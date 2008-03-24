Main Dish Macaroni Salad
A nice dish to bring to a barbecue. This recipe can be served as a side or a main course salad and can be made the night before, but keep the tomatoes out until a couple of hours before serving.
VERY GOOD. i omitted the tomato, added 1/4 cup each of finely chopped red and yellow peppers. added diced pepperoni, quartered black olives and at the very end i added 1/2 cup of shredded colby cheese. had to add extra 2 TBS of milk the second day fo refresh.
This was good. The parsley added a good touch.
Great pasta salad! I made it according to the recipe the first time--the second time I added sliced mushrooms and a little more garlic, yum. Thanks Jill.
I left out the tomatoes and parsley. Still tasty. Next time I will add the dill weed as someone else suggested.
This is very good. I cut the recipe in half for my family of 3. I used elbow macaroni and added some red pepper, which gave it a nice crunch. Also added a little pepper and used dry parsley rather than fresh. Very light and simple to make.
This was a nice refreshing summer salad. It's very basic and simple and would work with different meats, cheeses and veggies. Thanks for the recipe, will make again!
Really good recipe, will use it again, and simple too. Really liked the parsley and the tomatoes were a good touch. Only bad thing was too much mayo, used half the mayo the second time and came out much better, and could taste the other ingredients better.
My fiance makes this for me every time he wants to cheer me up... and it works! Amazing recipe! We omit the parsley and use diced cheese instead of grated. Sometimes we make it with elbow macaroni, instead of corkscrew.
This recipe is great. I started making this because I needed to have a simple pasta salad to make during the summer for lunch for my boyfriend Bryan, something that would hold up well for the whole week. This was perfect, and he loved it. Thank you Jill for submitting it.
We just had a party for 50 people and everyone loved this recipe.
Very very good the second time I did it I changed it a bit and now we can't get enough 3cups of pasta 2 cups of mayo 1/4 cup of parsley 1/4 cup of parmesan 2 tblspoon milk 1 clove garlic 2 cups of diced ham 2 cups of celery 4 boiled eggs cut in very small pieces I would of add green olive but my boyfriend doesn't like it enjoy:)
Awesome recipe! I added some green onion and lemon juice. I also used elbow macaroni. Inexpensive and delicious. Thank you Jill.
great!!!!
Love it as does my husband!
took it to a cook out and everyone seemed to enjoy it. Would do it again. looked it kids did too
added peppers peas and onion. very good. great to have in fridge
I good base start for a creamy pasta salad. It needed more flavor. I added dill weed & it made a big difference. Will make again!
I made this and we enjoyed it. I left out the tomatoes because I don't like them. Instead i added cubed cheddar cheese. Next time I will cut the garlic down a bit. A little too much for a senior's digestion. I have made it several times and will definitely make it again.
Simple ingredients but tons of flavor!
It was a bit bland. I added salt and pepper and it made it better. My family said they would definitely eat it again.
Added chopped celery and black pepper. Served over chopped romaine. Lovely:)
I made this one time because my mother in law really wanted some Pasta Salad so I decided to give it a try. I didn't add the tomato because I don't like them and I didn't add the parsley because I didn't have any and I used actual grated Parmesan not the powdered grated Parmesan. I also couldn't find cubed ham so I used chopped up deli ham which I think affected the turn out a little. However I actually liked it but my hubby and mother in law didn't care for it so I may not make it again because almost half of it went to waste because I couldn't eat it all, maybe I'll try again sometime for an event like a potluck at work.
