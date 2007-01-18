Make-Ahead Manicotti
I have used this basic principle and adapted it to make stuffed shells and lasagna. If making lasagna, I buy a second, smaller jar of spaghetti sauce. I always feel like I need a bit more. Merry Manicotti!
Very simple and very tasty! I recommend putting the filling mixture in a large ziplock bag and cutting a corner off so you have a "pastry bag" type thing to pipe the filling in.Read More
I was VERY disappointed with this dish! Served it last night for dinner guests, and was sad to see they didn't clean their plates! I found this dish to be dry. The long cooking time is required to cook the noodles, but by the time the noodles are done, the sauce and filling was dry and crusty. THUMBS DOWN...Read More
A WINNER! I made only a few chamges....I used 2 jars of sauce in their entirety; halved the amount of spinach called for and added a half pound of sweet Italian sausage (crumbled and browned)to the filling. We are hosting a dinner party next month and this recipe will be on the menu for sure. My Italian husband pronounced this a "keeper" (trust me, HIGH praise!).
Came out perfect.......way easier than trying to stuff cooked shells with filling. Also, to make it easier on me I put filling ingredients in a zip lock bag, snip one corner with the scissors and squeeze into the shells.
Recipe was easy, the sugar must have brought out the cheese flavor?? I used a combination of ricotta and cottage cheese and used only about 8 oz of spinach and more sauce. I also made a whole bunch of "make ahead" by stuffing the manicotti and kept them in the plastic tray that came with the manicotti and into ziplock bags. I left the make ahead stuff (without the tomato sauce) in the fridge overnight and then put them in the freezer. To rehead: take out the frozen manicotti and cover it in the tomato sauce the evening before to let it thraw and cook it according to the recipe direction, my husband and his family raved about it, even the kids ate it!
This is a wonderful recipe. I would suggest, depending on your taste buds, decide if you would prefer a sweeter Manicotti or not, the sugar did not agree with my taste for Manicotti. If people think it has a bland taste, it not just about the taste, it's supposed to be mild on flavor. It's more about texture. I added Cottage cheese, because my hubby loves it. And I could see from the start that one jar of sauce just wouldn't due. I love lots of sauce so I used two. I noticed that the spinach kept the mixture moister longer, so this is good recipe for a nice moist Manicotti. I pre-boiled my noodles as well, for about 3-5 min. to get them prep and ready (I was in a rush to get it done). The noodles were still hard enough for me to put the mixture in. I used one of those cake-frosting bags. I was nervous about that and by the end there was a bit of a mess, but I got those shells full! :) I would make this again without the sugar completely and use more cheese!! Lots more!! To thicken the sauce, add a little Parmesan before you put it in the oven to bake. Don't forget the Italian sausage. I bake those before I bake the Manicotti. This way you don't have unwanted grease in your Manicotti. After I take the cover off I bake the sausage with the Manicotti for the 15 minutes. Yummy!!
I loved this recipe! It takes just a few minutes to prepare and stuff the shells and best of all it doesn't create a huge mess in the kitchen if you do it before bed like I did. Like another person said, I would add more sauce as it cooks because the noodles on the outside got a bit tough. It called for 12 shells and I used the entire package as there were only a few more than 12 and I had plenty of the cheese mixture. For those not so fond of spinach, like my husband, he recommends using half the spinach or better yet none. He thought it would have been good with just the cheese mixture and then adding ground beef to the sauce. So next time I make this, I might split the cheese mixture in half and use spinach only on my half. I could make 2 dishes with half spinach and half plain cheese and try freezing one. This is also a great dish if you need to deliver a meal to someone in snap.
Average. Sugar made it too sweet and I would cut back a little on the spinach. Use plenty of sauce as it tends to be dry.
Awesome! I made this the night before (and used 1.5 jars of sauce, and half the spinach, as some recomended). We had company over and there was nothing but positive comments! The ziploc was also a great idea! This is 100% a winner!! Will make again, and again...
This was nice and easy. I used mild Italian sausage but will use HOT Italian next time because it turned out a little bland. This was good manicotti - not excellent - but I gave it four stars becuase it was so quick and easy and you can make it a day ahead of time if you know that you're going to be in a pinch.
This was SO GREAT! I have been searching for 'make ahead' meals, and this one tops the list. I put it together Monday evening (took 15 minutes tops- only things I altered was adding a pint of small curd cottage cheese and omitting the sugar...ended up making enough manicotti to freeze half for a meal later on!), then put it in the fridge. Tuesday afternoon I called my son, who was already home, had him place it in the oven and turn it on. By the time I got home, it was 15 minutes til done- just enough time to throw a salad together! Tasted just like my mom's manicotti, and it's very similar to her recipe- I just never knew it could be so easy and that you didn't have to boil the noodles first. This will probably be a once a month meal for me (and we'll actually get TWO meals out of it, I love it!!) Thanks for the great, easy recipe!!
