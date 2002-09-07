Penne and Vodka Sauce

You will not find a better vodka sauce that's easier to make...you might not find a better vodka sauce, period. We prefer chunks of pancetta (or prosciutto) to thin-sliced, and our local Acme sells Daniele brand diced pancetta in 4oz. containers; we use one container per batch. Note: when using pre-diced meat, the fat is not trimmed; cut down on the butter by half or it'll get greasy. If you're dicing your own meat, trim off the fat and keep the butter, or keep a little fat for flavor and adjust the butter accordingly. A 1/2 cup of diced red onion (per batch) goes in with the pancetta, and Rao's marinara is the sauce of choice. Smirnoff vodka. Heavy cream. Parmesan goes right into the pot after the sauce is finished simmering, and some shaved Parmesan goes on top along with lots of fresh Italian parsley or basil. We always triple the recipe and freeze what we don't eat so it's ready to go the next time the craving hits. Because the craving always returns!! Thanks, Rick!