Mexican Lasagna with Noodles
A different twist on lasagna! Easy to make!
This is a keeper! Very, very tasty. Very versitile as well. Instead of adding the spices, I just used a packet of taco seasonings and cooked the beef according to those directions. I also added a can of diced tomatoes to the beef. I used the tomatoes that have chili seasonings in it. I also used medium salsa. Instead of the olives, I added a 4 oz can of green chiles to the sour cream. I'm sure it would have tasted great without these changes. My husband just doesn't like olives, I LOVE diced tomatoes, and I didn't want to work so hard by adding the spices. Very easy meal. Kind of messy when done. Soooo good! My husband has already had seconds.Read More
I mixed the refried beans and spices in the warm pan with the browned ground beef (it mixed easier as it warmed). I also precooked the noodles and omitted the water in the recipe. I layered as followed: a light layer of salsa on the bottom, noodles, meat-bean mixture, pepper-jack/monterey jack/mozza cheese mix layer, salsa. I repeated these layers, ending with a layer of noodles. I then topped it with more cheese. I baked it for 45 minutes, let it cool for 10 minutes (solidifies a bit in the pan and allows for easier cutting), and topped each serving with plain sour cream. Oh, it was so good! And even better the next day! Thanks for sharing, Popcklgal!
Awesome recipe! Here are my variations. I melted the cheese THEN added the sour cream. I used spoonfuls of sour cream all over the top, sprinkled cheddar cheese and chunks of avacado and tomatoes then sprinkled with chopped green onion/olives(mostly for presentation because it looks so nice). Made according to recipe it doesn't look as presentable. I also cheated and used the taco seasoning in the filling. This is a yummy dish that can easily be altered to suit anyones taste. If you use a disposable aluminum pan (drop the heat to 325) it seems like the noodles cook better and are not gummy as in a glass baking dish.
what a great recipe! the reviews were very helpful. i didn't have alot of time to wait for the lasagna to bake so i omitted the water and precooked the noodles for 8 minutes and baked the dish for 35 min., then the extra 5. i also improvised, instead of "salsa" i made my own with 1 can of enchilada sauce, 1 jar of taco sauce, and 1 can of semi-drained diced tomatoes. i layered the sauce along with extra grated cheese throughout and it came out so good. it was a hit with my husband and 3 year old too, thanks!
We loved the taste, but the consistency of the pasta left alot to be desired. It was too good to let go of so the next time I cooked the noodles and omited the water altogether....now we're talking 5 star material! I took it to a pot luck and everyone loved it.
This was surprisingly delicious!! Of course I made some alterations--I always do, but I think it would've been great without any changes. First of all, I used a packet of taco seasoning instead of the spices for the taco meat. It's just easier and a lot more flavorful. Secondly, I used a large can of red enchilada sauce mixed with the salsa to make a larger amount of red sauce. I then used this as a layer in addition to the noodles and beef/beans, so that the flavor permeated throughout. I poured the remaining on top before the cheese. Lastly, I topped the finished baked product with chopped tomatoes, in addition to the black olives and green onions. It really was beautiful!
This is a very versatile recipe. I sometimes use ground turkey sausage instead of the ground beef with good results. Also freezes well without the topping and is a wonderful make-ahead recipe just kept in the frig until you are ready to bake it. I have 4 teenaged boys and they all enjoy this recipe. I add an extra can of refried beans, use a whole box of noodles, a half cup extra of water and prepare it in a 10 X 15 pan if I have a crowd to feed. Thank you for posting this great recipe!
I loved this recipe. It was so easy to fix and tasty. I used taco seasoning mix to season the ground beef. I also took the advice of others and put a few dollops of sour cream over the lasagna AFTER it came out of the oven instead of adding it along with the cheese. It made for a very attractive dish. Yummy.
This was delicious and will make again. Only thing I did different was I used the no boil noodles and cut the cook time down to an hour...wonderful recipe!
This is a great recipe. I used a package of taco seasoning in the ground beef instead of the spices the recipe called for. I will make this again.
Somehow I must have goofed this up because the bottom layer of noodles were like leather. The flavor of the filling was marvelous. I think next time, I'll use prebaked lasagna and a shorter bake time. If it works out well it'll be a five star for sure
A yummy dish- almost better the next day as leftovers!