I like the idea of preparing it the night before and throwing it in the oven. I gave it 4 stars b/c it was too sweet. I will try it again, but reduce the amount of sugar at least by half.
Made this for Christmas Eve for the family. Nice and easy. I made it the morning and cooked it at night. Easy to do, tastes great. Needs more sauce though than what the recipe calls for if you want it to stay moist baking.
I tried this with low-fat ricotta and was excited to make and eat it - I thought the sugar would give it a different flavor. Well - it was different, but neither my husband or I cared for the extra sweetness. Next time I'll do without the sugar. Thanks, though.
This was just plain "OK." I think the amount of spinach is just fine if you like spinach like we do. The problem I found was that it is bland. I would maybe add some chopped garlic to the cheese mixture and perhaps some parsley too. A little more salt as well. With those changes in mind, I would make it again.
I tripled the recipe and put two in the freezer so I got a "three-fer" for almost the same amount of work! The only thing I did differently was to leave out the salt and sugar, since most jarred spaghetti sauces contain plenty. I used Prego - their regular ol' flavor that comes in a Costco-sized jar - and the taste was just right for my family.
I've tried this with manicotti shells and for making stuffed shells and prefer the stuffed shells but either way is delicious. I've used fresh grated Parmesan and the stuff from the can and it's great either way, I just use mozzarella on top if I'm using the canned stuff. I love making a double batch the night before we have company coming and so I can focus on other things the day people arrive and just pop this in the oven for dinner. Normally when I ask my husband what to make for dinner he'll say something along the lines of "I don't know, everything you make is good" but this is one dish he will consistantly request if it's been a while since I last made it.
I took the advice of others and used half the spinach and double the sauce, and this was delicious! I have now shared this recipe with many others who have then shared it with even more people and everybody loves it. I poured a few spoonfuls of Alfredo sauce over the tomato sauce to give it a bit of a "blush" taste...MMMM good!!
A great idea, and I will probably make something like this again, but I found it really lacking in taste. It needs garlic, onion, and more parmesan, at least. You can't rely on the sauce alone for flavour.
So good. Although I didn't go by the recipe I still loved it. I went by other reviewers tips and cooked the shells first, stuffed shells and cooked right after adding everthing to the casserole dish. I was VERY pleased with the resaults.
I may have done something wrong but my pasta stayed hard and chewy/crunchy. I would make this again but boil the pasta first. My other complaint is that it was kind of bland for us. I love spinach and the flavor was not bad at all, just not very exciting.
Spend a little time making your own shells and it will go a very very very long way in improving your manicotti. get rid of the sugar its totally unecessary. If you have lots of time get a store bought sauce and a smaler piece of pork and simmer the sauce with the piece of pork in it for a few hours. Then you will have REAL MANICOTTI! Good quick version though, minus the sugar.
Loved this recipe.. Like others that tried it, agree with these of the Make Ahead Manicotti.. I made a double batch and used spinach in half.. Used home made sauce.. and a pastry bag to fill.. Easy.. Used the sugar but think I will omit it next time do to my sauce had a tad bit of sweet flavor already.. I used half of ricotta and half cottage cheese.. Taste was wonderful. I am going to serve some tonight and then freeze the rest.. Thanks for posting this..
made this with stuffed shells and it was very good
I L-O-V-E this recipe! I use fresh spinach, add mushrooms and play with different types of cheeses and shells. Always tastes great. I recommend pre-boiling the shells. This is a good company dish - looks elegant.
Really good!! Love that the shells are easy to work with because you don't have to boil them first. Genious!!
Excellent! I've served it for multiple crowds and it always get good reviews. I like it because it can be made ahead of time so the work and the mess is done before your guests show up. It also freezes well but be prepared, as it takes about twice as long to cook when frozen. My tweaks include: using 2 jars of sauce, not quite as much spinach, added mushrooms (canned or fresh), and lighten up with skim ricotta, egg substitute and reduced fat mozarella. In a pinch I've used shells rather than manicotti tubes.
What a terrific, simple recipe. My first time making any sort of baked pasta, and this turned out fabulous - it was completely devoured, despite that the number of servings far outnumbered the number of guests! Instead of frozen spinach, I used fresh, bagged spinach (rinsed, spun, and then shredded small by hand), but only about 2/3 of the 10 oz package. Aside from that I followed the recipe exactly, and it was exactly as good as I could have hoped. Simply great! :)
Delicious -- super easy to make and enjoyed by all. I used a generic brand spaghetti sauce with it and it was awesome served with breadsticks.
