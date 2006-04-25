Goulash Supreme
Ground beef and macaroni. I serve with homemade bread.
This was a great basic recipe for goulash, but seeing as how I have to always be tweaking recipes, I made the following changes: Instead of stewed tomatoes I used 1 can of diced tomatoes. I used a red onion as that was all I had on hand. I added a couple dashes of Worchestshire to give it more of a beefy flavor. Also added a dash of ground pepper and used whole wheat macaroni which I cooked seperately per package directions as there wasn't much cooking liquid in the goulash. I topped it off with some grated Romano cheese. Delicious!Read More
I didn't care for this at all but my husband loved it. The pasta comes out chewy when cooked in the sauce.. and the flavor is rather bland.. even with extra garlic and added red pepper. I may make this again because my husband liked it and because it was super easy, but I will cook the pasta in boiling water and add it after next time. I will also play with the spices a little more. I gave it three stars because hubby liked it.Read More
One of my husband's favorite dinners. I made the macaroni(I only cooked about 1 cup of the macaroni) seperately and cooked the ground beef with the onions and spices. Put them all together and heated through. Since I made the macaroni seperately I used the 14.5 oz can of diced tomatoes and an 8 oz can of tomato sauce. Also I had to add some salt and pepper.
Boil water and prepare 6-8 oz of macaroni noodles according to directions on box. While noodles are cooking, heat 1 lb ground beef, 1/2 c green pepper diced, 1/2 c onion diced in a skillet. Drain fat. After meat is browned, add 2 tsp paprika, 1 TBS chili powder, 1/2 tsp garlic powder, 1-14 oz can Delmonte diced tomatoes (basil, garlic, oregano), 4 oz tomato paste, 2 TBS water, 1 1/2 TBS brown sugar, 1 TBS worcestershire sauce. Simmer for several more minutes then remove from heat. Mix in the cooked macaroni noodles and serve. Add a side of garlic bread for a great easy meal.
I liked this recipe, but did make a few changes. I cooked the pasta separately,added a little crushed red pepper flakes to give it a little kick. Then I poured it into a baking dish added cheese to the top. And put in the oven at 350 until the cheese melted. Turned out great.
This didn't last long at my house ~ the boys ate 2-3 helpings each. Pretty good stuff. :-) It's a lot like the goulash my Mom used to make with the exception of the garlic and chili powder. I followed other reviewer's suggestions and cooked the garlic and onions in with the ground beef (which I seasoned with a little pepper, salt, chili powder, and paprika while it was browning). Aside from that, I followed the directions. The macaroni cooked up perfectly in the mixture. Thanks a bunch Cheryle ~ this one's going into the regular rotation!
This was delicious! I used tomato sauce instead of paste and added some chopped green pepper and topped with grated cheese. We all like this even my picky teenager ate it! Thanks.
i added a cup of green peppers and a cup of mushrooms (fresh); used a 28 oz. plus 14 oz. can of cut tomatoes; was very liberal on the spices, adding cayenne and cumin; and no tomato paste. i cooked the pasta in the pot with everything else- why clean something else when you don't have to? this dish turned out very flavorful- and SO easy!
This was a super simple and tasty dish. Similar to beefaroni. I added some frozen chopped green peppers and more garlic. I also used a 28 oz. can of diced tomatos w/ onions and peppers. I didn't use the paste. I added about 3/4 cup of water to help cook the noodles and let it simmer away. Will make again.
This is a pretty good basic recipe. I have tried it as is, and have tweaked it as well, and have found that I like this modification: instead of stewed tomatoes, I use one 15 oz can of tomato sauce and one 28 ounce can of diced tomatoes. I also add a tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce, 2 teaspoons of cooking wine, a teaspoon of kosher salt and another 1/4 cup of onion. After I drain the meat when it is just turned brown, I saute the garlic and onion in about a teaspoon of the fat until translucent and then add the meat back in to brown a little more. I add all the ingredients to the meat. I cook the macaroni separate until almost al dente and then let it cook gently in the ragu until it is softer and the residual water is gone. I find this makes a tasty goulash that adults and kids will like.
