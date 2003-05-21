Mom's Best Spaghetti Sauce

I gave this recipe 5 Stars based on the following from a previous review from Debra. I made a big batch and froze 1/2 of it. I also took the advise of another and omitted the white sugar and added brown sugar instead. Delicious! Per Debrah, "I deleted the mushrooms, parmesan cheese, and the baking soda. I add a little more garlic then this recipe calls for and NO water. I also add oregano to mine. When cooking it is important to cook the onions and garlic in some olive oil first. This brings out the flavor. I also add the fresh parsley basil and oregano (chopped), and salt and pepper to that first and cook a few minutes. Then I add the whole tomatoes and the juice in the can, very important to take your hands to them and crush them a little. I let that come to a boil first before adding the sauce. After adding the sauce, I simmer and let it cook for 3 or 4 hours, stirring occasionally with the lid partially on. I also add additional seasoning as I taste and go along. What really turns the sauce unbelievably awesome is that I make meatballs seperately in a frying pan and once they are cooked I add them to the sauce during the last hour. WOW! gives the sauce such an awesome flavor."