This recipe is so incredibly good! My husband loved, loved, loved this recipe. I did not have manicotti at hand so I made a "lasagna rolls" version. Amazing!
Fantastic recipe! I'm in charge of the menu at the adult foster care house I work at and this is a favorite there. The staff loves it because I make it in advance, so it's easy for them... all they have to do is toss it in the oven. There are never any left overs when this dish is served.
This is sooo tasty. I added lots of sauce and seasoning to the sauce because I just don't like sauce straight from the jar. But WOW, I will make this more often. I made the manicotti on Tuesday afternoon and cooked it Thursday evening. You have to try it. I put parm and mozzarella on the top.
This technique makes this ideal for midweek meals. I used freshly grated parmesan instead of the stuff in the bags. If you don't want to deal with stuffing manicotti, just switch to shells.
Dee-la-lish! Added mushrooms & garlic.
I make this frequently. Very good--freezes great, too!
Loved it! I made mine the night before then just popped it in the oven an hour before dinner. Super easy and very tasty. I took the advice of others and put the filling in a ziploc bag so I could pipe it into the shells.
Very good. I added one more cup of shredded mozzarella and more sauce. It came out perfect and not dry.
Yummy. I'm no cook and this turned out beautifully. Great for those of us who work and come home to a household already hungry.. with no time to spare. Even my spinach-"ew"ing hubby loved it.
This was certainly easy enough. I left out the spinach because my family doesn't care for it. I also omitted the sugar and it was not missed. I did find the manicotti shells to still be a little gummy even after baking for an hour. I used two jars of sauce so it was all well covered. Wouldn't stop me from making it again though.
I love this recipe. It is easy to prepare and my family loves it.
I really liked this recipe, although I think I will reduce the spinach next time. I loved not having to cook the noodles, and the end product was delicious.
WAY TOO MUCH SPINACH! DEFINITELY cut back. Otherwise, a pretty good recipe.
Growing up I've always loved stuffed shells. But I only made them on special occasions because of all the work. Now, with this recipe, I've already made this meal over and over. It makes about 30 shells. I use two jars of sauce. Each person usually eats about 5 shells. And the next week, it's such a treat to have as leftovers. When reheating, I add half a jar of sauce ontop along with some fresh parm. cheese. Great with garlic bread and salad. I already have people asking me for this recipe! Thanks for sharing it. A+++++!
We love this meal! It's easy to make and delicious. I do suggest putting more sauce on the bottom so it won't burn.
Really good and easy. I made it the night before a day when I had to work late. My husband put it in and we had a delicious dinner when I got home. Pair with a salad and it's just right.
My fiance and I both loved this recipe; the ricotta stuffing is especially flavorful as pointed out by my finace who said he is used to bland fillings. Tips: I would definitely use the plastic bag idea since stuffing the manicotti is the only tricky part of the recipe. I also used a lot of pasta sauce as suggested by others so there was no problem with it sticking. I also added some minced garlic to the ricotta filling and sprinkled additional parmesan and mozzarella on the manicotti during the last fifteen minutes of baking. Definitely a keeper!!
Awesome!!!!!
A bit dry but it was well received.
great taste, couldnt stop eating it, very easy!! i used a 15 oz. tub of ricotta and filled 14 manicotti shells, with filling left over. chilled in fridge overnite and didnt bake until the following evening. wonderful! thanks!
Loved this! It was so easy and as I had never attempted to make Manicotti before I was kind of nervous. I shouldn't have worried though as the results were awesome and very filling. My whole family and a couple of passing friends gave this a serious thumbs up tonight. I made 12 but put some in the freezer as was suggested by another reviewer. I also added chopped mushrooms to the mix and I think that helped with it feeling as though it had more body. Would recommend this dish and eat it eat any day of the week!
Great recipe and easy to make. I do us fresh chopped spinach for taste and texture. Also I split the manicotti before filling them, using a ziplock bag. There easier to fill with pre measured amount of filling and then roll up like a Cannelloni. Thaks for the recipe Sandir. iota
A nice do-ahead dish. I followed others advice and added a bit more sauce. Also, I forgot the spinach, but added a bit of fresh fennel and oregano.
Used 1/2 the spinach and extra sauce. Also added spicy Italian sausage.
