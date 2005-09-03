Ham Tetrazzini

This is an awesome recipe!! I agree ~ it tastes as though you have worked for hours when in reality it is so super easy! The first time I made it exactly as written and received rave reviews from my family. The next time, I played with the recipe just a bit: I didn't have any fresh parsley, so I added in about 1/2 cup frozen broccoli florets (thawed) with the ham and also tossed in a few sliced mushrooms (from a jar); I was a little low on cheddar cheese, too, so I added some Parmesan. It still turned out wonderful. I love recipes that give you some freedom to be flexible (and still taste great!) This one is definitely a family favorite!
I was surprised at how good this tasted with my revisions--skip onions; use low fat marg.; use low fat mushroom soup; reduce water to 1/4 c.; add 1/4 c. dry white wine; add 1/4 c. parmesan. Very flavorful my way. I didn't use the parsley or pimento because I didn't have it. You do need those two ingredients for color purposes only. I'll definitely make this again. Even my husband enjoyed it!
This was exactly what I was looking for to use up the Easter ham leftovers. I doubled the recipe to make 8 servings, and I used 98% fat free cream of mushroom soup to cut the calories. It had a great creamy cheesy mild taste, and the combination of ham, cheese and cream of mushroom made it plenty salty without having to add salt. I added just a little black pepper and garlic, and it was perfect. This was also a very quick dish to prepare on a school night. Thanks! 5*****Stars!
GREAT RECIPE - This is also good because you can do it all in one pot other than cooking the noodles. I doubled this recipe. I changed/added a few things. I added minced garlic and black pepper which were not listed for extra flavor, chicken broth instead of water (this does not need salt due to the salt in the condensed soup). I used ham steaks (chopped)and sauteed all vegetables, ham and seasoning together before adding the soup, chicken broth and cheese - add extra cheese. The family really enjoyed this one (sauteed mushrooms would be great in this but my son would not eat it if I had added them). Since we are ham lovers we will make again and again. Thanks Susan.
I thought this was pretty good. I gave it 5 stars because of how easy it was and its a good one for putting your own twists on. Great for a busy weeknight. I did change some things based on what others said and it was actually great with the changes. I douubled the recipee and used 4 cloves of fresh garlic and 8 ounces fresh mushrooms which I sauted with the onions. I used a full 2 cups of shereded mozerella and provelone cheese. (It was what I had on hand) I omited the pimento and instead added a 16oz bag of chopped mixed veggies. Instead of water I used chicken broth and added just a tad more than the recipee called for. I also used the whole 16oz box of spaghetti. I used ham, but i bet chicken or turkey would be good too. Thanks for such a great recipee.
A good, easy, and fast meal. Per other reviewers, I too used 1/4c water & 1/4c white wine, but I think chicken broth could also be subbed instead or you could use a splash of white wine while sauting the onions. Also, I added some fresh/sliced mushrooms (in the saute') and added parmesan to taste. Good and would make again.
Wow! What a great recipe. I was skeptical at first with canned soup being the main base for the sauce but it did not taste like that at all! I did tweak the recipe a bit. 2 TBSP butter and 1 TBSP EVOO to saute onions in, adding 1 clove minced garlic at the end of saute time, cooking just until fragrant. Increased the water to 3/4 and added 1/2 cup of sour cream to the base. I wanted to increase the sauce so I could increase the pasta. 6 ounces just didn't seem like enough for a family of 4. I used at least 8 if not 10 ounces of linguini. I used 1 1/2 cup of left over smoked ham (yum!) and omitted the parsley and pimentos. Instead, I added about 2 cups of small, crisp steamed broccoli florets at the end. I also seasoned with some cracked black pepper. My family raved about this. I like to try new things fairly often. Some get the go ahead to try again, some go in the trash can. This recipe went right into my recipe book as a family favorite. Thanks a bunch!
