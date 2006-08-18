Three Meat Cannelloni Bake
This meat cannelloni is best made with fresh noodles. You can substitute one pound of cannelloni pasta cooked according to package directions, then proceed as directed.
Another reviewer put it very aptly...this is heaven on a plate! I doubled the garlic and the rosemary, added spinach and chopped mushrooms to the meat mixture, accidentally added the Bechamel Sauce in with the Tomato Sauce (to which I also added fresh basil, more wine ( a Pinot Grigio) and so I had to prepare a bit more of a roux... added that into the meat mixture, along with the egg yolks and more parsley. I used alot more Locatelli Romano cheese, in all places... and topped the dish with shredded Mozzarella before baking for 20 minutes. Holly, this is an exceptional recipe! I would encourage anyone with a bit of time on their hands to try it. It will not disappoint. I ended up turning my sauce for this dish into a Parma Rosa type of thing, and it was excellent. I also used the Manicotti Shell recipe from this site... and pulsed the meat mixture in my food processor for the type of cannelloni meat texture that I am accustomed to. What a deliciously light and rich (at the same time) dish we enjoyed! This was even better the next day! My family says I outdid myself here. Served with a 1986 Robert Mondavi Gamay Rose, a Caesar Salad and toasted Italian Bread smothered with Garlic Butter, also from Allrecipes. THANK YOU!!!!!!Read More
The directions for this recipe are difficult to follow and I had to read them 3 and 4 times to ensure I was following the accurately. This recipe should be split into sections: How to prepare the meat, and how to prepare the sauce. Even having read the directions before I started, I found them confusing the and amount of time given from start to finish must be if you already have the recipe memorized. I will say this given all my negative comments, "It is good food, but the directions are random and inconsistent.Read More
this is so delicious! Thank you Holly. some changes I've made: it didn't seem right to me to cook vegetables first, before adding meats. so I cooked them separately and then mixed together. Instead of celery I added mushrooms( we're not big fans of cooked celery). I also used mozzarella cheese instead of parmesean which suits our tastes better. One other change I would make next time is use a little less of the tomato and whipping cream sauce over cannelloni, since the meat mixture is soooooo good and the sauce overpowers it a little. otherwise so wonderful. thank you so so much HOlly. My husband really liked it.
This was heaven on a plate! Took forever to make but it was worth it. I followed the recipe almost exactly except I used equal amounts of beef and pork and skipped the veal. I also added some extra garlic.
This was fabulous. This is the first cannelloni I have made (tried a manacotti from this site...which was great). I did not use the celery (not a fan of) and used a little bit of spinach. This was so good when my husband took some leftovers to work...his co-workers asked for the recipe from the smell of it. Thanks for the post...definately will make again.
Making this dish wasn't quick or easy, but the recipe was a breeze to follow! Thank you, Holly! Over time, I've made some changes to suit my tastes. I drain the meat after it's been browned, increase the parsley-cheese sauce by about 50%, make my own pasta (using a pasta machine - level 3 - boil for 4-5 min), and use Classico tomato-basil sauce and light alfredo sauce instead of the tomato cream sauce. It's best to heat the alfredo separately and pour on just before serving. If you make your own pasta, you may want to do it a day ahead of time - this dish takes a few hours to prepare. It's worth every minute of it!
I have never taken such a long time to prep a dinner. But this was well worth all that time. I did follow the directions almost exactly. The only difference was I used turkey in place of veal and I doubled the Parm sauce and put half in my jazzd up tomato sauce. I also used a stick blender to really break up the meat after it was cooked. I think that made the texture fantastic. The flavor was also fantastic. I had never made or even had cannelloni before. But this is definately a first of many. next time I may try my hand at rolling out the dough myself. Thanks for the recipe.
