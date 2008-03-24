Main Dish Macaroni Salad

29 Ratings
  • 5 12
  • 4 13
  • 3 4
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A nice dish to bring to a barbecue. This recipe can be served as a side or a main course salad and can be made the night before, but keep the tomatoes out until a couple of hours before serving.

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
7
Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook pasta in a large pot of boiling water until al dente. Drain, rinse, and drain once more. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl, combine mayonnaise, grated cheese, parsley, milk, and garlic. Mix well. Stir in pasta, ham, and tomatoes. Chill for several hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
342 calories; protein 7.8g; carbohydrates 14.2g; fat 28.7g; cholesterol 29.1mg; sodium 555.7mg. Full Nutrition
