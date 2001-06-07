Chicken Noodle Casserole

Creamy chicken and noodle casserole topped with crushed crackers. Wonderful as leftovers topped with melted cheese!

cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
prep:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Poach chicken in a large pot of simmering water. Cook until no longer pink in center, about 12 minutes. Remove from pot and set aside. Bring chicken cooking water to a boil and cook pasta in it. Drain. Cut chicken into small pieces, and mix with noodles.

  • In a separate bowl, mix together mushroom soup, chicken soup, and sour cream. Season with salt and pepper. Gently stir together cream soup mixture with the chicken mixture. Place in a 2 quart baking dish.

  • Melt butter in a small saucepan, and remove from heat. Stir in crumbled crackers. Top casserole with the buttery crackers.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for about 30 minutes, until heated through and browned on top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
542 calories; protein 23.3g; carbohydrates 35.5g; fat 34.2g; cholesterol 132.6mg; sodium 894.6mg. Full Nutrition
