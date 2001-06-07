Chicken Noodle Casserole
Creamy chicken and noodle casserole topped with crushed crackers. Wonderful as leftovers topped with melted cheese!
This casserole is wonderful! The only thing different I did was add a little chopped broccoli. Definately a keeper...Read More
I used to write review's for a living. When writing a review you write it for the recipe "as is", not doctored up. without adding many extra flavor enhancers, this recipe is bland and boring. Tell it like it is people, you’re not rating "your" version, you should be rating the one as written.Read More
This is a new favorite for us! It is easy to throw together on a weeknight, and it's a hit with everyone in my family, including my picky pre-teen. I have made this both the "fattening" way, and using the lower-fat soups & sour cream, and either way it comes out delicious. (My husband actually preferred the flavor of the lower-fat version!) The only thing I usually add is a small can or two of mushrooms, or maybe some peas. I have also substituted regular bread-crumbs for the topping with good results.
Awesome Recipe! A few alterations I made: I addded 1/2 pkg Mixed Veggie (frozen) and 1/2 bag frozen broccoli and 1/2 bag of frozen Onions & Bell Peppers (seasoned Blend) that I cooked along with the pasta. btw-I also put minced dry garlic, Italian Seanings,and Garlic-Salt-Pepper in the water when I boiled the chicken and then used that same water to cook the veggies and pasta. I didn't measure it, just dumped some in the water to taste. It worked out very well! BUT THE BEST ITEM--I had no ritz crackers, but I did have one package of the Parmesan Crusted Shake N Bake and a little over one cup of plain breadcrumbs that I mixed together and used instead of the crackers and butter. It was incredible!!! That Shake and Bake/Bread Crumb mixture gave it a little extra oomph...
Yummy! Even better the next day. I read the reviews here and made some modifications: sauteed diced carrots and celery with the onions, added a whole large can of mushrooms, cut the butter to 1/2 and increased the cracker crumbs to 1 1/2 cups. I cooked it in my pampered chef lasagna pan.
I have made this recipe twice. I add some sauteed onions and garlic powder and use about 12oz of egg noodles. This is a very flavorful casserole and the leftovers are yummy too! This will be a terrific meal to take in frozen form for a new mom, etc. Great family food!
People who moan that the recipe is too bland...all you need to do is look at the ingredients before you make it! If you need food that has strong flavor why would you make this? For those who are able to eat milder tasting food, this is perfect as is. It's not fair to rate a recipe a low rating if you don't like the ingredients in it to start with! It's like hating spicy food but giving a recipe a low rating because it has spice.
I made these modifications. Stewed some bone in chicken breasts with celery (with leaves) carrots, bay leaves, rosemary, thyme, sage, parsley. Used same broth for noodles. Did not add salt as cream soups already ahve a ton of salt. Seasoned the dish with rosemary, thyme. Used stewed carrots and celery, added peas, 1/2 c sharp cheddar cheese aND 2 cans c of mushroom soup as I had no chicken soup. Family devoured it. Much easier than making chicken and dumplings or other chicken and noodles, I prepared it 12 hours ahead and it was not soggy.
This was very creamy and good! Because my BF doesn't like 'shrooms, I left out the mushroom soup and used 2 cans cream of chicken. To save some fat and calories, I used FF sour cream and sprinkled seasoned bread crumbs on top instead of the crackers and butter. But I think it would be fine without any sort of topping. The casserole definitely needs a veg added though. My BF said it tasted similar to chicken alfredo and suggested adding broccoli next time, which I think is a great idea!
Good comfort food, but rather bland as written. However, this appealed to my son, who loves noodles in any form. The beauty of this recipe is it's a great base to personalize to your own family's tastes. BONUS: It's a great dish for freezing. Thank you Dawne for the submission.
Wow! This is a delicious recipe! Big hit with the husband! We ended up having it 3 weeks in a row! The only modifications I made; 3 chicken breasts instead of 4 (that's how many I had), extra noodles 7-8 oz. to make up for the chicken, some garlic powder, and I soaked some minced onion and added them along with some chopped carrots, and extra crackers. The extra noodles and onions are great! You could add almost any veggies to this...can't mess it up! Yum!
