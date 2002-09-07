Penne and Vodka Sauce

One of the best and easiest recipes I have tried. You can find pancetta at any good Italian deli, try not to substitute as it makes the dish. This is also very good with shrimp added in the last few minutes of simmering. If you like spice, add a dash or 2 of red pepper flakes.
I wanted to reduce calories without sacrificing flavor in this recipe, so I substituted fat-free half and half for the heavy cream - no discernable difference in taste and greatly reduced the fat!! Also added a generous amount of freshly gorund black pepper. It was a huge hit!
We love this one so much that I made it the night I asked her to marry me! We use fat free half and half also, and don't miss anything. I've tried it with regular bacon in a pinch, and it's definitely worth a trip to the specialty store (or aisle) for the pancetta. The pancetta just gives a great salty bite to the sauce. I serve with fresh bread and a simple salad.
Made this for our best friend's wedding anniversary celebration and it was beyond fabulous. They, along with my family, are asking for this dish constantly, even the picky kids liked it. Had a little trouble finding the pancetta but was successful in the end. Also used Gray Goose vokda. Superb! Easy! You can't get any better than this. I also served with it a warm goat cheese salad, fresh French bread and chocolate Grand Marnier creme brulee.
I have tried other vodka sauces and always come back to this one. I add one small onion chopped,some garlic and sprinkle chives on the top. We love it!
Wow...I don't know where I went wrong with this recipe. I used all top-notch ingredients...imported pancetta, top-shelf vodka, high quality tomato sauce, real Parmigiano-Reggiano...it just wasn't that good. In fact, without the good cheese, it tasted a lot like Chef Boyardee. I won't bother making it again.
This is a wonderful recipe! It was one of the most delicous vodka sauces I have ever tasted and it was so easy to make! I added two cloves of garlic (minced) in with the pancetta and sprinkled some onion powder and a dash of red pepper flakes. I would defintely NOT omit the pancetta as that added such a delicious flavor. This is a keeper I can't wait to make this again. My boyfriend absolutely loved it as well!
What a phenomenal sauce! I took the suggestions from other reviewers and added two cloves of minced garlic, finely chopped onion, and red pepper flakes for some heat. I also used half and half to save a few calories. My husband thought that I'd gone out and picked up dinner from one of the local Italian eateries until I disabused him of that notion. Served with garlic bread and salad to complete the meal. Excellent!
This easy & tastes so good. I am giving my version a four as I did not have pancetta - used regular bacon and diced onion & garlic, near the end a pinch of herbs. I also served with chicken & basil tortelleni as that is what I had on hand, plenty of flavour. Looking forward to finding some Pancetta in NZ & trying it the original way.
This recipe is definitely a 5 star! It caught my eye and I decided to take a chance and make it for a large amount of people for Mothers Day. It couldn't have come out better. Even thripling the recipe, came out great. The pancetta is a bit pricey but definitly worth it! I did add some crushed red pepper and glad I did.
No reduced fat or fat-free here. I go all out with vodka sauce. I love this stuff over cheese tortellini, but I need to try it over penne next time. I don't use the pancetta because I like the taste of the sauce by itself. Thanks Rick. Hey Linda...I had to call my grandma to find out what corn flour was...so your not alone.
I've been making this sauce for years. I've used several different pastas - penne, tortellini, raviolis, any pasta that "holds" the sauce, b/c its so delish (oh, long fusilli works very well too!) I tried it this time with the pancetta as recipe stated and it was good, but I prefer prosciutto (what mom & nana used). I also add minced onion to the prosciutto while sauteing' & 1 tbls butter; also, I (not nana) use fat-free half & half, which makes absolutely no difference! It's also great sans prosciutto/pancetta. In lieu of the shrimp, you can also try grilled chicken strips (my fav!)
This recipe is a favorite in our house. This time I added some fresh garlic to the pancetta. Also in an effort to watch the waist line I substituted fat free half and half for the heavy cream, the fiance didn't notice a differece, so that was a success. Thanks so much for a great recipe.
This is excellent! I have made this a number of times and am surprised that I hadn't taken the time to review it! I sub fat-free 1/2 and 1/2 for the whipping cream but otherwise I make it as directed. It is simpe and EXCELLENT!
I have made this twice now, and highly agree with the people who say the pancetta makes or breaks this recipe! The first time I used a high quality pancetta that I bought from our Whole Foods store and it was OUTSTANDING! The second time, I used pre-packaged pancetta that I got from our local Walmart, and it turned out only eh,ok, not quite the same quality as it was the first time. With that said, I cant see how substituting bacon for the pancetta would even begin to give this the flavor it needs to be a superb dish. Will definately make again and again, but only when I am using the high quality pancetta!
