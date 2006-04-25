Goulash Supreme

This was regretably forgettable for me (sorry!). Not only was this nothing like any goulash I've ever had, it was bland (I could not detect ANY spice whatsoever), WAAY too tomatoey and had an odd texture that I just couldn't get past. For starters, I think diced tomatoes would be a FAR better choice here. The only stewed tomatoes I could find at my well-stocked grocery store were sliced ones (I have never seen them sold any other way). Unless you coarsely cut into bite-sized pieces beforehand, you'll end up with HUGE tomato chunks that overpower the entire dish. Second, the addition of tomato paste made this far too thick (and as mentioned earlier, tomatoey). My last complaint is that my pasta took more than DOUBLE the amount of time to cook thru (and it still was nothing like properly cooked pasta). I should have known better..... Without the addition of water (more than a T or two as suggested), there is no way that you will end up with a saucy dish. This doesn't cook long enough to allow the stewed tomatoes to break down (into a sauce) and if you add paste, you'll end up with an over-concentrated, pasty mess. Maybe this will float your boat, but it certainly didn't mine. Thanks anyways, Cheryle.