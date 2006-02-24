Pasta Carbonara II

Here's another recipe for carbonara. I make this quite often and my family really loves it!

By Cathy

Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt butter or margarine in a large skillet.

  • Add the oil and ham and saute lightly.

  • Add the cooked spaghetti, bacon, cheese, garlic, parsley, salt and pepper. Stir well.

  • Turn off the heat and pour beaten eggs over all. Toss to coat evenly, then add the olives and pimentos and toss again. Serve at once.

Per Serving:
558 calories; protein 25.9g; carbohydrates 45.8g; fat 30g; cholesterol 157.9mg; sodium 1630.5mg. Full Nutrition