AWESOME! I did make a few changes. For 8 people, I made it 1 cup Vodka and 4 cups sauce and only 1 1/2 lbs pasta. That made just enough sauce for the pasta I made. Next time, I'll double the sauce so there's extra to spoon on top. Oh, and I didn't add the cheese. I just sprinkled it on top of everyone's plate. DELISCIOSO!
Man...I don't know. Maybe I didn't use a high enough quality of vodka, but..ewww. Followed exactly and my husband and I were like cringing after every bite. Too much vodka. Got good reviews so maybe it's just me. Yuck!!
I have made this recipe for years. Don't know why I have never posted a review. I love this recipe! I have added a can of diced tomatoes to give it a little color and usually double the sauce. Delicious!
I did a few changes, mostly adding to the amounts of ingredients, but instead of the bacon I used spicy Italian sausage and Hunt's spaghetti sauce since I didn't have enough tomato sauce on hand. Then I topped it with grated parmesan cheese and baked it at 350 til it all melted together. My finicky teenaged daughter absolutely loved it and declared that it is "a repeat," meaning that we'll add it to our "do again" menu.
Phenomonal recipe. I made this for company and they raved. I had never worked with Pancetta, and am glad i found it at the market. It really does add something to this dish. So smooth and rich, great combo with the fresh bread, and apple avocado salad with tangerine dressing as well from this site. Finale was pineapple pie from this site as well. Definately a 5 star meal all the way.
Way to much cream first start out with 1/2 cup less of the cream you can always add in but not take out. My son & his fiance and I worked on this recipe. We added alittle Italian seasoning also a bit more marinara sauce was need We also made some Text garlic toast that we bought at the store to go on the side. They also told me to say that this was made with love <3
Penne a la vodka has ALWAYS been my favorite dish. I used to work in a tiny little italian restaurant and they had one of the best penne a la vodka recipes I have ever tasted. This, however, definitely exceeds that recipe hands down! It was amazing and i can't stop getting people to stop hounding me for the recipe!
Five Stars all the way, my family loved it, no leftovers. Served with salad & garlic bread. Easy to make, didn't change a thing and will be served again and again. Thanks for the recipe Rick its a winner.
You will not find a better vodka sauce that's easier to make...you might not find a better vodka sauce, period. We prefer chunks of pancetta (or prosciutto) to thin-sliced, and our local Acme sells Daniele brand diced pancetta in 4oz. containers; we use one container per batch. Note: when using pre-diced meat, the fat is not trimmed; cut down on the butter by half or it'll get greasy. If you're dicing your own meat, trim off the fat and keep the butter, or keep a little fat for flavor and adjust the butter accordingly. A 1/2 cup of diced red onion (per batch) goes in with the pancetta, and Rao's marinara is the sauce of choice. Smirnoff vodka. Heavy cream. Parmesan goes right into the pot after the sauce is finished simmering, and some shaved Parmesan goes on top along with lots of fresh Italian parsley or basil. We always triple the recipe and freeze what we don't eat so it's ready to go the next time the craving hits. Because the craving always returns!! Thanks, Rick!
I enjoyed this. It originally just tasted like a spruced up spagetti sauce so I modified it and put less vodka, more cream and used a pasta sauce with garlic and herb added to it. I also added my own fresh garlic, sun dried tomatos (this makes it really pop and taste great!) and put some parm directly into. It was amazing! Oh and I used real bacon instead of pancetta (gives it a much better taste)
I really like this. It's good as is, but I usually add a scallion and a couple of minced garlic cloves (softened in butter) to the sauce. Then right before I take it off the stove I stir in some chopped fresh basil and the parm.
Yes, but changes; being a Texan in a very small coastal area, pancetta was not available; HOWEVER pork tasso from LA was. Gave the sauce an interesting spiced taste; add the vodka & it was great. Sorry, even if I could find pancetta, I think I'd still use the tasso. Also added fresh mushes too plus green onions (white & green) & garlic & onions for sauteeing- those are necessities in my dishes!
really great sauce and super easy to make! i made this on my girlfriends birthday and sauteed some shrimp in butter and added it to the sauce in the last couple minutes of simmering...exceptional! served it with a glass of chardonnay and fudge truffle cheesecake for dessert, definitely worth trying, five stars!
This was a hit with the bf. Substitutions and additions: I used Tinkada gluten-free rice Penne, cooked for 15 minutes instead of regular Penne. Tito's vodka was awesome in it and less pricey than Goose. Full fat heavy cream and Boar's Head Pancetta. For extra flavor, I added to the recipe 2 cloves of garlic, one small onion and half a small, red bell pepper, all minced together in a food processor. I added these ingredients after reducing the vodka and pancetta mixture. I also added about 2 cups of frozen jumbo peeled shrimp: defrosted in a pyrex in the sink with cold running water for about 15 minutes and then strained, placed back into pyrex and flash cooked in boiling water (just pour over them) until cooked through. Since the shrimp will float out of the container unless weighted, I keep a small sieve over them to keep them in the pyrex and keep the h2O flowing. Add the cooked shrimp and sauce to the Penne and cook 5 more minutes to allow flavors to meld. Sprinkled individual servings with fresh-grated parmegiano-regiano and fresh-ground black pepper. I served this with a spinach salad with toasted pecans, chevre and homemade shallot/red wine vinaigrette, and a nice Red Zinfandel.
