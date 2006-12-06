Onion Pasta

This was yummy! I made a couple modifications. My pan barely fit 2 onions, so that's all I used (another would've been much better though). I also added a clove of garlic, because you can't have pasta with out garlic! The store was out of dry basil, so I used the Tastefully Simple Tomato and garlic pesto I had on hand. I didn't have a problem with it being too greasy, but I only used enough oil to coat the onions, so it was probably closer to 1/4 cup. I also left out the cup of water, and instead tossed the onions in with the pasta, and then added a cup of white wine and cooked for a few more minutes. This will definitely become a regular dish for us because it was so easy! If you want to make it an entire meal, it would be great with some shrimp tossed in.