Was not in the mood for another ham sandwich, so I was pleasantly surprised to see this recipe on the main page. With less than $5, i was able to transform leftover ham into a nice pasta dish for four. I did exact recipe and giving it a 4 as is...then later added sauteed mushroom and pepper. Cream of mushroom w/ roasted garlic was on sale, so I used that. Next time I would like to use cream or half and half and maybe parm reggiano, for another twist to this nice base dish. Served with toast spread with homemade roasted garlic butter. In the category for easy peasy and done in a jiffy, this get's a 5.
I made this recipe exactly as written and it is excellent. I did place the entire mixture into a greased casserole dish and covered it with about a cup of mozzarella cheese and baked it at 350 until bubbly, then broiled for a few minutes until the cheese was melted and browned. This extra step moved it from Excellent to FABULOUS!
Yummy! Super quick and simple to prepare...and a nice way to use up leftover X-mas ham. Adjustments that I made were, using unsalted butter as I felt the ham and cheese added enough saltiness to the dish. Used milk instead of water and a mixture of cheeses (Cheddar and Swiss) as I did not have a full half cup of either. I also seasoned it at the end of preparation with black pepper and a bit of nutmeg to accent the creaminess of the sauce. Another trick, is to reserve a bit of the pasta cooking water and add it to the pasta/sauce mixture if it needs a bit more moisture to coat. Thank you Susan for posting this recipe!
A pretty bland recipe. It definately needs some pepping up. I didnt have pimentos, I added mushrooms and broccoli flourets and sauteed garlic. I substituted the water for white wine, and added some cajun seasoning for a little kick, not too much though. It still needed something though, more flavor. I think maybe the cream of mushroom soup was too heavy. Might make it with a roux and some cream next time and some more herbs.
With the changes I made this deserves 5 stars. I used cream of chicken soup with at least 1 c. milk (no water) and parmesan cheese instead of cheddar. I added peas for color, some minced garlic, and chopped tomatoes at the very end. I used more ham, a bit more pasta, and no parsley or pimentos. I just used what I had on hand and my DH and I both thought it turned out great. Thanks for the post!
This is actually a very good recipe and a great way to use up leftover ham. Quick, easy, with endless tweaking possibilities. First of all I didn't measure anything and began by sauteing way more than the 2 tablespoons of chopped onion until slightly carmelized (we love onions). Stirred in cream of mushroom soup, substituted milk for the water, and the shredded Cheddar. For a bit more umph added Parmesan cheese to this mixture as well, heating until the cheeses melted. The rest goes as written in the directions. Enjoyed by all, even the picky 5 year old who can find a speck of onion in anything. Will definitely make again when we have leftover ham. Thanks Susan, fantastic recipe!!
Soooo yummy! I didn't have any parsley or pimentos, so I didn't add those, and I used about half of a large onion because I LOVE onions. Also, I used half a cup of milk instead of water, but I thought it looked a little too pasty, so I added about 2 tbs. of heavy cream. I also used Ronzoni Garden Delight pasta...I like using it for the colours when I have an otherwise monochromatic dish.
Loved this. Of course, I love tetrazzini's and casseroles in general. Easy to make...quick...tasty...etc. I hate recipe changers, but I did double the spaghetti noodles and added a touch of garlic and a little more onion. Remember, it's good the way it is. I just happen to like onion and garlic more than most people. Also, add a little milk if using more noodles to keep it creamy.
This was fast , and easy . Made twice . First time as written . Kinda bland. Second time , I used a lot more onion , two cloves minced garlic, and chopped , red pepper . Milk , instead of water , and two pinches of red pepper flakes. Took the left overs to work , and it re-heated very well. The girls said looked and smelled really good . Will make again . Thanks for sharing.
This was good. We had bought a Honey Baked ham and had a lot left over so I searched for things to make with it. The ham definitely made this recipe. I did add a touch of white wine and used milk in place of water. I added a small amount of sauce to my noodles as it was quite rich....but good.
This recipe was good, the kid really liked it. I made it as is, for the most part and them added sauteed mushrooms to the adult half and some extra cheese. I also used milk instead of water as many reviewers recommended, seemed to thick with only 1/2 cup so I added about 3/4 cups milk. This is very nice for a quick meal and a great way to use up leftover Easter ham! Thanks for sharing the recipe.
