Ham Tetrazzini

4.3
518 Ratings
  • 5 269
  • 4 176
  • 3 50
  • 2 15
  • 1 8

A quick casserole that only takes about 30 minutes to make: perfect for those busy 'game' days.

Recipe by Susan Holtgrewe

Gallery
60 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add spaghetti and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain (or use leftover pasta; see Cook's Note).

    Advertisement

  • While pasta is cooking, melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir in onion; cook and stir until the onion has softened and turned translucent, about 5 minutes.

  • Stir in cream of mushroom soup, 1/2 cup water, and shredded cheese. Heat mixture until cheese melts, stirring often.

  • Mix in the ham, cooked and drained pasta, chopped pimento, and chopped parsley to saucepan; stir to combine. Cook until mixture is heated through, then serve.

Cook's Note:

You may substitute 3 cups of leftover cooked pasta for the spaghetti, if you like.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
358 calories; protein 15.1g; carbohydrates 38.8g; fat 15.6g; cholesterol 39.2mg; sodium 1585.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022