Really easy and really good. Guests loved it.
MmmMmmm... This dish was delicious <3 I took advice from another user on here, and added a packet of taco seasoning to the ground beef (when the beef was almost done browning, but first, I drained the grease). I then stirred the refried beans into the ground beef, and let it heat up a little. Then, I layered just as the recipe said to. Everything else was done according to the directions for this recipe. My Husband and I are pleased with the recipe, and will do this again! Thank you for posting the mexican lasagna, It is my first attempt at making lasagna. I am impressed, my friend ^_^
Delicious!
I used flour tortillas instead of lasagna noodles and jalapeno peppers instead of olives. I also used low fat sour cream and low fat Mexican cheese. I cooked it for a total of 45 minutes (sour cream and cheese for the last 10 minutes). Very VERY good. My husband and my friend loved it too.
I have made this twice now and it is always really delicious. The first time I made it exactly as written, but it seemed to be lacking something. The second time I made a few personal changes and it was better, but I still can't put my finger on what it's missing. The changes I made were the following. Instead of using the seasonings I just used a packet of taco seasoning added to the beef and beans. I also added some fresh cilantro, a can of diced tomatoes, minced garlic and chopped red onion. I used shredded sharp cheddar to the top instead of the pepper jack. I think I might try adding some ricotta or fontinella cheese to the beef/bean mixture next time. This also makes A LOT - especially since it is just my husband and I. Next time I will scale it down.
Took too much work and it wasn't worth it in the end. My two little ones are not picky eaters, but they both through this in the trash.
For us, this recipe is a regular. Very tasty! And easy to prepare. I had some trouble with the noodles cooking all the way in the oven so here are some alterations so that you can make it with cooked noodles: 1. Cook the noodles on the stove before layering in the lasagna. 2. I used only 9 noodles to make it less "noodly". 3. Omit the water if you cook the noodles before hand. 4. Season the beef!! 5. Double the sour cream! Yum.
Fantastic. Added one can of diced tomatos, taco mix and refried beans to browned meat and heated thru. Baked in two 8x8 inch pans and froze one for later as it makes a lot.
I had to make some changes due to not having what the recipe called for in my pantry...but the concept was the same. I will be making this again!
I made this recipe for my husband and three kids (7, 3, 2) and it was a hit! The only change I made was substituting the Pepper Jack cheese for cheddar cheese. We had made it a couple times and it is a definite keeper! I've even passed the recipe to some family members who loved it as well. DELICIOUS!
This was a 5 with modifications. I used 2 lbs of ground beef & sauteed with a chopped white onion & taco seasoning. I added one can of diced tomates, one can Rotel, one can corn (drained), 1 can diced green chillis & one can black beans (drained). I used precooked lasagna noodles and did not use the water. I spooned the beef mixture to cover bottom of pan and layered with noodles, dolloped sour cream & refried beans, cheese & cilantro. Then repeated the layers. Cooked for 40 minutes. I will definitely make this again.
Easy to make and a different take on Lasagna. I had to reduce the water the second time I made this because it was way too watery the first time.
This was so good! It's a much cheaper alternative to traditional lasagna. One bite in, my husband smiled and said we'll have to have this again! I used the sour cream, green onions, and olives as garnish for each piece, and used jalapeño refried beans. Also, I used oven ready noodles & baked it for 1 hour + 10 minutes w/ cheese. Excellent recipe, very creative!
This recipe is great. I will make it again with one important change though. I suggest to boil the noodles for a few minutes instead of putting them in raw. My top noodle was hard. Other than that this recipe is quick, easy, delicious and asked for again!
My husband and I enjoyed this new twist on regular lasagna. I reduced the recipe to six servings and put it in an 8X8X2 inch pan. I used a full can of refried beans to make the layers a little thicker and added a small amount of shredded cheddar cheese to each layer. I also used taco seasoning instead of the other seasonings and supplemented that with a sprinkle of cajun seasoning and garlic powder. As recommended by another reviewer, I soaked the lasagna noodles for twenty minutes which reduced the overall baking time to approximately 45 minutes. I'll likely make this recipe again!
