Lemon Pasta Sauce
It's creamy and it's wonderful and it's lemon and lime. Serve with cubed cooked meat or veggies, if desired.
I love this one. I do not add the lime zest and I always use extra lemon juice (I juice a whole lemon which is 1/3 of a cup). I think this recipie is the best. I add chicken to it or sliced sauteed mushrooms, it's a restaurant quality recipie and is very easy to make. It does not reheat for leftovers though.Read More
I was anxious to try this after reading the reviews..and yes this was fairly quick to put together, but I wasn't too excited about the taste. I used chicken broth in lieu of the beef and added some sauteed red bell peppers, yellow squash and fresh spinach, which I cut into match-strips. I only used the lemon juice and a little bit of the rind..which gave it plenty of tartness. I sprinkled a hefty dose of parmesan cheese on each serving and paired this with a focaccia bread found on this site. Not sure if I'll attempt this one again, but it was a nice alternative to the tomato based sauces that are so common at my place. Thanks.Read More
This was a FANTASTIC idea! Granted, I modified a bit. I used half-n-half, and added artichokes, asparagus, fresh tomatoes, and mushrooms to the sauce. But I love the idea of a lemon-cream base. Thank you Holly, my guests were so pleased, and so was I!
This recipe was fabulous! I do not think that the zest is neccesary though. I used 4 tablespoons of lemon juice and 2 tablespoons of lime juice instead of the lemon and lime zest. I also added chicken and broccoli and used chicken broth instead of beef broth. Overall, this was a great recipe and I will definately use it again! I would not suggest this recipe to people who do not like tart food, but for those who do, this is one you must try!
Absolutely wonderful!We had it over fettuccine, asparagus and lemon pepper chicken and it was devine. I used chicken broth instead of beef. Please note that reducing sauce takes time.To achieve a thicker sauce Have Patience! It will definately be worth it.I will use this recipe again and again.
Wonderful recipe. I didn't have Heavy cream so I used 2% milk and then added just a touch of Corn starch as a thickening agent. Worked wonderful.
Very nice basic sauce with a twist (of citrus). Would be a perfect side to go with any seafood or poultry entree, or a great main course by tossing seafood/poultry right in. I used chicken broth, and made a main dish out of it by adding a little garlic, toasted pine nuts and steamed broccoli florets, and am eager to try it again with asparagus. The possibilities are endless. We sprinkled on parmesan at the table. Passed the picky kid test, too. Keeper!!
Great sauce, Holly. I used fat-free "half & half" (will use cream next time as there was an odd coagulation going on with the fat-free 1/2 & 1/2) and also added 1 tsp. black pepper. Based on other reviews, I added about 2 cloves minced garlic with the butter. It was a little bit salty & the appearance was somewhat similar to gravy so I think that I'll omit the broth next time and gently simmer the sauce, covered, so that it doesn't reduce (unsalted butter would help w/the saltiness, as well). I topped each serving with some grated pecorino romano and toasted hazel nuts. Thanks for the submission!
I thought this was awesome. I added lot's of garlic and about 1 lb. of shrimp. It's so versatile, just about anything would work! The lemon and lime zest really make it light and refreshing seeing there's so much butter and cream...oh well, guess my diet starts tommorrow! :)
Great flavour! I let this reduce by half and it was still quite thin to use as a pasta sauce but it was delicious on broccoli, potatoes and a lemon-parmesan chicken! Thicker would have been better, but I will make it again.
I have been to an expensive local restaurant and have had a very similar dish a few times so I thought I would try to recreate it. I was pretty sure he used cream, broth, butter and lemon juice so did an ingredient search on Allrecipes and found this! It is pretty much exactly what I was looking for: creamy, rich, tart, delicious! I made this with some fresh basil & parsley from the garden along with red, orange and yellow peppers, artichoke hearts, red and spanish onions and carrots. I reduced it down and it was perfect. Thanks for the great recipe, I'm going to keep tweaking this one.
