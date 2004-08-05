This is a very flavorful dish that my brothers named Death By Garlic. Warning: If one person has this, you'd better all have some! Beautiful flavor and zest. (I like to brown kielbasa sausage and toss it in, then sprinkle feta cheese on top. Yum!)
I love garlic and I love this dish! One of my favorite things about this recipe is that it can be tailored to what leftovers you have in your fridge. I throw in roasted chicken, sausage, or salmon, depending on what I have (although the sausage is definitely the best!), and I always add brocoli also. I usually use parm instead of Romano only because it is what I typically have on hand. Thank you for the great recipe!
I make this very often because we're big garlic fans and my family also loves their pasta. I don't use as much olive oil and we prefer using blanched and stir fryed broccoli instead of meat. Healthy and delicious!
This was good but needed much more cheese than the recipe calls for. Next time I will add meat and/or veggies because I did feel it was missing something. Great base recipe though!
This is our FAVORITE dish. Although, without the kielbasa, it isn't nearly as good. We use more than the 10 cloves, and it's wonderful. Try different pasta shapes - the garlic sticks well to rotini or farfalle pasta. Thank you for the BEST recipe!
I used shredded spaghetti squash instead of pasta for this dish and cut the recipe in half for one whole squash. I added smoked sausage, but didn't have any cheese. It was WONDERFUL! My husband had three helpings. I can't wait to try it with cheese. If you decide to use spaghetti squash, you may want to use less oil. It seems like the squash soaks it up and it can get kind of greasy.
First, I usually divide this into 8 servings instead of 4. Second, as a gardener, I love this. I add what ever is coming out of the garden or leftovers from last night's salad and it is good everytime. add any herbs you have growing and it works too.
I took this to a dinner party and it was a huge hit! I used 2/3 cup cheese instead of 1/3, and 11 cloves of garlic instead of 10. I made it the original way a few nights before and it was too bland. Try grating some extra romano and sprinkle it over the pasta!
This recipe is awesome! If you are a garlic lover you must put this in your mouth! I usually cook chicken with it (good easy garlic chicken also on this site) and it is to die for. Just beware, your breath will be kickin! When I make it I add a little more red pepper than called for, and actually I put a few shakes of Garlic powder in the olive oil sauce. What can I say, I'm a garlic addict! Good on pretty much any pasta. I serve it on whatever I have. Bow-ties, spaghetti, fettucine, the little wheels, doesn't matter, it's all just delicious!
Oh man, this came out so garlicky it was amazing! We added in way more garlic than the recipe called for because my boyfriend and I love garlic that the recipe calls for and we couldn't put this down! On top of the garlic cloves we also had minced garlic in there. This made about 6 servings so we were eating the leftovers all week long and it was still just as tasty as the first time I made it. We will be making this again!
I used half the pasta and evoo and doubled the red pepper. Tossed my cooked pasta in 1/2 cup chicken stock before tossing everything together so eliminated the salt. Added a small chopped onion, thinly sliced carrots, sliced red pepper chicken sausage, diced red peppers, and frozen peas all sauteed in evoo before adding the garlic. Also sauteed some shrimp in a little garlic butter. Used fresh basil instead of parsley. Fantastic!
This is a wonderful recipe as written, though we do like to add extra Parm. Do not even consider using anything other than fresh parsley and freshly grated Parmesan. The color of the parsley is beautiful and it imparts such a fresh flavor, something that dried parsley cannot do. A lot of people shy away from fresh Parm because of cost. It is not that much different cost-wise and lasts a LONG time wrapped in the refrigerator.
This was fast and easy, used what I had on hand, and even had some flavor. I thought it needed more heat though so I added some cayenne to my serving. Hubby added some grated parmesan cheese to his. We both enjoyed this side dish. Thanks.
Maybe I skimped out a little on the garlic or cheese or something, but needed more flavor. Added spinach and sausage, which added something to it. Pair with "Cheesy Italian Pull Apart Bread" and: yaaaayyyy!
What an awesome dish! Opted to use small grape tomatoes broiled until they split. Grilled Chicken to go with it. Went heavy on the garlic and the parsley so the sauce was thick. Will make this over and over again.
This left me feeling confused. I LOVE garlic, and was expecting to taste it, but even with 10 cloves.. I didn't get that taste. It was pretty bland. I'll try this again in the future, and if it turns out I just did something wrong, the rating will go up. But it really was missing a lot of flavor. (It's good, just not great.)
