Onion Pasta
I came up with this simple, wonderful recipe through trial and error. It really hits the spot and only take minutes to make. My whole family loves it - even my picky 5 year old! So quick, so easy! Garnish with grated Parmesan cheese.
I came up with this simple, wonderful recipe through trial and error. It really hits the spot and only take minutes to make. My whole family loves it - even my picky 5 year old! So quick, so easy! Garnish with grated Parmesan cheese.
This was great, but I did change some things to suit my own personal preferences. I, like everyone else, only used a small amount of oil. I added about 1 cup of onions and one teaspoon of minced garlic to the oil and butter and cooked over medium heat in a saucepan. Then I added the basil, pepper, and chicken broth to the saucepan. Meanwhile I cooked and drained some angel hair pasta. I decided I wanted the sauce to be creamy, so in a smaller saucepan I made a white sauce with 1 cup of milk, 2 tbsp. of butter, and 2 tbsp. of Wondra flour. Once that had thickened I slowly stirred it into the onion mixture. I let it simmer together for a few minutes, added more salt and pepper, then began to spoon the pasta into the sauce until it was just the right consistency. It was so yummy! It was super creamy and my husband loved it. Thanks for the great recipe, Jackie!Read More
It was very bland no matter that i added more salt, pepper and garlic.Read More
This was great, but I did change some things to suit my own personal preferences. I, like everyone else, only used a small amount of oil. I added about 1 cup of onions and one teaspoon of minced garlic to the oil and butter and cooked over medium heat in a saucepan. Then I added the basil, pepper, and chicken broth to the saucepan. Meanwhile I cooked and drained some angel hair pasta. I decided I wanted the sauce to be creamy, so in a smaller saucepan I made a white sauce with 1 cup of milk, 2 tbsp. of butter, and 2 tbsp. of Wondra flour. Once that had thickened I slowly stirred it into the onion mixture. I let it simmer together for a few minutes, added more salt and pepper, then began to spoon the pasta into the sauce until it was just the right consistency. It was so yummy! It was super creamy and my husband loved it. Thanks for the great recipe, Jackie!
I have debated for months on whether or not to try this...Personally, I liked it but I only used 2 onions - which was plenty for me. Yes, they shrink down plenty but I still want my goodnight kiss!! I did add some minced garlic and like another, a splash of white wine (which I added halfway through carmelizing). My daughter wouldn't touch it and my boyfriend picked out half the onions but my roommate and I really enjoyed it - any onion lover would. Not the best but a quick, easy, and tasty dish indeed!
This recipe has really good flavor--I did add one clove of minced garlic to the onions when they were nearly browned and I served it over spinach linguine. Quite creative too, I would never have thought of using carmelized onions over pasta but it works for me! The only reason I am not giving this recipe a 5-star rating is that in my opinion it has a lot more oil and butter than necessary. It gives it an overly greasy feel. Next time I will cut down on the oil and I am sure it will be more to my taste.
I first started making this for the times when we were low on groceries or for one of our self-imposed meat-free meal nights. Now I make it simply because we love it so much. This is an absurdly easy to prepare yet deceptively delicious meal. The only change I make is to cut WAY back on the butter and oil (that's the only reason why I ding it by one star); I use just enough butter to grease the pan, and give the onions a little moisture. Oh, I usually use 2 large strong-tasting onions for 2 servings. This is a superb recipe. Thanks so much, Jackie!
This was very tasty. I added broccoli, garlic, shallots and deglazed the pan with white wine. I also used stock instead of water.
This recipe was pretty good. I only used 2 onions as was suggested, and I added in a tablespoon of minced garlic. When the onions were almost done I also added in some broccoli and bean sprouts. I also substituted the water for chicken stock. The only thing I didn't really like about the recipe was how greasy it was. Next time I make this I will probably cut the amount of oil in half.