This recipe was fabulous. I used half and half instead of the cream, and lemon pepper because I didn't have any lemon juice on hand. I also added parmesan cheese with some cooked carrots and broccoli. My boyfriend LOVED it!
Good basic sauce. Sauce was on the thin side, even after reducing for a period of time.
Very good. I omit the zest and use chicken broth instead of beef. I also like to add artichokes and capers with the pasta.
The finished product of the written recipe was too bland for me, so I did some tweaking. This sauce will only be as good as your broth, so I'd recommend using chicken or beef stock. I made the recipe as written but used chicken stock instead of beef broth and all lemon zest. It was good, but was very mild in flavor and not enough lemon taste. I increased the zest and juice to taste and next time will probably thicken it slightly. I really like the idea though and will definitely be making this again with more "tweaks". :)
I used 3 tbsp. butter and 1 tbsp. EVOO, fat-free half-n-half, omitted the lime zest (I didn't have any), and used low-sodium organic chicken broth. For the noodles, I used half the amount of noodles and used Hungry Girl's shirataki noodles (tofu noodles) and sauteed garlic, onion, zucchini and red pepper in the butter/EVOO in place of the other half of pasta I didn't use before adding the remaining ingredients. I also added 1/2 c. fresh parmesan right before serving. My kids and I thought this was fabulous but my husband didn't care for the noodles. If you aren't watching your calorie/carb intake, using a good whole wheat pasta would be excellent in this. He remarked on that the sauce was really good, just didn't care for the noodles. At the last minute, I folded my broccoli into my portion of pasta/sauce/noodles and was glad I did. Gosh, it was SO good. NOTE: If you use the shirataki noodles, make sure to rinse them really well before using them in this dish.
This was AWESOME! Naturally I made a few changes based on what I had on hand...I used low fat milk instead of cream...I made a roux to thicken (melted the butter, then added 4T flour, cooked few minutes, then added milk,etc) I used chicken broth instead of beef. This was so easy and quick to make, so I recommend starting your noodles first, I forgot and the sauce was cold by the time the noodles were done. I thought the lemon taste was great, very light, would be good with more lemon juice too! This would go great with seafood and chicken! Thanks for the recipe! This is the best sauce from scratch I've ever made! Can't wait to make it again!
I made a few minor changes to this recipe, but all-in-all it was excellent. I used chicken broth, and doubled the lemon zest in place of the lime zest (I didn't have a lime). We had it over pasta with chickn, and red and yellow peppers. It was very good!
Yummy. I used Light Cream w/ a little whole milk and Smart Balance and it was still very very good.
Really yummy! I didn't want to use stock so I increased the amount of cream and added pepper, an extra 2g zest, garlic and an onion. Will definately have it again! :-)
It was fabulous! I used greek yogurt instead of heavy cream, it worked like a charm..
Really good! I did make a few sustitutions. I used low-fat margarine instead of butter, fat-free evaporated milk (didn't have heavy cream), and vegetable broth instead of beef. It turned out really yummy!
easy to prepare, very refreshing----i added some steamed pencil asparagas and butterflied shrimp---
This was great with some shrimp tossed in and then over homemade pasta.
Very good, but I made some changes. First, I sauted 1 small minced yellow onion with about 1/4 cup of white wine, and a few tblsp butter. I added the remaining ingredients (excluding the lime. Didn't have one) Finally, I put 2 chicken breast in a casserole dish, and I poured the sauce over the top. I toped it with some grated monteray jack cheese, and baked it at 350 for about 25-30 mins. I served it over some fettucini noodles tossed with butter and lemon pepper. Soooo good! My boyfried LOVED it. So did I actually :)
This recipe was terrific. I was looking for a pasta dish to serve with some lemon tarragon chicken breasts I had bought and this really came in as a winner. We added a touch of garlic, some parsley, green pepper, mushrooms and some parmesean cheese along with the chicken and it made quite a meal. The lemon sauce alone was pretty tasty. (We sampled in between additions!) Thanks for a good recipe!
