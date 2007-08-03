Garden Pasta Salad
A zesty pasta recipe, with lots of crunchy vegetables.
A zesty pasta recipe, with lots of crunchy vegetables.
This is almost identical to what I make. I read a review that the Italian dressing was overkill. I would like to suggest that you allow people to add their own dressing. We also serve the parmasean cheese on the side, because people like different amounts. We found that "Newman's Own" Oil and Vinegar is especially well liked by most people. If you like it a bit spicier, try the salad seasoning you find in the herbs & spices section as well. Also, we find that halved cherry tomatoes are prettier and often have more flavor than most tomatoes we get up north. Also, you can try sliced black olives for color contrast & variety. It's really a great recipe though, both as suggested and with your own touches. People have varied tastes and by letting them add their own seasoning, they can adjust amounts with ease. You won't have the chance to "marinate," but for company, dieters, diet-restricted, and/or a husband like mine (who won't use dressing at all), it's essential!Read More
Not bad, but, as another reviewer said, this really is just Italian dressing on pasta. I do like the veggies though. I used pre-shredded carrots from a bag to save time. I also felt that 2 entire bottles of Italian dressing was way, way too much! I mixed all the other ingredients together first, then added the dressing slowly and kept tasting it until I felt it was just right. The Parmesan is a nice touch.Read More
Oh boy, definitely overkill on the italian dressing!! This is the kind of salad that you can add whatever makes your taste buds dance. I didn't use the bottled dressing, however, used balsamic vinegar and olive oil along with my own spices. I also added green and black olives, red and green peppers and herb feta cheese. Yum!
I took this to a pot luck over the weekend and it was a HUGE hit. I doubled the recipe and didn't have a bite left (approx 20 people). I didn't measure any ingredients, I just added veggies until it looked right. For the double recipe I only used one bottle of dressing. Two would've worked but it would've been much too oily for me. I'll be making this again at the request of the other guests!!
Very yummy salad! Please do not use 2 whole bottles on this salad one is more then enough. I added cubes of provolone in this and both green and black olives. Gonna try pepperoni in this or salami the next time. Family said this was best Pasta salad they have ever had.
I tried this recipe because I wanted a tasty pasta salad that didn't have eggs & was easy to prepare. It is great! The only changes I made were: 2 bottles of Italian dressing???!! I only used 3/4 cup of dressing and it seemed plenty and coated well. I added a tad more Parmesan to taste and I thought it lacked pepper big time. Other than that, this is a keeper! I will post a picture of it shortly....enjoy!
This was a hit at my group picnic! I took the suggestion of some of the other reviewers and only used 1 bottle of Italian dressing. I also chopped all the veggies fine because it was easier and I just like it better that way. It was very easy, tasted great, and looked good, too. =)
We had a bunch of people over for a big BBQ this weekend, so I kicked it up a lot. We only used one bottle of dressing, and added Gorgonzola and Blue Cheese as well as Bacon Bits and some mushrooms. It didn't last long!
Excellent!!! I used one italian dressing instead of two.
Great! Fantastic recipe. I reccomend to ANYONE looking for a great salad!
We really enjoyed this. I made is exactly with the exception of using about 3/4 bottle of a lite italian/cheese dressing and adding sliced olives. Lots of chopping but worth it. Served with Sloppy Joes 2, made with ground turkey breast. Yummy! Lots of leftovers!
I've been making this salad for years with a few variations. I only use 1 bottle fat free zesty italian (mid size bottle) then I add garlic powder, black pepper and some salad supreme seasoning to taste. Without these seasonings it was a bit flat. I tend to use the same veggies plus broccoli but is good with any variety of veggies. I've made both with and without cheese and have also added pepperoni and olives, depending on who's coming to dinner. A great hit at potlucks and cookouts (have had requests for it for summer wedding receptions also) I usually make this with tri color spiral pasta but have also made it with spaghetti noodles broken in half....calling it spaghetti salad..generally I use peppers, celery, onion, tomatoes, olives and pepperoni with that version. Add cheese just before serving or will get gunky. I prefer cubed but have used shredded. I make mine the night before, mixing a few times so flavors blend well, then mix well just before serving. This salad has always been a great hit and I will make it for many years to come!
