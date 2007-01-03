Pesto Pasta
Easy to make, but full of flavor! Good hot or cold.
I doubled the pesto and olive oil and added garlic (2 cloves). Also added a sprinkle of red pepper flakes and some Mrs Dash tomato basil garlic to liven it up a bit. Served with chicken apple sausage. My hubby said this was a definate keeper.Read More
I needed to use more pesto.Read More
This pasta is absolutely delicious! I did double the olive oil, pesto and onions. For a kick, I sauteed some garlic in the olive oil before adding the onions and pesto. Also, I crumbled some bacon on top of the dish for a little bit of a crunch. Perfection.
This was good but a bit dry. I sauted the onions to sweeten them up and then added some chopped sun dried tomatoes in olive oil. I added the pesto to that mixture for just long enough to get it heated through when the pasta was finished. We added some extra pesto as it was dry. A extra sprinkle of parmesan and we never missed meat. I never would have thought of adding sauted onions to pesto pasta but it was very good. This will be made again.
I made this according to instructions, and while a good basic pesto pasta recipe, there was something missing. After the onion/pesto mixture cooked, I added 1/2 cup of chicken broth and a 14.5 ounce can of petite diced tomatoes, heating another 5 minutes. I then added the pasta to the pan and mixed well, serving right out of the frying pan. This added the 'it' factor I was looking for.
wow this was such a hit with the family! I was worried that they would not like a dinner without meat! The only change was that I added some red pepper flakes. Yum- we will have regularly!!
The first time I made it I followed the recipe and it was good. The next time I made it I added more pesto and cheese and it was delicious!
Very nice. Pasta was a bit dry. But other than that. It was awesome. I added some Cherry Tomatoes...mainly because I love them.
This was good! I would recommend adding Feta Cheese instead of the Parmesean. It was delicious with Feta.
I tried to make this a little healthier by omitting the extra olive oil. The pasta was way too dry. I added about 1/4 cup olive oil to make it taste great.
This is another one of my favorite, most often used recipes. Based on other reviews I make the following modifications: Saute chopped onion (between 1/2 and whole onion) and 3 cloves of minced garlic in olive oil first. Add sun dried tomatoes, sometimes chopped black olives, then the pesto, which i up to 3 or 4 TB. I also add a couple healthy pinches of red pepper flakes (most important!) and add the parmesan just before serving. Thank you for a wonderful recipe!
This is an easy recipe to follow. I added more parmasan cheese and sliced black olives. This was a big hit with my family!
I would suggest adding heavy cream and omit the olive oil.
Great! For 2, the recipe was perfect. I added a pinch of red pepper as suggested by another reviewer(s). My husband likes "simple" tasting meals & this fits perfectly. I used a pre-made pesto, "Cibo Naturals Pesto": fast, easy, lovely.
One of those simple easy meals. THanks not sure why I never just think of making this its so simple.
I tried this recipe today & love it. I added 1 clove of garlic & extra olive oil. No onios & still tasted good. Even my picky teenager boy like it!
Simple, easy, yummy! Used not quite as much onion, gluten free brown rice pasta and Buittoni pesto. Absolutely fabulous.
This is tasty. As others mentioned, it's too dry. I added mushrooms, cream cheese, and a little plain yogurt and 1/2&1/2. It was still rather dry, but the pesto flavor is excellent. A great addition to my lunchbox for work!
This was really great. I went with a whole onion, 3-4 T. of pesto, and about 4 T. of butter (since I was out of olive oil). The onion really made the dish. It was just perfect.
We loved this pasta! I used fresh fettucine noodles, (only 12 oz.). I also added two cloves of crushed garlic since we love garlic. I will make this again.
This was very yummy! It was quick and easy too, which is always a plus! I thought it was great even without the parmesan cheese. Can't really mess this one up.
I am an onion person, so I used 3 large onions, and 1/4 cup of pesto, with whole wheat rotini. Very tasty! I can make up a pot of this and have dinner all week.
More pesto needed but otherwise quick and easy
My family loved it. I doubled the pesto and parmesan, omitted the onion, and added garlic as some others had suggested.
This was really quite good, and simple for one of those nights you really do not have a clue as to what to make for dinner! I did use 4 TBLS of pesto to cover the noodles a bit better. The idea from another cook to add feta sounds like a good plan, too.
This was pretty good. I added much more pesto then the recipe called for. I think that is was good. I added sun dried tomatoes (I put them into the frying pan also) and those made a BIG difference. There is no need for an entire box of pasta. Plus, I used some butter. (Without it is was REALLY dry.) All in all, really good.
I added garlic to the onions and sauteed them in olive oil before I added the pesto. I also added crushed red pepper in addition to salt and pepper. I can't eat dairy so no cheese. First few bites I thought it was meh, but I've just filled my bowl again. It is very yummy and I will likely make it again!
Perfect side dish to the pork/pineapple recipe I found on here!
This probably sounds nuts, but I didn't have green pesto, I had red pesto. So, I used that instead. I also omitted the onions. It was very good!!!
Great and simple. :) I didn't have any onions (which was ok w/ me cuz I hate chopping them) and I doubled the oil and the pesto. My 3 yr. old niece loved it and she's a picky eater. I'll definitely make it again! :)
This was a good basic pesto recipe. Had it with a glass of white wine. My husband loved it.
I made the recipe as is and it was completely dry. I wound up adding the whole jar of pesto (8oz) and that made it decent. It was very bland, though. My kids did like it, but DH and I found it tolerable.
I didn't enjoy this dish as much as I thought I would. I made only four servings but doubled up on parmesean and pesto along with some garlic for more taste however I still found it to be somewhat bland. It tasted a little better the next day when I warmed it up but I won't be making this again.
I made this yesterday and I found that it was not all that flavorful. Like other commentators have said, we added more pesto, and we also added a few garlic cloves. However, the finished result, while appetizing in appearance, was a bit bland. When we sprinkled some garlic salt on top, however, it definitely improved it. I'll probably make this again, but next time with more garlic, more basil, and garlic salt instead of regular salt.
Great idea. So easy and tasty.
Giving this 4 stars, because I added quite a bit to it based on suggestions. We LOVED the way it turned out - I give the final product 5 stars. I cut up some chicken and marinated it in italian dressing, then cooked it with the onions. Then added the garlic. While the pasta was cooking (I used wheat linguine), I added half of an 8 oz. jar of pesto, as well as chopped black olives and sliced sundried tomatoes. Tossed with the linguine and parmesan and it was delicious.
Good basic pesto pasta recipe but like many said, a bit bland. After following the initial recipe, I added more pesto a bit of cream. Suggest veggies or meat of your choice.
I think I used too much pasta because mine came out dry & not very green. I love the cheese, didn't like the onions but my mate did. I'll definitely try again without the onion & less pasta or more pesto.
it was good probably a little too bland for my liking. The second time i made it i added more pesto and cheese, threw in some garlic, chicken and aspargus. gave it a real kick!!
Easy to make, very tasty.
Amazing!!!
Quick and easy meal! I used a bit more pesto in the sauce as previously suggested and added some garlic. It was very good and incredibly quick!
Super simple recipe. I made this last night and I added some roasted pine nuts and increased the oil and Pesto. I used Brown Rice Pasta and the dish really worked.
Simple and quick. Even though it's nothing fancy, it tastes quite nice and is very easy to make.
This was horribly delicious. I cried in joy for so long after eating my awesome pasta. I also put minced onions in my sauce. It tasted about a trillion times better!
First, the success of this recipe depends highly on what kind of pesto you're using. Second, you can vary this one a lot according to your tastes. I added a little fresh jalepeno to give it a slight tinge. I also added a little fresh minced garlic. Works well if you strain, then toss it lightly in the frying pan with the pesto mixture.
An excellent base recipe that you can tweak to suit taste. I used half a dip tub of pesto dip and a half tub of spinach ricotta dip that had been sitting in the fridge for a while, which I wanted to use up. Added a couple of cloves of garlic to saute with the onion. Saved some of the hot water that was used to boil the pasta and added it to the sauce to thicken it up. Cooked up some diced bacon and breadcrumbs to crispness and used as topping on the pasta. Delish with a bottle of white wine!
Simply Delicious!!! I added Grilled Shrimp to make this a complete meal, and served it with a salad and crusty Italian Bread!!!
I think we could have this 8 or 9 days a week! I added some green & red bell peppers with the onion. For those who found this dry, save a half a cup or so of your pasta water before you drain the pasta. Then add it back in a little at a time until it's moist enough. Something about the starchy water does the trick.
This recipe came out great BUT I changed it up a bit. I added red, yellow and orange bell peppers, chopped, and asparagus to the onion and pesto mixture. I used angel hair pasta. It came out really good, a nice, light, meal, but I think without the extra veggies it would have been kind of dull. I will definitely make this again, with whatever veggies are in season.
It was good, only I thought it did not need more olive oil since there is enough of that in the Pesto. I think I will try creaminstead of extra olive oil, like someone else suggested.
This was easy and yummy. I used Costco Pesto and I added some crispy bacon but I tasted it before I added the bacon and it was very good.
I followed the recipe to a "T" & it was SO bland! Neither my husband or I like it. Since it was so bland, I added a little bit of garlic powder & mixed it up in our pasta, and that didn't seem to matter much either.
Would love to make it again, especially with some sautéed shrimp
Easy to make and very good. I did my own modification which came out beautifully-I added feta as suggested, and black olives. But also added in sun dried tomatoes with a little of the olive oil the come in. I used knorrs basic pesto (not the creamy) as my base. A little salt/pepper, italian seasoning and voila!
This was a super simple recipe. I used the Trader Joe's pesto in the jar, and added cherry tomatoes and basil tomato chicken sausage. It was delicious and took about 20 mins total. I will make this again!!
Double olive oil and pesto
I made this last night and it was yummy! I used spinach pasta and based on other comments I doubled the pesto and olive oil. It was really good.
I made this recipe and really enjoyed the resulting dish. I didn't have onions, but I added extra pesto and seasoning, plus I substituted Parmesan with Mozzarella (due to what I had in my fridge). Delicious-o!
I added a little more pesto and added italien sausages yum !
Good basic pesto recipe. While this won't wow anyone, it's a place to start.
I liked this recipe a lot and my kids loved it. Very simple and easy.
I used a jar of pesto, turned out yummy
it was good, but a large box of pasta with just a little bit of pesto didnt give it much flavor. the onions helped. i added 3-4 more tbsp of pesto and a tbsp of garlic, still didnt give it the zing i needed. it was still alright and good for a healthy dinner
I enjoyed this recipe. I added probably 4 T pesto sauce and another T of minced garlic. After everything was cooked and mixed, I added probably 1 t Italian seasoning. It definitely was not bland.
I added shrimp to it, will make it again. Very good!
Doubled the pesto as suggested and added ready crisp bacon and a little bit of red pepper flakes. Awesome!
read the reviews. I made 8 oz angel hair. but 4 T. pesto, 2 T. EVOO, 1/2onion. 4 garlic cloves. 3 T parmesan. added red pepper flakes as we like spice. 1/3 c. pasta water. It was yummy. with enough for another night. also did a Trader Joes spicy chicken sausage links plus big tomato slices from our garden. gave it 4 instead of 5 because of all the changes from original recipe.
Added more olive oil, 2cloves.of garlic and sprinkled a handful of pine nuts at the end.
It’s a good start but way too little pesto and should add garlic.
About as good as you might expect from a recipe calling for a pound of pasta, half a cup of onions (???), and only 2½ tbsp of pesto. DO NOT ATTEMPT with the recommended measurements. AT LEAST double the pesto, but to be honest I don't know how this could be salvaged.
Very simple and nice as a side dish. Both of my kids liked it quite a bit.
double pesto, double garlic.
This was an alright recipe, I followed other people's advice and made more sauce than the recipe calls for but it still was just ok. It was very easy, however, so that was a plus. Thank you
Recipe was so easy and delicious. Even my picky 9 year old loved it. I will definitely make this again!
Very tasty. I added chicken to it.
It was just as good using Parsley
We really enjoyed this. I like quite a bit of salt and pepper and extra parmesan cheese so that it has lots of flavor.
Loved this recipe. I made the changes...lots more vegan pesto, yummy gluten free pasta, added garden tomatoes, Italian spices, and roasted pine nuts. Fast, easy recipe for quick meals.
I like to make homemade pesto.. I have been making pizzas and pasta with it and just wanted ideas to make it even better. I used a diced homegrown tomatoe and a sliced banana pepper in it this time.. I love the reviewers idea of adding hot pepper flakes! Next time I'll add that and sauteed onions. Thanks!
Dry and really bland
Great recipe! Quick to make and low in Weight Watchers points too! I used Red Pesto (with sundried tomatoes). Makes a great lunch, hot or cold!
This is a huge winner. And versatile too. I can imagine adding grilled chicken or shrimp for an even heartier meal. I used the Pesto recipe available on the allrecipes website and it was an excellent choice. So good! I suppose it's a matter of personal preference, but I used well over a cup of pesto rather than the 2 1/2 tablespoons called for in the recipe. I like a heartier taste and intuitively, I knew that such a small amount of pesto would not be enough. I was concerned about deviating so much on the amount of pesto, but I have absolutely no regrets. It came out spectacularly. I dropped a pinch or two of red pepper flakes into the recipe and it was perfect. Rather than making it spicy hot, it was just enough to add a very slight curious bite.
Just not so great, lacked flavor, but was edible.
My whole family loves this recipe! I followed the advice of a few reviewers and made the following adjustments: 1) I doubled the pesto sauce, 2) I added 3 cloves of minced garlic to the onions. Also, I only cooked 12 oz. of spiral pasta. It was the perfect amount and my family of 4 (2 little ones) gobbled the whole thing! This was a super easy side dish that could go withere so many things. I will definitely be making this again.
Added roast chicken for protein (cooked seperately). Recommend doubling the pesto for flavor. Otherwise the kids loved it.
Wonderful!
Quick and easy - just how I like a recipe when I get off of work and want to eat right away without spending a ton of time in the kitchen. This is a go-to base recipe to add any protein of your choice. I usually prefer sauteed shrimp with pesto, but chicken works as well.
I got rave reviews on this one. Very tasty. I did double everything except the pasta and I didn't even use all 16 oz. Like other reviews I added 2 cloves of garlic and a bit of chicken broth. I used gluten free pasta which may be why it needed the extra moisture. This is going to show up in my house frequently!
I agree to double the recipe and add some garlic with red pepper flakes.
I used Feta cheese instead and I loved the combination!! I also chopped fresh tomato on top. I'm no professional cook and this was quick and easy!
This was a good and easy dish. I've made it twice already. It's definately not on the heavy side.
This was quite tasty and is a nice, fresh tasting pasta that makes for an easy weeknight dinner! I doubled the sauce as recommended in other comments. I served this with rustic bread and vegetables on the side. I would make this again.
I doubled the sauce. I added garlic, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, red pepper flakes, and fresh basil. Served with a breaded chicken cutlet, garlic bread, and salad.
No changes to the recipe. It was fabulous! A keeper in my Recipe box!!!
Excellent! Added an extra tablespoon of pesto and tossed with high-fiber penne. Served with a salad and pan-fried texas toast. Yum, yum, YUM!
Easy and delicious,. Best pasta to use I’ve found is linguine . Paired with chicken parmigiana a cucumber salad. Really a crowd pleaser.
Easy to make and tasty.
Thank you so much for sharing this simple but delicious quick lunch recipe