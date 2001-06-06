Kids Favorite Easy Cheesy 'Busketti'
Great comfort food for kids, easy for parents!
This was GREAT! The kids loved it, and it was so easy they could make it themselves. (They're 10 and 12). We used a can of Ro-Tel tomatoes when we were out of Tomato Soup and loved it, too.
OK but won't make again
Really good recipe. My toddler loved it, but the 11 year old only liked it so so. Good though!
Thanks! My toddler loved this! Easy to make--tastes good too!
My 5 year old step daughter and my 30 year old husband both LOVED this dish, and it was quite economical. I doubled the Velveeta and added an entire can of milk, but the final product was very cheesy and delicious. I highly recommend this for those busy nights.
