Pesto Pepper Tortellini

Although this recipe is similar to so many others that I have tried from this site, there was something about it that I found it to be tooo rich. I couldn't eat alot (and luckily, it doesn't make alot). It wasn't bad, and it had taste but I'm not sure if I will make this one again. I added some green bell peppers and some fresh sliced mushrooms. Perhaps the addition of grilled chicken strips? Or maybe the use of half and half or even less whipping cream? Or maybe, you just have to have a love for tortellini to like this. As for us, my daughter and I barely finished our plates and my boyfriend helped himeself to leftovers in the fridge instead of trying this.

