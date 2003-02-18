Irish Chicken and Dumplings
This is our family's very favorite comfort food.
This recipe is hands down the BEST ever! I'm not much of a cook, but when I made this my fiance called me "The Chicken & Dumpling Queen". We like ours nice and thick, so I used 3 cans of the Cream of Chicken Soup, 3 cups of chicken broth, and cut the veggies into small pieces. I made my own dumplings because I don't like the box stuff. Take 1 3/4 cups of all purpose flour, 1/2 tspn baking soda, salt,3 tablespoons of veg. shortening, and 3/4 cups of low-fat buttermilk. Add all ingredients, stir til you get the consistency of dough. roll out dough and cut into 2 inch rectangles. Add to boiling stew and simmer for 10-15 minutes. It's really good on a cold night. It Rocks!!! Thanks Claire..I couldn't have impressed my fiance without your recipe!Read More
Very, very bland! Before adding the dumplings, I tasted the "stew" and couldn't believe how bland it actually was..... I used chicken broth, in place of the water (next time I'll use chicken stock vs broth for more flavor), added another can of cream of chicken w/herbs, 2 tsp of onion powder, 1 tsp of garlic powder, 1/2 tsp of garlic salt, 1 tsp of black powder and 2 tsp of poultry seasoning. Helpful hint: DO NOT "drop" your dumplings to close together ~ to cook properly they need room to breathe and the liquid needs to bubble up between them. Better with the listed changes. This recipe has potential, but definitely needs spicing up!Read More
Cut the potatoes into 8ths (they don't cook well if you don't). And be certain to chop the carrots and onions into bite size pieces -- you will spend your time eating cutting the pieces with a fork if you don't do this. Be absolutely sure the stew is boiling before you put the dumplings in (they will be soggy if you don't). 1/2 the dumpling recipe is plenty (recipe on the side of Bisquick box). You can reheat the stew the next night and make new dumplings.
Great comfort food! I would recommend making less dough for the dumplings than what is called for in the recipe, unless you are cooking in a really wide pan. I had made the full amount of dough and had way too much, so I made biscuits while the stew was cooking. For those that have never made chicken and dumplings before, do not drop too much dough on the top, the liquid needs to simmer around the dumplings in order for them too cook properly.
The ratings don't lie!! This recipe is easy and makes your house smell yummy and wow!! It's really declicious!! I have made this again three times and it's great comfort food for the winter!! Don't change a thing! But if you don't have baking mix you can make your own with 2 cups flour, 4tsps baking soda, 1/2 tsp salt, 1 Tbl butter (soften first), 2/3 cup milk. Drop by tablespoon in the stew, cover and it will 'bake' for ten minutes or so. YUMMY!!
This is definately a keeper. Instead of making dumplings, I used refridgerated biscuits and tour them into small peices, then dropped them in the soup the last 10 minutes. I added one can of chicken broth (gives it the missing flavor) and omit the pea's.
I made this recipe for the first time last night and thought it was just okay. Too many potatoes and not enough chicken flavor. I ended up adding 3 chicken boullion cubes, an extra can of cream of chicken soup and a can of chicken broth and it still seemed to need more "chicken flavor". I think I'll try to make it one more time and use a bag of frozen mixed vegetables instead of the potatoes. The dumplings came out great and you definitely have to use half the amount the recipe calls for because it makes way too many. Also I followed the Bisquick box intsructions and cooked them uncovered for 10 minutes, then covered them for an addtional 10 minutes and they came out perfect. My daughter really liked it and she is usually pretty picky. The best chicken flavoring to use is L.B. Jamison's Soup Base and I guarantee it's the best base you will ever use! Do not buy the sodium free, to me it's just not as good. I usually don't need to add any salt to my chicken soup recipe either.
This was unbelievable! I made it last night and that only thing different that I did was add about a 1/4 teaspoon of basil and about a 1/4 teaspoon of crushed red pepper to add a little heat. All I can say is....it was a huge hit in my house. Hubby asked....are there any leftovers? Needless to say...that is what he took for lunch today. My son had two bowls and asked if I would make it again next week...smiles. This one is definitely a keeper. Thanks for a wonderful recipe!