This was just ok. My husband liked it a lot more than I did. I did not have pancetta so I substituted bacon which became soggy in the nondescript sauce. I may give this another shot. Turns out I was coming down with the flu so I'm guessing (hoping) my taste buds were off.
Having read the comments of other reviewers I too added 2 large cloves of garlic minced and one medium onion diced and WOW!!! Five stars doesn't give this recipe justice. It was absolutely fantastic. Will serve with shrimp next time. Fast, easy, delicious...doesn't get much better than that.
I thought this was great, but I had to double the recipe though, hubby and I didn't think it was enough for the pasta. I also had to reduce the amount of tomato sauce. It overpowered the first batch I made. I also added about 5 cloves of garlic. I didn't have pancetta so I used regular bacon. But because there's already butter, I boiled the bacon for a little bit(using the same water for the pasta)to get rid of some of the oil. I didn't want to nix the butter because I thought it added to the flavor. Thanks for sharing!
This is a great recipe!! I followed it completely just added a pinch of red pepper flakes.... yum yum. Made a huge pan of it for a church function last night. Ill let you all know what a bunch of young men from the band think!! Will make again soon...
This is one of my favorite pasta dishes to make. I wasn't sure how the bacon would taste in it, but I absolutely love it. I also add green onions, green pepper, red pepper, and diced tomato to it to add a little flavor variety to it.
As per "Apalley's" suggestion, I also used fat free half and half. We couldn't taste the difference. I served this with Penne pasta with the addition of shrimp. My gang loves pasta dishes and they loved this. Thanks for a very tasty and easy recipe Rick! Josie-maybe the I.M. would be the answer. I could have used that yesterday when one of my recipes called for "pastry flour". What the heck is that? Let's talk to Michelle and see what she thinks.
delish. I made this tonight with minor alterations: added a few more splashes of heavy cream (till I got that nice classic pink color) and melted the parm in the sauce. I like vodka sauce that sticks to the ribs. I think next time I will sneak in some green peas.
After reading other reviews I sauted three cloves of garlic and half a yellow onion in the melted butter. I substitued shrimp for the pancetta and did not add them until until the sauce was simmering. Be careful not to cook the shirmp for too long so only add them to the sauce in the last few minutes. I also cut back on the pasta because my husband and I like our pasta more saucy. Great recipe. Thanks.
This may replace my weekly spagetti dinners! We love our tomato pasta, but this was a very nice change. I sauteed onions with the butter and added a bit of oil, then added some minced garlic and then the pancetta. I added a number of italian spices (italian seasoning, garlic powder, onion powder, parm. cheese and red cayenne pepper) to the sauce once i added the tom. sauce and cream. It was lovely! Not a bite left between the THREE of us!
This recipe is unbelievably delicious as is; however, my family likes it so much (I make it once or twice a month) that I modified it to make it healthier and cheaper. I substitute low-fat evaporated milk for the cream and turkey bacon for the pancetta. I also omit the vodka and add extra tomato sauce instead. Still tastes great! Peppered bacon also is good in place of the pancetta and gives it something extra. Yum! Thanks so much for this recipe- one of my all-time favorites!!
This is absolutely, ridiculously delicious! Even as I was making this I was skeptical but this is A.MAZ.ING! Just added mushrooms and garlic and PRESTO! Gobbled up and everyone asked me to keep this recipe to make again!
This was a very good and easy recipe. I took advice from some of the others and added a clove of garlic and a shallot. I used it on only about 3/4 lbs of pasta. Will make this again as my picky kids loved it.
Excellent recipe. Add a couple cloves of garlic, and a couple of shallots and it's wonderful! I have made this without the pancetta and I added a bunch of fresh basil leaves to it and that was really good too.
Easy recipe and very tasty. Instead of putting the cheese on top of the pasta at the end, I added it to the sauce as one of the last steps. It made the flavors meld nicely and it gave the sauce some substance.
I made a couple alterations, but this recipe is great!! I love Italian food and order this frequently when I am in good Italian restaurants and this recipe is a pretty good version. I made about 1 1/2 times the recipe for the same amount of pasta. I also added about 1/2 pound of cooked shrimp to the sauce right at the end. I sauted 3 cloves of minced garlic withe the pancetta (right at the end of the pancetta browning). Also, I added about 1/2 cup of parm to the sauce at the end, in addition to the parm I served on top of it. Yum!!!