This is fantastic. I didn't have lime zest (substituted a few drops of lime juice.) I also added 1/2 teaspoon each of garlic powder and dill. SUPERB
I have this sauce on the stove as I type this. I didn't want to use the lemon juice, as my mom taught me when I first started cooking that if you don't have buttermilk on hand to just add lemon juice to your cream or milk...so with that being said, I didn't want a "buttermilk" sauce on my pasta, so what I did was I melted my butter on med-low, added 2 Tablespoons of lemon grass herb blend (you can find the tubes next to the fresh herbs at your local produce section of the grocery store), and about 1 tsp lemon pepper, and I added a chicken bouillon cube to my cream. Came out PERFECT, nice, subtle lemon taste.
YUMMY! I was in love with it. I made the mistake of adding a bit of flour to cream to thicken it up, but I regretted doing it. Next time I make this Ill be following the directions EXACTLY. NOTHING needs to be changed. I made this recipe with angel hair pasta with grilled chicken and topped of with bacon crumbles and it was delicious! So glad I found this recipe!
Very good simple recipe, a nice change from our normal macaroni & cheese or alfredo side dish recipes we use for our picky kids. Used chicken broth instead of beef, added more lemon juice to compensate for the lemon and lime zest that we did not have on hand. Also added parmesan just at the end to thicken up a bit. Thanks for sharing, Holly!
Found this not to our liking with beef broth. Substituted chicken broth and it was phenomenal. We serve it with tortellini and it's great. Sometimes needs thickening with some whisked-in cornstarch.
I melted the 4T butter then added 1/4 C flour and made a roux to which I added 1 C skim milk. Once it had thickened I added 1 C Chicken broth, 3 T Lemon Juice and about 1 t lemon zest. I let it cook down for about 30 min. So good!
Super yummy and perfect with the Broiled Tilapia Parmesan recipe! The only thing I did different is I left out the heavy whipping cream and used Evaporated Milk to make it a little healthier. I did have to add some cornstarch to make the sauce thicker (make sure to mix the cornstarch with cold water) I also left out the lime zest. I topped with capers. It was so yummy and we will definantly make this again!
This is a WONDERFUL sauce!! I made it for Trader Joe's Lemon and Pepper Pappardelle and it was great! I didn't have beef broth so I substituted it with chicken broth. I also added chopped asparagus that I marinated in lemon juice and then roasted in the oven for a bit with some olive oil. Great meal that my family asks for again and again! Thank you!
Wow! This is just so unexpectedly delicious and versatile! I used it with lemon chicken pasta purses, along with crab cakes one time, and another time with breaded tilapia and the same pasta. Just let the sauce cool a bit before adding the lemon juice, or it gets a little clumpy looking. Also, I didn't have a lime, but just doubled up on the lemon juice and it was still awesome! This is a keeper!
Very very good sauce. My husband is greek and loves lemon as do I. I added lots more lemon juice and zest. I did not have the beef broth so I used chicken instead. I think we have a winner. Thanks Holly
DE-LISH! Although I used chicken broth instead and added some cooked chicken cubes to it. My family also likes a "little kick" to our dinner so i added some red pepper flakes to it the sauce and let it simmer for a few minutes before adding the chicken and tossing the pasta.
This was really yummy! I made half the recipe and only used lemon zest. I'll save off lime zest the next time I have a lime just for this recipe! Loved it!
This recipe was amazing! I added a little corn starch and water to thicken it a little bit and it turned our grate. I put it over lemon chicken and pasta, not only did it make our taste buds dance but it actually made my boyfriend dance.
This was a good recipe but I had to tweek it a bit. The sauce needed more zip for us, so I added 4 tbls. of lemon juice instead of 2. It was too thin to cling to the pasta so I added 1 tsp. of corn starch. Like others I used the chicken broth. The second time I made it I added large cooked shrimp and 3 cups of fresh spinach leaves and then turned of the heat. I let it sit long enough for the spinach and shrimp to warm through and wow, what a hit! My family loved the tart flavor it gave the shrimp and spinach. It's a great base recipe. Thanks
It was tasty but I added a lot more lemon and lime juice, and garlic and pepper, had I not, Im unsure if this would have had much flavor at all
very good but it wasn't as thick as I would like.
