Chicken Noodle Casserole

Had some chicken in the freezer I intended to use to make some Indian food, but I needed something I could cook for my spice adverse parents, so I opted for this. They raved about it. I liked it. I made it as is, except I used three chicken breasts instead of four, because as I was mixing everything together, I decided three looked like enough, so I set the fourth aside for something else. I disagree with those who say the recipe is "bland" as is or that you don't need to add salt because the canned soup is salty enough. When you add bland to seasoned, you don't get seasoned, you get bland. The chicken needs seasoning besides what is in the soup. There are a ton of ways you could customize to your liking. I think if I make it again I might add some fresh mushrooms, but I found it to be quite tasty as written. It tasted like I expect this kind of casserole to taste. The chicken was moist and tender and the casserole was nice and creamy and the crackers added a nice texture and flavor. If you are expecting something sophisticated, complex or healthy, I'd suggest you make some other recipe. If you want something easy, filling and tasty, this hits the spot. Also a good choice for people like my parents who are not adventurous eaters and tend to complain that most things I make are "too spicy."