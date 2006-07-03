Easy Beef Stroganoff

Rating: 4.24 stars
873 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 394
  • 4 star values: 345
  • 3 star values: 98
  • 2 star values: 24
  • 1 star values: 12

Easy to make. Reheats well. Very good, this is a favorite in our house. Total preparation time is 30 minutes!

By Colleen B. Smith

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Cook egg noodles in boiling water until done, about 8 minutes. Drain.

  • Meanwhile, prepare the sauce. In a large skillet, cook mushrooms and onions in 2 tablespoons of butter over medium heat until soft; remove from pan.

  • Using the same pan, melt remaining butter. Cook ground beef in melted butter until browned. Mix in flour. Stir in beef broth, and cook until slightly thickened. Add mushroom and onion mixture; stir in sour cream. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Continue cooking until sauce is hot, but not boiling. Serve sauce over egg noodles.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
602 calories; protein 28.9g; carbohydrates 36.1g; fat 37.4g; cholesterol 148.3mg; sodium 632.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (897)

Most helpful positive review

JUDITH
Rating: 4 stars
03/07/2006
This is a recipe I have used for almost 40 years, however I make it slightly different and a little more healthy. I don't use any butter. Instead I saute a 1/2 onion, diced, and the mushrooms in 1 tablespoon of Canola oil. In the same pan, I then brown 1 pound of ground beef and add 1 can of Consomme soup. In a separate bowl, I mix 1 cup of Lite sour cream with 3 tablespoons of flour with salt and pepper to taste, then add to the meat mixture and let simmer until flavors have blended. I've had so many compliments over the years. It's a quick, inexpensive way to fix a delicious meal. I call it "Poor Man's Strogonoff"! Read More
Helpful
(629)

Most helpful critical review

SiteSmithScott
Rating: 2 stars
04/26/2011
I didn't care for this recipe. First it doesn't state it and I know most cooks do it automatically but DRAIN THE FAT from the ground beef. It should still be in the instructions because sometimes you want to keep it and sometimes you don't. This is a don't time. It can come out greasy and soupy if you don't. I also recommend not cooking the noodles separate. Once you've completed the sauce just before the sour cream is added through the noodles into the dish and let them absorb the sauce. The noodles come out bland if you don't. Season very well. I added a fair amount of salt and pepper and still found it bland. Read More
Helpful
(20)
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
April Evans Durco
Rating: 5 stars
11/30/2005
I'm rating this after a second attempt. The first time I followed the recipe to a T and thought it was bland, but a great starter recipe (3 ***'s then). I've since made it with the following substitutions. While cooking veggies and meat I added salt, pepper, minced garlic. When adding the broth I also added 3 tbspn of red wine. Instead of using 1/2 cup sour cream, I used 1/4 cup low fat sour cream and 1/4 cup cream of mushroom. FANTASTIC!!!!! Read More
Helpful
(446)
awesome in tummy
Rating: 5 stars
02/09/2004
This is almost identical to the recipe I made last night. It's the best stroganoff I ever had. It has some changes. I used 1 pound sirloin,sliced very thin(almost shaved). Dredge in flour and brown in a couple tablespoons butter. In another pan fry up onion and 8 oz. sliced mushrooms in 2 T butter until golden. When done, deglaze both pans with about 1/2cup white or red wine. I had omitted this process because I didn't have any wine and it was still awesome. Combine all into one pan. Add 2cups beef broth and add 1 cup sour cream. Simmer all for 30 min.or until meat is tender. During cooking the sour cream will separate and some of the butterfat will become visible, don't be alarmed, this is normal, just keep stirring. Season with salt and pepper and can add 1 T worchester sauce if desired. Add 1 more cup sour cream to this just before serving. Serve over cooked noodles. It is basically the same as this recipe, but a bit more pricey because of the meat and more work but so worth it. This version is from a very good chef so don't be afraid to try it. My family went crazy over this version and that is why I gave it 5***! Thanks Colleen! Read More
Helpful
(366)
mrmanning
Rating: 5 stars
01/12/2007
This was very good. I followed the directions precisely and it turned out just perfect. There was a nice balance between the flavours of all of the components and expecially some sweetness from the onions and great mushroom flavours. The Stroganoff was creamy and really flavoured each and every noodle. I made enough for 4 portions so that I can eat more at a later date and I am glad I did. This is the best tradtional stroganoff I have had to date. Add 1 clove minced garlic to mushroom/onion mixture for enhanced flavours. Thanks Coleen! Read More
Helpful
(63)
cdelemos
Rating: 5 stars
02/02/2011
GREAT recipe! Very flavorful and very easy to make. I substituted olive oil for butter beef consomme for beef broth and added 1 tbsp of minced garlic to the onions and mushrooms. Delicious! Read More
Helpful
(47)
RACROBIN
Rating: 5 stars
09/20/2006
Delicious for how easy it is! Made a few changes. Added 1 tsp minced garlic to the onion and mushrooms; used sliced sirloin steak instead of ground beef and added 1 tsp dijon mustard to the beef bouillon. Made the dish a little more flavorful and less Hamburger Helper-like. Read More
Helpful
(44)
Debi Blair McGinness
Rating: 5 stars
02/26/2004
I was looking for a recipe similar to the Rice-A-Roni stroganoff that was recently discontinued. With a few modifications, this recipe fit the bill. I sauted the onion and hamburger together, adding a couple cloves of minced garlic, leaving out the butter. Just as the hamburger started to brown, I added a can of sliced mushrooms and continued to cook. Once the hamburger was brown, I deglazed the pan with some dry sherry, then, instead of adding flour, I added the beef broth, brought it to a boil and added 1 cup of minute rice and half the sour cream. Brought it up to just boiling, covered, reduced heat and simmered 10-15 minutes until the rice was done and it started to thicken. Right toward the end, I added the rest of the sour cream. My husband loved it. It will definitely be made again. Read More
Helpful
(42)
CHUGHES2
Rating: 4 stars
10/13/2005
Good starter recipe. Started out a bit bland but was VERY good after some tweaking. I followed other reviewers' suggestions and added Worchestershire sauce, garlic and pepper. I also added onion salt, plus additional salt. Still needed a little kick so I added paprika. Read More
Helpful
(29)
Alison
Rating: 5 stars
01/06/2006
Pretty darn tasty! I took all the tips. 2 Tbsp worcsh, paprika, garlic salt yada yada. Worked out perfect. Read More
Helpful
(23)