This was a very good and simple dish. I substituted the stewed tomatoes for diced tomatoes and I didn't use any tomato paste. I also added another clove of garlic and a half can of corn to the last 15 minutes. You could easily use half of the beef, as 1 lb. was WAY too much. It seemed to take forever for the noodles to cook...I will cook those ahead of time next time.
Up here in New England, we call this "American Chop Suey." I cook a big batch of it in a 6 ½ quart Dutch oven on the stove. I brown 2 lbs. of lean ground chuck with finely chopped garlic, chopped vidalia onion and red pepper flakes. Then I add a 32oz. carton of Swanson beef broth, a 28oz. can of good quality petite diced tomatoes (Hunt's or Cento) with a 28oz can of crushed tomatoes. I add spices like Italian seasoning, bay leaf, black pepper and a couple of Tbs. of soy sauce. I let it simmer for 20 minutes, (covered) then add chopped bell peppers and another chopped vidalia onion. Let simmer (covered) for another 10 minutes then add raw elbow macaroni. Simmer 5 minutes more then turn off the heat and let stand, covered, for 15 minutes. The macaroni absorbs the the broth and comes out perfectly Al dente, along with the pepper and onion.
This is a great clean out the fridge recipe. To the original recipe, I added a chopped green bell pepper, a whole chopped white sweet onion, 2 T chile powder and a half tsp of liquid smoke. I cooked the mac in with the mixture adding 1 can chopped tomatoes and about 2 cups of mushrooms and gravy I'd made the night before, and 2 heaping tsp of chopped garlic from a jar. The smell was fabulous while cooking it, and everyone at the table ate until the dish was empty. Thanks for a great basic, but very easy and yummy recipe.
I'm vegetarian, but for some reason (the weather I guess?) I really wanted to eat some goulash. So this worked well- I just didn't use any ground beef. :] Easy.
I didn't have the tomatoes or onion called for so I substituted a small can of diced tomatoes and a 16 oz. bottle of medium salsa. I filled the can and bottle with water which cooked the macaroni quite well. If you use salsa, you don't need the paprika. I changed the chili powder to 1 tsp. but it all depends on how spicey you like it. My husband and I thought this was the best goulash we've eaten.
Ok, admittedly I tweak EVERY recipe I use. So don't be put off by the seemingly vast amount of tweaking I used for this recipe. First, i browned the beef with salt, pepper, garlic powder and a bit of Worchestershire sauce. Also I used about half a large sweet onion (about 1 cup chopped) and 1/2 of a red bell pepper. I did not use stewed tomatoes but instead used 1 8oz can of tomato sauce (no paste) combine with enough diced tomatoes with the juice for the total tomato mix to come to about 4 cups. Then i added a splash of extra water in order to cook the mac satisfactorily (which it did, cooking seperately was not necessary). I used 3 tsp of paprika and only 1 tsp chili, and used 3 cloves fresh garlic instead of just one. I also gave it a dash of ceyenne pepper and red pepper flakes for some kick but i'm not sure it needed it...it turned out a bit too spicey for my taste but probably not spicey enough for my husband's. After these modifications, it turned out VERY good, plus it was very quick and easy.
I made this tonight and my husband had seconds. Therefore, 5 stars. I cut the recipe in half and we had enough left over for another serving. I didn't have stewed tomatoes, but did use 1 can tomato puree and 1 can diced tomatoes / green chiles. I read the comments about the pasta. I cooked all ingredients (except pasta) about 30 minutes, then added the pasta and kept checking for "doneness" . It took about 11 - 12 minutes for small macaroni; it would take more for larger pasta, like penne. I will make this again.
What this is, is a down home cooking comfort food. Delicious!!
This recipe is exactly as my mother made it! Rich delicious and perfect fora cold weather meal! Real stick to your ribs food! All the ingredients are perfect, however I always like it with a can of kernel-style corn thrown in. Also, you may consider cutting the tomato paste by half and always cook the pasta seperateely and you can eat it right away, as soon as the noodles are incorporated into the meat sauce! YUM!