Made exactly as written, this recipe is good, but a little bland. I added minced garlic with the onion and sauteed. I also used a "fiesta blend" cheese and added grated Parmesan. I omitted the pimento peppers, and added dried parsley, instead of fresh. With these modifications, we really enjoyed it and I will definitely make this again! My picky son even enjoyed it!
I used mozzarella because I didn't have any cheddar and I added a good handful instead of just a 1/2 c. Left out the parsley and pimento. Definitely one to put in my rotation! Super yummy dish. Thanks, Susan!
Very good. Four stars because I also make a chicken tetrazzini, and in comparison I like the chicken better, but that's just a matter of personal taste. That said, we ate it all and said "yum". I did make some of the changes suggested by other reviewers; more onion, chicken broth instead of water, no pimento, added black pepper. Also added garlic & fresh mushrooms when sauteing the onion. Next time I'll add more mushrooms. Parmesan on the top. I will make it again. Delicious way to use Easter ham leftovers.
Okay, I changed this quite a bit, but that is the good thing about this recipe- it is very easy to adapt. I used vegetable penne pasta instead of the spaghetti. I used colby-jack cheese cubes instead of the cheddar. I used red onion, and basil instead of parsley. I did not have pimentos, so those were omitted. But the key thing I did was add 3tablespoons of white wine vinegar right at the end, and mix up. This added an extra zing and great flavor. I also served with crushed red pepper on the side for myself and husband, since we like some spice. This was soooo good! A good recipe to fool around with. I will try using different cheeses, noodles and meats soon.
Awesome recipe.. I did change a few things.. added sour cream, milk and flour mixture to replace the mushroom soup... added pepper, cilantro, peas and some corn. Instead of the spaghetti I used thin egg noodles.. this was YUMMY! Will make again, and again;)
Very easy to make! I did use Pam instead of butter to cook the onion and it worked just as beautifully. I also omitted the peppers since i didn't have any and one last change...i served the sauce/ham over rice instead of mixing noodles into it. It was delish as a sauce. Will definitely make again!
My husband loved this meal, but thought it was even better when he added garlic salt to it afterward. However I didn't enjoy it nearly as much - I guess the creamy/cheese taste bothered me a little. It's not something I dislike that I would never try again though - just tasted different.
This is a GREAT recipe to use leftover ham! I froze my leftover ham, and when I needed a quick dinner, I could have this on the table in 15 minutes. PLUS the other ingredients are ones I always have on hand. Perfect for chilly winter nights! I didn't use the pimento either, but added green onions.
This was heavy and odd. I think it is more suited for turkey of chicken than ham. It cooked quick, but I had to add a lot to bring up the flavor, like garlic, green onion, sauted mushrooms, no pimentos. The ham just felt out of place. Waste of good ham.
I thought this had a rather odd flavor and my husband commented that it just didn't seem to go right with pasta. He ended up putting it on toast and said it was great, but I didn't get a chance to try it that way. I don't think I will make this again.
I have been making this for years - one of my first recipes - from a Campbell's cookbook printed in 1972. Tonight I also used milk rather than water, and White Zin for the wine. I usually add a lot of onion. Tonight I also added some chopped celery, green pepper, small slice of red pepper,a little garlic, and a lot of pepper. It was delish as always. Even if you follow the recipe to a T, it's great!
Unfortunately, I have to disagree with the largely positive reviews on this recipe. I had to make a few alterations based on what was to hand and other reviews - sauteeing the onion in olive oil rather than butter and adding minced garlic and white pepper. Before I even got this out of the pot, and onto a plate, I didn't want to eat it. It smelled and looked unappealing.
I have made this several times. It was tonight's choice because I didn't want to turn the oven on in this heat. I make it exactly as written, just omit the pimentos. We all like it and it is super-easy.
funny thing, I was making broccoli cheese soup while making this dish - preparing meals for the week. I ended up putting the 2 cups of milk for the soup into the tetrazzini. To fix my mistake, I let it reduce for a while and it came out great. The flavor is good. However, I thought the ham made it really salty - hence the 3 stars. I did add thawed frozen asparagus so it would have a veggie. I'm thinking the next time I make this I will use chicken instead.
This is a great recipe! Super easy and my picky 4 year old even ate it! I did have to modify the recipe slightly because of what I did and didn't have on hand but I like this recipe because it's a good 'basic' recipe that you can modify to your own family's tastes. I had to use cream of celery soup because I didn't have cream of mushroom on hand. I also added a sm. can of mushrooms and some steamed peas. I did 1 c. instead of 1/2 c. of shredded co-jack (we live in MN and you can never have enough cheese in any recipe :0)!) I added 1 tsp. of minced garlic in with the sauteed onions as well and used milk instead of water to make the sauce more creamy, as many other reviewers suggested. Also, didn't have fresh parsley so used dried parsley. Overall a good basic recipe that I can modify to what I have on hand. I think it would be good with leftover turkey or chicken too!
I did not have spagetti, fresh parsley or pimentoes so I used bowtie pasta, dried parsley flakes and peas as substitutions... In place of water, I used milk for a more creamy texture... This was suprisingly delicious; my family ate every last bite. Great way to use leftover Easter ham!
This recipe was thick and creamy but lacked in flavor diversity. It melded into one non descript cozy flavor but didn't have the zest to make you crave it again. My kids loved it and it was easy and quick to make so I will do it again but I'll have to spike the recipe a bit to step it up a notch or two.
Personally, I DO NOT like pasta, but my family does - so we go with it. I used low fat egg noodles. Next time, I will add celery with the onions. My husband likes this, but he likes anything. It is a hit with him.
My kids gave this four stars but my hubby and I said only 2.5 to three. Great for a quick meal but nothing omg delicious.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/06/2002
I didn't read the other reviews before trying this recipe, but I totally agree with all of them. It was so easy to make and it tastes absolutely wonderful. I also added fresh sliced mushrooms to mine, plus we tried a little of the sauce as a dip to try it out first..Wonderful dish.
This was a great recipes, I did modify it a bit though, reading other reviews. I first sauteed the onions and I just two cloves of galic along with the butter. I did use the cream of mushroom soup and sub. the 1/2 c of water with milk, for a creamier base. Added the ham and used parmasan cheese rather than the cheddar cheese. It turned out great.
This was very good and so easy to make! I double the recipe and used whole wheat spaghetti. I also used one can of cream of chicken soup and one can of mushroom soup. Very, very easy and quick and very, very good!
Loved this! I had been looking for something to do with leftover ham and I finally found it. I didn't have pimento so I didn't use it. I used white wine instead of water and I used half of a small onion. My hubby even loved it...which says a lot.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/01/2001
This recipe is wonderful and very easy to make. I added 2 tablespoons of mushrooms and an extra 1/2 cup of cheese. Will definitely make this again. Thank you!!!
This recipe was awsome the only difference was I added a little diced celery and for the cheese i added about a 1/4 package of mexican velveeta and diced some roma tomatoes to it. Was it ever good. The husband just loves it! A glass of wine topped it off:) Thank you for the recipe:)
This was very good!! I subbed chicken broth for the water (added a little extra), and used fettuccine noodles(what I had in the cupboard), and subbed chopped leftover green beans for pimento (didn't have) and put about a tablespoon of minced garlic, but otherwise followed to a T. Will definitely make this again...thank you very much! a GREAT way to use up my leftover roast ham.
Yummifulness! Only change I made was double the recipe, and to add 1/2 to 3/4 cup chopped frozen mixed peppers... I asked my mother if pimento peppers were hot, and she said they were... so I didn't use them, because I don't do "hot" also I just guessed on the onion and the shredded cheese ;) I made homemade cream of mushroom soup to go in it :)
Would I go out of my way to make this....No...but if I had leftover ham I would. So this was nothing special to me but Hey it was good! I did double the recipe so my second cream of was celery. I also used milk instead of water which made it creamier.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/22/2003
This is so easy and so fast! The only thing I can say is, "try it!" - you'll love it, and so will the kids =)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/18/2001
So quick, so easy, tasty and kid-friendly. This is the PERFECT mid-week-got home-late-from-the-office-don't know-what-to-cook dinner!