This is a good basic recipe. I did Good Season's Itialian dressing where you mix oil, vinegar, water and the italian season packet. I put in sugar snap peas and frozen thawed peas. Also, and this is a MUST, add fresh dill, fresh flat leaf parsley and 1-2 fresh basil leaves. If you grow your own this works great! I also added garlic salt, lots of fresh ground pepper and lemon juice (gives it a little zing). I am asked to make this all the time for pot lucks or family gatherings. If you are feeling especially generous add small fresh mozzarella balls.....people go nuts for them! Hope this helps! :)
Made this today for hubby's potluck and it's delicious.The only thing different I did was I added black olives and didn't add all the dressing but it's a keeper.
I use wheat pasta 1# box, adding all fresh veggies, carrots, celery, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, red onions, zucchini, black & green olives, cukes (optional) 8 oz package of cracker barrel cheese cut into chunks, 1/2 bottle lite cesar dressing 1/2 bottle lite italian dressing and about a half a bottle of McCormicks Salad Supreme (or to taste) this really makes it. This is the best, let me know what you think :-) Adding only 4 stars since mine is different and 2 bottles dressing is way to much.
This is basically the same pasta sald recipe i use.. i use tri color rotini, black olives, tomatoes, cukes, green peppers, pepperoni, sharp cheese, itailian dressing and my trick is adding the spice salad supreme to the salad let it set over night to absorb all the dressing.
This is a nice salad for spring/summer. A chance to use those fresh veggies! I added broccoli and various spices as suggested by other reviewers. I used the Zesty Italian dressing and only 3/4 of a bottle. I agree with one reviewer that more veggies should/could be added. The next time I make it, I plan to leave the veggies chopped more coarsely, instead of diced. Good recipe!
A little heavy on the dressing, so next time I will only use 1 bottle. Otherwise it was great, and a big hit at our BBQ.
This salad was pretty good. I left out the celery and only used one bottle of dressing. Next time I am going to shred the carrots so they are blend with the salad better. It was even better the second day!
I have been making this for years and it is always a big hit at picnics, etc. I use McCormick's Salad Seasoning (I don't measure - just sprinkle to taste) and about 2/3 of a bottle of Italian salad dressing. YUM!!!
Kraft makes a Tuscan House Italian dressing. It tastes SO much better than most. It doesn't have that bitter aftertaste.
This is a great pasta salad recipe. We made it for our Labor Day cookout and everyone raved about it. It is best to make it the night before and let it get cold in the fridge. I omitted the tomato and cucumber and I used the Good Seasons Italian dressing powder. I eyeballed the dressing until the pasta was well coated but not drenched. Also, I some kosher salt and grated fresh parmesan cheese.
I used Romano cheese and bottled Italian salad dressing, adding enough dressing to season until I was leaving for get together and then added more, as it had all been soaked up by pasta, and carried in a large zip loc bag. The cheese adds a salty flavor so be careful if you season. I cut grape tomatoes in half and also added broccoli florets and black olives to other veggies. Quick and easy. Loved it.
Great pasta salad! The only things I did different was omit the celery (kid's don't like and I did not have on hand) and for the bell pepper I used red, orange, yellow and green (there was a special last week at the store) and instead of fresh tomatoes I used a can of petite diced. The veggies I did have on hand I added more than the recipe called for but wonderful anyway. Oh .. and the dressing I had on hand and used was the Pesto Italian ... very tasty. I also enjoyed this recipe because the ingredients are items I generally have sometimes with slight variations. I'll be making this recipe often.