I know the pancetta is the key but this recipe is best suited of the vodka sauces to taste rich after adapting it for vegetarians. I used it with 4 cheese ravioli, no pancetta, for a spectacular quick dish. The first time I made it I didn't cut the recipe down so I shared the rest with my neighbors for a rave review reheat. The proportions are just right for a tasty sauce that won't dominate a star pasta. Other members of the family use this recipe first to compliment lobster ravioli. Delicious!
We loved this sauce! I added a good healthy dose of garlic (several cloves, minced) and other than that, left everything the same. There were no leftovers to fight over with this one!!!
Great recipe! Made it for the first time tonight and based on other reviews and other pasta with pancetta recipes, I edited the recipe a bit. I used half & half instead of cream. Added garlic (5 cloves, minced), sliced white mushrooms (~1 cup), 1/2 cup of diced white onions, and black pepper. Also used spaghetti noodles instead of penne. Dish turned out great and very flavorful.
We liked this recipe. I used bacon instead of pancetta because that's what I had, and also sauteed some garlic and onions in olive oil, thus eliminating the butter altogether. I halved the amount of pasta, but kept the sauce the same. That was perfect. I don't think there would have been enough sauce had I used a whole box of pasta.
i made it for my boyfriend for his special birthday dinner. Out of 5 stars, he gave it a 6!
I sauted two cloves of garlic (minced) in the butter, and didn't use the Pancetta. It was so delicious. I can't get enough! The sauce freezes really well (and reheats in the microwave), so you can always have some ready. My only mistake was not doubling the recipe so I had more available.
I call this cheaters penne but there's nothing wrong with that! It's delicious and fast. For variety try it with rigatoni instead of penne. Add a generous handful diced plum tomatoes that have been softened in the pancetta drippings and add a little diced smoked chicken to the sauce and heat through. Garnish with chopped green onions and pop open a good Italian red. Bravo.
This was mahvelooous! I had to make several substitutions because I am going out of town this weekend & don't want to grocery shop until I get back. First of all, it's just me & my grandson for lunch so I halved the recipe. And I know I was cautioned against it but I used proscuitto for the pancetta & it was a very good substitute....little salty but I would expect that from the pancetta as well. I am out of cream so I used evaporated milk & I only had about a tbp. of parmesan so I used that plus a couple tbps. of romano. I also added a bit of fresh oregano, mainly because my oregano plant would be very upset w/ me if I made tomato sauce w/out it. ;o) Thanks for a tasty lunch...my grandson enjoyed it too!
I loved this recipe. Like others, I added a large shallot, red pepper flakes, and used bacon instead of pancetta, as I couldn't find it in the store. A little fresh basil at the end makes it extry yummy :)
This recipe was so quick and simple! Being a vegetarian, I am always nervous about making meat dishes as I will not be able to taste the final product - but I made this for "Italian Dinner Night" with my friends and the guys called it PHENOMENAL! I couldn't find pancetta bacon so I used regular instead - I also used a chunky tomato and basil sauce - and added the cheese to the sauce before I tossed it with the pasta as was suggested by another review. The consistency was great the crowd kept coming back for more. Next time I will try it using the half and half suggestion. Thanks Rick for giving me a meaty pasta I am totally confident in making again!
Delicious and easy to prepare. I also substituted fat free half and half added 2 cloves of minced garlic at the end of the pancetta browning step and sprinkled with a touch of red pepper flakes. Thanks Rick for the recipe!
The sauce turned out really good! I did add some additional ingredients and we all loved the final outcome! I made some bacon & seasoned chicken to add to the pasta/sauce and sauteed some chopped onions and mushrooms in the butter with some garlic. I also added some peas, sundried tomatoes, boursin garlic & herb cheese (because we had some) and basil. Very good - especially with garlic bread! The only change I would make next time is to make extra sauce. Bon Appetit!
This was tasty! I didn't have pancetta on hand, so I used bacon. I accidently added the vodka before cooking the bacon, but it turned out great. Also I used a can of the diced tomatoes with garlic, basil & olive oil, for a chunkier version. Great stuff.
This is my favorite Penne alla Vodka Recipe!I have made it for as few as 2 people and as many as 35 with rave reviews! The only thing I do different is I add a couple cloves of minced garlic! Thanks so much for the recipe!
I have made this countless times and everyone including the kids have loved it. It is easy quick and a real crowd pleaser. Just wanted to update my review from 2002, it's now Nov 2007 and we still love it. Double the sauce and we like to serve with salt and pepper ribs, Again thanks Rick
Very happy with this simple recipe. Big hit at a recent function. I have tried variations with and without normal bacon, sauteed onions, and citrus vodka. All work well. May try the half-and-half suggestion that somebody else mentioned. Thanks!