Really good! I've made this many times now. I like to add some cooked chicken breast and definitely a little minced garlic. Use a gallon ziploc bag with the corner cut out as a disposable pastry bag to make it clean and easy to fill the shells. I always use part-skim mozzarella and the lower fat ricotta and get a very creamy, tasty result. Some reviewers complained of the pasta not being soft enough. If you make sure that you really cover it with enough sauce you won't have a problem. You will need 1 1/2 jars to do this. You've got to make it ahead and let it sit in the fridge. If you bake it right away the pasta will be tough. Great to have a recipe I can throw together in the morning, come home and put in the oven, go to watch my son play high school sports, come home and serve!
This were pretty good. I have used other better manicotti recipes in the past. Although it requires another step I think pre-boiling noodles is needed. These just seemed too dry with a bit too much spinach. Don't plan on trying these again.
This recipe was wonderful! The only reason why I did not give it 5 stars is because I did have to add some things to the sauce to make sure it stayed "saucy" enough after cooking. I used 1 jar spaghetti sauce, 1 small can tomato paste, 1 can diced tomatoes with the juice. This made for perfectly cooked noodles, and plenty of sauce left after cooking. I left out the spinach, added the entire 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese to the mixture and put mozzarella cheese on top instead of the Parmesan. My family LOVED this! This is a keeper, and will be made again and again!!
Easy and so good! You definitely need 2 jars of sauce (don't try using pizza sauce) and less spinach. Thanks for the great idea Sandir!
This was sooooo good! Really easy to make too.
This was good, but a little dry. I always make my manicotti or lasagna with raw pasta, it just seems to save that step. I would mkae again, but add more sauce.
This is the most ingenious recipe. I always hated how manicotti got really watery after baking if I boiled the noodles first. Not only are the uncooked noodles easier to pipe into, they hold up after baking. The refrigeration allows the flavors to meld, and gives a finished restaurant quality product. My husband and I are vegetarian, so we add morningstar crumbles to the sauce before baking and this makes for a hearty dish that please both veggies and non-veggies alike. The spinach mixture would make an excellent lasagna as well.
A keeper. I used halved the number of shells, and the amount of ricotta and spinach. I added half a pound of sausage. I had plenty of sauce with one jar. A good make ahead dish.
I made this recipe in large quantities and it turned out very well. I gave it 4 *'s because like other reviewers, I thought it needed more sauce (which I added). I froze it before baking, and next time I would add even more sauce towards the end of the baking time because the top of the shells got hard.
I really loved this recipe. It was very quick and easy. I had plenty of filling for 14 manicottis instead of 12. Use lots of spaghetti sauce though. I didn't use enough on the bottom and it stuck to the pan but it didn't burn. It is a very filling and satisfying meal. It made the whole house smell wonderful. Add garlic bread, a salad, some wine and you have a terrific meal.
I really liked this but my husband said he would have liked it better without the spinach
Came out really bland.
This is truly one of the easiest recipes I have made. It appears you put a lot of work into it but you really didn't. The taste is exceptional. My whole family thought it was great! The tip about using a plastic bag, removing the air, and cutting the tip off to fill the shells is a lifesaver! No mess.
I accidentally added more salt than the recipe called for, so that was my own fault but this dish was absolutely delicious! I was afraid of not cooking the manicotti first but it cooked perfectly in the ovn :@)
ohhh man... this was great! Made ahead on weekend and last night just baked! I actually had time to do other stuff when I got home! Everyone loved it!
GREAT CHOICE!!!I mixed all of the ingredients in the morning and let them sit in the fridge while we were running errands. The slight firmness made stuffing the shells easier, and splitting up the time preparing was nice. Used jumbo shells instead of the manicotti shells. Used a bit less spinach then the receipe called for. I made the Penne Vodka Red Sauce instead of store bought sauce. It was awesome. Will make again and adapt part of it in my lasagna.
I had some filling left over from another recipe and so i found this recipe...it was still the same filling, spinach, ricotta, eggs, etc. i thought it came out good. i did follow the suggestion of prefilling the manicotti and freezing it until later use for the following week. i just took out of the freezer and put in the tray and covered and baked...it did take a little bit longer to bake, but was good overall and great to do ahead and on a busy weeknight.
My husband loved this! It is very easy to prepare and has great flavor. Another reviewer had said that it could be frozen, so I did just that with half of the recipe and it tasted fine. Not great, but good enough when time is running thin.
Yum! I made a few alterations, I cooked my noodles first, because I was in a hurry to get dinner on the table. I also used cottage cheese rather than ricotta because my husband prefers it that way.
Make sure to use enough sauce. Mine came out a little tough. But the flavor of the filling was delicious and a great way to make my hubby eat spinach.
The first time I made this.. it was perfect. The second time I decided to change things around a little (added more spinich, cheese, etc.) and it turned out just okay. A little time consuming.. but worth the effort!
