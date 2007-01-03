Pesto Pasta

This is a huge winner. And versatile too. I can imagine adding grilled chicken or shrimp for an even heartier meal. I used the Pesto recipe available on the allrecipes website and it was an excellent choice. So good! I suppose it's a matter of personal preference, but I used well over a cup of pesto rather than the 2 1/2 tablespoons called for in the recipe. I like a heartier taste and intuitively, I knew that such a small amount of pesto would not be enough. I was concerned about deviating so much on the amount of pesto, but I have absolutely no regrets. It came out spectacularly. I dropped a pinch or two of red pepper flakes into the recipe and it was perfect. Rather than making it spicy hot, it was just enough to add a very slight curious bite.