I loved this recipe!! I made a few adjustments though. Instead of using ground beef, I used ground buffalo, due to the MUCH lower fat content. I used a 28 oz. can of diced tomatoes, a 15 oz. can of crushed tomatoes, and half of that can full of water. It helped to cook the macaroni better. I used cayenne pepper instead of paprika. All in all, this was an AWESOME dinner for a chilly night. Thanks!!!
good base recipe that I have used for a while! I use equal parts ground beef and sausage, fresh garlic, and add a half packet of fajita seasoning for a kick of extra flavor.
Very similar to what I have made for years. Thanks for posting this one and now I am going to make it today! Suggest the focus be on the ingredients and the tasty or not result, not the name as a rating point.
This is almost identical to my recipe, only mine has a dash of worchestershire, and a few dashes of Tabasco, and the lady who taught me to make it over 50 years ago, told me to always use Hungarian Paprika. I don't measure the Paprika or Chili powder, but having made it for so many years, I just have the feel for it. She called it Hungarian Goulash. Good stuff!!!
Basically, it's chili-mac
Like most other reviewers, we had mixed reactions at my house. I found this bland, my husband too spicy. You can't win, right? It definitely needed salt and a fair amount of water added to boil the noodles. This is a great recipe for someone who doesn't follow recipes to the letter. It's a good starting point. With a little tweaking, it's excellent. (I WILL make it again.)
Awsome starter recipe. I used 2 cans diced tomatoes, a can of corn, also added a can of Ranch Style Beans. Cooked the onion and spices with the meat. Added additional amounts of spices after draining onion/meat mixture. Also chose to cook macaroni with the meat mixture which required extra water. Family added shredded cheese to their portions. Super easy delicious recipe. Whole family loved it!!!!! EDIT: made again using ground turkey and (needed to use up) fresh tomatoes. still added more garlic and used small can tomato sauce... as i am out of paste. :) cooking pasta separate this time. still wonderful!
found this yummy with a few alterations. I did omit the tomato paste which I think would have made it too heavy and, added a little less chili powder. I also used the diced tomatoes with green chiles as others did and added some canned corn during the last 10 - 15 minutes of simmering time. it was very tasty; especially served with warm, buttered cornbread! I will definitely use this recipe again...great for those cold winter evenings when you want something quick, easy, tasty & filling!
This was regretably forgettable for me (sorry!). Not only was this nothing like any goulash I've ever had, it was bland (I could not detect ANY spice whatsoever), WAAY too tomatoey and had an odd texture that I just couldn't get past. For starters, I think diced tomatoes would be a FAR better choice here. The only stewed tomatoes I could find at my well-stocked grocery store were sliced ones (I have never seen them sold any other way). Unless you coarsely cut into bite-sized pieces beforehand, you'll end up with HUGE tomato chunks that overpower the entire dish. Second, the addition of tomato paste made this far too thick (and as mentioned earlier, tomatoey). My last complaint is that my pasta took more than DOUBLE the amount of time to cook thru (and it still was nothing like properly cooked pasta). I should have known better..... Without the addition of water (more than a T or two as suggested), there is no way that you will end up with a saucy dish. This doesn't cook long enough to allow the stewed tomatoes to break down (into a sauce) and if you add paste, you'll end up with an over-concentrated, pasty mess. Maybe this will float your boat, but it certainly didn't mine. Thanks anyways, Cheryle.
This was a really simple recipe and came out very delicious. I did change it up a bit in order to work with what I had in the kitchen. I used 2 cans of diced tomatoes and half a can of left over spaghetti sauce in place of the stewed tomatoes and tomato paste. I also cooked my macaroni noodles first, drained them, added them back to the pot and then put in the remainder of the ingredients. Cooking time took about 15 to 20 minutes. :)
This goulash is supreme and very simple to make! I had to add a little salt, more garlic and substituted shells for the macaroni, but it turned out delicious. Easily one of my favorites for a night when I just want to throw it together in a hurry.
I would give this no stars if I could. It turned out awful, no flavour, very acidic taste.
Makes a very satisfying meal - nothing to write home about, but simple to make and relatively quick.
When I cooked this dish up it was really promising and smelled wonderful, but when completed, there wasn't much flavor. Maybe I did something incorrectly, but this recipe turned out very bland.