This was not edible. I have no idea what could have gone wrong here...It tasted like plain cream.
I think this recipe is AWESOME. I did not use the zest and the lemon taste was great. I added a little more lemon cause I like the taste but just keep trying the sauce while cooking and get it to however strong you like it. I also add Lemon Pepper to this and everyone in this house always LOVES it!!! To those who rated this recipe so low.. I think a lot of people do not taste their dish as they are cooking. You need to continue to taste it and correct it wherever necessary. ENJOY! and thanks for this recipe!!!!!
yummy yummy yummy. next time i think i will try putting a few shrimp in the sauce before i tossed the sauce in fetticine.
This is the best pasta dish I have ever had! The sauce was so light and full of flavor. I added diced red and green peppers and fresh mushrooms. This recipe is definately a keeper. Thanks!
This tasted great! Everyone loved it. My husband said he thinks this is the best thing I've ever made! The sauce was pretty thin so I mixed some milk and corn starch/flour and added that to help thicken it. It still never got very thick but coated the pasta good enough. I used chicken broth and put chunks of chicken in it. I also just doubled the lemon zest because I didn't have a lime and added extra lemon juice. I will make this again!
Easy to use. I love creamy lemon sauces and had a hard time finding any. Thanks!
Just realized I made this years ago and never rated it. I do remember the lemon flavor coming through nicely and really enjoying it!
MADE ALL MY TASTEBUDS SMILE
I liked it, but I found it to be not lemony enough. I did not include the lime (I thought that might be weird), but I added an extra tablespoon of lemon juice. Will keep, but will adjust the amount of lemon in the future.
a little bland but not bad
yummy and easy.
I replaced heavy cream with flour&skim milk to reduce calories. It still tastes great with a lot of flavour.
I did not like this sauce at all. There was WAY too much butter in it. It never thickened and got creamy, just greasy and runny. I tried to reduce the sauce enough to at least make it a little thicker and it made it worse; it was pretty much 1/2 butter 1/2 cream/broth with a lemony flavor. Bleh. I followed the instructions exactly except I used lemon zest instead of lime, but that wouldn't change the consistency, just the flavor. I fear for trying it again but who knows.
Rating is based on vegan version inspired by this recipe. Very unique and delicious. 1 stick margarine 2 cups plain unsweet almond milk 2 cubes veg bouillon zest from 1 lime & 1 lemon juice from 1 lemon 1 tsp crushed garlic 1/2 cup nut. yeast 1 bunch basil chopped lemon pepper to taste
SO GOOD! I added black pepper, chicken, and broccoli, and only used half the butter suggested. It was so easy and my husband and I both LOVED it! Will make again for sure!
It was love at first bite! Such wonderful citrus flavor! I have a key lime chicken recipe that I make and this is the new side! Thank you.
Great sauce, although next time I'll have to measure the lemon juice because it could have used more. (I just squeezed a lemon, but it may not have been enough) I also added mushrooms, asparagus, salt and pepper. Everyone ate it up!
This is delicious, but a little bland. Great with strong meat flavors. I served it with the Basil Shrimp from this site, and it was perfect, because the shrimp had a very strong flavor.
I usually do not like to exaggerate, but this was so good, words can hardly describe it. I thought the combination of lemon and cream would be tasting weird, but I was pleasantly surprised. I steamed some broccoli and tossed with the pasta as was suggested by another reviewer and it was absolutely devine. There is only one alteration that I would make, and that is: you can leave out the butter and just simmer the cream and the broth. It is absolutely delicious. When I wanted to log on to read the recipe the system was down so I had to remember the recipe from the top of my head and I only remembered the cream and the broth and the lemon juice and zest. So leave out the butter, otherwise it might be too greasy. Otherwise it was simply perfect. Don't forget the broccoli!
