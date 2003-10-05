Chicken And Artichoke Penne With A White Sauce
A savory combination of chicken, artichokes, and olives in a creamy Bechamel sauce - a marriage made in heaven!
A savory combination of chicken, artichokes, and olives in a creamy Bechamel sauce - a marriage made in heaven!
I made this recipe for my mother on Mothers Day - IT WAS VERT TASTY! I added minced garlic and chopped green onions along with grilling the chicken first. The appearence of the dish was also great - perfect for a dinner party. This recipe will be added to my favorites.Read More
This is good but I think it lacks a spice (red pepper? garlic? More rosemary or thyme?) but I'm not sure what. I'll keep checking the reviews to see what others may recommend but unless I figure out what it lacks, I won't make again. It's not that it wasn't good (even my 5 year old ate her helping) but I felt I had to add extra parmesean cheese to just to add more taste.Read More
This is good but I think it lacks a spice (red pepper? garlic? More rosemary or thyme?) but I'm not sure what. I'll keep checking the reviews to see what others may recommend but unless I figure out what it lacks, I won't make again. It's not that it wasn't good (even my 5 year old ate her helping) but I felt I had to add extra parmesean cheese to just to add more taste.
I made this recipe for my mother on Mothers Day - IT WAS VERT TASTY! I added minced garlic and chopped green onions along with grilling the chicken first. The appearence of the dish was also great - perfect for a dinner party. This recipe will be added to my favorites.
I changed this a bit to suit my taste, I added a few strips of bacon with the chicken, added Italian seasoning to the sauce as several other reviews said it needed more taste, garlic, and shrimp. Topped it with parmesan cheese and side of garlic bread! YUMMMM
I found this to be pretty bland, and the bechamel sauce not acting as a good pasta sauce. I think my husband and I would prefer an alfredo or butter sauce instead. I had to add more salt after cooking in order to eat. I'm wondering if marinated artichoke hearts would help give this more flavor OR sundried tomatoes would be tasty.
Very good!
This is good but I think it lacks a spice (red pepper? garlic? More rosemary or thyme?) but I'm not sure what. I'll keep checking the reviews to see what others may recommend but unless I figure out what it lacks, I won't make again. It's not that it wasn't good (even my 5 year old ate her helping) but I felt I had to add extra parmesean cheese to just to add more taste.
My husband and kids liked this even though they all dislike mushrooms! Victory! For my bechamel I use 1 cup stock from bullion, 1 cup cold milk + 1 Tbsp cornstarch, 2-3 T grated gruyere cheese. I also added 1 Tbsp lipton onion soup mix instead of salt or grated onion. The other reviews wondered about calories - it's the olives and artichokes, both higher in fats. I agree that bacon would be yummy, but there goes the low-fat option...
exceptional flavour!
I just read the ingredients and i cant understand why is this dish high on calories? 22 grams fat and 70 grams carbs!!! did i miss something? coz i had it before in a restaurant and i can understand that it can be fatty from the white sauce, so i guess it depends on the method a one will take to prepare the homemade beshamel sauce. anyway its a very delicious dish.
Is good with drained marinated artichoke hearts. I also like it with black and green olives. Good with different cheese added - asagio/parmesan/romano combo - either grated on or add to bechamel
Excellent! Really tasty. I used the Bechemel Sauce posted by Holly and really liked it. That recipe makes 1.5 C, which I think is the perfect amount for this recipe. You could easily leave out the chicken for vegetarians and still have a really great meal.
We usually have either a marinara or alfredo sauce. This was a nice change of pace. Very tasty!!
I made this today; it was good. I may have used more chicken than the recipe called for since I used the whole package; we like meat in our family. I used whole wheat penne to counteract all the extra meat. Next time I will add bacon to this for more flavor. This is a great one pot dinner for a crowd.
Thanks MARBALET, this was fast, very good and easy. I tossed in a handful of chopped green olives just for color.
This was a tasty recipe. I added some garlic when I cooked the chicken, and omitted the onion from the bechamel sauce. Definitely good enough for company, but easy enough for a weekday meal.
Really really good! i made it exactly as authored, but used a different Bechamel Sauce recipe than the one linked beneath the chicken recipe, and i loved the subtlety of the flavor.
I think the success of this recipe depends on your bechamel sauce. I added garlic and sundried tomatoes. Good base recipe.
My husband liked this better than me that's why I gave it 3 stars. I had to add a lot of additional seasonings to this dish and then I thought the pasta just kind of dulled it. Liked the sauce though.
This is a great tasting meal! We used omitted the olives and in the sauce we used rosemary instead of Thyme and it was excellent!!! I would suggest this to anyone. It is good even with out the artichoke hearts too.
This was a lovely dish I've made twice thus far. I doubled the recipe for a small dinner party; it was very filling/tasty and I received numerous compliments... my husband said it tasted like restaurant food! I always add more mushrooms and a little fresh garlic. I recommend this dish.
I have made this many times. For family and friends, small dinner parties to just a everyday meal. It's easy and really good.
This was a very tasty dish. Next time I'll use regular pasta instead of wheat! And, I think I'd rather have green olives instead of black olives. Even better day two - cold!!!!!
This recipe sounds great and looks great, but the flavor is rather dissapointing. It is missing some seasoning to give it a kick. Make something that takes less time and has more flavor.
I love this recipe! The sauce is creamy and goes perfectly with the ingredients. It is my all time favorite dish!
Really good. I will definitely make this recipe again. I thought the flavor was wonderful, although next time I will add a little garlic and see how that tastes.
Just ok, I expected it to have more flavor. I think it definitely needs a little something extra...not one I'd make again.
yum..
This tasted very good. I added minced garlic to the sauce as well as while cooking the chicken. I used a pinch of Italian seasoning instead of thyme and it turned out great!
This was really good, but I think that my family isn't real big on canned artichokes.
I made this recipe tonight following the instructions for the Bechamal sauce on this site. It was the first time I've made it, & honestly I thought it was totally tasteless!
We loved this recipe! I did make some changes to "spice it up" a bit. I sauted 2-3 tsp of chopped onion in olive oil until tender and then added 3 cloves of minced garlic and sauted about 1 more minute. I added this to the meat mixture. I substituted leftover turkey for the chicken, because that is what I had. I used marinated artichokes and canned mushrooms. I substituted Kalamata olives for the black olives. We love Kalamata olives! I also added 1/2 tsp Italian seasoning. We loved this dish.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections