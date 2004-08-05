Death By Garlic

This is a very flavorful dish that my brothers named Death By Garlic. Warning: If one person has this, you'd better all have some! Beautiful flavor and zest. (I like to brown kielbasa sausage and toss it in, then sprinkle feta cheese on top. Yum!)

Recipe by Terry Stirling

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook pasta according to directions

  • In a pan, brown garlic in oil. Add salt, pepper and parsley and remove from heat.

  • Toss penne pasta with garlic mixture and Romano cheese and serve!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
738 calories; protein 20.2g; carbohydrates 90.7g; fat 32.4g; cholesterol 10.3mg; sodium 416mg. Full Nutrition