Terrific filling. I agree with HeatherG3 - drain the meat mixture before adding the wine. I, too , added a little frozen spinach to the meat mixture once you set it aside to cool. (Thaw and completely sqeeze the frozen spinach to remove the excess moisture.) I used large won ton wrappers instead of making the cannelloni crepes. Makes rolling the cannelloni a breeze. I also followed HeatherG3's advise and mixed a jar of spaghetti sauce with alfredo sauce to make a "pink" sauce. I used the dry Knorr Alfredo Sauce packaged mix, followed the directions, and added the spaghetti sauce at the end. I made the cannelloni a day ahead and stored the rolls in a plastic bag which I had sprayed the inside lightly with PAM. The next day, I removed the rolls, covered with the sauce and baked (covered)until bubbly. I finished off as recommended by Holly. One trick I wished I had done was to placed the cooled meat mixture in a food processor to make the filling extra smooth. I don't have a processor big enough to hold all the mixture and didn't want to do it in batches. A smoot meat mixture just adds a touch of extra creaminess to the dish. Awesome dish and my family raved about how delicious it was. Thanks, Holly!!
My first real Italian cooking attempt, and it was worth every minute it took to do it. I followed the recipe exactly, except I made my own pasta because I couldn't find fresh pasta sheets, and I did add some grated cheddar & mozzarella on top during the last 5 minutes of baking. I would definitely use all the vegetables; they are diced so you don't crunch down on anything, and I think it is essential to the base flavor. Do cook the meat and vegetable mixture until nearly dry. I definitely will not use as much meat next time; I won't use a total of more than a pound. My family raved and we all loved the flavor of this dish. The recipe is well-written and easy to follow, and if you follow the instructions you will not be disappointed.
Step 1, I used spinach instead of celery. I cooked the vegetables separately from the meat & set aside. I used 1 lb of beef & 1 lb of pork. When the meat was done cooking I drained it. The meat mixture took much longer than 15 mins for the liquid to be reduced. It took forever to cool. Step 2, ¼ C parsley sounded like alot. I didn’t have that much anyways so I only added about 2 T. Step 3, I followed exactly. Step 4, right before I was about to serve the meal, I put 1 C tomato sauce with 2 T half & half in a saucepan & heated it up. I don’t like sauce so that was just for my husband to spoon onto his food. Step 5 is where I messed up. I couldn’t find cannelloni, my husband who told me manicotti is the same thing. I think I boiled the manicotti too long because it fell apart. Step 6, the manicotti that didn’t break was stuffed with the filling & 1 13x9in pan was filled in a single layer. We used all the broken noodles to make ‘lasagna’ in a second pan. No sauce. Step 7, I baked it according to the directions & added freshly grated cheese before I put it under the boiler. I think I’d skip the boiler part next time & add more cheese. So, a day ahead, it took me 2 hr to do steps 1-3. I refrigerated the meat mixture. The next day I did steps 5-7, it took about an hr. I don’t know where I went wrong with the noodles. I think I might just boil some penne & mix in the meat mixture & serve it like that with sauce on the side. This was very delicious & we loved it. Thanks Holly!
I love a cooking project & this fit the bill; it was very tasty. This was my first time making homemade pasta; I used the recipe Allrecipes has in an article on making pasta dough. It turned out well, but it is definitely a workout without a KitchenAid or pasta-maker! Be sure to roll it out almost paper-thin; anything else is too thick! For the meat filling, I followed the recipe; but please drain the meat after browning it, and drain again after reducing the wine/broth if there is a lot of liquid left or you will have soupy cannelloni. I wanted to try veal, but next time I will just increase the beef & pork; I don’t want to buy veal again. The only thing I changed was on the tomato/cream sauce; plain tomato sauce with plain cream sounded too bland, but I did not want to overwhelm the delicate flavor of the Béchamel sauce in the meat filling. So I added a few herbs to it, omitted the cream altogether, & replaced it with alfredo sauce (from Allrecipes) which we enjoyed very much. I baked it for about 15-17 minutes, versus the 10 minutes called for, to ensure that it was well-heated throughout since it took so long to prepare! All-in-all, a very good dish.
