Mexican Lasagna with Noodles

I have made this twice now and it is always really delicious. The first time I made it exactly as written, but it seemed to be lacking something. The second time I made a few personal changes and it was better, but I still can't put my finger on what it's missing. The changes I made were the following. Instead of using the seasonings I just used a packet of taco seasoning added to the beef and beans. I also added some fresh cilantro, a can of diced tomatoes, minced garlic and chopped red onion. I used shredded sharp cheddar to the top instead of the pepper jack. I think I might try adding some ricotta or fontinella cheese to the beef/bean mixture next time. This also makes A LOT - especially since it is just my husband and I. Next time I will scale it down.