple" meals... in other words, I live by packaged foods. After a sudden urge, I had the taste for some fresh pasta. I searched through the millions of websites aimlessly until I found this one, that had been rated 4 1/2 stars? It must be good. Simple, quick and BAM... fresh pasta? I'll give it a try. I followed the directions, with the additions of 1 tsp of olive oil, and less salt (helpful tips from the other reviewers), then I kneaded it for at least 7 minutes until it was smooth; put the dough into a ziplock bag, left to sit for 90 minutes. While my dough was relaxing, I made a shockingly wonderful carrot, garlic & feta filling, put that into a ziplock, and popped it into the fridge. As my dough, and filling relaxed.... I opened up a can of tomatoes, and simmered on low. 90 painful minutes later, I rolled out the dough easily, shaped little ovals... stacked two on each other, closed the edges (leaving just a peak open) and filled them with the carrot filling then brushed a little bit of olive oil on top and closed them tightly; boiled for about 5 minutes or until they floated. As the ravioli finished cooking, I melted some butter, parsley, and garlic in a large skillet, once melted and bubbly, I dropped the ravioli into the butter and cooked for about 4 minutes. MY MY MY... This may be the best ravioli I've ever had! The dough was perfectly cooked and most importantly, fresh. Served under the tomatoes, It was wonderful.
just a little tip for you all,, dust rolled dough with flour , roll in a tight roll and cut with a pair of sissors. toss cut pasta in a bowl of flour and shake off excess, you can make any length of paste useing this method and so quick
Wonderfully simple and delicious! My 13 year old granddaughter and I made this recipe together , after reading all of the reviews. The reviews contain great tips on cutting and drying the pasta as well as cooking it. We doubled the recipe but wish we had tripled it. We did not double the salt though and we added fresh chopped basil to the eggs after mixing them inside the "well". I also added olive oil as needed, to make the dough easier to handle and I omitted the water. I prefer the "jellyroll" method of cutting the pasta into noodles. My granddaughter rolled the dough very thin, picking it up once in a while to make sure it wasn't sticking to the pastry mat. We rolled it up from the long side of the rolled dough, let it sit for 20 minutes, and then cut the dough into quarter inch "pinwheels". We then unfurled each section and hung it over the side of a large colander to dry. To cook: We let a large pot of water come to a rolling boil before we added the noodles. We taste-tested the noodles from time to time to determine doneness. The cooking time was around 12 minutes but this can vary by altitude. We made a wonderful homemade sauce to top the noodles. Yummy!
This is exactly how I make my pasta with the exception that I use a little less salt (flavour comes from the sauce). If you use a small or medium egg, then you will use the water at the end to collect the remaining flour. If you use a large or an extra-large egg, chances are that you won't need to add the additional water at the end. To stay true to the recipe's list of ingredients (ie. without adding any oil), after kneading the dough into a ball, cover with plastic wrap, and let the dough rest half an hour before rolling by hand or in the pasta machine. By giving the dough time to rest will help relax the gluten and make the dough a lot more manageable and more pleasant to work with. I usually roll this out for lasagna noodles, spaghetti, linguine, ravioli and tortellini. UPDATE (Sep. 4/12): When you hang the pasta and let it dry for 1-2 hours, it will give it more of a bite (chewier) when it is cooked, as opposed to when it's cooked immediately after it's made, it will have a 'softer' texture.
This is perfect dough. So elastic and easy to work with, very tender when cooked up. I was a little shocked to see there was no cooking time listed, but it will vary base on the size of the pasta you cut. We made fettucini, and it boiled for maybe 4 minutes. yum! Very tasty, so much better than dried pasta. Made it for my dad's birthday, and he couldn't stop eating it.
I loved it! This is the recipe I'm going to use from now on! I had to add another egg to compensate for the dry climate in which I live, and I mixed it in my food processor - the dough should be in large crumbles (like a pastry crust), not small ones, and should stick together well when pinched. If not, add a little moisture at a time until it's right. Don't knead it if you're going to use a pasta roller/cutter set - the rollers do the kneading for you. Get it as thin as possible (I went to setting 4 or 5), and then cut it. I made fettuccini noodles and cooked them for exactly 2 minutes....they were incredible! Tasty and so tender! I know it's not the traditional method, but I figure grandma wouldn't have worked as hard as she did if she'd had a good mixer! :) Peace, love, and pasta!
