Chicken Tetrazzini II
A crunchy cornflake topping adds a new twist to the usual tetrazzini recipes!
Made this just as the recipe calls, it was very good and a light pasta dish. Kids loved it, boyfriend loved it and we'll definitely make it again.
Gross! It smelled awful when cooking and didn't taste much better. Not a keeper.
Made this just as the recipe calls, it was very good and a light pasta dish. Kids loved it, boyfriend loved it and we'll definitely make it again.
I took this to a work lunch and it went over well.
I am a chronic "recipe changer"(?)!!! I added basil and peas to the cheese sauce when I was bringing it to a boil and my kids ATE IT UP! (4.5, 3.5, and almost 2 years old...) Husband isn't home yet, but I'm sure he'll enjoy it, too!! Yummy!! Thanks!
I made this recipe last night exactly as written, except that I used klusky noodles instead of egg noodles. It turned out just perfect--great consistency, great flavor. I will definitely make this again and have given this recipe to my mom and other friends.
My husband really liked this. I thought it was okay, but the sherry was a little overpowering for my taste. The sauce also wasn't as creamy as I would have liked. I imagined this would be quick to throw together. Though it wasn't difficult, this is a "one dish meal" that dirties two pans, a skillet, a baking dish, a strainer, and numerous utensils. If I make this again, it will probably be with leftover chicken and pasta from other meals.
I made this recipe just like it called for, and my whole family loved it. I changed it to make a total of 8 servings, and my husband was upset that there was not any left overs. He is begging me to make it again real soon. Loved it!!!!