Wonderful! I also only needed one bottle of salad dressing. Two full bottles would have been way too much. If you're planning on having leftovers you may want to have an extra bottle on hand, because the pasta tends to soak up the dressing the longer it sits in the fridge, and you may want to re-moisten it a bit. The salad was fabulous, flexible (which I love), and a total hit with everyone at the party. Thanks!
Very good and easy...only thing I did differently was to serve the dressing on the side.
Super good! I used barilla plus rotini pasta. Instead of regular italian dressing, I used Good Seasons dry italian dressing, used olive oil and balsmic vinegar. I also added some shredded carrots, and black olives. SO YUMMY!
This was good, but I only added about 3/4 of a bottle of italian dressing...2 bottles would have been way too much. I had leftovers the next day and added little chunks of ham and cheddar cheese to the salad...it was MUCH better that way. It was quite delicious anyway, but the meat and cheese added some extra flavor that I really enjoyed.
So good!
This recipe is so versitile. I used cukes, green onion, tomato, green & red peppers, cauliflower, broccoli and black olives, along with a sprinkle of garlic powder, accent and italian season. Another viewer was right tri-color pasta comes in a 12 oz box so I added 2 addtional cups. Lastly ONLY use 1 bottle of dressing. GREAT RECIPE!
Good, flexible recipe. 2 bottles of Italian dressing would have been extreme overkill, so I used 1. Next time I will probably add some olive oil to the mix.
I agree with Linda. Two bottles of Italian dressing is too much. Of course you can add more dressing if it is to sit over night, you like it spicy, etc. since it does soak into the pasta after sitting. I've made this salad often but a bit different in the past. I like the idea of the Parmesan cheese and will try it. Sometimes to give it protein I have used cut up small squares of a mild cheese. You could use a sharp cheese. Cut up olives are good. Tuna or cold Turkey left over sausage is also good. I used Ranch dressing mixed with Mayo but add it just prior to serving to keep it creamy. Italian dressing may be mixed with Mayo also. I've used both dressings with Mayo to give the dressing a bit of punch. Of course there is always the Mayo and vinegar standard dressing. I use frozen peas (thawed) and sometimes left over corn (thawed) . instead of peppers I use Pimentos to add a bit of red color. I used left over cold broccoli florets in the past. It has always been a salad which I've used for left overs, etc. This salad has a lot of variety of vegetables, cheese, dressing, left over cold sausage or meat, etc. one can add. it is a good change from the usual potato salad at a picnic.
Great I have modified this one so many times and it is always a winner, but I never use the tomatoes.
Very good. This is a great recipe for potlucks, cookouts, etc. because it appeals to most. I made a big batch of it for my fiance to take to work and the container came home completely empty. Only changes were to omit the onions, went a little easy on the dressing, and used halved grape tomatoes. Thanks!
Used only half the bottle of Newman's own family recipe Italian dressing because I found the entire bottle to be too much oil. I omitted the celery because I'm not a huge fan, but added a bit of celery salt to incorporate the flavor. Used colorful bell peppers and added garlic powder, celery salt, red pepper flakes (just a bit for some kick!), black pepper, and oregano. This was a fresh and delicous salad and kept well in the cooler when we took it camping! Huge hit, thank you for the recipe.
I'm so glad I read reviews first. One bottle of dressing is plenty. I didn't measure the veggies, just dumped in whatever I chopped. Sliced black olives would add nice color, I didn't have any but will use them next time. I added shredded cheese instead of grated. Great recipe for a quick pasta salad!
I make this all the time now when I have a potluck with a bunch of people. I make exactly as written but one day I will try with creamy Italian:)
Great recipe especially for a summertime picnic! I added sliced black olives, which were really tasty, although I couldnt imagine 2 full bottles of salad dressing. I used about three quarters of one bottle and it came out perfectly.
My family loved it. But I recommend you use just one bottle of dressing. I prepared with Italian dressing and one without. Both were delish!!! Nice honest reviews from everyone. Thanks.
This was the perfect pasta salad! Made it for a cookout and it was devoured. Lots of flavor and color. Will definitely make again soon.