I have been looking for an easier version of chicken and dumplings that still tasted good. This is it. I got to use chicken breast! I would suggest cutting the chicken breast in pieces before it cooks, and cutting the potatoes small. Use a BIG pot. The dumplings pushed the lid off of my medium soup pot. Add a can of chicken broth if you want a soupier meal. The kids actually ate this. This will feed a big family!
I found this to be a very wonderful dish, very much in the "comfort food" realm (how can you go wrong when there are dumplings!!!). My dinner guest was suitably impressed and satisfied. Thanks for sharing!!! I think next time I'll cut the onions smaller and use more salt and pepper, but that's strictly a personal preference. I agree with the others, dumplings don't keep well; make just what you need, save any leftover "stew", and make new ones when you re-serve.
Delicious dish but rather time-consuming. Well worth it, though.
Excellent Stew! Instead of going to all the trouble of making the biscuit dough, just by any brand of buttermilk biscuits in the can like Pillsbury (or Store Brand). Cut each biscuit into eights with a pair of scissors right into the pot of broth and simmer with the stew for another 15-20 minutes. Turns out wonderful!
Perfectly fine basic chicken ana dumplings recipe, but what makes it "Irish"? Do the chickens have to cluck with a brogue?
My whole family loves this recipe. I was in a rush one day and this was the request for dinner, so I bought a rotisserie chicken from a local market removed the skin and the bones and added it. I also sauteed the carrots, celery and onion before adding to the pot. This took about an hour off of the total cook time and it was very flavorful.
so disappointing. please DO NOT rate a recipe 5 stars if you made a bunch of big changes and then enjoyed the dish. based on this recipe with no changes, this was very bland and the dumpling made with bisquick were pretty awful. the leftovers just sat in the fridge - in a house of 7, no one wanted them.
This is great! Has anyone ever heard of Anne's Dumplings. They're in the freezer section at the groc. store. I used them and they taste homemade.
I have made Chicken and Dumplings for over 20 years and all of my friends and family request it every winter. This is better than my original recipe!! I used MARTYSTARS dumpling recipe (Take 1 3/4 cups of all purpose flour, 1/2 tspn baking soda, salt,3 tablespoons of veg. shortening, and 3/4 cups of low-fat buttermilk. Add all ingredients, stir til you get the consistency of dough. roll out dough and cut into 2 inch rectangles. Add to boiling stew and simmer for 10-15 minutes.) and it was perfect!!!
We loved this recipe. I did make a few changes though. Instead of using water, I used vegetable broth and I omitted the potatos. I cooked it in the crock pot on high for about 6 hours. The dumplings I did in boiling water on the stove then transferred them to the crock pot during the last half hour.
So easy for a weeknight if you do it in a slow cooker! The dumplings were a little too much, I would use less as it was pretty much all dumplings with those measurements. Next time I'll try doing biscuits on top like someone else suggested. The chicken though was outta this world!!! This is one of the few time I didnt and wouldnt change a recipe. I would make this as a stew too and add over rice. I added a little more salt. I read other reviews that said it was bland, this is not the case! A recipe is only as good as your ingredients, dont use knock off soup and expect it to be great. Spend the extra fifty cents and spring for the campbells!
This is definitely a fabulous comfort food! My fiance loved this. Make it only when you have a lot of time on your hands. The longer you cook this, the better it tastes. I made some modifications to this recipe. I used a "can" more water than the recipe called for. I didn't have any poultry seasoning so I used garlic powder and Mrs. Dash. I also added tons of salt and pepper gradually. My fiance LOVES chicken so used a bunch of those frozen boneless chicken tenderloins from the wholesale club (Tyson). I did cut it in chunks like the other reviewers suggested. I am not sure how much I used. With the tenderloins you only have to do step 1 for 30 mins instead of the 1 hr 1/2. Along with the frozen peas, I added other mixed veggies (carrots, corn, green beans mixture). Lastly, for the dumplings ... I used the dumplings recipe on the Bisquick box. It's 2 cups of Bisquick and 2/3 cups of milk. Yum Yum!
This was an excellent version of chicken and dumplings (and I have not previously had any success with dumplings). The only suggestion I would make is to cut back on the dumplings, because the amount called for in the recipe completely covers the top of a 4 quart dutch oven and there doesn't seem to be enough room in the pot for all of them. I have made this twice and it is very tasty--even the kids (6 and 4) love it.
This was okay. Thought it was a little dry.
Nice, warm meal to eat on a cold, rainy day. Based on reviews from others: I used 3 cups of broth instead of the water and used 3 cans of condensed cream of chicken soup. Great texture and tasted even great as leftovers. Enjoyed by all the family too.
Great recipe! My son-in-law loved it and my husband who normally doesn't like stews loved it too. I did make some changes...instead of onion I used leek and I used 2 white potatoes and one large sweet potato. I also cut the chicken while still raw to avoid shredding. I will make this again!
This is a great recipe! I took the other reviewers advice and diced the onion and celery and used more pepper. I also cut the potatoes smaller and simmered for a longer period of time than the recipe called for. In addition to the 3c. of water, I added 1 c. chicken broth. It was just the right amount of liquid. I also used the dumpling recipe on the box. Wonderful!!
Excellent! Even though my dumplings came out a little mushy (which it most likely my fault) we really enjoyed this recipe. Next time I will make the dumplings really small because they grew to be double the size when they cooked a little. I wasn't expecting that to happen. Overall, this was a great dinner.
So delicious that my picky 13 year old had thirds! I was skeptical because I usually steer away from recipes with canned/boxed ingredients and I frequently make chicken pot pie from scratch so I didn’t think this would impress me. BUT....I was super wrong and this was insanely good!! Make sure to add plenty of salt and pepper since those are the primary spices and there are a lot of bland ingredients (chicken, potatoes, etc). Also check seasonings before adding the dumplings and make sure it is rapidly boiling before dropping them in.
Completely delicious! I had tried several chicken and dumplings recipes previously, and was never pleased with the results. This one had everything I was looking for--delicious, comforting flavor, creamy broth.sauce, doughy biscuits, and tender veggies. It takes awhile to make but is very easy and appropriate for both experienced and inexperienced cooks. I bought Jiffy Baking Mix for the dumplings and was very happy with the way they turned out--fluffy, soft, and floury. I garnished with some high-quality dried parsley, and it added just a bit more to the flavor and made this dish look even prettier. This one is a keeper.
Very good!!Made a whole lot more than I expected though.
This recipe was the best ive tried!! Even better than my moms (but I wont tell her that :) ) Being me I did make a few changes, I used a pacakge of cut up whole chicken and boiled that (bones and everything) until I could peel the chicken off the bone. To me using this kind of chicken adds more flavour!! I added some poultry seasoning and to the chicken as it cooked. Then instead of using water I used the broth that the chicken made. A great recipe!!
I really like this recipe. It's a great variation of an old time favorite. I don't make the dumplings from scratch...I just tear biscuits into peices and use them instead with wonderful results. My hubby isn't too crazy about this dish and neither is my grandfather. When he was in the service many many years ago, they made this quite a bit and he found chicken feathers in his bowl. That completey ruined it for him. Sorry Pape...I guess that just means there's more for me. Thanks Claire.
This is an excellent jumping off recipe. I used a whole chicken I had on hand and stewed it in 6 cups water. I only used one can of soup mix. I also made homemade dumplings cuz I have no biscuit mix. Very tasty indeed. Thanks!
I kinda feel bad rating this cause I changed it so much. I added an extra can of cream of chicken soup and a can of cream of celery. I also left out the potatoes. I used a different dumpling recipe (the one from Chicken and Dumplings III) cause I didn't have any baking mix on hand. That said, this was very good and I will definately make it again. The whole family loved it. Thanks for sharing, and sorry I had to change it up so much!
For a real meat 'n' potatoes meal, this is quite good. It's hardy with lots of vegatables and very tasty. I'd suggest using more celery, onions and carrots and fewer potatoes, though.
Not that you need another 5 star review but I have to tell you, if there were more stars, I'd be all over it! I made this yesterday for 2 sick grandkids and a mommy who had to work late. I used my 1 can cream of chicken soup and one bouillion cube, didn't have peas, used 6 chicken thighs. Added a pinch of salt to an increased amount of baking mix and a lot of black pepper. This made a 4 quart Dutch oven full of chicken and dumplings. My daughter took what was left to work; about 3/4 cup for her lunch. I'm doing it AGAIN today for my mine and hubby's dinner. This is totally delicious. Great find and a terrific save! Thank you.
