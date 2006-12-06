Onion Pasta

203 Ratings
  • 5 106
  • 4 71
  • 3 17
  • 2 5
  • 1 4

I came up with this simple, wonderful recipe through trial and error. It really hits the spot and only take minutes to make. My whole family loves it - even my picky 5 year old! So quick, so easy! Garnish with grated Parmesan cheese.

By Jackie

12 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large skillet place oil, butter and onions and cook until golden brown.

  • Add basil, pepper, water and bouillon and cook on low heat for 10 minutes.

  • Add onion mixture to cooked pasta, sprinkle with cheese, toss and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
579 calories; protein 11.6g; carbohydrates 60.3g; fat 33g; cholesterol 90.7mg; sodium 114.8mg. Full Nutrition