THANK YOU for this recipe as I lost mine a few years ago. I look forward to using this soon, but with the added peppers & very few olives. It can be changed or anything to suit people's varying taste needs....VERY GOOD..
This was very good. I made it for the 4th of July and everyone loved it. I grabbed a bottle of Newmans Balsamic vinegar dressing and it was delicious.
delish!! can't go wrong with this one
I also added fresh broccoli but let it boil in the pasta for about 1 minute to soften. I've made simillar before and everyone loves it. Would also agree about the dressing. Add 1 bottle then add additional just before serving to taste.
Always good, always loved at our BBQ's or potlucks, and super easy to make. I generally use grape or cherry tomatoes, instead of dicing tomatoes, so that it is easier to pick out for those non-tomato eaters. and sometimes I add other fresh raw veggies, but always goes fast at the parties.
This is a great recipe. It's now my husband's favorite side-salad. I was a little pressed on time, so I took a shortcut by putting all the vegetables in my Ninja and processing it for a second or two. The salad didn't look as pretty as it could, but it saved me a lot of time. I also only used about half a bottle of Italian dressing and thought it was great. Additionally, I kept the Parmesan cheese on the side so people could add as they wanted it. We had leftovers for a few days and I think it tasted the best on day 3. Thanks for the recipe, it was easy and a great summer salad.
Everytime I make this, it gets rave reviews. I have made it for every bbq this summer and everyone loves it.
4 stars but only with changes...This is a great idea for a salad, but for me there's too much pasta for the amount of veggies, and absolutely too much dressing. I made it with about 3/4 the pasta and a little less than half a bottle of dressing... perfect for my taste!
Not that good
This was good, but after a day or so the onion and vinegar really got strong, so was not good for leftovers.
Awesome!! I cut this recipe in half since there's just 4 of us. Due to personal tastes I left out the celery and parmesan cheese. I used red onions for extra taste. To be different, I used orange peppers instead of green. To cut fat, I used fat free house italian dressing. I will be making this more often!
Excellent recipe. I use a small can of diced olives to sub for the carrots, and I use one 16-oz bottle of whatever olive oil-based salad dressing I have around. Two bottles would be WAY too much. Sometimes I throw in some spinach or I use gnocchi instead of spiral pasta. You can sub in pretty much whatever you like. The people I work with request it for our solstice and equinox parties every year!
Great Garden Pasta! We nearly skipped over dinner and just ate the garden pasta. We didn't use as much dressing as the recipe calls for, only about half and it was great. Added black olives and pepperoni.
OMG have no fear taking this to any party! excellent - thanks!
This is made all the time at my house.
I mixed everything together and put the salad dressing on the side for everyone to use.
I have never made pasta salad before and tried this, and it was pretty good, I used the cherry tomatoes, cut in half as one reviewer had suggested, and used Italian dressing by tasting how much was enough, added a few black olives, was very good, I will keep this recipe for making again, thanks so much for posting it.
Yummy and simple recipe, but 2 bottles of salad dressing is WAY too much! I made this using the same amount of pasta and vegetables called for but with only about a cup of dressing and that was plenty. 32 ounces of italian dressing???? That's crazy! The salad would have looked more like soup and I can't even imagine what it would have tasted like!
Too much salad dressing, way too much, I try to try every recipe as written, and this was over powering with salad dressing. My biggest gripe is with measurements.
I added green olives, grape tomatoes instead of the big ones, red and green peppers and shredded Parmesan cheese. I brought this to the office and got loads of compliments and requests for the recipe. We've been brainstorming on all the other things we could add as well. Oh, and the 2 bottles of dressing? Definately overkill, half a bottle at most.
This is a great salad! I added some red pepper and a generous sprinkle of Italian seasoning and it was a big hit! I also used less than one bottle of salad dressing, two of them would have been WAY too much!