I have to agree with other reviewers that stuffing an uncooked manicotti shell is much easier than stuffing a cooked one. But even after sitting in my fridge overnight and most of the following day, the edges of these were still hard after baking. I think that you really need to drown the manicotti in the sauce in order to get all of the shell to be soft. We cut a little of the edge off, and every other part was devoured. My kids loved these. One other change I made was to add in some fresh spinach that I sliced very thinly and then added to the cheese mixture. My kids didn't even know it was there, and it was an easy and delicious way to add some green to their meal.
I ended up with extra filling for some reason.It still came out really good and was very convenient on a busy day!!
the kids like this with Alfredo sauce, I liked it with the marinara sauce. I used fresh chopped spinich instead of frozen and added 1/2 tsp italian seasoning to the cheese mixture before stuffing the manicotti. It was good!
This didn't work out for me. I think my mistake was that I used a sweet basil sauce and that, coupled with the sugar, made for a too sweet dish. The noodles didn't cook well either--they turned out a bit gummy (the sauce covered the noodles well).
Incredible!!! I make this all the time... I add hamburger just to make it more hearty!!! I have, also, made stuffed shells with it!!! Delicious recipe!!! Thanx!!!
I have made this twice so far and received rave reviews each time! I added a little more sauce than called for and used two different kinds in one dish: four cheese and garlic. I also added about 1 extra cup of mozzarella. We are cheese lovers over here! :)
Delicious. I have one question about the Penne Vodka Red Sauce a previous person recommended in their recipe review (dated 4/24/00) which recipe is that? I found several when I searched.
We didn't add the sugar. Wonderful taste. Thanks for the recipe!
Noodles were a bit "doughy" but over all good. Would make it agaon
I made this dish in 15 minutes start to finish. I filled the shells with the mixture from a pastry bag.(QUICK!) I would use two jars of sauce next time, though.
I really liked this & so did my Mother in law. My husband did not like as much & says to stick with the stuffed shells recipe that I got from this website. Next time I make, I will use more sauce as 1 jar didn't seem to be enough, reduce the ricotta, add more motzarella & bake for a little less time. That may make it more cheesy & more saucy. Overall I really did like this dish & would make again! My husband is not a big Italian fan. He said this seeemed like a dish you would get in a restaraunt, I see this as a compliment!
Very easy. My family loved it.
I have used this recipe twice now and it is awesome. It is quick and simple for mom's who have their hands full!! Added suggestion.. add meat to your mixture.. cook ground beef or mild italian sausage and don't forget the garlic! It comes out real rich and tasty!! The family loves it!
It was delicious! I used a sweet marinara sauce with it to compliment the sweetness of the manicotti. It has a very different taste which is refreshing. I used a zip lock bag to put the filling in which was much easier than any other way.
Great recipe! I had enough filling to fill some extra shells. I wasn't too sure how they would freeze but decided to try it. They freeze beautifully! Next time I will double the filling mixture and freeze some shells to have on hand for even quicker prep.
I really liked this recipe. It was easy to make a day ahead and then cook when you wanted it. Not sure it was anything special, but a good solid manicotti meal. Hubby said it was better than my lasagna. Only thing I did different was add more ricotta in mix and add moz cheese on top with parm. Anyway, thumbs up.
This was awesome and really easy! I consider myself and intermediate cooker and this was wonderful! My husband loved it also and neither of us eat spinach. (We used it though) He thinks he has to have meat in everything too. I used meat flavored Ragu.
Tastes good, easy to prepare but mine didn't look very nice. I would never serve to company. I put some extra sauce over the manicotti to hide the pasta because they collapsed.
This is a keeper recipe. I followed the recipe exactly except threw in some extra cottage cheese that I needed to use up and it turned out fabulous. I doubled up the ingredients so I could freeze some for later. Put them on a cookie sheet to allow them to freeze and then put them into gallon bags so I could pull out what I needed for that specific occasion. Great way to get your kids to eat vegis too!
I made this for my vegetarian daughter's birthday party. I followed other reviews and added more mozzarella, shredded parmesan, grated parmesan, and garlic. It is so nice to be able to make ahead. It was a huge hit. Fantastic recipe!
Tremendous
Tasty and easy!
These were good...I made as the recipe is written. Next time, I think I'll add a little spicy sausage to the cheese mixture.
Love it...Love it...Love it!! My daughter is starting to like spinach. Since I put the spinach mixture in a baggie and cut the tip, my daughter enjoys stuffing the mixture into the manicotti!
This was the very first time I made Manicotti in my life, this recipe was a life saver, easy to follow and very precise. It came out great and my family loved it...thanks.