This was my first experience making fresh pasta and I am surprised how easy it was.I did triple the recipe but doubled would have been enough for me and hubby. It turned out perfect. .I used my Kitchen Aid mixer to mix it ,let it set for 20 minutes rolled out in 3 pieces then refrigerated it til ready to cook.I rolled it through my Kitchen Aid attachment wihile the water was boiling.I will definately be making this again.
this was a great recipe very simple I added pepper and sage plus olive oil. I i put it in my bread maker and it sid the work for me
I used this recipe for my first attempt at making pasta. After reading reviews, I decided to follow DianeF's advice and decrease the salt from 1/2 tsp to 1/4 tsp and add 1 tsp of olive oil. It turned out perfectly. My family loved it!
I replace half the water for olive oil for Italian meals, and leave all the water for Asian noodles. I haven't bought any pasta since I found this recipe, it is great, thank you so much!! I make this all the time now. So easy!! If it's last minute, I have to quadruple this for my family of 5, and there are always barely any leftovers. I use my KitchenAid mixer with it's pasta roller attachment, so it's SUPER fast.. I make the dough in the morning, in the evening I get the pot of water on, and roll/cut it all before it's to a full boil.. Otherwise I make 18 servings a week in advance, and wrap it up in the fridge or freezer. I've added fresh garlic, minced basil or spinach, even minced sun dried tomatoes.. Great for having company over because everyone always OoOoo's and Awwww's over homemade pasta.
It worked! We also shredded up some spinach and basil, wrung out all the water from it, and added it to the well when mixing it. You may need a bit more flour in this case. To make pretty pasta without a machine: roller pin your dough out into a circle, let it dry for 30 mins, then roll up the circle into a big cigar and then cut across the roll with a sharp knife. Thinner slices for spaghetti, thicker slices for tagliatelle.
Double this, sub. 1/2-1 c. semolina, add 1 tbsp oil. Use breadmaker to mix. Makes 18 ounces of pasta. Thanks!
This is a simple recipe to follow for all different types of pasta (doing triple the recipe, I made spaghetti, fettucine and lasagna noodles). I made a few changes for a better dough- since I used medium eggs, I added 1 egg for the triple recipe, along with some olive oil. I worked the dough until it was very smooth and somewhat soft (as my grandmother says "until it feels like a baby's bottom"), then let it sit for an hour for the gluten to break down. After rolling and cutting into pasta, I tossed it in a bit of flour and placed in a tea towel to dry overnight. I've noticed that this drying tends to make the best cooked pasta.
My husband and I have started making our own pasta.. and this basic recipe is wonderful.. although you really have to flour the SNOT out of it to keep it from sticking into a huge clump.
I just stuffed my face with this pasta and I can barely move. It was super quick and easy. I tossed it with some brocolli and peas with a basic romano cheese sauce. SCRUMPDILLYUMPTIOUS. Just don't forget to dry it a little while b4 cooking....recipe says nothing to that affect.
Simple recipe. Used Olive Oil and water. Had to use more liquid than the recipe called for.
This is a perfect basic recipe for pasta. I add just 1 teaspoon olive oil.
This recipe was incredibly easy. This was my first time making pasta. Despite the hilarious mess the two of us made- It really was delicious! I let the dough rest a bit before rolling and placing it through the pasta maker. The attachment in my mixer made it easy. At this point we didn't change a thing. Next time we will try adding herbs.
This was my first attempt at making pasta and it was FABULOUS! Super easy to make. Only took about 2 minutes in boiling water (wish that had been included in the directions).
Italian Flour I use the Caputo Tipo 00 flour from Italy..just adding slightly more flour. I made these Butternut Squash Ravioli. Use some Amaretti cookies or the Italian style Lady Fingers cookies to keep your butternut squash from being to watery or runny when filling your ravioli. Just crumble the with your hands...excellent flavor
I have made this for years and won't eat "store bought" pasta anymore. This is especially wonderful in lasagne where you can customize the pasta size to match your pan. For noodles, substitute the water with milk and don't kneed the dough.
