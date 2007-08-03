Garden Pasta Salad

A zesty pasta recipe, with lots of crunchy vegetables.

Recipe by L Gale

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook pasta in large pot of boiling water until al dente. Rinse under cold water, and drain.

  • Mix chopped carrots, celery, cucumber, green pepper, tomatoes, and onion together in large bowl.

  • Combine cooled pasta and vegetables together in large bowl. Pour Italian dressing over mixture, add Parmesan cheese and mix well.

  • Chill for one hour before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
450 calories; protein 8.4g; carbohydrates 45.1g; fat 27.4g; cholesterol 3.5mg; sodium 1539.7mg. Full Nutrition