The simplicity of this recipe is deceiving......it is delicious!!! I made this last week and we loved it. I have onions in the skillet right now to make it again. Thanks for sharing. Ginger
This is really good, I used three large onions, which was plenty, and some fresh garlic. When I heat up the leftovers tomorrow, I will saute some mushrooms and add to the mix. Can't wait!
I make this all the time when i am being lazy ...because it is just so easy. I do tend to use a little less onion, usually 2, and i cut down on the oil so it's less greasy, but this is good and simple stuff
Hubs called this “a solid performer” but said he wouldn’t call this memorable. While there is no right or wrong on this, all things being subjective, I have to disagree. Taking the time, over low heat, to adequately caramelize the onions gives the dish a rich and assertive flavor with a hint of sweetness. I didn’t bother with the bouillon and I didn’t miss it. Those beautiful, golden onions, the basil and a little garlic provided all the flavor I needed.
Ell
Instead of bouillion and water, I used organic chicken broth. I used it to deglaze the pan and reduce before tossing in the cooked pasta. Using the full amount of olive oil and butter would have been much, I used two tablespoons of each. My family really enjoyed this. I paired this with Brenda's Chicken Pepperoni Rollups and spinach salad. NOTE: I used whole wheat pasta.
Love Love Love this! So simple, not many ingredients, and yummy. I read some reviews and also decided to change some things. I added 2 extra cloves of garlic, I used about 1/4 cup of oil and about 2 1/2 tablespoons of butter, I used 1 cup chicken stock and 1/2 cup heavy cream... It was delicious! Will definitely be making this often. my daughter loved it as well (only because she has no idea there are onions in there!).
With some modifications this dish was amazing! I decreased the O.O to 3 tbsp and the butter to 1 tbsp (I made this as a side dish and could not waste that many calories or that much fat on a side!) I only used 2 onions and added white wine and garlic as suggested by others. I mixed this with whole wheat rotini and yellow squash and zucchini that I had sauteed with the onions.
This was pretty good. I had to make some modifications because I had some leftover chicken that I needed to use. I didn't have any olive oil so I used 2 extra tablespoons of butter. I cut way down on the onion and added garlic as well. I also added some Italian seasoning and my leftover chicken. I used angel hair pasta also. Wasn't bad at all, not my absolute favorite but a good dish to help get rid of that leftover chicken.
I made this for my grandmother, brother and myself and we loved it! It was easy and we easily had all of the ingrediants. I wouldn't change a thing and am currently waiting for cooler weather to make it again!
Very easy and very fast food to cook!!! Just delicious!!!
It was definitely easy and tasty. I ended up carmalizing the onions and adding chicken and it was even better. My husband can't stop eating it.
I used 2 1/2 onions and 3 cloves of garlic (chopped) in this, and actually I would have liked more onions! I'm still giving 4 stars because even with more onions I think it would be a bit bland. I definitely had to add salt and a good amount of parmesan. Maybe next time I make it I'll try 3 to 4 onions, along with a spash of white wine like a reviewer suggested. I do think that 5 would be way too much.
Really good! Modified a bit, added a pound of ground beef (My Hubby would have a fit about a no meat meal). Fried the beef, removed from pan and fried the onions. Added the beef back when I added the water and such. Also added some parmesean cheese to the top when served. I really liked it, my Hubby loved it. Will be making it again.
It was very bland no matter that i added more salt, pepper and garlic.
this is really great like others said...it is a true story...i added a fair amount of garlic *coz that is what i always do* and like other reviewers i added shrooms as well as a bit of white wine vinegar to cut the butterynis (word?) and i didn't add as much butter/oil as indicated (like other reviewers suggested)..and topped it with med cheddar...nonetheless...the dh luved it...(me too) and said i can make this anytime...and i will...great recipe and thanks for sharing...
I added some kielbasa to this and replaced the chicken bouillon with a 7.5 oz jar of grilled marinated artichoke hearts. The addition of the protein brought the whole dish together for me.
This is a great dish. I was skeptical at first, but I used the advice of many and cut down the oil and onions. I used 1.5 good size onions. I used 1/3 cup oil and it was still too much! I took the awesome advice of another review and made a creamy sauce on the side and then added to the onion mixure and itmade the dish perfect! Also -- I was weary about a no meat recipe... so I added chicken and it was a great addition! I used cilantro instead of basil because I didn't have any. This will be a frequent favorite! My husband loved it! Thanks!
This is a GREAT recipe! My husband and I eat it at least once a week, if not more! We Love it!
quick, easy, and hits the spot for a nice light dinner.
This was really good, though I changed some of it. I halved the sauce, using only two large onions and chicken stock instead of water and bouillon (didn't have it), but used all the pasta. Added a clove of garlic, too, but didn't really taste it. Turned out awesome.
I have debated for months on whether or not to try this...Personally, I liked it but I only used 2 onions - which was plenty for me. Yes, they shrink down plenty but I still want my goodnight kiss!! I did add some minced garlic and like another, a splash of white wine (which I added halfway through carmelizing). My daughter wouldn't touch it and my boyfriend picked out half the onions but my roommate and I really enjoyed it - any onion lover would. Not the best but a quick, easy, and tasty dish indeed!
I love this recipe of course i did change somethings to suit my taste but overall it came out great. thank you for sharing
I made this for dinner tonight, and it was delicious! I even shared the recipe with my friend. I used spaghetti as the pasta and just 1 onion. It was perfect.
What a great recipe! I added mushrooms and garlic. I then browned some chicken and used my pasta water in the onion mixture. I mixed it all togther and served. You can really customize this in a lot of ways.
This was tasty but it calls for way too much oil. I used all the onions and that was good. I think it would make a better side dish than a main meal due to lack of protein.
My whole family were suffering colds, and I found that this pasta really helped to clear them up quickly!
Used only a tbls or two of oil, little less butter and only 3 onions. Deglazed the pan with some sherry after carmelizing onions, added garlic, shrimp & brocolli and it was great, would be great with chicken too.
Try this with half the olive oil, half the butter, half the onions. Add some fresh chopped garlic, 1/2 c. white wine, 1/2 cup chicken broth. Add cooked pasta to pan, toss with fresh grated parmesan, 1/4 cup fresh chopped basil and fresh ground pepper....
This is so good I could just eat it until i get sick, lol! The sweet carmalized onion flavor really comes thru it's just so yummy! If you like french onion soup you will love this!
YUM! I added 1/2 cup cream and sauteed some mushrooms with the onions. Next time I will try adding chopped broccoli and/or chicken. What a great base recipe for cream sauces!
This tasted great! Make sure you don't skimp on the onions. My mom said it sounded like there would be too many and only put half, but it wasn't enough. Next time I'll have to put in all five. mmm...onions
And once again, simplicity wins!! Easy, cheap and filling - the perfect side dish. Thanks so much for the recipe!!
Very good recipe. I usually make this once a week. The recipe is good enough to stand on its own, but I also find that if I add any leftover meat from previous meals (ex., pork chops, chicken, bacon) it still tastes great and uses up the leftovers.
Very fast, easy and good tasting dish.
This is a wonderful recipe! A wonderful recipe can be changed to ones personal taste. You have the basic and are able to add and subtract to suit your family or health issues and it still turns out fabulous. I totally recommend this with whatever changes you make to the basics of this. Be sure to carmalize the onions thats the key.
I love onions but this wasn't as good as I hoped. I used spinach and whole wheat noodles and maybe that was it. I'd use egg noodles next time.
My family LOVED this. Used fresh red onions from my dads garden. WOW, it is GREAT!
Was sceptical making it but it is really good. Added garlic and a little wine. My 10 month old loved it as well.
I really enjoyed this! I didn't use as much butter & oil as it called for, and I also only used one onion, since I made a smaller batch. I will definately make this again!
