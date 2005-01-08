Asian Pasta Salad

1 of 22

Rating: 5 stars Wow this is great and very unique! For all you Trader Joes fans I did this recipe with TJs whole-wheat penne 1 lb. green beans halved instead of snow peas and TJs Shitake Seasame Salad dressing. In order to spice it up a bit I added a little crushed red pepper and based on previous reviews I added a tablespoon of soy sauce. (FYI dont skip the ginger and garlic they really make a difference) Everyone here loved it! I will definitely make it again. Thanks Helpful (30)

Rating: 4 stars Paired this with the Soy-Sesame Dressing also at Allrecipes. The two complimented each other perfectly. I used brown rice (1 c. uncooked) in place of the pasta and added some chicken from the deli and served as a main course. Both my husband and I loved it! Will be making this again. Great way to use up some summer veggies from the farmer's market. Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars I multipied this recipe for 32 servings. I only used 1/2 the amount of pasta recommended. I cooked the garlic and ginger in the sesame oil then added my Asian-style salad dressing. My dressing was sesame-oil based. The dressing had no soy sauce so I added quite a bit (then found I didn't need to add salt). Wow! Everyone liked it very much. I had so much left-over (although there were 35 people at the party there were 6 salads)... a guest needed to leave early as she was going to her brother's birthday party the same day. She asked if she could take the remainder of the pasta salad to share with them. SUCH a great banquet or potluck food. There is no meat or eggs to spoil! Helpful (19)

Rating: 4 stars This was very good. I lightened it up by using fat free asian dressing and whole wheat pasta. I am glad I read the reviews first and used soy sauce. The sesame oil really makes a difference and intensifies the flavor. I plan on using baby corn in it next time. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars Wow this is tasty! I am a huge fan of sauces and this just helps emphasize my favorite tastes! Bravo Jolly chap and stuff... It's good. Make some. Feed the elves in your brain Helpful (10)

Rating: 3 stars I think this salad has potential but I used a light Wishbone Asian Dressing and it came out too bland. It was better after I added some soy sauce. I would recommend increasing the vegetables in this recipe. Seemed like a lot of pasta. Black sesame seeds gave the salad a great contrast. I added green onion instead of red onion. Some left-over shredded chicken would be great to add to make this a complete meal. Helpful (10)

Rating: 2 stars The Asian Pasta Salad was okay. If I were to make it again I would triple the vegetables. The Pasta/Vegetable ratio was way too heavy on the pasta side it just didn't have a lot of flavor. I would probably increase the amount of dressing as well. In general I found it on the bland side. Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars I enjoyed this. I added more veggies and addeda splash of roasted garlic teriyaki sauce that I was using on another part of my meal.. it did need that. I used newman's Light sesame and ginger asian salad dressing Helpful (7)