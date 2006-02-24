Pasta Carbonara II
Here's another recipe for carbonara. I make this quite often and my family really loves it!
Here's another recipe for carbonara. I make this quite often and my family really loves it!
Mmmm...This was good. I have never had carbonara before so I can't compare but this was tasty! I used angel hair instead of spaghetti and didn't have any pimentos. I left out the salt b/c ham, bacon and parmesan are very salty. Other than that, followed the recipe exactly but cut it in half. This makes a LOT! Very filling.Read More
Eh...not what I call a true Carbonara. There is another one on here that is PERFECT. The bacon and the olives, I think, ruined it for me. I will not be making this one again.Read More
Eh...not what I call a true Carbonara. There is another one on here that is PERFECT. The bacon and the olives, I think, ruined it for me. I will not be making this one again.
Mmmm...This was good. I have never had carbonara before so I can't compare but this was tasty! I used angel hair instead of spaghetti and didn't have any pimentos. I left out the salt b/c ham, bacon and parmesan are very salty. Other than that, followed the recipe exactly but cut it in half. This makes a LOT! Very filling.
After watching "Everyday Italian" on the Food Network this morning, I was really craving Pasta Carbonara. This was GREAT!!! Didn't have the olives or pimentos, but the sauce was good and salty and creamy and delicious!! Thanks- I'm sure to crave it again!
This is great and really filling! I've scaled down the recipe for 1 person and it still turns out wonderful. Sometimes I cut back on butter or use a healthy type of butter and it still turns out really good. I also use whole wheat pasta - yum! This reminds me a little of a skilletini-type dish I used to order at Carraba's. The dish is no longer offered there, but this helped bring back some great memories!
This is the best and easiest to good of all of THESE Carbonara recipes. Just take out the olives, ham, pimentos. This is definitely an American version. In Southern Italy, one must add small English peas. Anyway, this was tasty WITHOUT the above mentions!!
I made this for the first time today. I fell in love with it!! It's so easy to make and also makes alot. I will difinetly be making this again!!!!
Left out tomatoes and olives..Excellent! Saving some for lunch tomorrow for my little bro! Going to football game right after!