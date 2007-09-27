Pasta With White Clam Sauce

32 Ratings
  • 5 19
  • 4 8
  • 3 3
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

This quick and easy meal is sure to please. My family enjoys this recipe with angel hair pasta. Garnish with grated Parmesan cheese.

By Nancy Nicholas

Recipe Summary

Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Begin preparing pasta. While preparing pasta, saute onions and garlic in olive oil. Add all ingredients except can of clam sauce. Heat on medium. Once mixture is heated, reduce heat to medium low and add clam sauce. Heat slowly.

  • Once pasta is done, combine with sauce mixture and garnish with parmesan cheese. Enjoy!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
656 calories; protein 21.8g; carbohydrates 71.3g; fat 28.7g; cholesterol 100.5mg; sodium 669.7mg. Full Nutrition