How funny that people complain about reviewers noting the adjustments they made. Very informative, that. Useful! Especially for novice cooks like me who don't want to figure out how to turn a supposedly bland recipe into something tastier. Lighten up people. There are no rules! Delicious dish. Thank you, all.
The calorie and fat content of this recipe was pretty high, and the nutritional value a bit low, so I made a few changes to make it more healthful: Substituted 98% fat free soups Used light sour cream instead of regular Substituted 6 oz Whole Wheat Penne pasta for the egg noodles Added 1/2 c steamed, chopped broccoli Reduced the butter for the topping to 1/3 c. To add a little more flavor, I added 1/2 tsp celery seed and threw a fresh bay leaf in with the chicken while it was cooking (removed later). Yummy. Will make it again!
If you prepared the version and added NOTHING extra it would be xtremely BLAND. I added my own touches and it was delicious. This is a great GO 2 recipe for a casserole. Then you can docter it to your own taste. I added a small amount of fresh spinach, fresh mushrooms. I used fat free sourcream. Instead of cream of mushroom I used cream of CELERY. I added Emerils chicken rub spice - 2 tablespoons, 1 teaspoon cayenne, 1/5 teaspoon garlic powder and a small amount of onion flakes. And i did NOT feel the need to pput melted butter on top (come on people, we want a full stomach, not a fat a**.) And the crackers on top, topped with some sprinkled asiago/romano cheese mix. Will make again. MY version.
Yum! I was happily surprised with this meal! I made it as stated, but I added some broccoli and mushrooms to the noodles while boiling for about 3 minutes. Yummmmm!! Also, my husband doesn't like crumb topping, so I threw some french-fried onions on top. So good!
This is an excellent base meal which can be tweaked to your preferences, or is good as is. I prefer my casseroles to have a bit more flavor intrigue so I tweaked in the following manner: I rubbed the chicken breasts with paprika, dill and seasoned salt then browned over high heat before removing from pan and setting aside. I sauteed a large Vidalia onion, chopped fine in butter with 4 cloves of garlic, diced and 1 cup of red, yellow and orange sweet peppers. I returned the chicken to the pan and added 1/3 cup chicken broth and 1/3 cup white wine and a can of sliced carrots, drained. I poached the chicken and veggies until done. After removing the chicken from the pan I reduced the remaining liquid by about half. After mixing everything together I added 1/4 cup milk to the mixture as well as 1 cup shredded italian cheese (parm, romano, mozz) and doubled the noodles to make a full 9x13 casserole dish full. My husband has never willingly eaten a casserole in 17 years of marriage and he not only had seconds of this dish, he has asked for it several times since. This is definitely a keeper.
I made some changes and it was fantastic. Added extra sour cream, cream cheese, mixed frozen veggies and 1/2 cup milk along with extra herbs and spices. Topped with Italian seasoning bread crumbs and butter and cheddar cheese. Cooked for 45 min and it was perfect WOW!
Excellent! Boiled the chicken and noodles with chicken broth instead of just plain water. Added a quarter of an onion (chopped) and seasonings when boiling chicken. Added poultry seasoning and garlic powder (along with the pepper and salt) to cream of soup mix. Mixed in a bag of frozen mixed veggies (corn, green beans, chopped carrots), and a couple of garlic cloves to mixture, also put in a small can of sliced mushrooms & stems. In addition to the buttered Ritz crackers, I added some Parmesan cheese to the topping along with some extra shredded cheese blend that I had in the fridge. This gave it a wonderful cheesy flavor. The whole house loved it. I was surprised to see the kids wanting more. They said it is one of their favorites now and wants me to make it all the time now. With my additions to recipe, I'll give it 5 stars. perfect comfort food.
If you want to make this a little more healthy, because can condensed mushroom and cream of chicken is not good for you. You can add two cups of plain yogurt along with sautee some mushrooms...its very good and better for you.
Oh No - out of Cream of mushroom soup so I used Cream of Chicken and Cream of Broccoli (which stinks in the can - but smelled wonderful when it came out of the oven), a can of mushrooms and half a bag of frozen veggies. Since I forgot to thaw out the chicken - duh... I used two cans of canned chicken breast from Costco! Cooked the whole wheat penne in vegetable broth. Wow! Easy peasy - and fantabulous! 1/4 cup butter was enough for the crackers on top and I added 1 tbsp or so of Parmesan cheese to the butter mix. Ohhhh laa laa - so good and I'm glad I found something to put that darn canned chicken in besides sandwiches! Dawne - this was the best chicken noodle casserole I have ever made with or without any modifications!!! Btw - the reason I love to read the reviews is because I get ideas to switch things up if I'm out of an ingredient! LOVED YOUR RECIPE!!! Loved the reviews! Thanks to all of you for putting your modifications as a side note!
A little bland, but that can be easily doctored to make it more flavorful. I refuse to poach chicken...I don't care for it, so I cooked the chicken in foil in the oven, seasoned with lemon slices, lemon pepper, dill and garlic. I used reduced fat soups and fat free sour cream and omitted the butter, just adding crushed crackers on top. I also used no yolks egg noodles. This is for my mother-in-law, who is undergoing chemo, so it will be easy for her to heat up and not too spicy for her upset stomach. I think it's exactly right.
Not bad, but its missing something. I did add alittle time & garlic, but it needs more seasonings. I think next time I'll think down the sauce maybe 1/2 sour cream and 1/2 milk. I also put broccoli in to get some veggies in the mix. Otherwise, not a bad start. I think I might try to work with it alittle more.
Made a few changes, and it turned out great! Here's what I did: Used 1.5 lb chicken, 1 bag egg noodles, and a 1 lb bag frozen broccoli. Cooked all 3, mixed together and seasoned it well with garlic salt, pepper, onion powder and a little red pepper flakes. Used reduced fat soups and sour cream. Topped it with Pepperidge Farm Herb Seasoned Stuffing. The end result was fantastic, and it was so easy. This is a versatile recipe that could be changed with whatever you have on hand. Definitely going into the dinner rotation, thanks for the recipe!
I altered this some but it was delicious! It was just me and a little one, so I used leftover rotisserie chicken, one can cream of chicken, 1/2 cup sour cream, flavored it with pepper, onion powder, and garlic powder, and mixed in some frozen broccoli, with about half a bag of egg noodles. I really like the cracker topping and look forward to making this again.
B+. A good recipe that needs some tweaks: 1. heat olive oil with garlic, pan fry slightly the chicken. Add some chicken or veg broth (a few tbs) to steam chicken till cooked. 2. Follow instructions of original recipe and combined ripped up pieces of cooked chicken to sauce. I used low fat chicken and low fat mushroom soup- worked and tasted fine 3. Add onion powder to mixture 4. Instead of ritz like crackers and butter- which adds just MORE calories than needed, top with panko (japanese) bread crumbs. Panko is now readily available in any grocery store. 5. Add salt/papper and some cayenne pepper- sprinkle lightly on to taste for a slight kick 6. cook at 375 degrees for 25 mins then turn broiler on a broil panko crumbs till brown and then enjoy! :)
I joined this website just to review this recipe. I absolutely loved this casserole!
This was very good and truly a comfort food. I followed the directions to a "T". My son and husband both scarfed this down with no complaints. The cracker topping was what really made this special -I could have eaten all of the topping no problem.
good, but as other reviews noted - sort of bland. Definitely needs some sort of vegetable added, I thought string beans would be good and perhaps topping it with French's french fried onions would be better!
I made this for my family and it was a big hit! They were all begging me to make it again! I am defiantly printing this recipe out to add to my recipe book. We love garlic & seasonings, so I added 2 minced cloves and a little extra seasoning.
Good base but needed some work. I added some personal touches that made it a whole lot tastier. If I hadn't, I think it would have been quite bland. Other reviewers were right in that the recipe's sauce needed to be thinned out, it was too thick as is. The proportion of chicken to noodles was perfect. The crushed crackers on top was the best part. This made more than enough for dinner tonight and three "warm-up" lunches for tomorrow.
I just want to say that I disagree with the people who said you have to rate the recipe "as is" and not with the changes you made to it. I rely on and LIVE for the comments on how people changed the recipe to make it better. In fact, I have almost never made a meal from this site without using some of the tips in the reviews. So, please, all you reviewers stay creative and keep on reviewing! And thank you from someone who couldn't cook to save her life without this site.
This was a great base recipe and the beauty of it is that you can throw in whatever you want to add to it. 1) I cut the raw chicken into chunks and sauteed with onions and garlic 2) Added a bag of steamer veggies (carrots and peas) 3) Added shredded mont. jack cheese to the mixture 4) Added garlic, onion powder, and thyme - to taste 5) I also used an entire package of egg noodles 6) Added some milk for moisture. Although this tastes great fresh, it's even better left over!
This was great! But I did make some alterations reccomended by others. I added a can of mushroom pieces, 1/2 medium onion, 2 cloves of garlic, 1/4 tsp. of thyme and about 1/3 cup of milk. I used a small jar of home canned chicken (about 2 breasts) , 1/4 tsp each of salt and pepper and about 1 1/2 cups of ritz crackers (1 sleeve). I doubled the noodles (used a 12 ounce package) and baked it in a 9X13 pan and that worked great!
Easy & delicious. I've made this a half a dozen times now and my family loves it. I have used crackers, breadcrumbs & crushed potato chips as toppings and the crackers are our favorite still. I also add a little onion powder & a handful of shredded cheese for a bit more flaver.
Two days before pay day and Mother Hubbard's cupboards were bare....except for two chicken breasts, a carton of chicken broth, 1/2 a bag of egg noodles, one can of cream of chix, one can of cream of celery, 1/2 a container of sour cream, a bag of frozen broccoli and a bag of grated cheddar. And it was yummy. Husband raved and it made a ton. I seasoned the chix and boiled in chix broth with a little onion and celery, when chix was done I boiled noodles in the same broth and when noodles were done I boiled the broccoli for a few minutes. (yes, I know...I should have done the last two together) Mixed it all together with lots of cheese, skipped the crackers and served with biscuits. Very fast, easy, and filling.
Very plain--I used cream of celery rather than creamof chicken, added fresh broccoli, and cooked chicken in lots of fresh herbs, but it was boring--did add 3/4 c milk--do that again, but add more seasoning and more ingredients.
This is just wonderful!
Really good dish, with the original cooks recipe. I like to always prepare the dish with it's original ingredients to rate & review the recipe on it's own merits first. I think then & only then the readers get an honest idea if they'd like to give it a try. Very rich and creamy consistency, plenty moist with a great full body for plating. The egg noodles are a perfect fit when combining & blending both the sauce and pasta into the casserole, I liked the dish a lot and plan on making it again only to try a few different ideas ... thanks for sharing, sincerely Vinjovee
Made this for me and my husband. It is absolutely delicious. Some additions: 1 carrot (thinly sliced - so they get tender fast), 8 oz. fresh sliced mushrooms, 1/4 cup of frozen peas (thawed), 1 clove of garlic (grated - I always grate my garlic so there are no big pieces of it which my husband hates), 1/2 onion (diced). Sautee all those in about 3 tbs. of olive oil just until they are a little tender. And I also added about 1/4 tsp. of thyme in the soup mixture. A splash of milk (about 1/4 cup. I only used 1 big piece of chicken breast. Will make it with tuna next time for a change. It's a keeper. Thank you Dawne!
It was very good- creamy. I added some frozen veggies and some white onion, I also added a little garlic powder and pepper. I didn't realize I didnt have enough sour cream- so I put some in, and put shredded montrey jack and chedder cheese to make up the difference. Next time Ill make sure I have enough sour cream tho! =)
Amazing recipe! Made it for a friend in need of some comfort food. He does not like mushrooms so I substituted the cream of mushroom with cream of broccoli and added a package of frozen broccoli as well. I used reduced fat soups as well as sour cream and healthy choice noodles and the flavor was great! The best part was the cracker topping!!!! I am definately adding this to my specialties.
Wow--easy peasy for this Sunday afternoon! I had cream of celery and mushroom, and that worked fine. I think it is basically 2 cans of cream of anything will work. I would have put in mushrooms, but the kids don't like them. Next time, I'll add peas, but it was fine just like it is! I did use Amish egg noodles which have a heavier, thicker, heartier consistency. I also added some chicken bouillon granules. Excellent "starting point" recipe. The options are endless!