Finally made this after having it saved for months. This was so simple to make and was yummy. I followed the recipe exactly except I added several chopped cloves of garlic and used 1/2 of the cream and 1/2 skim milk. I did let it simmer and reduce but it doesn't get thick, that is the only draw back (of course it may be bc i used skim milk with the cream. The zest is really important as it adds a POP of citrus flavor. Added shrimp and served over linguine!
Yummm! We made this sauce to go with a pasta & broccoli side dish that accompanied our Valentine's meal of scallops and crab legs. The lemon flavor complemented the seafood SO well and it went great with the Beringer Chenin Blanc we had with dinner. The sauce was pretty runny, but after reading reviews, I now know that I did not let it simmer long enough (I'm still a beginner cook and have never made this kind of sauce before!). But it tasted great and that's all that mattered. Can't wait to make this again, next time with chicken!
Excellent served it over lemon chicken and angel hair pasta MMMMMM Thanks ;)
Made this form my mom and sister. Mom loved it, sister liked it but, said it was a little to lemony for here taste. The basic sauce minus lemon is a great starter to add a million other things to. I wondered about the beef broth over-powering the taste but, it didn't.
Wonderful, wonderful, wonderful! I use a little less butter; too much fat isn't good for anyone. It's still wonderful, and my husband and I just love it!The best lemon sauce I have ever made!
I really loved the flavor of this sauce but I did have a hard time getting it to thicken, or reduce. I guess I'll just have to be a bit more patient next time! I did change the recipe by using chicken broth instead of beef broth. Also, I did not use lime zest (just lemon), and I did add in about half a cup of grated romano cheese to the sauce about 3 minutes before I took it off the stove. I served this sauce over tri-color rotini tossed with fresh steamed broccoli. It had a great lemon flavor.
This didn’t thicken up at all for me so I added a tablespoon of flour. I also added three times the amount of lemon and lime juice and a little salt & pepper. Good but not great. I am serving this with garlic chicken & pasta; maybe it will taste better over the chicken.
I loved the aroma of this sauce while it was simmering. I imagined it to be much thicker but was pleasantly surprised how great it tasted with the spinach/ricotta tortellini I cooked. I didn't have lime so ommitted that, but it was still fantastic!
This is a great recipe. The only thing I added was a teaspoon or so of sugar. I teamed this with the "Garlic-Lemon Double Stuffed Chicken" recipe also from this site. I nested the chicken on the pasta topped with the sauce and plated it with steamed broccoli/carrot vegi combo. It looked great and tasted better!
Really good! I used half & half and added pepper, parmesan, chicken & broccoli. Used the zest and juice of a whole lemon, no lime. Will definitely make again.
I left out the lime zest because I was feeling especially lazy. THIS WAS DELICIOUS !! Go to the store now, get your ingredients, add some broccoli to make yourself feel less guilty about all the fat and MAKE THIS DISH !
Very very good. I was skeptical that beef broth would taste right, but it's really very good. Don't be afraid to use it, because it doesn't overpower the flavor. I agree that a whole lemon (zest and juice) works well, and I even used lemon pepper to pep up the flavor. Marinated artichoke hearts complemented the lemon sauce very well.
The BF and I loved this. I paired it with Garlic Lemon Doubled Stuffed Chicken also on this site. They worked wonderful together. Not so healthy, but oh so good. I used chicken broth instead of beef.
Call me a fan.
I was not impressed. Made to the recipe I didn't like it at all, though my husband thought that it had "potential". We added 2 tbsp of flour (because it was too runny) and some milk to reduce the overpowering lemon. I then added some mushrooms and tomatos and simmered for about 20 minutes. It was eatable and my husband and father in law thought it was good. We will add garlic and some other spices to make it better next time. It is a good base, but not a finished product at all.
I love this! I use this recipe all of the time. I will sometimes add a couple crushed cloves of garlic to the original simmer. I also like to mix some capers and roma tomatoes into the pasta at serving. (Bacon and mushrooms are also nice.)
