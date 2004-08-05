Death By Garlic

This was great! I love garlic!!!! Instead of using so much garlic I used 7 of garlic and cut the into very small pieces the I put them in the pan with the oil on low for a while so the garlic would not burn but all the flavor would come out, and it did!! Then I added the chicken in the oil, plus the peppers, and parsley on medium heat, after that I added the noodles and Parmesan cheese. The noodles did not feel like they had much flavor but the chicken absorbed all the garlic taste! It evened out the lack of flavor on noodles. I would not have tried this recepy with out chicken and Parmesan cheese because it might have been to bland. I loved it though!!! Just know that no matter how many times you brush your teeth that day the garlic is going to still b there haha