This was yummy! I made a couple modifications. My pan barely fit 2 onions, so that's all I used (another would've been much better though). I also added a clove of garlic, because you can't have pasta with out garlic! The store was out of dry basil, so I used the Tastefully Simple Tomato and garlic pesto I had on hand. I didn't have a problem with it being too greasy, but I only used enough oil to coat the onions, so it was probably closer to 1/4 cup. I also left out the cup of water, and instead tossed the onions in with the pasta, and then added a cup of white wine and cooked for a few more minutes. This will definitely become a regular dish for us because it was so easy! If you want to make it an entire meal, it would be great with some shrimp tossed in.
I gave this recipe 4 stars because 2 onions was plenty for 4 people. I liked this recipe a lot, the onions were delicious! The onions took a long time to cook, but it was worth it. I added a bit of butter to the onions after I put in the water and chicken Bouillon just to make it a bit thicker
It was good but b/c I omitted the cheese it needed more seasoning and spices.
Very Good! Took other reviewers suggestion and reduce oil and butter by 1/2 and it was plenty. Otherwise, followed recipe exactly. Per my husband suggestion, sprinkle crumbled bacon on top -- Delicious!
love it, love it, love it!! If you like onion, you'll love this pasta!
It's awesome if you use about 3 onions instead of 5.
This was so tasty! I've never got so many compliments!!!
Excellent recipe. Be sure to caramelize the onions (takes about 30 minutes) for the best flavor.
Great base recipe. I used only 3 large onions. I added; 1/3 package of frozen spinach, 1/3 cup white wine, parsley, additional 1 cup of chicken broth, & a 1/4 cup of canola oil (to cut the strong flavor of the olive oil). I would of added fresh garlic but had none on hand so I used a pinch of garlic powder & pepper. Came out terrific. My husband & I Loved it.
i just used the basic idea of this recipe. i changed this up some and it was really good! i too will cut back a little on the olive oil next time. i added a little garlic and onion powder. i also substituted fresh tomatoes for the onions. really tasty.
Okay..you have to like onions to like this recipe. I used a mixture of onions..white, shallots, scallions and leeks and I only used enough olive oil to just coat the bottom of my saute pan. Also instead of water I used 1 cup low sodium chicken broth and half a cup of heavy cream. I didn't have basil for some strange reason so I added thyme and 2 TBS balsamic vinegar. I don't like parm so I topped it with pearl mozzarella. I know I changed the recipe around...sometimes I get carried away....
I thought this recipe was very tasty, I did add a cup of sliced portabella mushrooms and cut the amount of butter in half, and I also used 1/4 cup of white truffle grapeseed oil and 1/4 cup regular olive oil rather than 1/2 cup olive oil as the recipe calls for. Oh, and I used vegetable boullion as well as chicken broth, and added garlic. Yummy - very simple, and great served over cheese ravioli!
A little bit bland for our tastes. Next time, I will spice it up a bit.
I tried this (for 2) as a change from spaghetti sauce. I wanted to make the (1 large) onion carmelized and that takes a very long time. So the prep is easy but still time consuming. I added garlic, white wine and mushrooms as suggested, used half the olive oil, and vegetable broth instead of water. It was good.
This was a good and easy recipe, which is what I like! It would be great with pepper steak, I think. Thanks for sharing.
Amazing receipe. Thank you so much for sharing. I cook this all the time and sometimes I cut up chicken and add it or steak. It's very delicious.
Came out great...loved the taste of onions with the pasta! Will definitely do this again!
Made this last night because my husband had already eaten dinner and I wanted a simple fix. The longest part is cooking the onions, but it is still a simple recipe and worth the wait!! Instead of using 1 cup of water I used 1/2 c water and 1/2 c milk (didn't have any cream). This made it more creamy and rich. Even though my husband was already full from dinner.. he just HAD to have a bowl too! SO GOOD!
i complately followed the recipe and it turned out great.delicious with yogurt.yummy.thx for sharing
I used less oil and butter, and less onions too. My husband really loved it and my naturopath told me to eat more onions as I was sulphur deficient, so this recipe is a keeper.
