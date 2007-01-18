Make-Ahead Manicotti

This is a wonderful recipe. I would suggest, depending on your taste buds, decide if you would prefer a sweeter Manicotti or not, the sugar did not agree with my taste for Manicotti. If people think it has a bland taste, it not just about the taste, it's supposed to be mild on flavor. It's more about texture. I added Cottage cheese, because my hubby loves it. And I could see from the start that one jar of sauce just wouldn't due. I love lots of sauce so I used two. I noticed that the spinach kept the mixture moister longer, so this is good recipe for a nice moist Manicotti. I pre-boiled my noodles as well, for about 3-5 min. to get them prep and ready (I was in a rush to get it done). The noodles were still hard enough for me to put the mixture in. I used one of those cake-frosting bags. I was nervous about that and by the end there was a bit of a mess, but I got those shells full! :) I would make this again without the sugar completely and use more cheese!! Lots more!! To thicken the sauce, add a little Parmesan before you put it in the oven to bake. Don't forget the Italian sausage. I bake those before I bake the Manicotti. This way you don't have unwanted grease in your Manicotti. After I take the cover off I bake the sausage with the Manicotti for the 15 minutes. Yummy!!