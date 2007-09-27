Pasta With White Clam Sauce
This quick and easy meal is sure to please. My family enjoys this recipe with angel hair pasta. Garnish with grated Parmesan cheese.
This quick and easy meal is sure to please. My family enjoys this recipe with angel hair pasta. Garnish with grated Parmesan cheese.
I made this recipe for my parents 31st Anniversary last night as a main dish. They loved it! I followed the recipe exactly and was left with 2 extra servings of pasta. I will only use 4 ounces of pasta for 2 people next time. I did not mix the clam sauce with the pasta, but rather mixed the pasta with 1tbl spoon of olive oil and put the sauce in the center of the pasta, added some fresh basil and topped it with parmesean cheese. It looks great this way and they loved it! Make sure to use Angel hair pasta for this recipe, anything else is too thick. I have also uploaded a photo I took of the dish I made.Read More
Everyone complained that the red pepper overwhelmed all of the other flavors. Otherwise I would have given it four stars.Read More
I made this recipe for my parents 31st Anniversary last night as a main dish. They loved it! I followed the recipe exactly and was left with 2 extra servings of pasta. I will only use 4 ounces of pasta for 2 people next time. I did not mix the clam sauce with the pasta, but rather mixed the pasta with 1tbl spoon of olive oil and put the sauce in the center of the pasta, added some fresh basil and topped it with parmesean cheese. It looks great this way and they loved it! Make sure to use Angel hair pasta for this recipe, anything else is too thick. I have also uploaded a photo I took of the dish I made.
I used a can of chopped clams and add the clam juice as directed, then I add shrimp, scallops, and lastly the clams. I season it with basil, and use angel hair pasta. This is so easy and so delicious!
Oh my goodness! So yummy and so simple! I was impressed that such simple ingredients could be this good. I definitely recommend this for a quick, hot meal. Even my picky toddlers loved it. I've never made this kind of pasta before so I wasn't sure what "White Clam Sauce" was in the ingredient list. I went to the jarred pasta sauce section at the grocery store to look for it. If anyone else is confused, I'm pretty sure the recipe is calling for canned clams in it's juice. I used Chicken of the Sea's brand of Chopped Clams and poured the whole thing in with the liquid. It was fabulous.
Yum! The only changes were that I added a little half and half, some fresh parsley and garlic salt. Delicious and easy!
I'm not a big fan of seafood with pasta but since I had a can of clams, I decided to give it a try. VERY good and I will be making it again but cutting the red pepper flakes to 1/4 teaspoon. I thought it was just a tad too hot. But all in all, I really enjoyed this!
I made this dish and it was GREAT!!!! All my guests couldn't stop talking about it.
Everyone complained that the red pepper overwhelmed all of the other flavors. Otherwise I would have given it four stars.
My boyfriend raved about this and our son ate it up! I felt it needed more meat so next time I might buy some clams and chop them up. The flavor was great regardless!
too bland. next time, i might add some chicken stock.
This was so good and easy. We cooked up Wellfleet clams in the sauce towards the end. Thanks!
This was good. Used can of prepared white clam sauce.
Better than I thought it'd be. I sauteed some thawed (cooked) shrimp in the olive oil mixture, and it turned out great with some linguine. Sprinkle some fresh parmesan on top, and be sure to have some good, warm bread to dip in all the extra sauce. Will definitely make it again.
Everyone liked it including the kids
This is a very quick recipe with delicious results! The only variation I made was with the crushed red pepper. I used 1/4 tsp instead of 1/8 to give it a lil' extra bite.
What a great way to dress up white clam sauce! I topped this pasta dish with bay scallops (the little ones) that were sauteed in butter. Delicious!
We had this last night for dinner and enjoyed it very much. It was a snap to prepare. However, my husband is not fond of onions so I decreased it by 2 tablespoons, which in our opinion did not take anything away from your recipe. I might add there was none leftover. I will make this dish often. Thanks for adding some zip to clam sauce. Minime
This is the first recipe I decided to use when I joined this site! What a hit with with my friends and my boyfriend. Everyone filled their plates twice. I added a little extra lemon joice, but otherwise followed this word for word. Delicious!
I think most people are forgetting to use a can or jar of already prepared clam sauce. Progresso, Renzi and DiCecci all make it. I think it will really help to make the recipes even better and improve on the ones rated so-so.
This recipe is ultra easy to prepare and a quick dinner. We loved it!
My husband liked this a lot more than I did, but I did make some substitutions.
This recipe resulted in WAY too much liquid for my taste. I probably should have started the sauce long before the pasta to allow it time to cook down some. I ended up ladling the sauce over individual servings of pasta and didn't even use half of it. Also, my kids complained that the sauce was too "fishy". In addition to the Parmesan, I crumbled some feta on top and it went really well with this dish. Served with shrimp. In all this recipe was alright, but I doubt I'll make it again.
I used frozen shrimp instead of clams. For the sauce I used 3/4 cup chicken broth instead of 1 1/2 cups of clam broth. I sliced up fresh mushrooms to add to the onions and garlic. The dinner was delicious! (I didn't use the crushed red pepper. Next time I might decrease the wine to 3 T.)
Loved it!
This pasta dish was really good and easy. I used a can of clams undrained in place of the clam juice. Made enough for 3 so I had it for lunch the next day as well. I thought it was actually better the next day.
We all liked it and it was pretty easy to make. I did sub chicken broth for white wine. I only added a pinch of pepper flakes, made less pasta and added bell peppers and mushrooms. I'm pretty sure I doubled or tripled the garlic. I did reduce the sauce to make it thicker. I served this with Chef John's garlic herb shrimp.
Ok made this followed recipe it was ok missing lots of sauce and little bland did not use pepper flakes we don't like hot stuff or I should our tummies don't will try again with some changes
Very light and tasty. This will be a "fast food" at my house. I ate only a half cup including noodles. I am always dieting so consider this a great "diet dish" at only 200 calories, added a cup of broccoli and a piece of hard bread and totaled 350 calories.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections