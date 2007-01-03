Pesto Pasta

Easy to make, but full of flavor! Good hot or cold.

By deleteduser

prep:
5 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook pasta in a large pot of boiling water until done. Drain.

  • Meanwhile, heat the oil in a frying pan over medium low heat. Add pesto, onion, and salt and pepper. Cook about five minutes, or until onions are soft.

  • In a large bowl, mix pesto mixture into pasta. Stir in grated cheese. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
225 calories; protein 7.8g; carbohydrates 32g; fat 7.2g; cholesterol 43.5mg; sodium 71.3mg. Full Nutrition
