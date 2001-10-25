Bacon-Egg Spaghetti

A cheesy creamy sauce for spaghetti with bacon and mushrooms.

By Glennis Kidder

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • In a large skillet over medium heat, fry bacon until crisp and drain on paper towels; crumble and set aside.

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain and add to cooked mushrooms.

  • Meanwhile, saute mushrooms in about 1 tablespoon of bacon drippings and remove from heat.

  • Add the cheese cubes and beaten eggs; toss until the cheese is melted and the eggs have coated the noodles. Sprinkle in the crumbled bacon and stir; serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
516 calories; protein 27.1g; carbohydrates 44.8g; fat 25g; cholesterol 156.5mg; sodium 1097.9mg. Full Nutrition