This dish is so easy, and so good. It's better known as Aglio e Olio (garlic and oil). I only used about 1/4 cup of oil (possible a bit more - I didn't measure). I used a whole large bulb of garlic, which was probably a bit more than 10 cloves. I think adding anything extra to it would diminish it. I'm probably going to start making this once a week.
I have to say that this was a huge hit with the family! I dished out the kids food before adding the red pepper, and actually forgot the cheese until everybody was done eating. I tried it on my seconds and it was even more delicious. My only substitution was I used some margarine instead of the oil, because that was all I had. I was looking for a simple, tasty, pasta recipe and this was it. Definitely will be making again soon!
This was a pretty good recipe, but like others said, it needed a bit more flavor. I added ground Italian Sausage, and it helped quite a bit on my second try. I really do love me some garlic, so this was right up my alley. Thanks for sharing.
My family and I thought this was an ok dish. Nothing really special. The whole time we were eating everyone was saying if you add this it would be really good or if you add that it would be really good. I think this recipe has alot of potential to be a great recipe. I just think it needs some things added to it. Thanks for sharing.
I agree with other reviews, good basic recipe to be tweaked to personal taste and what is currently available to you. Even my picky two year old liked it, although he did say "ew" once to some parsley (but still ate it). However my 5 year old who normally likes everything that isn't too spicy said it was too spicy. Next time I think I will try adding some diced sun dried tomatoes instead of the pepper. The sweetness vs spicy should appease my 5yo, and should still complement the garlic nicely. I did have trouble trying to figure out how many cups 1lb of penne was. Looking around online I guessed it was between 4 and 6. The box of penne I had only had about 4 cups which is way more then 4 servings around here so I only used about half of the cooked pasta.
I followed this recipe but added my own touch and it came out phenominal! I thought it was a bit plain so I decided to add some bacon to it. One package of bacon kicks this recipe up to a really tasty meal for dinner. Disgard the bacon grease and then add some olive oil...also some chopped onions would go well with it.
I was skeptical because it didn't look like much, but everyone loved it! I don't know if kids will like this. The only pain is peeling all that garlic, so I bought one of those garlic peelers to make the job easier, then I use a chopper to do the chopping.
This was great! I love garlic!!!! Instead of using so much garlic I used 7 of garlic and cut the into very small pieces the I put them in the pan with the oil on low for a while so the garlic would not burn but all the flavor would come out, and it did!! Then I added the chicken in the oil, plus the peppers, and parsley on medium heat, after that I added the noodles and Parmesan cheese. The noodles did not feel like they had much flavor but the chicken absorbed all the garlic taste! It evened out the lack of flavor on noodles. I would not have tried this recepy with out chicken and Parmesan cheese because it might have been to bland. I loved it though!!! Just know that no matter how many times you brush your teeth that day the garlic is going to still b there haha
This is our favorite meal! I used this as a starter for my creation! I've made about 40 different variations with different veggies and pastas. The only constants is the addition of Andoulle sausage and ALOT more garlic!
This is a great recipe. If you find it bland however, switch out the parsley for cilantro--oh so delish! Try Italian sausage or andouille instead of the milder kielbasa. I prefer the Celantani noodles to hold and grab onto the garlic goodness!! I've not met anyone who dislikes this dish.
I was a bit leary to try this recipe without being able to find any sort of Italian sausage in the stores here. I went ahead, using 1/2 tsp of pre-crushed garlic from a container instead of each clove. It still turned out very well, and I added a bit more salt to the garlic mixture. I would make this again.
Fixed it pretty much as written except substituting Parm Cheese and we really liked it. Great change up for the pasta instead of swimming in tomato sauce & cheese. Will definitely make again & will try throwing in some Kielbasa
Really not our favorite. The oil definitely needs to be reduced, but even then this was unappetizing.
This was mighty tasty and very simple to make. I made exactly as stated. It calls for more olive oil than is really necessary. A little hard on the stomach, I think I'll have to cut back on the garlic next time.
So simple to make, yet so tasty! I think there must have been a typo in the recipe because 1/4 cup olive oil was the perfect amount for us - otherwise it's too oily. I don't think it needs sausage, it already has enough flavor by itself! But be prepared for your mouth to taste the garlic for quite awhile afterwards! I'd recommend drinking water with the pasta because the garlic makes anything else taste funny.
Cooked this tonight, it was great. We are big LOVERS of garlic so it fit in well with our household. I, however, added some fresh chopped tomatoes and green scallions. My husband just ate and ate and ate. Oh and the house smelled wonderful after dinner.
