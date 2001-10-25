Bacon-Egg Spaghetti
A cheesy creamy sauce for spaghetti with bacon and mushrooms.
I changed a few things when making this:i fried the mushrooms, scrambled the eggs and grilled the bacon all separatly before putting them all together with the cooked spaghetti, then added the cheese cubes and stired! It was quick, colourful and very tasty!
I didn't use mushrooms, cause I don't like them, but it was Pretty good, a little heavy and sticky.
added green pepper and onion for a little extra flavor. Very satisfying.
This a great for when you're in the mood to have a little fun with your breakfast. However, I would not serve it above three times a year, it would get old very quickly if it was a commonplace meal.
I thought it was lacking when it came to flavor and it just wasn't enough veggies for the amount of spaghetti. I just doubled the vegetable content and added my own combo of spices and extra veggies to get the flavor. Its a fantastic meal idea, and my family loved it with the additons I made.
I left out the Mushrooms,din't have any on hand. Changed the cheese to parmesan. An easy recipe to put together quickly and get on the table when your family is hungry and you forgot to defrost something for dinner. The bacon and cheese give it lots of flavor and the egg just made it perfectly creamy. I have always wanted to try this pasta dish and now I am glad I did.
