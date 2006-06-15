Pesto Pepper Tortellini
This is a delicious, creamy, tasty pasta, perfect for entertaining! The walnuts are optional - I've never used them and it STILL tastes amazing!
I followed the recipe exactly, minus the walnuts. I served sliced Italian sausage on the side, and garlic bread. This was sooooooo good, and my husband loved it too. I will be adding this to my regular menu!
Although this recipe is similar to so many others that I have tried from this site, there was something about it that I found it to be tooo rich. I couldn't eat alot (and luckily, it doesn't make alot). It wasn't bad, and it had taste but I'm not sure if I will make this one again. I added some green bell peppers and some fresh sliced mushrooms. Perhaps the addition of grilled chicken strips? Or maybe the use of half and half or even less whipping cream? Or maybe, you just have to have a love for tortellini to like this. As for us, my daughter and I barely finished our plates and my boyfriend helped himeself to leftovers in the fridge instead of trying this.
I did not follow the recipe exactly. I added chicken. & parmesan cheese into the sauce (alot of It). I made homemade garlic bread along with it. It turned out AMAZING. very filling. WILL DEFINITLY DO AGAIN
Yum! I sautéed mushrooms with the garlic (in olive oil instead of butter). I also used just milk (less than called for) instead of cream and added some Parmesan cheese to help thicken the sauce. It was a thin sauce, but good! I didn't use walnuts either and it was great! I will make it again soon. I think it would be great with other fresh vegetables too (zucchini, squash, etc.)
This turned out very nicely, although I did make a couple moderations. I used both red and yellow peppers simply for colour. I also used oil instead of butter. Before adding the cream to the skillet, I whisked 1 tbsp of white flour into the cold cream to add thickness. And I added a good amount of parmesean cheese in with the onions and basil and also some fresh ground black pepper. In the end it worked out really well, but I do agree with the user who said it could stand some salt (that's something to be said since I am the type of person who never adds salt to anything). The sauce didn't have as much taste as I would have liked and I think salt would remedy this perfectly.
This was a good recipe for a base but I made lots of changes. First of all I sauteed the garlic and peppers in olive oil. I used half and half and after reading other reviews I thickened with corn starch. I also used store bought pesto that I had on hand. I grilled chicken and sliced into strips. I also added cherry tomatoes sliced in half. I added salt, pepper, a little Italian seasoning and Parmesan cheese. I steamed some frozen veggies for side dish and served with garlic bread. It was wonderful. My husband loved it.
I didnt like this at all but the hubby loved it. He asked me to make this one again. I didnt care for the sauce.
I served this with grated cheddar on top. The kids really enjoyed it. While I like red peppers, I think I'd prefer it with some other vegetable such as perhaps broccoli.
This was a great dish! I have little ones & they loved it! It was easy to make & was a change of pace of the "normal meals" we have. This is a must add to your recipe box.
This was good. I've made it a couple of times already. My only complaint is the sauce is a little thin and I think it could stand some added salt. Perhaps boiling the pasta in salty water and adding parmesan to the sauce would make a difference. Still I will make it again.
I found this exact recipe in my Taste of Home Quick Cooking 1999. It is good, but heavy cream does not thicken on it's own. Cooked everything, mixed together, then had to pick out all the stuff and thicken the sauce with some milk and flour.
Very good the first night, but the sauce separated when reheated for lunch...
I tried this scrumpcious dish for dinner one night. From 1 to 10 I give it a 30!
This was wonderful. I left out the walnuts and I only had half and half. I also used store-bought pesto. It was great. My boyfriend had never tried pesto before absolutely loved it. It was a great quick meal. I will be making it often.
While my kids liked the recipe, hubby and I were not impressed. I typically make my cream sauces starting with a roux. The sauce was bland and needed a lot of extra seasoning and never thickened until I made one changes. I added extra veggies to make it more colorful. It was okay. Nothing more.
Good but not a family favorite.
