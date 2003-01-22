Lemon Pasta Sauce

I usually do not like to exaggerate, but this was so good, words can hardly describe it. I thought the combination of lemon and cream would be tasting weird, but I was pleasantly surprised. I steamed some broccoli and tossed with the pasta as was suggested by another reviewer and it was absolutely devine. There is only one alteration that I would make, and that is: you can leave out the butter and just simmer the cream and the broth. It is absolutely delicious. When I wanted to log on to read the recipe the system was down so I had to remember the recipe from the top of my head and I only remembered the cream and the broth and the lemon juice and zest. So leave out the butter, otherwise it might be too greasy. Otherwise it was simply perfect. Don't forget the broccoli!