DELISH! This is SO simple, filling and comforting. I'm not sure what's Irish about this (maybe the potatoes???), but after eating every last drop of the large bowl in front of me, I really don't care. :) I just wouldn't call this chicken and dumplings.... To me, this is chicken stew. Whatever it is to you, know that it's super yummy! I've been battling a terrible head cold all weekend. A bowlful of warm stew was exactly what I needed. :) This recipe is pretty flawless as is, but I do have a couple of suggestions to make it even better. First, instead of water, substitute 3 c. chicken broth or add a few chicken bullion cubes or granules. Second, to speed prep, substitute baby carrots for sliced ones (FYI, 5-6 baby carrots = 1 medium-sized one). Third, cut your potatoes into eighths rather than quarters (they'll cook faster). My only other suggestion is to add 1 t dried parsley flakes (or your favorite spice) to your biscuit dough. It REALLY improves them. As other reviewers suggested, only make HALF the biscuit dough. Using my large (3T) PC scoop, I got exactly 6 biscuits out of mine - and they puffed to perfection. I can't imagine making the full amount of dough called for. The formed biscuits need space to simmer properly (they won't if touching). I barely had enough space for mine and I used a HUGE 6 qt. LeCreuset Dutch oven! All in all, this was a WONDERFUL meal. Thanks for sharing your recipe, CLAIRELLEN! :-)
This recipe is definately worth the prep time. I added the veggies & potatoes at the beginning and am glad I did. A new family favorite.
Like many of the other reviewers- family of 4 with 4 opions and 4 thumbs up (a really big thumbs up from my hubby!). My daughter said- "Mom, this is just like Thanksgiving in a bowl!" I did change a few things- but mostly beacause I didn't want to go to the grocery store. I only had one can of cream of chicken so I used one can of cream of mushroom too. I only had a bag of mixed frozen veggies (you know the kind-corn, green beans, peas and corn)- so I used that plus the fresh carrots. Only had one good onion left and 2 stalks of celery! But I did add - in addition to the poultry seasoning- fresh thyme and fresh rosemary and used fresh rosemary in the dumpling recipe (I used the "from scratch" one in the bread section- just type in "dumpling" in the search and choose only the bread section- it's the only one that came up! Super easy and YUMMY. It did benefit from more a bit more salt and pepper at the table, but it was REALLY YUMMY. Can't wait to try it again with all the onion and celery it is supose to have.
This soup has a WONDERFUL flavor. I did as other reviewers suggested and cut all the vegetables and the chicken into bite-size pieces (I actually diced the onion). I'll make this again for sure.
This is comfort food at its finest. I do cut the potatoes up smaller, and sometimes use my own homemade dumplings, but this is easy, filling and wonderful
Love It!! Used 2 cups of chicken broth/1 cup water. "Very, Very Yummy" my 3 young boys shouted! Will make again since the fuss over a dinner was total eliminated.
Mediocre. Husband liked it, but I will make a lot of changes IF I make it again.
This was our first time eating dumplings. The flavor was really good. My kids said it tasted just like really thick chicken noodle soup but they liked the soup better.
I wish I could give this a 10. The filling is also great for chicken pot pie. Thanks so much for the recipe. This is a keeper.
This was a really simple and tasty recipe, just like a traditional Pennsylvania Dutch dinner! I used fat free chicken broth instead of water, and reduced fat cream of chicken soup. In order to save time, I also used a roll of Pillsbury refrigerator biscuits, cut into quarters for the dumplings.
I made this recipe for my family. I did add a few bullion cubes as we like lots of flavor in our food. Everyone loved it. My husband ate a few bowls of it. My 14 month old triplets ate a bowl a piece. It is even good warmed up. I do have a add some water when I nuke it but even I, who doesnt do leftovers, eats it.
Absolutely adored this stew and hubby raved a "10"! Followed the recipe with the exception of added spices/herbs like fresh parsley, celery seed, and more poultry seasoning. I did not use the dumplings, served over hot biscuits. Just wonderful. Great base for chicken and noodles, next time I will skip the taters (I think that's the Irish!) and add kluski noodles. A keeper and a winner. Thanks, CLAIRELLEN.
This was excellent!! We loved it. Very simple and all staples! Thank you
This was so good!! The only thing I did differently was subbed corn for peas, only because my son doesn't like peas. One of the best parts was how it smelled when it was cooking. I have been told by my family that they want this as a staple this winter. Thanks Claire!
