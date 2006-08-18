Three Meat Cannelloni Bake

Step 1, I used spinach instead of celery. I cooked the vegetables separately from the meat & set aside. I used 1 lb of beef & 1 lb of pork. When the meat was done cooking I drained it. The meat mixture took much longer than 15 mins for the liquid to be reduced. It took forever to cool. Step 2, ¼ C parsley sounded like alot. I didn’t have that much anyways so I only added about 2 T. Step 3, I followed exactly. Step 4, right before I was about to serve the meal, I put 1 C tomato sauce with 2 T half & half in a saucepan & heated it up. I don’t like sauce so that was just for my husband to spoon onto his food. Step 5 is where I messed up. I couldn’t find cannelloni, my husband who told me manicotti is the same thing. I think I boiled the manicotti too long because it fell apart. Step 6, the manicotti that didn’t break was stuffed with the filling & 1 13x9in pan was filled in a single layer. We used all the broken noodles to make ‘lasagna’ in a second pan. No sauce. Step 7, I baked it according to the directions & added freshly grated cheese before I put it under the boiler. I think I’d skip the boiler part next time & add more cheese. So, a day ahead, it took me 2 hr to do steps 1-3. I refrigerated the meat mixture. The next day I did steps 5-7, it took about an hr. I don’t know where I went wrong with the noodles. I think I might just boil some penne & mix in the meat mixture & serve it like that with sauce on the side. This was very delicious & we loved it. Thanks Holly!