I tried this recipe as is and was very disappointed. There was only a hint of lemon flavor which could have been achieved by adding just lemon juice in with the cooked pasta. There are plenty of better recipies out there that are a lot healthier.
This is a quick and easy meal, however not something I would make on a regular basis because it is way fattening and tastes very rich. Definitely way more creamy than citrusy. I felt a little sick after eating it. A little bit definitely goes a long was with this dish!
This sauce is FABULICIOUS! My sister and I are both pregnant and we couldn't decide on a shared dinner idea. I am so glad we stumbled across this recipe. Both of our families LOVED it. We served this with baked lemon pepper chicken and topped each serving with mozzarella, diced tomatoes, green onions and a lemon slice.
This sauce is lovely. Tossed it with grilled chicken, brocolli, and penne pasta. Only change I made is I added more lemon zest because I didn't have a lime handy.
This was pretty good, but not great. If I were to make it again, I'd sub. chicken stock for the beef broth. The beef was just too strong of a flavor with the lemon.
I don't know what went wrong with this recipe...but it was not edible.
This was delicious!! Thank you :D
My family really enjoyed this recipe. I will definitely make this again. Thanks for sharing.
I make this sauce all the time now for my family. They love it! (I also add some minced garlic.)
This recipe was delicious. A creamy-fresh tasting sauce that paired great with fettuccine. I also prepared Royal Red Shrimp--peeled, deveined, and seasoned with Old Bay seasoning and a Texan seasoning blend named Chupacabra. Probably any Cajun type seasoned salt will work. In a cast iron skillet, I added a tablespoon of oil and two tablespoons of butter, heated and added shrimp. Cooked shrimp on one side until lightly caramelized and flipped...turned heat off and let the shrimp finish cooking until desired doneness. This was a wonderful meal which deserves permanent status in our meal rotation. Nice enough for company, yet easy enough for a quick-unplanned dinner.
I tried this recipe after having something similar at a restaurant. It became an immediate favorite of ours and so easy too. I used more juice than what is called for. I used the juice of a whole lemon and some juice from the lime. To go with the pasta, we fried some fish dipped in flour and salt then put a little of the sauce on the fish. The lemon/lime taste goes great with fish. We also sprinkled some capers on the pasta which adds some color and the taste of the capers goes great with this sauce.
Pretty good. I cut down on the lemon juice a touch and added a touch of the lime juice. Will make again
This sauce was GREAT! I made some modifications. I added mushrooms and capers after the butter and waited until they were cooked, then I added whipped cream and broth. It turned out DELICIOUS! If you like the lemony butter flavor, this recipe is for you. I served it with chicken piccata. I had no left overs!
This is a great base recipe. I made some changes and will make more changes next time I make it. I used white wine instead of broth. Didn't use any lime, just plenty of lemon. For us it needs a little something more. I will use some garlic and parmesan next time. This went well with salmon and I will be making it again with the changes. Thanks!
The flavor of this sauce was quite good, although I doubled the amount of lemon. I was not happy with the consistency. It had the thickness of water. Maybe melting the butter first and making a roux before adding anything else would give it a nice thickness.
Made this without the lemon or lime zest, and with chicken stock instead of beef stock. Easy and very good.
I like this recipe to use with pasta as a side dish. I just use some lemon juice (no zest) and some garlic since I have those on hand all the time.
Wonderful! I love the lemony flavor. I had to change some things only because I didn't have everything on hand. No heavy cream; instead I used 1/2 & 1/2 and chicken instead of beef broth.(Not sure if I would have liked it as well with the beef broth.)My lemon & lime zest was past their prime so I used extra lemon juice & lime juice. As another suggested, threw in some lemonpepper also. Will make again.
a wonderful recipe ,used chicken broth, made extra sauce for over the panko coated chicken breasts, I served with it - will make this again ,it's a keeper - thanks Holly
I substituted vegetable broth instead of beef broth and also added about 3x's the amount of lemon juice and zest. I omitted the lime. I think this would go GREAT with some steamed broccoli either separately or added to the pasta (preferably fettucini).