This was quite good, but I'm not sure I would go out of my way to make it again. This was VERY labor-intensive (did I mention this is ridiculously time consuming!!??!??!?) and expensive to boot. Thank goodness I had all day (and the budget) to make this.... Tonight my parents came over. It is a holiday tradition to celebrate Christmas Eve with my family and Christmas day with my (now) hubby's family. I usually make an elegant Italian meal for my family. I'm not Italian, but I like to make hearty Italian dishes (and there's nothing more hearty than a good 'ol Italian meal!). Tonight's dinner was a copycat of my favorite meal at a local St. Louis restaurant, Rich & Charlie's (when I lived in St. Louis, my family frequented there). While I very much enjoyed dinner (I'm still moaning!), I'm not sure my time spent in the kitchen was worth the end result. This was nothing extroadinary, but very good nonetheless. I used no-bake cannelloni (purchased at my local Italian market) to speed prep and this STILL consumed a lot of my time! My only other changes were draining my meat (not draining = ewww!!!), pulsing my meat mixture in my FP (to get the fine texture canneloni is known for) and using Mario Batali's marinara sauce instead of plain tomato sauce. I baked everything at 350 degrees for 30 minutes (because I used no-boil pasta - as per package instructions). At least my parents were impressed! :-) Thanks for sharing, MARBALET!
Delicious! It's my family's favorite dish. I cook the garlic separately and then add it to the meat mixture while it's cooling.....adds much more flavor. The garlic gets totally missed otherwise. I omitted the beef once because it was old & the dish came out as good if not better with just the pork & veal! I use lasagna noodles instead of pasta sheets because it's sometimes hard to find.
This recipe was fantastic. I used cheap store bought chunky marinara sauce instead of tomato sauce. I used 1 lb ground round and 1 lb italian sausage. I used store bought cannelloni noodles and did not boil first. My mother taught me a long time ago to not boil lasagna noodles so I thought why not try this with these as well. So I layered some sauce in the bottom of 11x17 pan, stuffed the noodles right out of the box, placed in the pan in a single layer, topped with remaining spaghetti sauce mixture and then added a 1/2 cup water. Covered the pan and baked in a 400 degree oven for 20 - 25 minutes until bubbly. Turned off oven, removed pan and added a layer of mozzarella cheese. Put back in oven (still turned off but still warm) until the cheese melted. Let set for 2 minutes then served. Noodles were perfect!
Excellent! Made this for my wife for Valentine's Day. We both loved it. The only changes I made were to use spinach instead of celery, as others suggested. I also made the filling and rolled the Canneloni ahead of time and then left them in the fridge. I then covered them with sauce (quick) put them in a 350 degre over for about 45 minutes. That way I was able to do all the prep work ahead of time. We will definitely be making this again.
Unbelieveable. It was by far the most delicious recipe I have ever made. Great job on this recipe. This was the only cannelloni recipe I could find with the three meats. It is one I will continue to make for a very long time. It blew my family away. Thank you!!!
Excellence on a plate. Yes, it takes time to properly construct this dish - and it's worth the effort. As an alternative to making fresh pasta, I made 10 paper-thin basic crepes, (1 c. flour, 1 c. water, 3 eggs), and stacked them between waxed paper until ready to fill and roll - they were a great and easy to make substitute for homemade pasta and FAR better than store-bought cannelloni shells. If you enjoy cooking and love to create memorable dishes, you will enjoy making this wonderful recipe.
OMG. is all I can say.
seemed a little salty to me. left out veal. tookk forever, but everyone liked it!
be prepared to spend a couple hours in the kitchen caus this one takes some time! But absolutely is worth it and is the BEST i've ever had or made period! I also add spinach and my own zesty spagetti sause to the cream sauce to make it pinker. I also add a can of tomato sauce and pour over the noodles before covering with the white sauce as i like lots of sauce. don't worry if you don't have veal. pork and hambuger are fine. This is my all time favorite recipe and ive used many from all recipes. easy to follow, clear and consice.. Fantastic job with it! it deserves to be in the Hall of Fame for great recipes!
I did make a few changes - I ran out of time so instead of rolling the cannelloni, I layered like lasagna and then cooked. Since I was going that route, I add a ricotta layer but just because we love ricotta in food! It smelled fantastic as it was cooking and was tasted just as good. Very creamy taste to the dish -not highly spiced but comforting. The only reason why I wouldn't give this 5 stars is that the recipe was quite long and involved - far too much for a week night dinner and the cost involved for the meat, fresh pasta and fresh herbs was quite expensive for an everyday family dish. I would definately like to try this again when I had more time and could follow the directions more exactly. Definately passed the Wolseley test as he gobbled down his portion in seconds and made his doggie plead for more!