I've made this recipe several times, and every time I make it I do it a little different. I've made it exactly as written, and I've tried some of the suggestions from other reviews such as adding vegetables, onion, garlic, and various seasonings. No matter what I do, it always turns out great! I usually use low fat soups and sour cream, and it doesn't change the taste at all. The last couple of times I've made it I've crumbled the crackers on top without the butter... it only cuts back on flavor a little bit and it cuts back on a lot of fat.
Had some chicken in the freezer I intended to use to make some Indian food, but I needed something I could cook for my spice adverse parents, so I opted for this. They raved about it. I liked it. I made it as is, except I used three chicken breasts instead of four, because as I was mixing everything together, I decided three looked like enough, so I set the fourth aside for something else. I disagree with those who say the recipe is "bland" as is or that you don't need to add salt because the canned soup is salty enough. When you add bland to seasoned, you don't get seasoned, you get bland. The chicken needs seasoning besides what is in the soup. There are a ton of ways you could customize to your liking. I think if I make it again I might add some fresh mushrooms, but I found it to be quite tasty as written. It tasted like I expect this kind of casserole to taste. The chicken was moist and tender and the casserole was nice and creamy and the crackers added a nice texture and flavor. If you are expecting something sophisticated, complex or healthy, I'd suggest you make some other recipe. If you want something easy, filling and tasty, this hits the spot. Also a good choice for people like my parents who are not adventurous eaters and tend to complain that most things I make are "too spicy."
I only gave it 3 stars cause I thought it was very bland, my husband however is a very picky eater and he loved it. I think you need to use way more egg noodles. I would recommend using at least 10 ounces.
This is mmmmmmmmm good. To make it a little bit more health friendly I used the reduced fat soups, added sauteed onion, carrot and celery, only used 1/4 cup of sour cream and did not put the topping on it. It was fabulous. My favorite food is Chicken Noodle Soup, but my husband doesn't like eating soups for dinner, so this is a great alternative - he loved it.
I read other reviews and decided to add some garlic powder and pepper, but not salt as the condensed soups are high in sodium already. I also added a 1/2 cup of milk to the soup/sour cream mixture and used a whole bag of cooked egg noodles. One other addition was 1/2 of a red bell pepper sauted in a little oil (for color). It was delicious!! I am so happy to have another recipe to add to my rotation! Will definitely make again (and again)!!
I am so tired of seeing a 4 or 5 star recipe only to find out that most everyone added spices and other ingredients and then rated the finished dish the way they fixed it up. Please only rate the recipe as written. There should be a special place to post the "altered" recipe. This was very bland and like a recipe off of a can of soup.
The reason I love allrecipes com is for all the different recipes I've been able to find here. The search function has been awesome. But above all the biggest plus to this site is the feedback. This chicken noodle casserole is very basic but good but without the feedback and suggested improvements it would never be great. Even complicated more detailed recipes can be improved for individual tastes. So for those who insist on telling us to rate only the recipes as is, go write a cookbook. Thank you all for feedback that offer improvements and changes, it gives us all a chance to trial and error any and all recipes here on Allrecipes. Keep it up.
Can you say tuna hot dish? No ones fault, just a very disappointing bland taste.
Family enjoyed this. I put my usual spin on things. Adding onion, carrots, and celery finely diced and sauteed in butter and olive oil. This recipe is a good base to build to your individual taste.
Not a bite leftover- everyone loved this added some onion and cheddar cheese, so easy, turned out great
My family and I thought this was great. YES, I made very minor changes based on our tastes, other reviews, and what I had on hand. To me, that's the sign of a great recipe - customizable and still wonderful. I halved the recipe using 1 can of cream of chicken mushroom soup, added a little garlic pepper, no salt, used bow-tie pasta, subbed in plain greek yogurt for 1/2 of the sour cream, added a splash of skim milk and a couple of tblsp of chicken gravy to the sauce. Next time I would double the amount of crackers in the topping (but not the butter). I love to read BOTH types of reviews - those who made the recipe as written and those who tweaked. Then, I trust MY judgment to prepare. Thanks to everybody who takes the time to review and post their experiences - speaking for myself, it's very much appreciated.
This recipe was good, though I did add peas and diced carrots. I also added onion powder and garlic powder. The end product was very creamy and tasty.
This recipe was very good. I substituted fat free soups and fat free sour cream. I used reduced fat club crackers and smart balance instead of butter. It cut a lot of fat and didn't change the flavor. My kids liked it too. We will definitely make this again.
Sorry, this was not something I would make again. It was too creamy, I felt like I was eating straight cream cheese. Although I added veggies and cheese, it was still bland. I wish this could have worked out for our family.
TOTALLY awesome!The taste is wonderful and very comforting!!! We loved this and it's definately a keeper...be sure not to miss this one!!!
I tend to disagree with reviewers who give a recipe a lower rating because it is "bland". My thought is that the ingredient list pretty much makes that evident and if you like spicy food, don't pick a mild flavored recipe, or make allowance for your tastes when rating. In the case of this casserole, the flavor is fine but I think it needs some color. Sauteed mushroom, peas, red bell pepper, maybe broccoli, anything to relieve the whiteness. That would also make it a more complete meal in a dish. I stirred a little parmesan into the soup mixture since I had some on hand and put some shredded cheddar under the cracker crumbs. A comforting meal but DH didn't agree, he said it was too much like tuna noodle casserole.
Wow! This was delicious! I added 3 stalks of celery & a touch of onion (finely diced) and some frozen peas. To save time, I diced the chicken before poaching it. It was wonderful and went great with a salad. I'm glad I scaled it up, everyone took seconds! Thanks Dawne!
Comfort food at it's best! I took this to a church potluck and received at least five compliments on it so I would consider it a success. I took other's advice and boiled celery leaves with the chicken for more flavor. I also added onion, celery and carrots to the noodles while boiling them to make this a one pot meal and to add more flavor. Because I added more filling, I mixed some milk with the soups to ensure it wouldn't be dry after cooking. I bet using the broth left over after boiling the noodles would be just as tasty. I didn't see any reason to add any more calories to this recipe so I crushed th Ritz crackers on top of the casserole then sprayed them with butter flavored cooking spray instead of mixing with a whole stick of butter! Great recipe, we will enjoy this one again.
I added a bit more pasta and to compensate, I included a can of cream of celery. I also added a can of corn. Sister loved it although I thought it was missing something (not that I know what that is). She has requested that I make it again.
Yummy comfort food for a cold day. I added a little milk and also about a cup of Italian shredded cheese mix(mozzarella, parmesan, etc.). Everyone loved it! Thank you!
The recipe is not very flavorful as is. I won't make this again.
Was going to make this casserole for my grown daughter and her family, but couldn't wait to try it - so made it for my husband and I. He ate seconds (which is his way of saying "it is a Keeper"!!! And I had leftovers for lunch a couple of days through the following week. It was GREAT!!! Thought it would be dry when I used 8 ounces of noodles (instead of 6 oz.), but it was JUST Right. The sour cream does give it an added flavor. Will make it for the rest of my family soon. P.S. This is a great dish to send to a family when help of food is needed, such as after a family funeral, sickness, etc.
Prepared exactly as written, it's very good, it's simple and I will make it again! Although I made it to recipe this time, I do try to limit salt & butter when cooking. Next time I’m going to cut the 1/2c of butter, and just use Ritz crumbs to top…I’m sure we’ll never miss the extra butter (the topping was VERY buttery)! I’m also going to try the "healthy request" soups to reduce the fat and sodium, and use a lite sour cream. I have 2 young daughters, so this was a simple recipe that they could help with in preparing dinner for the family! Thanks for sharing!
It needed veggies to me, so i added carrots, onions and celery, id make it again. I also did the topping with ritz and progresso bread crumbs, good recipe.
SOOOOO surprisingly GOOD!!!! I used 3 large chicken breasts, cut them up raw, and cooked in a skillet with some sweet onion. Before adding to the noodles I sprinkled with some salt, and generously with onion and garlic powder. I used Italian bread crumbs as opposed to crackers because that was all I had and I'm happy because it turned out perfect! So creamy, so full of flavor, we all loved it! Thanks so much!!
This is a great recipe! What I like about it is the ability to add ingredients to suit your own taste. I made this for my Bunco group using cream of celery & cream of chicken soup with about teaspoon of thyme. I added white wine and chicken broth to increase the liquid. I also had heavy cream on hand and added a little of that. Sauteed a medium diced onion, 2 diced celery stalks and about a cup+ of shredded carrot. I also added cooked broccoli florets and baked it covered to prevent it from drying out. Maybe next time I'll try it with mushroom for a different flavor. Thank you for sharing this recipe!
