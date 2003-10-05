Chicken And Artichoke Penne With A White Sauce

A savory combination of chicken, artichokes, and olives in a creamy Bechamel sauce - a marriage made in heaven!

Recipe by MARBALET

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Cook pasta in a large pot of boiling water. Drain.

  • Heat olive oil in pan over medium heat. Saute chicken pieces until chicken is light-to-golden brown in color.

  • Add artichoke hearts, olives ,and mushrooms to pan; heat for about 90 seconds. Turn heat to low, add cooked pasta to pan, and heat until warm.

  • Add warm bechamel sauce to pan, and toss ingredients 3 to 4 times. Serve with freshly grated black pepper and fresh Parmesan cheese to taste. Sprinkle dash of paprika over food for color, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
599 calories; protein 30.6g; carbohydrates 70.5g; fat 22.7g; cholesterol 48.6mg; sodium 846.7mg. Full Nutrition
