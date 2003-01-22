Lemon Pasta Sauce

It's creamy and it's wonderful and it's lemon and lime. Serve with cubed cooked meat or veggies, if desired.

By MARBALET

Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a sauce pan or skillet large enough to hold the pasta when it is done, combine the butter, cream, and beef broth or bouillon and simmer over medium heat until reduced by about half. Add the lemon juice, lemon and lime zest and set aside.

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain. Toss pasta with sauce; serve.

Per Serving:
412 calories; protein 8g; carbohydrates 32.7g; fat 28.2g; cholesterol 130.5mg; sodium 256mg. Full Nutrition