Quick easy dinner thrown together with on hand ingredients. I like that. This would be much better if you cooked the noodles separately and then mixed with meat mixture. The texture of the noodles was just off when cooked in skillet and needed to add water to keep from drying out and that also watered down the flavor.
Fabulous quick dinner! I added garlic powder, salt and pepper to the seasoning mix. I also added a can of drained corn. Great for those nights when you just don't have time to spend time on dinner.
This is exactly how I have always made it but I cook the macaroni shells SEPARATE and add at the end. This my absolute comfort food of choice with bread and butter and ice tea!
I've been trying to find a goulash recipe like the one my Mom made when we were kids and this was the closest I've found. I liked it and will try some small tweaks next time to try and get it just a bit closer to her recipe, but this is a definite keeper. I didn't change anything.
Well, if you add kidney beans, its chili macaroni. It's a good recipe though. I didn't really fiddle with the spices too much except to use fresh garlic instead of garlic powder. I did as some of the others and used 2 cans diced tomatoes. I also used a can of tomato paste. Because I cooked the mac in with the meat I ended up adding about a cup of water to get the mac to cook properly. Nice idea!!
I love this Goulash recipe, its easy and quick and is perfect for a rainy day. I ran out of chilli powder so I replaced it with taco seasoning. I also added a few table spoons of chicken stock instead of water and as other reviewers had suggested I prepared the pasta (I used egg noodles) separately. I also add a dollop of sour cream to the top of the dish right before serving, which adds a wonderful flavor. This was thick and delicious and I will definitely make it again and again.
not bad, I read the reviews and omitted the paste and added 14oz can of tomato sauce. I also used italian diced tomatos instead of the stewed. After adding the pasta which took about 20 min. to cook, I added 1/2 cup water to thin it out some.
My husband liked it but I thought it tasted too much like chili. Next time I will completely leave out the chili powder!!!!
Did not care for this much. Thank you for the recipe though
I am pleasantly surprised by this dish. I omitted the macaroni as we are on a low-carb diet and made the rest per the recipe. It is very rich and has hints of sweetness (which surprised me as a lot of tomato based dishes tend to be a little sour/bitter). It is also very rich in part due to the addition of the 6 oz of tomato paste. I might have preferred it better if it had less tomato paste, perhaps 3 oz instead of 6. Other than that, I wouldn't change a thing. Very easy dinner to prepare, great for times when you are too tired to whip up a meal. Thank you for sharing the recipe!
We used egg noodles (large-broad) delicious!!!!! A feel good...comfort food!
I had looked around for something quick to cook, to get rid of some things in my fridge and food cabinet, this was a good basis, but somehow the recipe got away from me, lol..mainly due to what I had..it turned out rather tasty. I had 1/2 a box of Penne Rigate and I boiled them while browning my ground beef, along with the onions, garlic and 1/3 cup of sliced green pepper. I added the paprika, but used a packet of Chili Seasoning Mix anstead of Chili Powder, also and this is a must in my family, I added 1-2 TBSP of brown sugar and a can of red beans..I let that simmer for a while, to let the flavors combine, then I added the Penne and just simmered it long enough to get a good consistency. Even my picky 4 year old ate it. We had some Italian Bread on the side and I like a dollop of Sour Cream with mine, try it! As an add on, I didn't use the Tomato Paste, I didn't see any need for it.
Good stuff! I added green peppers, but otherwise followed the recipe. Quick and easy to make, and very tasty..
I use tomato juice and leave out the water and tomato sauce/paste
It's great tasting and easy to make! You can't ask for more than that!
This was a disappointment after seeing so many positive reviews. I followed the recipe exactly and chose to use the tomato paste. I had to use LOTS of water to thin it down and the macaroni never cooked properly. If I choose to make this again I will cook the onion and garlic with the ground beef and cook the macaroni separately and add in at the end. I would also use some whole kernal corn as an addition as some have suggested and definitely would not use the tomato paste.
DEEELishus! My hubby, child, and I were all suffering from the flu today, and when this came in my IN box, I decided to try it and VIOLA. My hubby ate 2 bowls and said it was good, which is his ultimate food compliment!! I really liked it, and thought it was a great Flu-fix, with the chili powder and all. Thanks so much!