This recipe is SO GOOD! I've made this for dinner, for pot luck at work and for parties and it always gets rave reviews. It's very easy to prepare which is important after a long day at work. This will become a regular in our house!
did the recipes as is very yummy! very versitale tried peppers and onions i sauted and spanish rice(make sure rice is all the way cooked) but so yummy!
I printed out this recipe and had my girlfriend thinking I was a professional chef that evening. This is some good stuff.
I always make a new recipe as written, I hate it when people rate a recipe after they make a million changes. I liked it pretty good! Good enough to make again, this time inspired to add my own twist. I added corn, black beans, sautéed red and yellow bell peppers with sweet onions. Added all to the beef and bean mixture. When I layered I added a layer of cheese, noodles, meat mixture, and continued to repeat finishing off with cheese. HUGE HIT!!! I even had men asking for the recipe!! Lol!
Yummy. Will make again. I added a can of rotel and used taco seasoning instead of the spices used. Left everything else the same. Turned out great. Everyone loved it and had seconds.
Excellent recipe! Have made it a few times and it is good every time!
One of my favorite new recipes. I would increase the jalapeno next time; we like our mexican food on the "hotter" side. It was even better as a leftover after it had set and the flavors had intensified.
I made this recipe with venison hoping the seasonings would discuise the taste which I just can't seem to handle. Even I thought it was very good and enjoyed it. The second day the venison tasted stronger so not for me but wow a big hit with the hunters. If I had made this with beef or turkey I would have faught them for it.
My husband loved this. made it exactly as it said, only I melted the cheese first and added sour cream and toppings after as previous cooks had suggested.
I have been using this recipe for years, my mom found it in a magazine. I am vegetarian so I substitue a can of vege-burger for the hamburger. Everyone that I have made it for loves it. I have found that by putting some of the liquid in the bottom of the pan before layering helps to cook the bottom noodles.
I needed a vegan recipe for some friends we had over. I replaced the hamburger with black beans and a huge can of refried beans and left out the sour cream and cheese and just topped it with black olives. Surprisingly it came out well. I'll probably make it again with the bean substititution but with the cheese and sour cream.
This is a good recipe, but I won't make it again - without several modifications. I still prefer the 'ol traditional "Italian" lasagna. I liked this more than my bf did (and that's one reason why I won't make it as often), especially since it calls for uncooked lasagna noodles (how easy is that?!!?!). If I do make this again, I'll add more seasoning (way too bland for me / us). I think other reviewers suggested adding a packet of taco seasoning to spice things up a bit. I used fat-free refried beans, and think that robbed the dish of some flavor (my fault). I didn't combine the onions, olives and sour cream together (my bf doesn't like sour cream or olives and I don't like olives either). I just dolloped individual servings with sour cream and garnished with green onion, and chopped tomatoes. This lasagna goes well with a tossed romaine salad with vinaigrette dressing, tortilla chips, salsa or guacamole and chocolate chip cookies for dessert. Thanks for sharing!
This was very good, but I made a lot of changes based on the reviews.
I have to admit that I didn't make this 100% the same but used all the same basic ingredients. I browned the meat first and added onions,mushrooms and garlic to add extra veggies. I then drained the meat and added the refried beans and a small can of corn and let it warm up together. I did pre-cook my noodles also. Time saver! It turned out great! I never would have thought of putting all of this together. Thank you.
My husband absolutely loves this dish. I double the salsa and cheese and add jalapeno slices to the top. Great recipe!
Whole family thought this was one of the best dinners ever prepared in this kitchen!! Absolutely wonderful. Deserves a 10 rating.
this recipe took a while to prepare, but well worth the wait!! i could not believe how yummy it really was! i was skeptical at first, but you know what they say, try anything once and have seconds if you like it! i had more than just seconds ha ha!!
We love this recipe. We've been making it as is for years. We've changed it up a few times with chicken and used Salsa Verde or no meat, just beans and black beans. This is always a hit!
This was good, however I made some changes as suggested by previous posts. I added taco seasoning to turkey meat, a chopped green pepper, a can of diced tomatoes with green chiles, and a can of whole kernal corn. I cooked the refried beans with the turkey meat. When layering I added cheese to each layer. Next time I will use black beans instead of refried beans and either mix some salsa with the meat or pour some on each layer instead of just the top layer per the recipe. Overall, good and will make again.