FABULOUS!! This was my first time making homemade pasta and using my Atlas pasta roller my mom gave me. The dough was a perfect consistency, I did end up using the 2 tablespoons of water. The noodles are fabulous and it was SO EASY! The only thing I didn't realize is that it only takes about 3-5 minutes to boil the noodles in boiling water, so just make sure you don't over-cook them! Happy pasta making:)
I added dried basil to the dough and it was wonderful. Husband and son both enjoyed the pasta. Thanks.
Great recipe! My first time making pasta and it turned out perfectly!!
Great basic recipe! I rolled the dough by hand and cut into fettuccine. My thickness was a tad off in places, but when I got it right these noodles were DELISH. I served with a simple alfredo sauce and they were a hit with my fiance. I will be making these again! They beat dried pasta any day.
great beginner pasta
I thought homemade pasta was for Italian grandmas and people with fancy pasta machines...until now! I have no machine, no fancy rollers, no stand mixer and no previous experience making pasta, and this turned out AMAZING. I followed other reviewers' examples and let the dough rest for about half an hour after kneading (turns out kneading by hand is a good stress reliever!), then rolled it out thick with a plain old wooden rolling pin and cut into big squares with a pizza roller for chicken pot pie. It was so good I had to call my mom and brag!
Quick, basic and delicious- so i'm told... I'm a low-carber but i love to cook even if i don't always get to eat it. This recipe (without alterations) was enthusiastically rated *very good* by the rest of my family. I found it very easy to work with and uncomplicated. I did let it rest on the counter in clingwrap for about an hour or so before rolling it. I had no trouble with running it through my hand-crank Atlas. I will make this again, soon. Thank you.
This turned out so nice. I doubled the recipe and added a little oil. I used a pasta machine to roll out and cut the pasta. The noodles turned out so delicious! It was nice and soft and easy to put through the pasta roller.
We made this using white flour and a mixture of wheate and white. The wheat pasta came out beautifully and had a nice smooth texture. Will be making the wheat pasta again
i used this recipe for a slightly unusual purpose but it was so wonderful i had to comment. i triple the recipe and use it as a crust for an italian ricotta cheesecake. the ends are crispy and the rest is slightly chewy and dense and just like i remember my grandmothers. it's not your typical crust but for an authentic italian cheesepie, this is a great pasta base to use. just roll out to fit a 9" pan and bake with the filling. tripling the recipe yields 2 pies. thanks so much!!!!
Yum!
Thanks for this simple yet delicious recipe. The recipe amount was perfect for our family of three. I let the dough rest for 20 minutes as others suggested, and cut into thin strips after rolling out. I think I will invest in a pasta roller! Also, make sure to let the pasta dry for 15-20 minutes - hanging if you can. When you boil it, add a bit of oil to the water to prevent boiling over, as fresh pasta is more likely to do this. For spaghetti size pasta, boil for 5 minutes for al dente. I will make again!
Pasa was too chewy & thick. No flavor. Was like eating gooey, chewy flour.
I had great success with this recipe. I added some basil and cracked pepper to the dough while mixing in my Kitchenaid. The dough rolled out nicely after resting for 20 min or so. I doubled the recipe so I had to roll it out on my dining table to get it thin enough. To cut, I roll the dough up and cut with a sharp knife. This method redults in even size noodles, esp if you trim the dough edges before rolling and cutting. Overall a great recipe worth trying!
A great basic pasta recipe. If you're making fresh pasta for the first time, USE THIS RECIPE. Like previous reviewers noted, letting the dough rest is so helpful. Wrap it in plastic or cover it with a towel and give it a few hours (or a day or more) and it is so much easier to work with. If it tears apart or is too stiff to roll, add a couple of tablespoons of water and let it rest some more. The flavor is perfect. Add or reduce salt as desired. Personally, I prefer to leave the salt out and just liberally salt the water. I have used this recipe for thick noodles, thin spaghetti, and lasagna. I've worked it both by hand and with a mixer with fine results. I've rolled and cut it both by hand and with a pasta machine and both were fine. It's really ideal and foolproof. Try it!
