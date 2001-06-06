Kids Favorite Easy Cheesy 'Busketti'

Great comfort food for kids, easy for parents!

Recipe by Karena

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine the tomato soup with about half a can of milk and about half the cheese in a saucepan over medium heat, stirring constantly. Melt all together.

  • Continue to add the cheese, melting all together. DO NOT BOIL!

  • Continue to add milk until desired consistency is reached. Serve over warm, cooked spaghetti. Cheesy goodness!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
488 calories; protein 22.3g; carbohydrates 60.7g; fat 17.4g; cholesterol 42.4mg; sodium 1005.3mg. Full Nutrition