This is a winter staple. So yummy, I'd eat it if it were 80 degrees outside! I used 2/3 cup milk, 2 1/2 cups chicken broth, and 2 cans cream of chicken. I diced my chicken instead of shredding it. I don't like onions or celery, so I replaced the onions with 1/4 cup onion power, and a teaspoon of celery salt. I used 4 cups of frozen mixed veggies and three medium sized potatoes, peeled and diced. I used the dumpling recipe from the "low fat Bisquick" box. I seasoned the dumplings with salt, white pepper and basil. A bit of advice: when you drop the dumplings in, you can't walk away. You have to stir the stew constantly, otherwise, they'll stick to the bottom and burn.
So Good!!! I made a few changes only bc I didn't have time to 'test' this meal first!! I could only find a 16oz bag of peas, I added a half tsp pepper, upped the poultry seasoning, and added about a tsp each of oregano and basil. It was really good and my revisions didnt change the base of the recipe thats why I gave the full 5 stars!! Next time I plan on adding an extra can of soup and maybe an extra cup of water so there's more juice to do more dumplings... bc the dumplings are SO good!! Just not enough room to add all that dough!! I did it in sections.. maybe 10 dumplings, then as I dished it out I added more!! I'll use the extra dough for biscuits! Thanks so much for sharing!! This recipe is a sure keeper!
This was a HIT! My boyfriend absolutely loved it. My only complaint....The dumplings absorbed to much of the broth...Next time I will cut the dumpling mixture in half and maybe add 1 can of chicken broth...
Tasty! My late Mother-in-Law made the best Chicken and Dumplings, but my husband liked this one almost as much. I put everything but the dumpling ingredients in the slow cooker and let it cook while I was at work. The first time I tried using the baking mix and turning it on high, but it made a mess. The second time I dipped out some of the broth and cooked the dumplings in a seperate pan. The consistency was fine that way.
This,was pretty good. I added a few items based on others reviews: one more can of cream of celery, one tsp of lemon pepper, 2 bouillon cubes and. 3 tsps of lemon juice. I only used 2 cups of bisquick with one cup of milk and an added tsp of garlic salt. It was more than enough dumplings. Nice Sunday night dinner.
This was GREAT!! Like others, I used broth, but didn't add any extra... I prefer it to be thick. Used i can cream of celery and i cream of chicken, omitted potatoes and doubled up on carrots. Subbed frozen green beans for peas. I love salt and pepper, so i added it liberally at the end, but it was good to begin with. Will make this again and again... it's for sure a keeper!NOTE>>> if you like dumplings, be careful as the dumplings will eat up all the broth. I've had better luck doing the dumplings on the side in a separate pot of broth
I made this for an Irish potluck at hubby's work (didn't even know chicken and dumplings is irish) and doubled the batch, all except the dumplings, as I read others thought it had too much dumpling mix. I also used a bit less potato, and diced them into bite size pieces, as with the onion, to make it easier to eat. The flavor is great, very homey. Definitely a mellow dish, and not heavy on the spices, but a nice meal for a cold rainy night....I'll have to try it during the winter! Thanks!
This recipe turned my husband into a Chicken and Dumpling lover. I've made this many a time and my favorite way to make it is with a pound of baby carrots, 3 (diced)potatoes, minced garlic and home made dumplings. Thank you CLAIRELLEN!
This was okay. Easy, but overall takes along time. Bf raved about it, but no one else really seemed to love it. Edible, but will not make again, or if I do, I won't be adding dumplings..maybe make biscuits on the side.
THIS IS A KEEPER! I used cream of mushroom soup instead of cream of chicken because I don't like the little chicken bits in that soup. I also added a can of chicken broth and milk. This was my first time making dumplings. They turned out a bit flat, but with practice I'm sure I'll get the feel of making them! I added all the veggies with the chicken in the beginning. I used canned peas. I added milk to thin as it simmered and thickened. I used Old Bay Spice in place of chicken spice because I don't know what chicken spice is. As another member suggested I added Old Bay Spice to the dumpling dough. I used Bisquick. My end result is a creamy & savory supper with leftovers!!