Very, very easy and delicious! I added cheese and crumbled crispy bacon on top
this chicken casserole would have been just ok if I hadn't made the modifications that I had. I baked my chicken breasts in italian dressing instead of poaching them. I mixed my whole grain rigatoni noodles with the sour cream, cream of chicken, cream of mushroom and added garlic salt and dried herbs such as thyme and rosemary to the casserole. Then I layered my casserole. Noodle mix, chicken, asiago and cheddar cheeses, then noodle mix, chicken, asiago and cheddar cheeses and then I crumbled Townhouse buttery crackers on top and drizzled the remainder of the cooked Italian dressing from the chicken on top of the crackers. The italian dressing really made the casserole. I won't make it without!
This is a regular dinner at our house. I made it for company one time and now it's a regular at their house too. I made it as written except I double it (we're big eaters and we like the leftovers). Sometimes I'll use boneless chicken breasts like the recipe calls for and sometimes I'll cook a whole chicken in the crock-pot and use the meat. A great recipe.
My husband gave this an A++! Thanks for such a cozy recipe! After reading the reviews I did add seasonings, sauteed onions, and a bag of frozen peas and/or carrots to give it a boost. I added a bay leaf to the cooking water (not sure if this really does anything or not), and sprinkled poultry seasoning on the cooked chicken. To the soup mixture I added onion powder and garlic powder. Long story short, this is a new cold weather, tension-easing favorite for us. =)
This recipe was wonderful. My kids loved it and are still talking about it days later! I sprinkled cheddar cheese over the top for the last five minutes of cooking.
I was feeling more crunchy and cheesy goodness when I started making this SO ... I added about 1/2 cup more crackers, 1/4 cup fried onions and 1 cup of whatever cheese we had on hand. OH, and 1/4 cup diced onion that I sauteed. Can't wait to make it again!
Not a huge hit, no one ate the leftovers. Kind of blah. Needs something to give it some texture.
ok at best. i don't know why this is rated so highly.
This is an excellent recipe but we did a litte tweeking.I doubled the noodles.I used to cans of chicken and one can of mushroom soup.I also added a layer of shredded cheddar cheese and then baked for an hour.Lets just say myself and the wife were literally fighting over the leftovers.
Excellent!
I knew this would be good because I have other recipes that use the combination of cream soups and sour cream. My main change to the recipe was using 8 ounce of whole wheat noodles instead of 6 of egg noodles. Iserved brocolli on the side, but you could mix it in with the noodles and chicken. I just wish the nutritional information listed Phospours content.
The taste was good after I added various seasonings but I think the measurments are off. I ended up using 12oz of noodles because of the amount of sauce. Also, I used about triple the crackers. I also added some finely chopped onion.
I tried this as-is and did not like it, I found it very bland but followed the recipe to the letter. Today I made this again using my homemade ingredients and changed the cream of mushroom soup to cream of asparagus, italian seasoned breadcrumbs, and no sour cream... every person has different tastes and different likes this was my take on it, a great base recipe for the one that like to experiment
Definitely a recipe that needs to be tweaked to fully enjoy. And if you regard this as a base recipe, it can actually lead to a pretty satisfying dish. I know some people really enjoyed it as-is, but this is your opportunity to experiment with different seasonings. I added garlic and onion powder, some garlic salt, mushrooms, broccoli, and even a packet of ranch dressing mix to the soup and sour cream mixture. I used less of the cream of chicken soup, though -it seemed to take away from the rest of the flavor. I cooked the noodles and broccoli in chicken broth, but made sure to bake (not boil) the chicken in a poultry seasoning. But on a side note, DO NOT skimp on the Ritz topping. Double (even triple) it if you can. I will definitely be making this again, but with a greater assortment of vegetables.
I combined recipes I & II. Cooked the chicken in the water, then cooked the noodles, added 1 can cream of mushroom soup, then 1 can French Onion soup and 1 Cup sour cream. Added 1 12oz pkg of frozen peas & carrots, topped with crushed garlic & herb whole wheat crackers, then sprinkled some parmesan cheese on top. To me a recipe is just a suggestion. I make changes according to what I have on hand, so I don't have to run to the store at the last minute for one or two things. The ability to improvise is the sign of a good cook.