Like most recipes, I changed this to my own tastes. I added mushrooms and spinach in the filling and used an alfredo sauce instead of a tomato sauce over the top. But the filling has a wonderful flavor!
Very good but be prepared to spend a lot of time preparing!
Absolutely spectacular, the household said it was the best thing I've ever made. The only modifications I made were to use pork sausage instead of just pork, which added a little more flavor to the meat filling, and instead of using just tomato sauce for over the top I substituted half for a homemade meat sauce, and made the rest of it as normal. It made the entire recipe a little more savory, and that much more delicious. Thanks for sharing this, it's going to take effort not to make this every night!
My boyfriend and I really enjoyed this delicious meal! I made my own pasta the night before, so it ended up taking me about a total of 5 hours to create the entire meal, but it was well worth all the work! We enjoyed it over a glass of wine. The only changes I made, was I used light cream (6%) instead of the heavy cream, and used ground turkey instead of pork. Worked well.
Good! Good! Good! I used cooked and shredded chicken in place of the meats and was very pleased with the result. Thanks! Jeanie Bean
This recipe was delicious as every other person said, however the prep time I would say was slightly inaccurate. I couldn't find the pasta that was mentioned in the recipe so I used Manicotti, that was not oven ready.....Aughhhh, don't do it this way...so much work. Also I used ground Turkey instead of the veal and I also used spinach instead of the celery.....Everyone loved the taste however I will have to find an easier way to make it if there is ever a next time......:)
this is soooooooooooo good
I was a little disappointed with this recipe. The flavor was pretty good, but I didn't think it was worth all the work that it required. I especially didn't care for the tomato sauce and cream for the final sauce. It was bland and uninteresting. The rest of the recipe has a "gourmet" feel, but the tomato sauce in the end was just not right. Maybe a tomato alfredo, or a creamy marinara, anything other than plain, flat tomato sauce and cream. It tasted a lot like canned tomato soup. (In fact, one of my guests even asked if that is what it was).
WOW YUM!!! My husband is not a big cannelloni fan, but he said that this is the BEST meal I've ever made for him! The only things I did different is added provel cheese on top and I only used ground beef and ground pork sausage. Next time I would probably spice up the sauce some and make more of it. great recipe!!
This recipe is fabulous. I did not cook the noodles first, I simple added a small amount of water to the dish before baking. We froze the leftovers for three months and just had them and it was still one of the tastiest dishes I've had. My husband, who's mother was a fabulous italian cook, raved about this canneloni. We're having it again for our Christmas dinner.
this is an excellent recipe. i am italian, my husband does not have an iota in him but i told him he would like cannelloni which I nor my family ever really made. I tried to simplify since I took the challennge on a tuesday. First I made my sauce, which was my family marinara recipe...no cream. Then I made the meat, I did not use veal because I don't eat it anymore. I chose not to do the whole roux with the flour and butter because I found it completely unneccesary and time consuming. I just took my meat mixture, added 3 eggs, a cup or two of bread crumbs and some parmesan. I don't care for nutmeg so i left it out. I was using cannelloni shells, not fresh pasta. I searched online as to whether I could get away with not cooking it first and all recos led to no...it would not be able to release the starch if not pre-cooked. So I cooked it very al dente (4-5 minutes). then I grabbed my husband's jerky shooter and have found another use for it. Using it to fill the shells was a dream. I layered my sauces, the cannelloni, more sauce and plenty of mozzerrella and it is divine!
Excellent recipe. Definitely takes time to prepare, but well worth it. I followed the recipe closely, but added some chopped spinach and increased the amount of reggiano. I also substituted crespelle for the pasta. The finished product was delicious and surprisingly light.
Great finished product, but the recipe is a lot of work! I would take this in steps next time, cooking the beef & onions one night, or assembling many of these at once and freezing for later use. I don't think I will make this exact recipe again - it was just too much prep work for me. I may try cannelloni again except instead using what spices I have on hand with other cooking methods. thanks!