Was perfect just as is! I did let dough rest for 15 minutes. Perfect!
I used 1/2 ap flour and 1/2 whole wheat pastry flour. Added a tbs of olive oil to the water. It rolled out great... I used a pasta machinw to make spagetti. It was not dry. Easy to work with. I'll make it again.
This was super simple to make. I made mine into ravioli and had the same trouble as some others w/out past machines...getting it thin enough! I'm looking forward to trying this again as another pasta type.
First time making pasta and it turned out great. I added mine to homemade soup and it completely made the dish!
I chose this recipe because of the many stars from so many reviews. Thank you all! I tried this last week - my first try at making pasta and everyone in my family loved it! It's really simple. I added Italian seasoning in the flour for added flavor and used more olive oil. I also covered the pasta with water and let it boil for less than 10 mins (stirring it often) before adding it to the rest of the food.
I have used a similar recipe for years, and love it. I use a half eggshell of water for each egg, and use self-rising flour, with no added salt. I also cut mine with scissors.
The pasta dough was hard to get thin enough to be consumable. Perhaps if I had a pasta machine this would have been a better recipie. My pasta came out hard and chewy after I spent over an hour working it.
This is the first attempt at pasta making for me. I used the recipe with veggie oil and the pasta came out perfectly. I made linguine and spaghetti on a hand operated machine. It took about a half hour from start to finish.
Very simple recipe and easy technique that turns out excellent pasta. You should definitely add the olive oil as suggested in other reviews, and allow it to rest for at least 15 minutes before putting it through your pasta machine. I added dried basil and garlic powder and the pasta was fantastic. Try this recpe, and you will be glad you did!
Excellent!! I doubled the recipe, added some olive oil as others suggested and let it rest after kneading, which softened it up quite a bit. Dividing it in two or three before rolling it out worked best. I made fettucine and let the strips dry for half an hour. This was way better than store bought fettucine. I will definitely make this again.
The kids and I made this pasta into fettuceni. We used it in the broccoli chicken fettuceni alfredo recipe. It was not only fun but tasted great in the sauce
This recipe is perfect. This is the waymy mother made them and her mother before her. They are the true taste of italian pasta
My daughter is 16 and makes pasta for all our soups. It is very easy and very good- great texture and easy to handle.
This was the first time I made homemade pasta and it was great. The whole family loved it. My husband asked if I could make it again tomorrow.
My husband made these for our stir fry. He cut them thick and they were very tasty. He did make some changes. He added 3 more tbs of water, 1 tbs olive oil, and 1 tsp of salt.
I've used this recipe since my grandmother taught me to cook many decades ago. The only change I've made in all of those years is to replace the regular flour with white whole wheat flour. Same great noodles and thanks to my Atlas pasta machine I can whip up a huge batch in no time at all!! Make extras, allow to dry for several hours, place in a freezer bag and freeze for up to 1 month.
I've made this twice - noodles and ravioli. I was very pleased with the results. I did have to add some extra liquid but otherwise went by the recipe. I will definitely be making this many times in the future.
This was a really recipe to do. My first time making home-made pasta. I made ravioli. Rolling out the dough took some time. I used a glass to cut the dough, then placed my filling in the middle, folded in half and sealed with a fork. I will for sure be making this again!
Very good and light if made with a pasta maker! Everyone loved it. I did have to add a bit more liquid than stated though. Easy to work with and turned out pretty well.
I have used this recipe for years substituting milk for the water to use for noodles in Chicken noodle soup. You can't beat this recipe using either water or milk for the best noodles around.
Great recipe. Nice and simple, the way I like it. I definately liked using a little virgin oil like several reviewers suggested. I made a double batch and used it to make a shrimp alfredo.
So easy to make, it surprises even my mother-in-law! Pasta is a favorite of my best friends and I, and we love it!
I doubled the recipe as well, and it turned out great. I used the pasta machine to roll it out in a long thin sheet, then used round cutters to make ravioli! Delish!
I really enjoyed these noodles. I doubled the recipe and added 1 tsp olive oil.