This was a surprisingly excellent pasta! I wasn't sure how it would turn out, but it was delicious! I did cut back on the oil and butter, and added garlic to the onions in the last few minutes, as well as sauteed portobello mushrooms. Absolutely fabulous!! We'll keep this on the menu. Thanks!
In reading this recipe I immediately thought "What a great starter for a Lo Mein". As other reviewers I decreased the oil to just enough to coat the pan, added 2 TBSP butter, and used 2 onions. Then in addition to the basil and pepper, I added crushed garlic, ginger and a splash or two of soy sauce. After adding the chicken broth, I added broccoli and celery. When the veg was el dente I thickened it slightly with cornstarch and tossed it into cooked Lo Mein noodles (Oriental egg noodles). Served with Teryaki flavoured pork chops. What a great Asian meal. My boyfriend demanded that it be added to our regular rotation. Thanks for the recipe!
I made this a few nights ago. We ate it, but I'm not sure I would make it again. The taste is good, and I did add some garlic, but it just seemed oily and heavy, even though I reduced the amount of oil. Good way to use up some of these Vidalias, but will stick with my usual garlic sauce on angel hair.
This is very good for onion lovers. I did need to add more chicken broth so it wouldn't all be soaked up by the onions. I like to have the "sauce" flavor all the pasta, not just the onions.
this is sooOOoo good..my husband is a vegatarian and he loves this recipe..i put mushroom on it and served with vegetable salad..excellent meal..I use organic brown rice spaghetti noodles, sooOo good..you can buy it from Trader Joe's..
Very tasty and easy to make. I used two onions and it was very good.
My boyfriend and I love this recipe, i make it all the time. Its so simple yet so good with the sweet onions.
Cut WAY back on the olive oil. I added balsamic and garlic, and this was an amazing recipe. Thanks!
I loved this recipe. However I used less oil and only 4 small onions. I also added Sargento's mozzarella with sun-dried tomatoes and basil shredded cheese blend which gave it great extra flavor.
An easy and good tasting dish. I used more spices than what it calls for. I made enough for leftovers for me.
I only did 2 onions instead of the 5 and they were plenty! (They were just standard yellow organic onions, nothing special) I used oregano instead of basil (just like oregano better) and added a dash of garlic powder. I used more pepper than the recipe called for. Maybe 1/4 tsp. I liked this quite a bit as an easy recipe when you're low on groceries. I wasn't 100% wowed, but I'm sure I'll make it again.
I love this recipe...I make it consistently, but with additional changes. I typically cut back on the oil and butter and substitute with butter flavor pam. I also add zucchini, mushrooms, tomatoes, fresh parsley & basil, and top with Asiago cheese. So wonderful and filling.
Cut down on the oil, but yum!!!
Wonderful! My daughter (almost 4) and I loved this. It smelled heavenly. It would be a good side dish too. I mixed sauteed zuchinni and sliced chicken sausage into the leftovers.
I really enjoyed this recipe. Like everyone else that has tried this I cut back on the onion and the next time I make it I am going to cut back on the oil. It was a little too much oil. Other than that it was very yummy. My daughter loved it my husband wasn't to keen on it but he doesn't like onions so why would he like it....Very easy to make! You will love it if you love fried onions!
A friend of mine actually told me about this dish and I've had it on hand every since. This has such a simple, yet comforting flavor! It take some time to carmalize, but it's worth it! Serve w/ grilled or sauteed chicken w/ a salad and you're set for a great dinner!
It's weird how onions and pasta together can taste ssssssoooooooo good!