I hate to give this 3 stars, but if you really use TWO 16 oz bottles of italian dressing, half your salad will be floating in it. That's why I love this website so much because the reviews give you a heads up not to add a second one. Also, I was kinda surprised that black olives were not included in the ingredients. They're kind of is a must for a tri color pasta salad.
I have made a salad like this for years and it always disappears quickly. I usually put cut up broccoli and cauliflower and carrots for the veggies and kidney beans for protein. I use the Good Seasons dry dressing mix. If you do have leftovers you will have to add more dressing to it because it will get soaked up by the pasta. This is a quick and easy salad and nice to have something lighter as a side.
DO NOT USE BOTH BOTTLES OF DRESSING! I used half the amount and even that was a bit too much! I added some sliced black olives and next time will add about a third of the dressing. I ended up draining the pasta salad to get rid of all of the extra dressing, after that, it was delicious!
This was a huge hit at our house. I used whole wheat pasta, which had a different, less "slippery" texture than regular - we all like it better. I followed another suggestion and used Paul Newman's Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing. I made the salad ahead of time and added a bit more dressing just before serving to get the right consistency for the salad.
I used 3/4 of one 16oz container of dressing. I also added a little salt and pepper.
I used this one as a starting off point for my own variation. What I added was: pasta, carrots, black olives, green olives (with pimentos), grape tomatoes (left whole), red pepper diced, parmesan cheese and newman's own italian dressing. everyone enjoyed it, and it was a great side dish for tailgating!
This is very similar to my mother's pasta salad recipe that I love! As written, I give it four stars. With a few minor adjustments it's a five star recipe. Two bottles of dressing is overkill. You definitely only need one. I also omit the carrots, celery, and bell peppers. I substitute swiss cheese for parmesan cheese and add chopped pieces of pepperoni, hard salami and one can of sliced black olives. This is a good recipe for baby showers and other parties.
This was a great basic recipe which I've made twice now using whatever veggies, pasta and dressing I happened to have on hand. I didn't use the parmesan and it still tastes great.
Great recipe. I made a lot of changes, but it's a good recipe that can be customized easily. I only used one bottle of dressing after reading other reviews, and it was plenty. I used fat free Italian and added more right before serving because it dried up a little. For vegetables, I used carrots, cucumbers, green peppers, and red peppers. Everyone loved it! I'll definitely make it again, maybe switch up some of the ingredients next time.
Amazing! Omitted the celery, added black olives and blanched broccoli. Made it this weekend to share with friends, they kept the leftovers, so I had to make it again 2 days later. Delicious! Be sure to use Newman's Own Olive Oil & Vinegar dressing and wait until the pasta has cooled. YUM! Tasted great fresh and great 2 days later.
Nice and crunchy. Too much dressing, I cut it back. Why does the picture show black olives, but the recipe doesn't call for them? It has plenty of ingredients without them anyway!
This was a great pasta salad. I had doubled the recipe for our BBQ. It was a great addition to our feast that we had. We had only a little bit left over for the next day. I did add a little bit more veggies---different color peppers.
I used California mix and red peppers instead of the suggested vegetables. Very tasty and easy to alter to your tastes.
I really liked this recipe, however, as everyone else said, it is a little heavy on the dressing. I suggest a little ginger, maybe some garlic and a heavy handful of sunflower seeds. Or a TINY shot of hot sauce. Not to make it spicy so much as to bring out the flavor of the veggies. All around a GREAT recipe!
Love the veggies and you can chop them fine enough that the kids won't squawk but needs a little something....next time I would definitely follow some of the other reviews and add chunks of cheese, salami, olives, etc. USE LESS DRESSING! I used about 3/4 of a 16 oz bottle and that was really a bit too much.
Great! Add anything you want. I love green olives so I add those.
excellent!
Very good salad! I followed everyone's suggestions and it turned out great! thanks for sharing!
This is one of the best pasta salad recipes. I think what makes the difference is the fresh Parmesan cheese. I agreed with the other reviewers and chose to use less dressing. Everyone loves it.
I'm only giving this a 4 star because there was too much dressing. The second time I made it I made a few changes: first, I used only one bottle of dressing; second, I added a small can of sliced black olives and some mini pepperoni.
WARNING DO NOT USE THE INDICATED AMOUNT OF DRESSING! I know that it had to be a miss print, just use as much as suits your tastes. This recipe is a variation of a typical pasta salad. I love pasta salad b/c it is so versatile. I have made this version and prefer mine without celery and carrots. Try roast red bell pepper, basil, green, calamata, or black olives, tomatoes, green onion, feta, parmesan, ham,roast beef, pepperoni, genoa salami or pepperoncini the possiblities are really endless. One tip for making left over pasta salad great is to drizzle with additonal dressing and mix up before plateing b/c the pasta tends to soak up the dressing over time and can dry out.
My modifications: I only used 1 cup of italian dressing - 2 bottles is far too much. I used white flour rotini - it was all I had on hand. I omitted the onion (my preference). I added 1/2 cup each frozen corn kernels and frozen peas, 1/2 cup of sliced black olives, and 1 cup of broccoli florets. The olives really improve the taste. Thanks for a great recipe!
It is a great pasta salad especially if you love fresh veggies... but two bottles of dressing is definitely too much... I only added half a bottle and that was plenty... just put the bottle on the table and people who like more dressing can add more... also next to the bottle set a pepper shaker... pepper adds something fantastic to this pasta... ENJOY
I cute the amount of dressing in half too and added some sliced black olives. Husband would like me to try adding chunk ham and cheddar.
Made this at a party and everyone loved it! I made extra and ate it all week long! Definitely don't need as much dressing as it says. I used a zesty italian....
It is ok. Good for a quick salad. I will keep searching though.
I have a similar recipe. But I use less dressing, I also add broccoli and if i use bottle dressing I add some Italian seasoning. And if no one is coming over who's allergic to shellfish I add shrimp. It always a hit.
Pretty easy to make, and quick, if you're in a hurry. I prefer A Twist on Pasta Salad, from this site, which doesn't use bottled dressing, and is a lot healthier. Thanks!
Great recipe, very versatile. You can add just about any veggie. Way too much dressing though, I doubled the recipe and only used 1 16oz bottle for the double recipe and it was great.
Great pasta salad. I always add itty bitty pieces of pepperoni and cubes of provolone. Usually only use on bottle of dressing and it is plenty. I put out a second bottle for diners to add more if desired. Delicious!
Very good, but I only used 1 bottle of dressing, which was PLENTY. I cannot imagine using two bottles.
A really, delicious and refreshing salad. I did find it better with Italian salad dressing rather than "zesty" Italian salad dressing, which I used the first time I made it - it seems to be too vinegar-y with the zesty dressing. I will make this salad regularly - every one in my family loves it.
I really enjoyed this. I left out the celery and onions (personal preference), used one extra large tomato (instead of 2) and one small cucumber, and grated the carrots. Also, I only used maybe 1/2 c. dressing and just served the rest of the dressing on the side.
this is not something to try unless you appreciate salad dressing directly on pasta- thats all this is. :(
I'm a novice cook but I still found this easy to make. I only used 1 bottle of dressing as suggested by other reviews, I also skipped the carrots and cheese.
I agree - just use one bottle of dressing. But, otherwise it was tasty and an easy recipe to make ahead of time or to transport to a picnic.
Easy to make salad an great! helps you use garden veggies,I didn't put in celery because I really don't like them so I put in place zucchini,julienned them,and I used a yellow bell pepper,did the same to half of that,chopped the rest,sauteed the zucc,carrots,onions,bell pepper,only added just a fourth of a bottle of dressing,two bottles is too much to me but it was a great recipe again. Thank you for sharing.
I made this for a womens prayer meeting, everyone loved it. I did forget to add the shredded carrots :( I'm sure that would have added some flavor. But over all it was awesome take it from someone whom had never tried any kind of dressing.