Awesome!!!! My first time making this and it turned out awesome. I used 1/2 ap flour and 1/2 durum flour. I also added a smidge more water and used evoo in place of 1/2 the water. I have to admit when I was kneading the dough, it didn't feel like I was hoping it would. It was a bit coarse (due to the durum flour) and hard to knead. (so I made a backup batch just using ap flour) I let the doughs rest for @ 1/2 hour, and used my pasta maker. Both doughs were great!!!!!!! I actually preferred the durum pasta (with alfredo sauce) but the pasta made with ap flour would be great in soup.
I am never making this again! The dough was so stiff that it was so hard to roll. It was impossible to roll out the dough until it's really thin...unless you have a pasta making. It did not taste good when cooked.
I tripled this recipe and am glad that I did! I used my kitchen aide to make fettucini noodles and also let the dough rest about an hour before rolling out. Remember to use extra flour as you roll the dough out so that the pasta does not get sticky. I also let the pasta dry about 1 hr before cooking
This pasta is amazing -- so much better than dried store-bought. The only problem I had was trying to deal with all the strips once I had them cut. I didn't want to put them directly into the water, because then they wouldn't cook evenly, so I ended up stealing the shower rod from my bathroom, cleaning it well, and putting it between two chairs in my kitchen. I hung the pasta over that and let it dry for a few minutes while I cut the rest (and a bit after that, too -- another 10 minutes or so, turning them over half way, really helps with the problem of the noodles sticking together). Definitely a bit of work, but totally worth it if you have the time.
This Works Great. We Use This Every time We Cook Pasta. Really Quick to Make In the Stand Mixer.
I am new to making pasta. This is the 5th recipe that I have tried and is by far the best.
Just made this as a simple saturday night dish for me and the hubby. Followed the recipe exactly...just had to add a little extra water. Rested dough for abt 45mins....and hand rolled using lots of flour so it was quite easy to get dough very very thin. Made raviolli with it..came out absolutely perfect. Its my first time making pasta and I'm so proud of myself...this recipe is great...dont need the store bought stuff anymore!!!
a good basic pasta dough. If you want to kick it up a notch, try adding dry Italian spices to the mixture....very nice
The measurements of this recipe are foolproof and the steps given are the same I have learned through my chef. I used 2 eggs,2C of flour(chefs and bakers AP),1 tsp salt,and 3-4 tbs water to make fettuccine noodles for a soup . Dough was so easy to work with that I even tossed the dough like a pizza after rolling it out and had no tears. * Let dough rest a room temperature before rolling for flexibility. Also roll thin or face ridiculously thick noodles.
This is a great recipe! Thank you for sharing. I watched my grandmother make pasta, but she never measured anything so there is no recipe written down. This tastes a lot like grandma's pasta. Quick, easy and tastes great too!
This is the best pasta recipe I've tried! Very easy to work with and great flavor. My whole family and guests said it was the best pasta they have ever had!
Several of the recipes for noodles on this site are basically the same, but tried this one 2 times now. Use 1 egg per cup of flour with some salt and milk. I use my stand mixer with the dough hook, then let the dough rest in the refrigerator. Onl problem is rolling them out thin enough. If you don't have one of those pasta machines, I find it very difficult to get them thin enough. Even after drying the noodles tend to get thicker when boiled in water, so plan accordingly. Tastes good, just not thin enough for our taste.
My husband and I followed the recommendations of other reviewers and this was by far the easiest fresh pasta I've ever made! I made pumpkin ricotta ravioli and look forward to lots of fresh pasta in the future!
Husband didn't think it was worth the time that I took to make it.
Would give 10 stars if I could. I followed the ingredients exactly using my food processor. Put dry ingredients in processor, turned it on, and added beaten egg and water slowly till ball formed. Rolled out dough thin, rolled up like a jelly roll, and cut thin strips. They are hanging to dry now but I boiled some of it for about 6 minutes and added mascarpone and colby cheese for a quick 'mac and cheese." I will try my very hardest not to buy the 'dry' pasta anymore. LOVED IT!!!!!!