It is absolutely wonderful!
My family really liked this recipes! I put the hamburger meat in the food processor to have a finer consistency. Because I used more than a pound of meat, I had to add a bit of salsa to the meat/bean mixture to make it easier to spread. I also added fresh spinach to both layers since I'm a sneaky veggie mom!! I cut the lasagna into squares after being in the refrigerator and wrapped them in saran wrap for freezing. I had one for lunch today and it was wonderful! I have passed this recipes on to several friends. Yum
This WAS soooo easy to make....and tasted like it took a while to prepare. We eat taco salad quite often...this is a new variation I'll prepare again! It was especially convenient because the ingredients, I always have on hand!
Yummy! Added 1/2 onion, tomatoes, and taco seasoning other than that followed to the T. Even the warm sour cream...it was actually great!
I was against my better judgment to even try this recipe but I was trying to use up items in my pantry/fridge. I can see how kids might like it but you have even a mild love of pasta this is not the dish for you. Reminds me of something my mom would have served our family in the 80s. She was big on "casseroles". Really just not good.
Wow! What a treat! I only made to changes 1) Added 1/2 cup frozen corn to bean and beef mixture & 2) Added a splash of hot sauce to the sour cream mixture. Thanks for a great recipe!
Satisfying and filling. I added a can of diced tomatoes to the meat (ground turkey) and beans (low-fat). I also added 1/2 of a can of tomato sauce and taco seasoning to the meat. I used no-boil noodles so I omitted the water and added the other half can of tomato sauce to the salsa instead. I layered in the salsa and some cheese and added the sour cream after it was done cooking. My toddler said it was good "zanya" and cleaned her plate and even my mother-in-law liked it!!! Thank-you Shannon (and other reviewers).
Very good. I also used the taco seasoning. I do think you need to double the amount of meat - unless you want such thin layers. I also added a can of diced tomatoes to the meat/bean mixture. Still trying to find a way for the top to look more presentable. Otherwise tasty.
This was VERY good!!! We messed up a little bit, but this recipe is so good that it can be tweeked or changed in many different ways and it still tastes excellent! I will definitely be eating this again. :)
The entire family loved it! Thanks for a great recipe!
This was a good recipe. I used D's Famous Salsa, leftover from the Chicken Salad Wraps a few nights ago. It ended up being almost to runny. I think next time, I'll forgo the 2.5c of water, and just use the salsa. Otherwise, a delicious recipe!
Need to boil noodle a little before placing them in the pan. You will have much better texture. Otherwise very flavorful.
Yum! Shannon brought this dish to our daughters' softball potluck and it was a huge hit! Even the kids loved it! Way to go Shannon!
Excellent....used taco seasoning instead of the various spices.
This just wasn't very good. I'd rather a regular taco any day over this.
Loved this dish. My six year old son requests this at least once a week. My husband, who is not really a "Mexican" food fan, enjoys it as well. I've tried several "tortilla" Mexican lasagna from this site. This was a great variation, with the lasagna noodles.
Easy to throw together, relatively fast to cook, looks horrible BUT tastes great even reheated.
I made this for a group of people and everyone loved it!!!
Great recipe. I added some cheddar cheese to the pepper jack. Will definately make again.
This was my first lasagna. I was thrilled with the results. My guests and their children loved it. Very tasty.
We are not salsa fans, therefore, instead of salsa and water we used enchilada sauce. It is delicious! Thanks for sharing a great recipe!
When I made this recipe my daughter had a friend over for dinner. He liked it so much that he can't wait to be asked over again when it's being served.
Great Recipe! However I did add twice the amount of spices called for due I like spicey food and that still was not enough. If you like spicey food or food with lots of taste I would recommend you triple the spices called for.
Absolutely loved it. The only alteration I made to the original recipe was to add chopped onions and green peppers to the hamburg while frying. My husband thought it was one of the best recipes I have ever made.
An excellent maindish! I used colby-jack cheese and have also used a mixture of cheddar and mozzarella, just because that's what I had on hand. I've received so many requests for the recipe,that I just refer people to this site! Thanks, Shannon!
I really like this recipe, but I do not use the olives, and I add jalapenos to give it some extra zip. My husband loves it made like this.