We loved this recipe, even the kids! Would be very easy to modify to use whatever meat you have on hand. Also, we made a little more pasta than the recipe called for, so we just added a little milk and a little extra cheese to the sauce. Turned out great!
Wow! I could not believe how fast this came together. It was a perfect comfort food for the day after Easter. I used shallots (no fresh onion in the house) and added a little garlic as per others' reviews, then a dash of black pepper and dried parsley because I didn't have fresh. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
This recipe was fast and easy to throw together. I didn't put in the pimentos or parsley. Hubby and I chose to add a little extra flavor - he added a dash of Tobasco sauce and I chose black pepper. Next time that I make it, I think that I'll use more onions and some sweet peas. A little garlic might be nice too.
This is surprisingly REALLY good! I used leftover ham from Easter, and followed the recipe exactly as stated. The only thing I had to substitute was the peppers, I used green bell peppers instead b/c I had some. Will definitely make again!
Tasty. A great way to use up leftover ham from Easter dinner. I left out the parsley and pimentos and added frozen peas and carrots. I also used a full pound of spaghetti and 2 cans of soup. The family gobbled it up!
Another great recipe found on allrecipes.com. I needed to do something with leftover ham. Excellent flavor. I too skipped the pimentos (though I am curious to try them next time), added minced garlic, and used an Italian Blend cheese. I also used milk instead of water. Will definitely use this one again!
I found this recipe when looking for things to make with leftover Christmas ham. It was great and super quick! I added a couple tablespoons of sour cream for tang, 1/4 cup water, 1/4 cup chicken stock and added some pasta water to cook off the noodles in the sauce. Good go-to recipe for leftover ham.
nicolle
Rating: 4 stars
04/14/2009
My kids are 3 1/2 and 20 months. They really liked the recipe. I added pepper and salt. Very kid friendly. You can definitely play with this recipe and personalize it to your own liking.
after a long afternoon of negotiating for a new car, i was frazzled. dinner was overdue and the kids were hungry. i had looked at this recipe the night before and decided to try it. what a hit! it was quick, easy, and delicious. i subbed fat free half and half for the water, which gave me a thick, creamy sauce. thanks for helping me to use those easter ham leftovers.
When I first saw this recipe, I chuckled a little at the simplicity.....yet once I made it, it was AMAZING! Pretty much made as written....did add garlic with onion (probably more onion than asked for), milk instaed of water (KEY for creaminess)....and a little liberal on the cheddar...lol. But this was seriously really tasty and a GREAT way to repurpose ham!!! I new fave!!
I needed to use ham leftovers and found this great recipe! It was very easy and fast to make! After reading some of the reviews I decided to use fresh minced garlic and black pepper while sauteing the onions. I also used 1/4 water and 1/4 white wine in place of the water. It tasted delicious and everyone loved it. I served it with a nice salad and white wine. This recipe would work with chicken or shrimp in place of the ham, with any complimenting vegetable. The recipe served 4 people. Next time I would double it! Thank you Susan!
I didn't have the pimentos or the fresh parsley. I did however add garlic in with the onion as I was worried about the lack of spices. It still was a little bland for my families tastes. They all agreed that it was good but could have used a little bit more. Will try next time with some more garlic, celery, and Parmesan cheese. Very quick and easy
I gave it 4 stars, but everyone else either tolerated it, or didn't eat it. I really wanted to like this since it was easy to make and it is a good way to get rid of leftover ham. Maybe I'll make it again when no one else is around.
my family and i really liked this dish (including my very picky almost 2yr old) It came together really quick great way to get rid of left over ham. I doubled the reciped and used 1 can cream of mushroom and 1 can cream of chicken since that's all i had. I left the pimentos out and used angel hair pasta and added some salt and pepper. I'd definately will make this again.
Easter Ham leftovers filling your fridge? Try this Ham Tetrazzini and they will quickly disappear! I used whole-wheat medium shells instead of spaghetti, mozzarella in place of cheddar, doubled the ham, plus 1% milk instead of water, and it was delicious! First sauté fresh mushrooms and garlic for added yumminess :)
