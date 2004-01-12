Fettuccine Alfredo III

30 Ratings
  • 5 15
  • 4 7
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 3

Fresh pasta is the way this dish is made in the 'old country.' A simple recipe that takes about 20 minutes to prepare.

By John Antonini

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
2 mins
additional:
3 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring the water to a rolling boil and salt to taste. Drop fresh pasta into the boiling water and cook until the noodles float to the top of the pot, 2 to 3 minutes. Drain immediately and return to the pot.

    Advertisement

  • Top with pieces of softened butter and the grated cheese; toss lightly until noodles are well coated. Season with freshly ground black pepper and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
857 calories; protein 19.4g; carbohydrates 83.1g; fat 51.5g; cholesterol 130.8mg; sodium 2258.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/09/2022