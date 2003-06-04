Mexican Lasagna with Noodles

4.4
266 Ratings
  • 5 158
  • 4 80
  • 3 17
  • 2 6
  • 1 5

A different twist on lasagna! Easy to make!

Recipe by POPCKLGAL

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
19 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large skillet, cook the ground beef over medium-high heat until evenly brown. Drain off excess fat. In a large bowl, combine the cooked beef, refried beans, oregano, cumin and garlic powder.

    Advertisement

  • Place four of the uncooked lasagna noodles in the bottom of a 9x13 inch baking dish. Spread half of the beef mixture over the noodles. Top with 4 more uncooked noodles and the remaining half of the beef mixture. Cover with remaining noodles. Combine the water and the salsa in a medium bowl, and pour over all.

  • Cover tightly with foil. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 1/2 hours, or until noodles are tender.

  • In a medium bowl, combine the sour cream, green onions and olives. Spoon over casserole, and top with shredded cheese. Return to the oven, and bake for an additional 5 to 10 minutes, or until cheese is melted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
559 calories; protein 25.6g; carbohydrates 72.3g; fat 19.1g; cholesterol 59.5mg; sodium 605.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022