Very tasty, my family loved it. I did add some sauted onions and celery, about a 1/4 cup of each.
This was great, left overs are even better. I used precooked chicken bites instead of poaching the chicken. If you want the chicken flavor when you cook the noodles, add a boullion cube to the water. I also added some chopped onion and garlic powder for flavor.
What a wonderful comfort casserole! I had bought an extra Rotisserie Chicken from the night before so I used that meat, it was seasoned with herbs and garlic and worked fantastic! Also, you can use any type of cream soup (like celery), I added mushroom and peas. Also, I didn't use ANY butter, crumble the crackers on a few minutes before taking out of oven and it's perfect! Saves A LOT of calories and fat doing this and still takes just as great............ENJOY!
Drew gave this a four, but the kids gave it a five, so I'm letting them have their say. (I thought it was a five too) The only things I added was a head of stir fryed broccoli, my usual; onion and garlic powders AND about a heaping tablespoon of mayo along with a bit of skim milk only because it seemed a little dry. Overall Dawne, a super recipe that we all loved!!!!
There is only one word for this casserole, DELICIOUS!!!!!! It taste like Stouffer's Scalloped Chicken. The left overs tasted like the day I made it.
Good recipie. 4 stars rated without alterations to ingredients. I seasoned the chicken with garlic powers, oregano, basil, salt, and pepper. I also added a cup of shredded cheese over the top of the butter and bread crumbs. So glad I did, the cheese gave some extra flavor :) Will make again
I made this last night for dinner. I followed the advise of some reviewers and added things. When I added peas and carrots, celery, and onions, I realized this is just like my tuna noodle casserole, except you use chicken instead of tuna. I never use cream of mushroom soup because I don't like it. I can almost always sub cream of chicken or cream of celery to a recipe that calls for cream of mushroom soup. I added garlic and onion powder, about 1/2 teaspoon of rosemary, and a splash of Worcestshire sauce. If it is too dry, I add more sour cream or another can of soup. Katherine
Amazing recipe thank you. I only used one chicken breast and seasoned with salt, pepper, thyme, and italian seasoning. Used 1 can of cream of mushroom and 1/2 cup of sour cream. 2.5 cups of wide egg noodles and 2 Tbsp. of small cut broccoli. But the topping I made was the best - I used 10 Ritz crackers, 8 croutons, 1/8 cup of chicken Stoved Top stuffing, and about 5 french onions all crushed up finely. Truly fabulous recipe! Even better the next day!
Added some chopped spinach in and it was fabulous. I even went back for seconds - and I never do that!
MY HUSBAND fell in love with this recipe! Only thing I changed was use thighs instead of breasts (he doesn't like white meat)....the leftovers were out of this world. This is a definite keeper!
This was a good meal. I added some zucchini to get some vegetables in it. I think in the future I will add some broccoli, too. I also used homemade egg noodles. It took a while to make because of this, but definitely a special treat!
SUPER! I added a chopped onion and used breadcrumbs instead of crackers. My husband and I both loved it!
What a quick and wonderful recipe that the entire family loved. I added minced garlic, chopped carrots and celery, and thyme. I used reduced-fat cream of celery soup, reduced-fat sour cream, and 1/2 c 2% milk. I sprinkled the top with a Shake-N-Bake type mixture since my children do not like cracker crumbs. Excellent!!
This is an awesome recipe that the whole family loves. I tweaked it a little with more seasonings and occasionally add veggies. There are never leftovers of this dish!
Awesome & comforting! My boyfriend & I were looking for a quick but delicious meal & found this. It was so easy to make plus cheap & turned out great!! We did however make a few changes. Added 1 can of peas & chopped carrots & added it to the soup mixture. I suggest that rather than frozen veggies. Also we used way more than a cup of crackers but I'm sure you can add more or less to your own liking. The only negative thing I have to say is I wish we would of added milk to the soup because I would of liked it to be more creamy. I'd say 1/2 cup to a cup. Lastly I had never poached chicken before & it was so easy & delicious!! The chicken was so moist & juicy!! I'll definetly poach chicken more often! All around great recipe!!
As written, this was a little bland. My father said it was good comfort food.
