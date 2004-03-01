Wonderful recipe!! VERY good, VERY easy to make, and VERY quick. This is one of the first meals I've ever cooked, so if I can do this, anyone can! I cant think of how it could get better. I highly recommended it!
My family loved this recipe. I made my own tomato sauce with canned crushed tomatoes, stewed tomatoes, cooked onion,green pepper & celery sauteed in a little olive oil. I also add some Italian seasoning to the sauce. I use extra-lean ground sirloin. I get the curly noodles from Trader Joe's. Easy, quick meal.
This is really not a good recipe. I'd rather make up an extra casserole of some kind, using fresh ingredients or at least something not so processed, even a spaghetti casserole and have it in the freezer for those busy times when cooking a meal is just about impossible.
Excellent easy recipe - I had to add more sauce due to my families likes but otherwise this is a definite 5 star winner!!
turned out pretty good i cooked ingredients and then put in the crockpot also used beefaroni cans instead of spaghetti overall fam liked it
My two year old devoured this! He wanted seconds and he NEVER does seconds. I followed the recipe except I used Beefaroni cans. I cooked it on the stovetop. Very quick very easy and tastey! Thank you for a quick fun recipe.
I love this basic recipe but I did make it my own. I first heated minced garlic and olive oil and then added carrots, peppers, celery and onions, then threw in lean ground beef. Drained all the oil and added a can of tomato sauce and a 28 ounce can of crushed tomatoes. Oregano, basil and a healthy dose of crushed red pepper flakes, a box of whole wheat elbow pasta and we had 3 meals for the week! Awesome!
Not bad for something quick...however if you have the time I'd stick with something else.
This review shows up for the original recipe and my custom version but applies only to the original. Growing up I remember my Dad often made American Chop Suey for lunch with a salad; it was made with elbow macaroni. When I chose this recipe I had only skimmed it very briefly- I had already started cooking the macaroni and had my veggies diced when I took a closer look and saw that the only pasta it calls for...comes from a can??? Like Franco-Americo or Chef Boyardee? I had to tweak the recipe from there but the results were just like Dad used to make! Thanks for the trip down memory lane and the inspiration to recreate my Dad's recipe. See what I ended up doing on my Custom Recipe: on the bottom of the recipe page click the "Custom Verstions" tab for Lacky's American Chop Suey.