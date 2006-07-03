Easy Beef Stroganoff

1 of 897

Rating: 4 stars This is a recipe I have used for almost 40 years, however I make it slightly different and a little more healthy. I don't use any butter. Instead I saute a 1/2 onion, diced, and the mushrooms in 1 tablespoon of Canola oil. In the same pan, I then brown 1 pound of ground beef and add 1 can of Consomme soup. In a separate bowl, I mix 1 cup of Lite sour cream with 3 tablespoons of flour with salt and pepper to taste, then add to the meat mixture and let simmer until flavors have blended. I've had so many compliments over the years. It's a quick, inexpensive way to fix a delicious meal. I call it "Poor Man's Strogonoff"! Helpful (629)

Rating: 5 stars I'm rating this after a second attempt. The first time I followed the recipe to a T and thought it was bland, but a great starter recipe (3 ***'s then). I've since made it with the following substitutions. While cooking veggies and meat I added salt, pepper, minced garlic. When adding the broth I also added 3 tbspn of red wine. Instead of using 1/2 cup sour cream, I used 1/4 cup low fat sour cream and 1/4 cup cream of mushroom. FANTASTIC!!!!! Helpful (446)

Rating: 5 stars This is almost identical to the recipe I made last night. It's the best stroganoff I ever had. It has some changes. I used 1 pound sirloin,sliced very thin(almost shaved). Dredge in flour and brown in a couple tablespoons butter. In another pan fry up onion and 8 oz. sliced mushrooms in 2 T butter until golden. When done, deglaze both pans with about 1/2cup white or red wine. I had omitted this process because I didn't have any wine and it was still awesome. Combine all into one pan. Add 2cups beef broth and add 1 cup sour cream. Simmer all for 30 min.or until meat is tender. During cooking the sour cream will separate and some of the butterfat will become visible, don't be alarmed, this is normal, just keep stirring. Season with salt and pepper and can add 1 T worchester sauce if desired. Add 1 more cup sour cream to this just before serving. Serve over cooked noodles. It is basically the same as this recipe, but a bit more pricey because of the meat and more work but so worth it. This version is from a very good chef so don't be afraid to try it. My family went crazy over this version and that is why I gave it 5***! Thanks Colleen! Helpful (366)

Rating: 5 stars This was very good. I followed the directions precisely and it turned out just perfect. There was a nice balance between the flavours of all of the components and expecially some sweetness from the onions and great mushroom flavours. The Stroganoff was creamy and really flavoured each and every noodle. I made enough for 4 portions so that I can eat more at a later date and I am glad I did. This is the best tradtional stroganoff I have had to date. Add 1 clove minced garlic to mushroom/onion mixture for enhanced flavours. Thanks Coleen! Helpful (63)

Rating: 5 stars GREAT recipe! Very flavorful and very easy to make. I substituted olive oil for butter beef consomme for beef broth and added 1 tbsp of minced garlic to the onions and mushrooms. Delicious! Helpful (47)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious for how easy it is! Made a few changes. Added 1 tsp minced garlic to the onion and mushrooms; used sliced sirloin steak instead of ground beef and added 1 tsp dijon mustard to the beef bouillon. Made the dish a little more flavorful and less Hamburger Helper-like. Helpful (44)

Rating: 5 stars I was looking for a recipe similar to the Rice-A-Roni stroganoff that was recently discontinued. With a few modifications, this recipe fit the bill. I sauted the onion and hamburger together, adding a couple cloves of minced garlic, leaving out the butter. Just as the hamburger started to brown, I added a can of sliced mushrooms and continued to cook. Once the hamburger was brown, I deglazed the pan with some dry sherry, then, instead of adding flour, I added the beef broth, brought it to a boil and added 1 cup of minute rice and half the sour cream. Brought it up to just boiling, covered, reduced heat and simmered 10-15 minutes until the rice was done and it started to thicken. Right toward the end, I added the rest of the sour cream. My husband loved it. It will definitely be made again. Helpful (42)

Rating: 4 stars Good starter recipe. Started out a bit bland but was VERY good after some tweaking. I followed other reviewers' suggestions and added Worchestershire sauce, garlic and pepper. I also added onion salt, plus additional salt. Still needed a little kick so I added paprika. Helpful (29)

Rating: 5 stars Pretty darn tasty! I took all the tips. 2 Tbsp worcsh, paprika, garlic salt yada yada. Worked out perfect. Helpful (23)