I used this recipe for the chicken and sauce, but used the incredible dumpling/kluski recipe in "Polish Chicken and Dumplings" by Linda - fantastic combination! Other adjustments: added enough water to one can chicken broth for a total of 3 cups liquid; only cooked the chicken in the broth with spices and vegetables for about 15-20 minutes, and I don't think that compromised the flavor at all; thickened the broth/sauce with a flour/water mixture to a gravy-like consistency; didn't add peas simply because I don't like them; next time will not add the carrots or potatoes because it just seemed to be too much with the chicken, dumplings and thick sauce - would serve on the side instead. Thank you for a great recipe!
I followed this recipe as stated. The flavor was good, the vegetables need to be cut in smaller portions, and two onions seem a bit too much ( I only used one) Next time I make this dish I will make the dumplings smaller and add to the stew. Once cooked then pour the dumpling mixture over the chicken and vegetables. The stew needs to be close to a med. boil and not simmered. My dumplings were not cooked in the 10 minutes covered. Uncovered turned out the same, I had to keep turning the dumplings to cook them. Hope I get better results next time. Looked and sounded like a great dish!!
I read most of the other reviews and made some of the suggested changes. I substituted with 1 can cream of celery. I used 1 1/2 cans of chicken broth, 1 can of milk, and 1 can of water. Used 4 "smaller" potatoes. I used Bisquick, and added a pinch of salt, pepper as well as 1 tsp both basil and parsley (mostly for appearance). The final result was perfection. My oldest son has requested it for his school lunch two days in a row now. We havn't even gotten through the first pot, and the kids are demanding that I make it again.
This tasted fine, but the "dumplings" really overpowered the chicken! I guess I'm more used to the dumplings my grandma made that were more like big noodles -- so as a comfort food, this didn't cut it for our family. More effort than it was worth for me to make it again.
Delicious, comforting & satisfying! I modified the recipe as follows: I prepared it in my slow cooker on high. I used only 1 onion, which was plenty. Next time I make this I'm going to chop them up a little smaller though, as I don't care for big chunks of onion. Instead of water I dissolved 3 rounded tsp. of chicken granules into 3 C. of water to make a broth and omitted the 1 tsp. of salt called for in the recipe. Next time I'll reduce the amount of broth as it came out on the thin side and I like my 'gravy' a little thicker. Even though I'm a total meat 'n potatoes gal, I left out the taters because I figured the dumplings would be enough, and they were. I used fresh carrots and frozen peas. I also halved the dumpling/milk mix and added garlic powder, onion powder, paprika and parsley. After mixing, I dropped the dumplings by heaping tablespoon into my crockpot and cooked for approx. 30 mins. Perfect! Will definitely make again!
So amazing! This is by far the best chicken and dumplings I have ever had. I followed the recipe as is and I was not let down. The poultry seasoning soaks into the potatoes making them so delicious. Thanks for the recipe!
I was craving some comfort food, used the Bisquick dumpling recipe, and the result was WONDERFUL. Thank you for a great recipe. Can't remember the last time I made chix and dumplings, but it was a looong time ago. Glad I found this.
Very,very good! I used a rotissiere chicken and chicken broth but other than that, I followed the recipe exact.
This is an excellent dish!! I did make some changes, however. Instead of plain Cream of Chicken soup, I used Cream of Chicken with Herbs (and did not use poultry seasoning). I also used 2 cups chicken broth with 1 cup water instead of 3 cups water. Also, instead of adding sliced carrots, I poured in a bunch of baby carrots -- no slicing needed! I did not use peas (because I forgot to buy them -- I would have otherwise), and added a can of diced new potatoes. As you can tell, I prefer the easy way! It came out terrific. I totally recommend this for a cold winter day.
AWSOME!! I used the bisquick box recipe instead of this one. VERY tasty! My whole family loved it!
This recipe was SO good!My husband loved it and he's very picky. The only thing I'd do differently next time, is cut the amount of dumplings in half. There were too many in the pot and it soaked up quite a bit of the gravy. This recipe is definitely a keeper.
My family loved this dish. I will use chicken stock next time instead of the water like suggested. I cooked this in my dutch oven on my stovetop. I made the dumplings according to my baking mix directions and they turned out great. My 3 year old loved the chicken and he never eats anything with a gravy or sauce so I was thrilled.
My family loved it! Used chicken stock instead of water... and cut up Pillsbury biscuits into the stew. It was so easy! Will definitely make again.