Love this! We make a pasta similar to this pretty regularily when a quick dinner is needed (can be on the table in 10 minutes!). This recipe has considerably more garlic than we use and we loved it! I scaled the recipe to 2 servings; used spaghetti instead of penne and used about 1/2 cup of pasta water to help with the consistency. The end result was really delicious, quick food.
my whole family loves this dish. I especially like how quick and easy it is to put together. 45 minutes from start to serving.
I made the recipe exactly as written. I am a huge garlic lover, and this is no more garlic than I add to most pasta dishes. However, it's waaaay too spicy because of the red pepper - it's not the garlic that's overpowering. If I take the pepper out, it's the same basic pasta dish I've been making forever.
I Loved this. I added broc & shrimp so yummy. Served with a tossed salad and big fat cookies from this site for dessert so delicious. This tasted like my favorite restaurant that closed. Thanks for the best recipe.
We really love this! I added the kielbasa also, great addition. I used 1/4 cup oil and it was fine.....not sure how much cheese but probably doubled it. If you reduce the oil you may want to add some reserved pasta water. Simply wonderful!
I added kielbasa both times I've made this and it's wonderful. I cook the kielbasa separate to brown then add at the end. I used a mix of romano and parmesan cheese that's shredded instead of grated. We love garlic so I don't skimp on that at all. Delicious!
My husband ACTUALLY liked dinner!!! I added some grilled chicken, julienne d red bell pepper and chopped broccoli to round out the meal and it turned out excellent. Great flavor with the red pepper flakes!
I think this recipe is yummy. I had it scaled down to (1) cuz my husband is away for a couple of days. It was really good. I found it by listing the ingredients I had on hand, and then searching. I used fresh romano, that makes it sooooooo good. Thanks
This is the best recipe ever! I roasted some shrimp in the oven and mixed it in, out of this world. The first time I made it I served it with chicken piccata, made a wonderful meal. Will make this often!
Holy Cow!! YUMMY!!! This is absolutely AWESOME! I took some other's advice on adding sausage -- I only had summer sausage on hand that I cubed a handful of and sauted in the oil w/ the garlic. I also used Whole Wheat Rotini Pasta instead of regular and didn't have Romano cheese so used Grated Parmesan. I WILL make this again! DELISH!! Thank you for sharing!!!
I love this "simply" wonderful dish. It's so quick easy and I love to add different things to change it up to whatever I have on hand. I especially like to saute chopped red peppers, mushrooms, zucchini and top with a handful of chopped fresh tomatoes for a healthy vegetarian dish.
It would be wrong to complain that this has a VERY heavy garlic taste. I love garlic and this was almost too much for me. (Of course, I might have been confused by what was meant by a "clove".)
Awesome!! I've been searching for years for a recipe like this--it was a favorite dish of my husband's at a local (now closed) restaurant. I've been trying to re-create it with little success, until I found this recipe. This is fabulous! The only change I made was 1 extra clove of garlic (like it was noticed) and I used a little less red pepper than it called for. Fantastic!
This dish is simple and delicous!!! My husband the king of garlic loved it!!! Took the advice of serving with Kielbasa. It made for a very colorful plate! This is a keeper!!! Don't be scared off by the amount of garlic this ones GREAT!!!
I really love this recipe as a side dish, with a protein , a smoked salmon , or a seasoned cut of meat, add a blanched " veggie ", and kick up spice, a bit , Use a white wine and butter seasoning on the vegetables, broccoli , etc, some thing green, " when I've made it the past or something similar, used more pasta for faint at heart. dave...
This pasta wasn't anything memorable. The only change we made was to throw in some spicy chicken sausage. This was suprisingly not as garlicky as expected.
i used the ten clove garlic marinade and marinated a turkey tenderloin. i then put roasted the turkey in the oven and then cut it up into bite size pieces and sautéed it with some spring onion and cilantro. then sautéed onion and carrot with some chicken stock. then i used this recipe and fried the garlic and then served it over some brown rice vermicelli noodles......with a sauce that i made from the marinade and thickened with some gluten free all purpose flour.......Thanks for the idea i had to make it healthy for my dad cause he has a special diet....so i didnt have any cheese and though i used more garlic than the recipes called for it came out great my dad loved and so did everybody who tried it
This recipe is so amazing! My mom and I are huge garlic fans, so we LOVE this dish. My dad isn't such a big fan of it when we put the full amount of garlic in it, though. Every time i make this, I leave out the crushed red pepper flakes because I think they might make the recipe too spicy. Also, if the 10 cloves of garlic is too much for you, try cutting it down to 7 cloves.
