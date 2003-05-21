Mom's Best Spaghetti Sauce

4.2
130 Ratings
  • 5 77
  • 4 28
  • 3 10
  • 2 8
  • 1 7

A simple, slow cooked, authentic spaghetti sauce, as good as the restaurants serve...or better! The secret ingredient is baking soda, but do not taste the sauce right after adding it. Wait a while, and this sauce will not disappoint you. It is good right from the stove, but the flavors blend overnight. Best served with your favorite meatball recipe, where the meatballs cook in the sauce the last half hour. Be prepared to take a nap after eating.

Recipe by Barb Tucker

Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Mix together whole tomatoes, tomato sauce, tomato paste, water, mushrooms, onions, garlic, sugar, salt and pepper, basil, and 1 pinch of baking soda in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil, stirring. Reduce to a simmer, and cook for 4 hours minimum.

  • Stir in another pinch of baking soda; the sauce will foam. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until thick and almost brown. Make sure to scrape the sides of the pan in to the sauce.

  • After the sauce is fork consistency, stir in Parmesan cheese. Watch that the cheese does not burn. Taste sauce. If it is too tangy or acidic, add another pinch of baking soda and simmer another 1/2 hour.

  • Cool, cover, and refrigerate overnight. The next day, reheat and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
170 calories; protein 9.1g; carbohydrates 36.3g; fat 1.7g; cholesterol 2.2mg; sodium 1624.4mg. Full Nutrition