As written, this was "okay" at best. Before serving it, I had a sneak-taste of it and went into "oh-no-dinner's-yucky-how-do-I-fix-this mode". As written, it was bland. I added more spices, cream cheese (as previously suggested), and out of desperation, added about a cup of spaghetti sauce. After the additions, it did upgrade to about 3 1/2 stars. Still don't think I'd make it again but at least tonight's dinner was salvageable.
I've been making this dish for over 50 years and my three sons love it. The only difference is I put chopped green peppers in it and leave out the chili powder. However, my son who has a family of his own and loves to cook, does put chili powder in it. Great dish.
Like others, I found it rather bland. I added some salt and that didn't really help. I also wasn't sure how long to let it simmer, since the macaroni was put in raw. I probably won't make it again, but keep looking for a goulash recipe that suits our family.
Edible - barely. It was almost impossible to get the pasta cooked and even then it was not evenly cooked - some undercooked, some over cooked. Also, tooooo much tomatoe taste. Would be better to precook the pasta and also have some other veggies inside, such as mushrooms, green peppers, corn, green beans, etc.
My family loved it. I cooked the noodles first added extra fresh garlic and chopped onion. I used 1 small can of stewed tomatoes and a small can of diced tomatoes with celery, onion and garlic mixed in. All my boys went back for seconds. It was quick easy and will be in the monthly menu rotation. The best part was I already had all the ingredients already.
This was an okay recipe. I made quite a few modifications, however: I added and/or used a 14 oz. can of white chicken (in place of beef), 3/4 c frozen corn, 1 tsp. cumin, 1/2 c black beans, green peppers, sliced carrots, 1 cup of water, omitted the tomato paste, 3 cloves of garlic, 1 28 oz. can crushed tomatoes and 1 10 oz. can Rotel tomatoes with green chiles. I cooked this all down with the pasta until it was relatively done, then I placed it in a 9 x 13 baking dish and baked @ 400 degrees for 20 minutes. I served it with cheese and sour cream. It's a good starter recipe.
This is similar to the recipe I use, except we like it a little spicy so I used 2 cans petite chopped tomatoes and 1 can tomatoes with green chilies. Also added 8 oz can of whole kernel corn and salt and black pepper to taste. Served in a bowl with crumbled UNSWEETENED cornbread mixed in. We southerners gotta have our cornbread. Very good.
My mom always cooked this, but she added green beans and used the big shell noodles instead of mac. and cooked them seperatley...AWESOME!!
Big mistake calling macaroni and beef goulash but bigger mistake making it this bad. Sorry cooking the noodles together, no. Spices used no. Better luck next time.
Very easy to make. I cooked the pasta in water and added it to the meat/tomato sauce. I let the goulash simmer for 40 minutes. It wasn't my favorite flavor.
This is good- but it needs a good cup of water and I would use 1/2 the chili powder next time. I used bow ties and Italian style tomatoes- I chopped my tomatoes up a bit with my spoon because they were big pieces and I used Italian style. I think it could use a bit of sweetness, but over all it's a good meal :)
Great goulash! I did add some beef broth to help the mac cook as others suggested and did partially cook the mac first. Has just a touch of heat, perfect. My husband loved it.
This is a regular in my house. I do cook the pasta separately and then add it to the meat mixture once it is almost tender. I also add a couple shakes of red pepper flakes since my husband likes it better with more spice.
Good, very much what I remembered goulash to taste like. I used venison ground and more garlic, of course. Home canned tomatoes are a natural for this dish. No paste was needed, and I ended up needing about a half cup of water. The noodles cook just fine in with everything.
I combined this recipe with the Goulash I recipe on this site. I used egg noodles and added kidney beans; that's where the other recipe came in. This is very hearty and filling. The kidney beans made it a little like chili. My mom doesn't make it that way, but I find that it is a good flavor and texture addition. This seems like a pretty flexible dish, and great for making a big batch and freezing for lunches. Maybe it could use a little more spicing.
