Penne and Vodka Sauce

One of the best and easiest recipes I have tried. You can find pancetta at any good Italian deli, try not to substitute as it makes the dish. This is also very good with shrimp added in the last few minutes of simmering. If you like spice, add a dash or 2 of red pepper flakes.

Recipe by Rick Naylor

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • Meanwhile, melt butter or margarine in a large skillet over medium heat. Add pancetta, and saute until lightly browned. Add vodka and stir until it is reduced by half, about 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in tomato sauce and cream. Simmer uncovered for 10 to 12 minutes. Stir every few minutes.

  • Stir in pasta, and heat through. Serve with Parmesan cheese.