Very tasty, will definitely make again and again. I'm excited to try out other flavors, particularly whole wheat pasta, since that's about all we ever eat. My only problems were that this dough was VERY hard to roll extremely thin, which is needed for ravioli. Yes, I let it rest, and it definitely helped, but it was still very difficult. Whole wheat would make this even harder. (Um, hubby... can I have a pasta roller?) The only other thing is that this is a teeny recipe. I doubled it originally and cannot POSSIBLY see how a double recipe would feed six. I rolled as thin as possible by hand and got maybe 12-15 large ravioli out of a double recipe. I had to mix up another double (and I should have tripled it!) batch quickly to use up the rest of my ravioli filling. Perhaps as spaghetti or some other shape this stretches farther, but as ravioli I would probably quadruple or even quintuple the batch from the get-go.
made it with whole wheat flour and added a teeny bit of minced garlic. so yummy
Super easy and rolls out very well through the pasta machine. I doubled the recipe and got at least 32 (2-2.5 in) ravioli's.
My first time making pasta and it came out great. I doubled the recipe and after reading others reviews replaced half the water with extra virgin olive oil. This was sooooo easy. I used my new pasta machine to roll out and cut. No more boxed pasta for my family. We all loved this and I had a great time making it with my daughter.
This was so easy to make! It tastes so good too! I highly recommend using some kind of machine (bread maker on the dough cycle) to knead the pasta dough. I added garlic salt to mine to add flavor.
I didn't actually get to use this because I don't have a pasta machine or roller. I would highly recommend using a roller or machine, otherwise it can be nearly IMPOSSIBLE to roll the dough out thin enough. Otherwise, I'm sure this would taste lovely- this is the basic recipe my grandmother uses all the time.
Very easy and yummy!! I doubled the recipe and used 1 cup of white flour and 1 cup of whole wheat flour.
Great recipe. I usually quadruple it and make a combination of fettucine and egg noodles. I have the pasta attachments for my KitchenAid mixer and this is a snap. I haven't bought boxed pasta in months since learning how to make it fresh!
It's good. Tastes like pasta.
Great recipe for a beginner like me! I made a few changes previously suggested. I used a 1/2 tsp of garlic salt (instead of salt), 1/2 tsp of basil, 1 T olive oil, and 1 T of water. Tossed with a creamy lemon butter sauce. Delish!
I was another first time pasta maker and this one came out great. My daughter and I made it into cheese and pepperoni ravioli and a small batch of strip noodles. It was cooked about 4-5 minutes although I think a minute or two longer might have been better for my taste; my son thought it was perfectly firm and chewy. I used about 1/2 Tbsp of canola oil (that's all that I had on hand) in addition to the stated ingredients. The dough was mixed in my Kitchenaid (with the flat beater) but kneading was done by hand for about 4 minutes. I expected it to become totally smooth but mine didn't seem to get as smooth as I expected. The recipe was doubled and wrapped loosely in plastic wrap to rest for about 25 minutes. I agree that a REST IS IMPORTANT! If I had tried to roll it out as soon as I was done kneading, I doubt I would have tried making this again as it was not very elastic. After the rest, it was AWESOME and beautifully smooth and easy to work with. I didn't use too much flour, started rolling with a fondant roller and ended with a wooden rolling pin because it was bigger/wider. I will definitely be looking to invest in a pasta attachment for the KA mixer. We WILL be making this again for sure, perhaps adding some herbs and perhaps trying out a whole wheat version.
made this with 1/2 c whole wheat flour and 1/2 c white flour and it turned out great. I did need 3T extra water (after the egg) to bring the dough together, maybe the whole wheat flour made it more dry.
This recipe is so easy. This was my 1st time making pasta at home and it came out great. I agree w/ The other reviews about dough needing to rest. I separated the dough in two. The 1st piece sat for 15 mins was pretty easy to roll out. The 2nd sat for over 30 min and I def notice a difference once the rolling pin Hit it. I will be making this again and again till I perfect it. Thanks!
This was super easy and pretty tasty, too. A suggestion: Don't cut your pasta into large shapes, no matter how cute they are....it takes forever to cook!
I used part wheat flour.