I have to admit, I love this site and use it frequently, but this was just ok for me. Wish I had some suggestions, but was rushed to make it and didn't have time to tweek it, but it does need tweeking.
i love pasta and i love onions this was perfect for me
All I can say is WOW WOW WOW! This is incredible. Tastes like I have gone out to my favorite pasta restaurant! My daughter won't stay out of it until meal time. I used 2 onions cause that is all I had, added 2 cloves fresh minced garlic and 2 tbls butter and just enough olive oil to streak my pan bottom. I was wanting to have homemade mac and cheese but this really hit the spot. Served it with roasted chicken found on allrecipes. Delish!
I am an onion lover as is my boyfriend. This dish was nothing like I thought it would be. I made it exactly as it says in the recipe. It just felt like warm... greasy noodles with a watered down flavor? I dont know how to expain it. I wasn't a fan of the basil. IF I make it again I think I would recommend some minced garlic, oregano or some italian seasoning set, cut the oil/butter probably in half and instead of adding a full cup of water to the bouillon maybe just a fourth so it has a thicker flavor.
This was a very good pasta dish. I served it at a dinner party and received many compliments. I'd recommend seasoning it with salt though, as it might be a little bland for some. It's not a fancy dish, if that's what you're looking for. It's mild, but good, and really hits the spot.
My girlfriend and I made this last night and it was terrific. We cut back a little on the number of onions, but added mushrooms and 2 cloves of minced garlic. Also didn't use quite as much bouillon as called for. Delicious!
So good and easy! A good pasta recipe to fall back on when you don't know what else to make.
Although it sounds delicious, I was hesitant to try this. So I scaled it in half to use as a side dish and it was WONDERFUL! My husband complimented several times. I will certainly make this again! For a main dish I'll probably add maybe mushrooms and chopped tomato, maybe some shrimp. Don't be intimidated by all the onions. Once carmelized, they have a sweet, mild, delicious flavor. Thanks for sharing your creation!
Totally Yummy and easy Its standard here now. Quick and delish. Highly recommended!
I LOVE! This recipe and have made it coutless times :) I love onions, so I think the amount is ok but I add more pasta. I use low sodium chicken broth not water,a splash of white wine, I cut back on the oil and butter but I add more extra vergin olive oil at the end if I think I need it, 2 cloves of garlic, italian sesoning, some pepper to taste, and my favorate part! 6 strips of bacon broken into chunks! soooooo good!
This is sooo good, especially if you love onions. We are eating it right now and loving every minute of it. This will be a regular on our table..My 2 year old son just LOVES it. Give it a try, you wont be disappointed.
I liked the looks of this recipe because of the simplicity of ingredients. I am a volunteer in the Philippines, so my budget is limited and I really have to stick with local foods. I was pretty disappointed with this meal--too greasy even though I cut back on the oil, and just not a lot of flavor. I am tempted to try it again because it still sounds good in theory and is affordable. Maybe it will work out better next time.
Well as you can see by my ID...am an onion lover! This was so good...the onions are so sweet they are like candy...it was a little strange eating it with pasta..but we added some shrimp, and it was great!
I was scared at first by the amount of onions, but they did shrink down with cooking. It took me about an hour to brown them though because of all the liquid in the pan. I added a few things: 2 cloves of garlic, some white cooking wine, and some grilled chicken (Tyson--frozen). It turned out pretty good although not great. The parmasean on top was a good touch. It reminded me of pasta-roni except with onions in it.
Excellent! I have to assume that by 1 tablespoon chicken stock she means chicken granules as there is a reference to bouillon in the directions. I also saved my pasta water and added some of it at the end to moisten. It was a little dry without it. Approximately 2-3 cups. It was fun to watch the expression on everyone's face when they took their first bite. I am sure we will have this many times in the future.
Stupendous. It is so easy and yet so yummy. I have tried this with several variations of onions, either alone or mixed together. They all offer a new twist and are very good. The favorite in my house is with vidalias.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections