Fettuccine Alfredo III
Fresh pasta is the way this dish is made in the 'old country.' A simple recipe that takes about 20 minutes to prepare.
This is alfredo as it was invented in Rome in 1914, by Alfredo Di Lelio, not what has become popularly known as alfredo in America with the addition of cream. Italian American alfredo would be more like fettucine alla panna or alla crema. Kudos to this memeber for putting the true Alfredo in the recipe index.Read More
was not very good at allRead More
This is an excellent way to prepare fettuccine alfredo. I would definitely recommend that you use real butter and do not substitute with margarine because it will not taste the same. Also, make sure that you are using freshly grated parmesan cheese. Reserve the pasta water while draining and then add the butter to the noodles and toss together until it melts. Then add your parmesan and a little bit of the reserved pasta water as it will give the alfredo a nice creamy texture without the need to add heavy cream. Sprinkle the top with some more freshly grated parmesan and fresh ground pepper and it tastes fantastic.
I loved this recipe. I do like my alfredo a litle creamy, though. So I added equal amounts of flour and butter and a little cream before adding most of the cheese to the mix. I also tossed my noodles separetly in some hot olive oil instead of the butter. Family said it was delicious! I think I'll try it unaltered next time.
This works great and is fast and easy. I did use much less butter, but that way the flavor of the Parmesan shows through better. I added some roast chicken (leftovers from the Roast Sticky Chicken Rotisserie Style recipe on this site), artichoke hearts and chopped broccoli which are my favorite throw-ins with alfredo.
I don't use quite as much butter and I add extra cheese, but the simplicity of this dish is amazing. Fresh cracked pepper is a must. The burst of flavor you get when you crunch down on the peppercorn pieces is so satisfying. This is a regular dish at my house.
This is really good for something so simple to make. It only takes about 5-10 minutes to cook and put together, which is why I LOVE it because it's something you can do last-minute or when you dont have many ingredients on hand. But I made some changes. Since I'm on a diet, I used about 6-7tbsp butter, and added olive oil, some milk and white cooking wine to it. I also added Italian-seasoned chicken. Personally, I don't think it needs to be changed but if you don't like "simple" tasting food, you should add extra kicks to it. Four stars.
This is better with much less butter, maybe 1/4 cup, 2/3 cup parmesan cheese and lots of water from boiling the pasta, as needed. This is the original alfredo sauce, I was there. JK ;)
My hubby is a HUGE alfredo fan and he says that this recipe is a keeper!
This is a fantastic recipe. I have made it for years with these changes. 2 tbsp. butter 1 lb. sliced fresh mushrooms 1/2 c. dry white wine 2 tbsp. chopped parsley 1/2 c. chicken stock 8 slices thinly sliced ham, cut in strips 2 c. whipping cream 1 lb. spinach fettuccine 1/2 c. Parmesan cheese Heat butter, saute mushrooms until soft. Add wine and parsley and simmer until all liquid has evaporated. Add chicken stock and bring to a boil, allow to reduce until slightly thickened. Add cream and ham, boil until reduced to half original amount. Add sauce to cooked pasta and toss. Add cheese and toss again. Salt and pepper to taste.
Really good. Not as creamy as most alfredo but still very good. Easy as well.
Simple and delicious. My kids love this and so do my husband and I. This is great with a salad and garlic bread on a night when we need a fast and easy dinner. Yummy! Thanks for sharing.
This recipe is so simple that I can actually make it in less than an hour and still do all my work! My sisters loved the recipe as well! Although the amount of butter that I place is way too buttery, I can say that it still tastes good... I haven't tried it with fettucini yet, but I can say that it tastes good with angel hair pasta, cheese (not parmesan) and lots of pepper...
Id call this buttery noodles.. alfredo is a cream based sauce... wheres the cream here?
Really easy and really tasty. I added shrimp and broccoli to it and it was so good.
It was really buttery and unhealthy (so I am not sure if I will make it again) but it tasted great!
This is definately NOT alfredo. I give this 4 thumbs down.
This was very easy to make and I'm surprised how good it was. Will defiantly make again!
Just your average, delicious basic Alfredo sauce! Nothing beats just adding butter and cheese to any fresh pasta. For me, I turn to this when I need comfort food on the quickness! I shaved some black truffle on top just to give it even more decadence to this already super rich dish!