Garden Pasta Salad

I agree with Linda. Two bottles of Italian dressing is too much. Of course you can add more dressing if it is to sit over night, you like it spicy, etc. since it does soak into the pasta after sitting. I've made this salad often but a bit different in the past. I like the idea of the Parmesan cheese and will try it. Sometimes to give it protein I have used cut up small squares of a mild cheese. You could use a sharp cheese. Cut up olives are good. Tuna or cold Turkey left over sausage is also good. I used Ranch dressing mixed with Mayo but add it just prior to serving to keep it creamy. Italian dressing may be mixed with Mayo also. I've used both dressings with Mayo to give the dressing a bit of punch. Of course there is always the Mayo and vinegar standard dressing. I use frozen peas (thawed) and sometimes left over corn (thawed) . instead of peppers I use Pimentos to add a bit of red color. I used left over cold broccoli florets in the past. It has always been a salad which I've used for left overs, etc. This salad has a lot of variety of vegetables, cheese, dressing, left over cold sausage or meat, etc. one can add. it is a good change from the usual potato salad at a picnic.