Just the everyone else, I added spices too (probably making it a brand new recipe). It was very bland and tomato-y, so I added about 2-3 T. of sugar to take away, then added 3/4 cup of grated parm. cheese (my mom puts this in hers all the time too). Some extra salt and pepper and what an incredible dinner. The leftovers were even better!!!!! Do the pasta separate (for about 7 minutes) and then add to the mixture 30 minutes before you eat.
I followed the steps, but added 1 cup of water and a can of drained corn and the paste. simmered on low till tender (30-40) mins.
This is really yummy! Not at all fancy, but perfectly enjoyable for a quick, healthy and cheap dinner. It made enough to feed about 8 people, too! I had to substitute a can of black beans for the meat, cumin and oregano for the paprika, and I added some mushrooms that I had to use up. Also I used 16 ounces stewed tomatoes and 16 ounces tomato sauce as well as 16 ounces chicken broth and an extra half cup of macaroni. The black beans surprisingly went really well with the goulash. I think the recipe would have been pretty good how it was written too.
My kids like this, except they refuse to touch anything with tomato chunks except salsa. I just substitute a quart of juice. Makes a big difference for them.
Being 1/2 Hungarian I resent American "chili-Mac" being labeled as 'goulash' , authentic goulash is made with wild game in season and not even close to chili-mac
This was easy and tasty. I made it the way the recipe said (uncooked pasta) and it cooked just fine. I did add water as it cooked down though to ensure the pasta cooked.
My husband's aunt makes this but she uses salsa instead of tomato paste and sauce! Seasonings and veggies are in there. It is always flavorful and my kids love it!
Since everyone gives their changes... I will add my 2cents.. I add red pepper, green pepper, basil, diced w/(tomato sauce) or crushed tomato's with little water. cook noodles about 6min.then finish with all ingredients.. I say throw anything in.. tonight is spinach
My mom used to make this when I was little. She hadn't made it in so long she couldn't remember what was in it, leaving me and my (now adult) siblings craving it. This is as close as I've gotten to mom's recipe, and I think if I had had the tomato paste to add it would have been perfect! Very easy and quite yummy! Thanks for bringing me back to childhood!
I grew up on this, and occasionaly still make this for my family. We never add the tomato paste and use garlic powder. I usually keep diced tomatoes on hand because i prefer them over the stewed.
It was bland as bland could be.
Pretty good, made it just like the recipe stated, added more veggies but other wise made it word for word. I found that it did need more water to not come out so dry, otherwise a great tasting and easy recipe for busy moms
This was delicious! I've been looking for a good goulash recipe that doesn't just taste like baked macaroni and this is awesome! I'm not a fan of big chunks of tomato so I just made sure to crush them in my hands before adding them. It was a little too hot for me so I will cut the chili powder and paprika in half next time. I also added a teaspoon of brown sugar. The macaroni cooks in the mixture just FINE, you just have to cook it long enough. And keep adding water like the directions said if it's getting too dry or sticking to the bottom. I kept adding probably a 1/2 a cup of hot water as I went along. It's pretty much the same thing as when you cook hamburger helper, you have to simmer it for like FIFTEEN minutes to get the macaroni to cook. Don't expect to add the macaroni and have it be done in 5 minutes. Delicious, definitely a staple in my house now, thanks!
Tastes like salsa...weird.
I made a ton of changes but this is a good start. I used 2 lbs of ground beef, 8 oz of macaroni that I cooked seperately, one whole chopped onion, salt, pepper, garlic powder, chili powder, paprika, minced garlic, 36 oz of diced tomatoes, 8 oz tomato paste. At the end of cooking I added the drained macaroni to the mixture and then added 8 oz of shredded colby jack cheese, stirred and served. This was great for a family dinner, probably wouldn't serve to company. I like that I have the ingredients on hand and that it is quick to prepare.
I did not enjoy this recipe as is. I opted to use the tomato paste which as someone else said made it very heavy. I needed to do very serious "doctoring" in order for my husband to eat it and then it ended up tasting more like chili-mac.
Very quick and easy. I found it bland though. My mother made this dish for us as kids. I'll ask her what she does to make it more tasty and try that. Great quick meal.
