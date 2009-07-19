Rainbow Rotini Salad
This is a standard for potlucks, and it makes a nice big salad that tastes great!
Amazing Recipe! I have made this for years. The only thing I do different is add 1/2 cup FRESHLY grated parmesan cheese! Very yummy!
Delicious, and it makes an excellent presentation. I added crumbled feta cheese and cut back on the amount of dressing.
I too have been making this recipe for years with the salad supreme it just isn't the same with out that. I also add sliced pepperoni and cubed mozzerella and fat free dressing, cuts down on the fat so I can add the pepperoni and cheese.
This recipe was really delicious. So much so that I am making it a staple of my diet. I wish I would have taken the suggestions of others though to use the salad sensations or whatnot. I felt it needed more tang or zest. I will put fewer onions in as well as they were a bit overpowering. Overall, it was delicious and nutritious and a definite keeper with just a few changes.
This is a wonderfull basic pasta salad recipe! Use the veggies that you and your family like. The same goes for the salad dressing, try a sundried tomato, or greek style one. For a bit more substanitial salad, add your favorite diced cooked meats and cheese. The possibilites are endless.
Excellent. I used some apple cider vinegar and olive oil. Will make this again when I have guests.
I loved this pasta salad! It was crunchy (which I love), and flavorful, and easy to make. I added pepperoni also.
I make this often, it's a family favorite. The only thing I do differently is no mushrooms and add cut up mozzarella.
Easily adaptable to your preferences. I use cherry tomatoes since I don't like raw tomatoes very much. I also omit the cucumbers, but use both red and green peppers. I also top with a healthy sprinkle of fresh parm cheese right before serving. Very refreshing and yummy. One tip: blanche the broccoli; it keeps it crispy under the dressing. this is great as a side dish for turkey burgers or italian sausage on a roll. Of course it's good all on it's own as well for a quick meal.
This was pretty good. I used fat free dressing and whole wheat pasta to make it healthier.
This was wonderful! I left out the olives, mushrooms, and green peppers and we LOVED it. I fixed it when family was over and everyone really enjoyed it. Not a drop left!
This was good, since I love fresh veggies and pasta!
Exactly how I have always made my rotini salad, aside from adding pepperoni and cauliflower. Yum!
This is a very easy and tasty pasta salad! I loved the colors of all the fresh veggies. I used yellow pepper instead of green (all I had!) and grape tomatoes instead of whole ones. I also omitted the mushrooms, as my family doesn't care for them. It is very good as is, and even better with some chopped imitation crab meat tossed in! Thanks for sharing; I will make this again!
I've been making this for years. It's great for picnics since it makes quite a bit. I also add a half bottle of "Salad Supreme" Seasoning. More or less to taste as it can be quite salty.
This really is one of those meals you really shouldn't need a recipe for but I never would have thought to make had it not been for being on here. Thanks for a simple pasta salad recipe.
Easy to make. Added Feta cheese and used Cherry Tomatoes.....Always find it tastes better if chilled overnight
I'm giving this less stars simply because I didnt enjoy the vegetable choices.
Great fresh salad for when you just don't want lettuce. Only thing I left out was the broccoli and it just didn't even really need it.
I just made this to go with burgers tonight. I only had whole wheat rotini so that is what I used. All the veggies still add a lot of colour. It is very good, but I bet it is even better after sitting a few hours.
Easy and fast to make. Boiling the pasta took 15 minutes. In that time I chopped all the veggies and added yellow and orange peppers to make it more colorful . I added feta cheese to my dish, my husband added olives to his. It was good and I think tomorrow it will be better when the flavors can meld.
Very good. This is the recipe I go to for a standard pasta salad. I omitted the mushrooms due to personal preference. YUM!
This was great! I added the Salad Supreme (a few teaspoons) & the cauliflower.
love this recipe...only other thing I add is shrimp! Delish!
Such a fresh and healthy , cool summer lunch salad. I added fetta cheese and spinach instead of broccoli, because that is what I had. I made my own dressing of balsamic vinegar and olive oil, infused with fresh herbs from my garden and sea salt. Yummy!
This is one of my favorite pasta salads, and the more veggies, the better, in my opinion. I used Valentine pasta for a fun change of pace.
Thought it might need cheese, but nope! Very tasty and satisfying. I used a veggie pasta and Ken's Italian dressing.
My boyfriend said, "I love this pasta salad because there isn't too much dressing". I think that sums it up! Chock full of veggies, its delicious. Thank you!
I had the ingredients on hand so made this for a quick week night meal. So good! I used home made Italian salad dressing and added Salad Supreme as others suggested. Had some spicy salami too so added that. Quick, easy and versatile too. Thanks for sharing!
Very tasty!!! I also added a touch of Parmesan cheese and some pepper for taste. I only added 1/2 the onion the recipe requested. Will make again. Thanks.
Not only delicious, beautiful presentation!!
my veterian friends loved this. It is bright & colorful, even the kids tried it.
Tried it and everyone loved it. Changed it a bit. Added red and orange peppers, broccoli, cukes, grape tomatoes and little yellow ones halved, red onion and few green onions, and used mini bowtie pasta. Tossed with Paul Newman Italian dressing. My first pasta salad and it's a winner!!
So I absolutely love rotini pasta! In my recipe thoguh I love to change it up and y’all should definitely try it out! I use green olives, cucumbers, parsley, cherry tomatoes, and peppers ! And I make my homemade vinaigrette by mixing lemon juice, fresh olive oil and bit of salt! And it tastes amazing! Also the olive oil keeps your salad fresh so u can storage leftovers for the Second day! Forever a classic.
Good, healthy pasta salad.
so many compliments , every one took at least a serving home. Did not add mushrooms, but I did add capers
Yes, I halved the recipe and left out the mushrooms. After my 2 nd left o er serving I added tuna and celery.
Next time I Believe I will cut the recipe to 1/3 the original. It was awesome !
I have made this twice. Loved it both times. I left out the mushrooms because of personal preference.
Excellent. Reduce the salad dressing and serve additional on the side. Canned sliced tomatoes make it quicker. Discard the canning juice
Delicious and very easy!
I was invited to a potluck and was stressing because I didn't have much time to prepare or let alone cook a large meal for the event. I came across this recipe and it saved me! I omitted the mushrooms because truthfully I'm not a fan. I decided to also add crumbled garlic and herb feta on top and used a mix of veggie and whole grain rotini. The end result was a wonderful and delicious looking salad. Easy to make large batches of, budget friendly, and an excellent way to incorporate servings of whole grain and vegetables in your diet. This was a winner in my book!