This was wonderful! I only had two of the meats, and used lasagna noodles to wrap around the meat mixture. It was a lot of work, but I doubled it and froze half (add a little water to the container prior to freezing). Fabulous!
Excellent recipe! Three keys to making this the best it can be are: homemade tomato sauce, very fine chopping of all ingredients and homemade pasta. Enjoy and thanks Holly!
Delicious. One of my favorites. Some effort required, but results were worth it.
Delicious! Quite a bit of work, but worth it. I forgot to put the egg yolks in, but I can't tell the difference. I also used fat free 1/2 and 1/2 instead of cream.
I really like this recipe, as it not only makes a delicious end product, but demonstrates a lot of basic cooking (mirepoix, making a basic bechamel/mornay sauce, etc.), although I do like to dress up the tomato/cream sauce at the end (a little sugar, some spices). I find that the meat mix is incredibly versatile (i.e. by adding dried pepper, worcestershire, chopped tomatoes, a little stock, and a few tablespoons of quick-cook oatmeal you've got a lovely sloppy joe mix). There are a couple of nice additions/ substitutions that this recipe supports.... I tend to vary the cheeses in the mornay sauce depending on my mood. I also like to add some boiled and chopped spinach to the meat filling to add some creaminess, texture, and color. Also, a neat and interesting sub for the pasta is to use flour tortillas (burrito wrappers). They're faster and easier to handle than the pasta and give an interesting texture. A brilliant recipe!
We made this the other night with fresh pasta sheets, was fantastic we did cut back a little on the rosemary. Definitely a keeper
Not terrible. A good base recipe, but it definitely needed a LOT more garlic, some more herbs and some kind of melty cheese on top.
Whew, I have to say this was a bit time consuming but very very good.
Really good recipe, but a lot of work to make. I could not find fresh pasta or cannelloni noodles, so I used manicotti instead. Next time, I will skip the cream and use straight marinara sauce. I also topped this with shredded mozzarella cheese, which was great.
I have used this receipe for the last 4 to 5 years and it only gets better every time. My children who are adults love it and have taught my grandchildren to love it whenever they come to visit Grandma. It's such a wonderful dish to prepare. Watching and smelling the wonderful aroma of the vegatables cooking right before adding the meat. Watching the sauce come together as a good "Bechamel" should. Then if you are an adverturer like me, making your own pasta sheets with spinache or some other green fiberous vegatable and filling your sheets with the warm, aromatic filling and laying them in beautiful rows in a baking dish. The finale is almost like the end of an opera, presenting the dish right out of the oven to the table top amidst childlike "Oooh"'s and "Ahh"'s. The pleasure is all mind knowning that my grandchildren are reacting the same way as my children did when my husband was still alive and he would get the kids pumped up whenever I would bring something special out to the Sunday kitchen table. This dish is both that delicious and will evoke memories of your own that will never go away.
This is by far the best Cannelloni I have ever tasted, and when I served it to company they couldn't say enough wonderful things about it. A must make.
This recipe is as authentic as one can get and, as others have said, worth the effort if you love cannelloni. The suggestion someone had to use a jar of Classico alfredo sauce and a jar of tomato-basil sauce was a really good one; the blend of those flavors made a perfect combination - and easier too. The suggestion to process the meat mixture was also a good one. Thanks!
This was a little time consuming but well worth the effort. I did make some shortcuts: used packaged cannelloni and increased bake time. Also used 1 can of Heinz sausage spagetti sauce and 1 can of Basil spagetti sauce and poured a little cream over top befor e baking. Draining the meat before adding the wine and putting the mixture in the blender before stuffing the cannellonis was also a good recommendation from one of the other reviewers.
Delicious... I made my own sausage from a recipe I found on this site. I loved the flavor of this recipe, I would have liked more sauce on mine and next time I will try not adding the cream to the sauce and instead use an alfredo sauce on top of the sauce as a garnish. Will make again.
A LOT of work...but well worth it! Hubby said it tasted like it came from an Italian restaurant.
