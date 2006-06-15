Pesto Pepper Tortellini

25 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 6
  • 3 12
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is a delicious, creamy, tasty pasta, perfect for entertaining! The walnuts are optional - I've never used them and it STILL tastes amazing!

By Julie

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Yield:
2 to 3 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare tortellini according to package directions.

  • Meanwhile, in a skillet, saute red pepper and garlic in butter or margarine until pepper is crisp and tender. Stir in cream and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until slightly thickened. Add walnuts, basil and onion and heat through.

  • Drain tortellini, add to sauce and toss to coat. Serve with your favorite garnish.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
947 calories; protein 17.3g; carbohydrates 47.6g; fat 78.7g; cholesterol 255.2mg; sodium 542.6mg. Full Nutrition
