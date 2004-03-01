American Chop Suey

Rating: 3.89 stars
19 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

This is a quick recipe using 'canned' spaghetti. We always ate in on Friday nights before we would go to the football games. It is also excellent when served the next day, as the flavors have a chance to mix.

By Susan Wright

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large skillet, brown the beef with the celery and onion until the onion is tender. Add the tomatoes and spaghetti and heat, stirring all together. Serve with garlic bread and a dinner salad if desired. SO easy!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
249 calories; protein 13g; carbohydrates 20.7g; fat 12.5g; cholesterol 45.8mg; sodium 564.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (22)

Most helpful positive review

ESCOTT81
Rating: 5 stars
01/03/2004
Wonderful recipe!! VERY good, VERY easy to make, and VERY quick. This is one of the first meals I've ever cooked, so if I can do this, anyone can! I cant think of how it could get better. I highly recommended it! Read More
Helpful
(42)

Most helpful critical review

mermaid
Rating: 1 stars
09/04/2008
This is really not a good recipe. I'd rather make up an extra casserole of some kind, using fresh ingredients or at least something not so processed, even a spaghetti casserole and have it in the freezer for those busy times when cooking a meal is just about impossible. Read More
Helpful
(24)
ESCOTT81
Rating: 5 stars
01/03/2004
Wonderful recipe!! VERY good, VERY easy to make, and VERY quick. This is one of the first meals I've ever cooked, so if I can do this, anyone can! I cant think of how it could get better. I highly recommended it! Read More
Helpful
(42)
RAIMIS
Rating: 5 stars
06/22/2009
My family loved this recipe. I made my own tomato sauce with canned crushed tomatoes, stewed tomatoes, cooked onion,green pepper & celery sauteed in a little olive oil. I also add some Italian seasoning to the sauce. I use extra-lean ground sirloin. I get the curly noodles from Trader Joe's. Easy, quick meal. Read More
Helpful
(32)
mermaid
Rating: 1 stars
09/03/2008
This is really not a good recipe. I'd rather make up an extra casserole of some kind, using fresh ingredients or at least something not so processed, even a spaghetti casserole and have it in the freezer for those busy times when cooking a meal is just about impossible. Read More
Helpful
(24)
Lisa
Rating: 5 stars
08/07/2005
Excellent easy recipe - I had to add more sauce due to my families likes but otherwise this is a definite 5 star winner!! Read More
Helpful
(8)
Marc
Rating: 4 stars
08/29/2006
turned out pretty good i cooked ingredients and then put in the crockpot also used beefaroni cans instead of spaghetti overall fam liked it Read More
Helpful
(6)
Lexi
Rating: 5 stars
12/07/2007
My two year old devoured this! He wanted seconds and he NEVER does seconds. I followed the recipe except I used Beefaroni cans. I cooked it on the stovetop. Very quick very easy and tastey! Thank you for a quick fun recipe. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Lisa
Rating: 4 stars
10/21/2015
I love this basic recipe but I did make it my own. I first heated minced garlic and olive oil and then added carrots, peppers, celery and onions, then threw in lean ground beef. Drained all the oil and added a can of tomato sauce and a 28 ounce can of crushed tomatoes. Oregano, basil and a healthy dose of crushed red pepper flakes, a box of whole wheat elbow pasta and we had 3 meals for the week! Awesome! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Justin
Rating: 3 stars
04/20/2011
Not bad for something quick...however if you have the time I'd stick with something else. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Melissa Conger
Rating: 2 stars
06/07/2012
This review shows up for the original recipe and my custom version but applies only to the original. Growing up I remember my Dad often made American Chop Suey for lunch with a salad; it was made with elbow macaroni. When I chose this recipe I had only skimmed it very briefly- I had already started cooking the macaroni and had my veggies diced when I took a closer look and saw that the only pasta it calls for...comes from a can??? Like Franco-Americo or Chef Boyardee? I had to tweak the recipe from there but the results were just like Dad used to make! Thanks for the trip down memory lane and the inspiration to recreate my Dad's recipe. See what I ended up doing on my Custom Recipe: on the bottom of the recipe page click the "Custom Verstions" tab for Lacky's American Chop Suey. Read More
Helpful
(3)