The recipe was awesome it took a long time but was worth it I ended up making it as a lasagna though because I was hungry after all the time and I didnt feel like rolling the dough up. But no the less it came out beautiful.
This was amazing! I used ground beef and mild italian pork as that was what I had on hand as well as substituting the wine for broth (just didn't have any). Also I really think that you need to puree the meat mixture before you stuff the shells. Makes it soooooo delicious and a much better texture. My hubby couldn't stop raving about it. He ate the entire pan, I only got 2!! Lol.
I loved it, followed directions exactly, pretty easy but very yummy.
Although this was really time consuming, it turned out wonderfully, certainly worth the effort. I used fresh pasta (1 egg per 1 cup of flour with a bit of olive oil). I couldn't find any ground veal so I substituted it with spicy italian sausage which made for an interesting flavour combination. I also topped with grated mozza cheese.
This is wonderful- and time intensive. When I make it, I do a double batch then freeze it into 4 8x8 aluminum pans. It freezes well and then the family gets to enjoy it several times but I only have to do the work once. I just take it out of the freezer the morning I'm going to use it and put in in the fridge all day to thaw. Cook when you get home from work for an hour and you have a weekend meal on a regular weeknight. Another awesome recipe from Holly. Thanks!
This recipe is delicious, but honestly it is too much work. I felt like I could have gone to an old stand by that would have taken 1/4 the amount of time and enjoyed it just as much. I will not make this again.
I used lamb instead of veal and it added another level of flavor. I agree with the other reviewers, doubling the white sauce is a good idea. Other than that, a must try!
WOW! this is definately not the recipe that you can just throw together on a whim that is for sure! it was fabulous! i did change a major thing in this recipe. the meat. i don't eat red meat or pork so i used hot turkey sausage, ground turkey, and ground chicken.also used chicken broth instead of the beef yeah i know, but it turned out fantastic! i did everything the way it was written,step by step even,and my family loved it. even my 6 year old! this was a great recipe and i will definately make it again! thanks!
This was delicious. I used no boil lasagne noodles for the pasta. Worked wonderfully. I also used a tomato vodka sauce instead of the tomato cream sauce. Although I think it would have been fine if cooked down a bit. THX
my family liked it but did not rave about it. I thought the sauce was kind of boring for my taste. maybe I did something wrong..
Made it and took note of recommended changes. However base recipe and the time taken detract from its appeal/rating
This recipe was great. I used chicken mince instead of the meat and took someone's advice and increased the cheese sauce by 1/2. I also substituted 1 can of tomato sauce and 1 can of diced tomatoes for the 4 cups of tomato sauce. I used mannicotti noodles too. It was awesome. One of the best things I have made, and my family LOVED it.
I used ground turkey sausage for a lighter filling, my husband loved it!
It took quite a while to make it but it's really worth it, the best cannelloni I have ever made! Even my picky 6 yrs old son said that this is the most delicious food in the whole world. I made a little change, used more garlic & parmesan & Heinz Tomato Frito (garlic & onion taste). It was superb! Thank you very much!
I made 2 variations of this dish. first as its written, but using crapes as shells. Second batch, I added mushrooms to the filling and I made fresh pasta sheets. Both were good. My brother liked one kind and I liked the other, but using crepes was easier. I used much less tomato sauce. Next time I might make more Bechamel sauce and use it for the topping.
Amazing!
I have been looking for this recipe for years! I tried it out and it was amazing!! I am always looking for a good recipe to wow my soon to be husband, by the way almost always does the cooking. He loves to cook and is wonderful at it. He said it was delicious! And to me that means a lot!
Fantastic to say the least! Besides doubling the garlic, everything else was per the recipe. Everyone absolutely loved it! Gibby
Very good. All the noise about being labor intensive, I guess amounts to all the pots and pans to be washed.
Instead of cannelloni, I made it with Trader Joe's rice& quinoa pasta, very delicious!!
I liked it, but hubby didn't care for the Italian seasoning. I made this with jumbo shells since I had some to get rid of.
I was somewhat disappointed with this recipe. I felt that the filling was just blah. I didn't take any shortcuts except to prep everything and assemble the cannelloni the day before Christmas so all I'd have to do would be to finish cooking it in the oven. I followed all instructions to the letter and the biggest criticism is that the filling needs to be seasoned. I thought this as I was assembling, but so many of the reviews rave that this recipe is great as is. I think some salt, pepper, maybe some crushed red pepper...some adjustments would take this to another level.
really tasty. the pink sauce is divine i ate a couple of tablespoons of it while cooking. i substituted the three meats with only beef and the broth with half a cup of water. i used cannelloni bought from stores so i baked it covered for 30 mins and then broiled for 5 mins. turned out so great there aren't any left!
I found the tomato sauce plant. So I added some basil and parsley to the tomato sauce. I used gluten free flour to the cheese mixture and used GF lasagna sheets (partially boiled to al denente). It's was delish!
This was AWESOME!!! The only changes I made were that I added a package of ricotta cheese to the filling and topped the whole thing with some mozzorella cheese. I also left out the beef broth because I didn't have any, but I can't imagine that it affected the final result much. I may have added more seasoning than is called for, I didn't measure, just seasoned by taste. It was delicious! I also plan to use the parmesan sauce that's part of the recipe as my alfredo sauce recipe from now on, plus some garlic (I was never taught how to make proper fettuccini alfredo lol). I will most definitely make this again!
I have used this recipe over and over again. One of the families favorites. I use my homemade tomato sauce which gives it a deep rich flavor
Great recipe! Works well with turkey. The only thing I'd change is when to cook the vegetables. I'd throw them in after the meat is alomst fully cooked just to prevent them from being over cooked.
great. made with one pound each veal and beef, didn't use onions. Sauteed the vegetables using grease from fat back. First night I made it with just the stuffing part and served it over pasta. The second night I stuffed it in pasta shells and baked with marinara/cream sauce. Very good both ways. I may have even preferred it the first night. good enough to serve for company. would make again.
I have been using this recipe for years now, so figured it's about time I added a review! This was so good that it has made it into extended family rotation as well. I'll usually substitute ground turkey for the ground veal. I have also tried this as a lasagna as well. I do have celiac disease, so we use vegetable sheets instead of regular pasta noodles, turns out great! I would highly recommend them over the other gluten free options out there. Thank you so much for the recipe and all the family memories I have of making this delicious dish!
This was very good. I used no bake lasagne noodles because I couldn't find fresh. Since it saved a step, I'd do it again. I only gave it four stars because the recipe did not state to drain the meat. I didn't and ended up straining off more than 1/2 cup of fat. Overall a nice light flavor. But it did take a long time to make... So I don't know that I will do it again.
Great flavour! I rathe filling thru the food processor and the texture was great. I didn't put cream in the sauce, just a personal preference
This was just delicious. I made another manicotti recipe on this site as well (manicotti alla romana) and decided the next time that I made it to blend the two recipes together. Equally as delicious. Just make sure not to overcook the manicotti as the tubes will rip as you stuff them. I'm now a manicotti fan. Can always use this with stuffed jumbo shells as well. This recipe is a keeper.
This recipe is outstanding! I made it three times exactly as the recipe directs, and it was delicious each time. My friends all loved the dish and ate every bite! I did use manicotti shells since I could not find cannelloni shells or fresh sheets, but I think it worked just as well. This can also be made ahead of time and frozen.
With whole made pasta noodles, this dish is excellent. Maybe a little over powered with the rosemary, but still very tastly. It made 5 pans, as I only need to feed a family of 3. The pans I froze were still very tasty when baked from frozen.
This is 5 star in my book. My son is a fussy eater but he and his room mates went nuts over this dish. I made 1 dish and frozen one. The frozen dish was just as good as if I prepared it that same day. I also used manicotti noodles instead of the option in this recipe. I also used ground turkey to keep it healthier
this recipe is even great with dried pasta. I used penne which I cooked and placed on the bottom of the dish followed by the meat mixture and the white sauce. I also used ground turkey and meatloaf mix ( that was all I had) and it turned out great! A new favorite in our house!