This is exactly like my grandmother's! It is one of probably two things she can make decently, so you know it has to be easy! I added the onions and 3 cloves of garlic while the beef was browning. I also only added a little over a teaspoon of chili powder, more than that would be way too much. I also mostly cooked the macaroni seperately, because I didn't want mush and there is NO WAY that amount of liquid could cook the pasta. I added the meat mixture to the drained macaroni and let it continue to cook until most of the liquid was soaked up and the macaroni was done. It was excellent! Thanks for the recipe!
This is very similar to the one my Mom always made minus the paprika and chili powder! I always boil the macaroni separately so it's not quite done as it continues to cook in the tomato sauce if you let it simmer awhile. I use a big can of tomato sauce and a couple of cans of either stewed or diced tomatoes. Sometimes the ones with Italian flavoring but LOVE the ones that have the garlic flavor added. Sometimes even the canned whole tomatoes! Lots of onion and extra garlic! Sprinkle a little grated parmesean cheese on top! This is one of my husbands favorites and always his request for his birthday meal! I am going to try adding the chili powder next time I make it!
very good!!
alright, it needs more dichotomy. My grandpa always adds brown sugar, so I threw some of that in, then bumped up the amount of chili powder and also added a little tabasco. The children are eating it, so good.
So good! I put a lid on and simmered with about 1/4 cup of water for maybe 20 minutes or so and the macaroni was cooked perfect. I served with toasted homemade italian bread. I will definately make again!!
I added extra spices too. it would have been bland if I had not. cook pasta seperate add to the meat then add to a casserole dish sprinkle cheese on top bake at 350 for 20 minutes
Delicious!! I cooked the pasta separately, added extra diced tomatoes and worstershire sauce. Yum!
My husband asked me to make this. I was hesitate and told him that it’s not the goulash he is used too (he is from Austria). He said it was the American version. SO, I made it. The first thing I noticed was that it smelled like I remember the ‘hamburger surprise’ smelled like from cafeteria food, in school! Ewww. But it tasted like the Hamburger Helper (AKA Chemical Hamburger Helper) my mom would make. If you don’t remember either of these uhhh dishes, you might like it. My husband did not like it and actually told me I was right. Wow!
This was great! I only had 2 eating in my home so I halved the recipe. I added a little worshishire sauce, a little cumin and a little brown sugar (I always add brow sugar to my tomato-based dishes). Mine did not turn out gooey as some reviewer's had. You just have to make sure the meat mixture has enough water in it(1& 1/2 cups) and that it is at a rolling boil before you add the pasta. I had another small pot of water boiling on the stove just in case I needed to add more water, which I did have to add (1 more cup). I had enough leftovers for another 2 servings. It turned out perfect! Thank you for sharing!
Quick and easy and tasty
This is a great starter recipe for goulash, but it was a bit bland for my family's taste. I use ground turkey instead of beef. Then, I use diced tomatoes and celery for more texture, dijion mustard, cumin and cayenne for kick.
This is an easy, delicious and quick meal. I've made it twice now, once with ground beef and another time with ground turkey. Either way, it is quite good. With ground turkey it was a bit more "bland" so next time I might increase the chili powder and the paprika. Serve with a green salad and you have a great simple supper!
Love it! I do ad 1/2 a can of tomatoe paste. The recipe doesn't call for salt. But I seem to have to add alot. Maybe its just how we like our food though?! hehe
This was a good recipe as a base for goulash. I added mushrooms to it and also used Spicy V-8 juice along with a touch of cumin. I will make it again. Nice dish for a cool fall day. It also keeps well in the fridge.
maybe i did something wrong because this seems to get good reviews from everyone else...but i followed the instrustions and mine had a bad taste...paprika was the cause of the taste i think
I needed a lot more liquid to get the noodles to cook properly, and there wasn't near enough taste. I had to add another garlic clove, salt, pepper, more chili powder, red pepper, and some basil. It tasted better after the additions, but not great.
Seasoned the meat first. Didnt have stewed tomatoes or tomato paste. So I used two cans of tomato sauce and a big can of diced tomatoes. I cut back on the chili powder, didnt want it to spicy for the children. I did par boil the macaroni for 5 minutes. I added about a cup of water and let it all simmer. It came out looking kind of like watery hamburger helper. The taste was great with creamed corn. Thanks