Pretty good! Next time I would use more meat, even though I used 1.5 lbs I didn't have enough for two layers. Everyone loved it just the same!
This was very good. I followed the advice of other reviewers and made some changes. I added a can of diced tomatoes to the beef/bean mixture. Also, I used a packet of taco seasoning mix instead of the individual spices. I boiled the noodles first and omitted the water. And finally, I doubled the cheese and put some over the first layer of the beef mix as well as on top of the casserole - you can't have too much cheese! My husband really enjoyed it.
I love anything mexican so I was anxious to try this recipe. I soaked my noodles in a pan for about twenty minutes to make them pliable and they were fine. I used taco seasoning in the mix just because I had it and threw in a can of canned chiles. I also put the cheese inbetween the layers so I ended up using much more cheese than called for. We liked this very much Shannon and thanks!
Has great flavor and texture. Cuts well and freezes well. Used lard refried beans but could sub vegetarian. Used med heat Picante could use mild or hot to chenge heat index. Cooked up perfectly accoring to recipe instructiions.
This was a great recipe however I used ready to bake lasagne noodles. I also would change and add the salsa and cheese to each layer. I did add black beans and cilantro and like everyone else I added taco seasoning.
Mexican Lasagna Has become one of our favorite recies. great to bring to a pot-luck
I've made this Mexican lasagna for several friends and they all wanted a copy. Everyone loves it and it's really very easy to make. My friends have made it and their friends have requested copies of the recipe. It must be around the world by now!
Awesome recipe -- my family loved it!!
I would really give it closer to 4.5 stars because ultimately this is a great recipe; however, I-for taste preference-recommend leaving out the sour cream from the 'heating/melting topping' stage. Thank you for another great meal.
I followed this recipe almost exactly. The only thing I changed is that I served the sour cream on the side (hot sour cream, ewww). Made it for cinco de Mayo. Yummy
This recipe was totally awesome! I enjoyed making it and my daughter and her boyfriend loved eating it. I know next time I will make a few alternations for taste but I will be using this as the base recipe. Thanks POPCKLGAL for the awesome recipe!
Love this recipe! I made it for my parents and my dad who is a light eater actually went back for seconds!
It tasted good, but I thought what would really make it even better was if you added a packet of taco seasoning to the hamburger.
This would be good with tortillas instead of lasagna noodles. It's kind of like a mix between a taco and lasagna and it's quite good.
Very tasty. I added a taco cheese blend to the meat/beans. I also used salsa flavored refried beans for an extra kick. Everyone love it! Thanks, Shannon
This was good but lasagna noodles were almost dissolved. I used Barilla and they are soft to start with. Would make again but with regular lasagna noodles. I also substituted gr chiles for black olives.
Love the recipe. Quick prep and delicious. Add guacamole on the side for a delicious accent.
Wonderful dish!
Try one cup water. I ended up with a soup. We ate it because it was a lot to through away. I'll try a different recipe next time
My go to casserole. Like other reviewers I use taco seasoning and no boil noodles for short cuts. I also don't add the water when using the no boil noodles. Great comfort food for cold weather.
We all enjoyed this lasagna. The kids love the taco pie from this site and I thought this looked similar with added nutrition (if that can be said with all of that sour cream :). I will make this again.
This was a good, new take on lasagna. I used black refried beans and added a little cheese on each layer and used veggie crumbles instead of beef. If I would make it next time I would just make one change. Instead of pouring the salsa-water mixture over the top, I would add a little bit in over each layer since the bottom noodles were not quite right. Overall, not bad!
I only had 8 lasagna noodles so used a little smaller baking dish and used only 2 cups of water. I found there was just enough of the meat mixture for the smaller dish. I mixed the beans and seasonings with the drained ground beef in the pan to save on cleaning a bowl. I don't like sour cream so just added the green onions, black olives and cheese on top for the last 5 minutes. I really enjoyed this.
it was really good I followed a lot of the reviews and pre cooked the noddles. I used taco spiced ground turkey (on sale) instead of beef. I omitted the water all together. I also sprinkled 2% mexican blend cheese through out. It turned out great. I was surprised because I had some many healthy changes. Will make again.
Yummy!
What a clever idea. We loved it!
