Ham Tetrazzini

This is a great recipe! Super easy and my picky 4 year old even ate it! I did have to modify the recipe slightly because of what I did and didn't have on hand but I like this recipe because it's a good 'basic' recipe that you can modify to your own family's tastes. I had to use cream of celery soup because I didn't have cream of mushroom on hand. I also added a sm. can of mushrooms and some steamed peas. I did 1 c. instead of 1/2 c. of shredded co-jack (we live in MN and you can never have enough cheese in any recipe :0)!) I added 1 tsp. of minced garlic in with the sauteed onions as well and used milk instead of water to make the sauce more creamy, as many other reviewers suggested. Also, didn't have fresh parsley so used dried parsley. Overall a good basic recipe that I can modify to what I have on hand. I think it would be good with leftover turkey or chicken too!