Oh my, this was so tasty! I used chicken broth in lieu of water and eliminated the salt, as the soup has plenty on its own. I too halved the dumplings and did add more liquid to my slow cooker. My husband LOVES these kind of meals and the kids gave it a MMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMM....Good job Claire!
i cannot believe this recipe. i am new to this site and have hated cooking so my child and i have eaten out of the can or microwave. no more. this is one of the best things i have tasted in my life, and now i am cooking... cooking... claire, i don't know you... but you have done more for me than you can know. thanx for the most wonderful recipe... and so easy !!! tastes like christmas... the greastest gift i could give my daughter, and myself! robbie
Personally, I think this is the best chicken and dumplings I've ever had! I will definitely be making this again in the future. My husband thought it was very good, but he did think it was a bit too salty for his liking. I thought it was perfect. Another thing that may be helpful is that it isn't necessary just to use cream of chicken soup. I didn't have any on hand, but I did have cream of celery and cream of potato. I used that, and only used 3 potatoes because the cream of potato soup had some potato chunks in it already. I also used 2 cans of chicken broth in place of the water. This meal is so incredibly flavorful! You can't go wrong with this recipe! It was so easy to do, as well. Just throw the stuff in the pot and let it cook slowly on the stove until it is time for the dumplings to be added. It took a long time to cook, but I think it adds to the flavor. All of the ingredients meld together to produce one wonderful meal that appeals to all of the senses!
Wonderful! I have never made chicken and dumplings but I have used this recipe twice. It is sooo good. I love the added vegetables, but don't always add them, at my husband's request (he's picky) or just don't have them on hand. He has suggested adding corn; so I will try that next time. The only thing I suggest is following the measurements for the dumplings on the box instead of in this recipe. Thank you for the recipe!
I knew when I saw the amount of liquid that 3 cups of baking mix would be too much so I used the dumpling recipe on the box, which calls for 2 c. mix and 2/3 c. milk. Even that was too much. It immediately absorbed all the liquid. It still tasted delicious but I will dilute the leftovers with broth. In the future, I would only use 1 c. baking mix and 1/3 c. milk when adding the dumplings.
Whole family loved it. I left out the frozen pea's and added some chopped carrots. I doubled the dumpling part because my kids love them so much!
Delish! Smelled yummy and tasted better than the smell. Did not use peas and cooked the chicken seperate, then added.
This recipe was easy and delicious. I did kind of screw it up because I didn't use a big enough pot so when I went to cook the dumplings they stuck to the pot cover! I was able to "fix" the dish so it was not a total loss. I will definitely try it again as the flavor was excellent. Definitely a hearty meal.
Ilm 62 years old and have never made chicken and dumplings. I made this for my son and daughter-in-law when they brought they're new baby home. We all loved it. I personally can live without poultry seasoning, so next time I'll omit it...but I definitely had no trouble making a pig out of myself over the recipe as is. Thanks for sharing...it's a keeper.
Thank you for this delicious, simple recipe. Just fine as is.
I made this last nite and it was very tasty. After reading the many reviews, I did make a few changes. I used 3 cups low sodium chicken broth instead of water. I chopped the onion and potatoes into smaller sizes than the original recipe states. I omitted peas due to pea allergies here. I made 8 dumplings using 1 cup of baking mix, 1/3 cup milk, dash of dried thyme, and 1/2 tsp. dried parsley; drop into bubbling liquid, cook 10 minutes covered, 10 minutes uncovered. Served 4 with leftovers. Everyone agreed this was a delicious 'make again' recipe. Thank you!!
Was looking for something that was was a cross between chicken noodle soup and chicken and dumplings....this was perfect. Used the chicken stock I made cooking a whole chicken instead of water and biscuits instead of making dumplings. Very good!
This was good. Not great. Good. Especially after letting it sit a few days. I like cooking meals entirely from scratch, so I normally won't use recipes that call for canned soup, but I needed an Irish dish with chicken in a hurry and this one sounded good. Definitely use chicken broth instead of water because like another reviewer said, the dish just isn't "chicken-y" enough as is. Nevertheless, I'll probably make this again using chicken stock, and I might even try my hand at making a homemade condensed soup base.
Delicious! Very hearty and homecooked taste. For the broth, I used 3 cans of cream of chicken soup and 3 cans of chicken broth - the consistency was great! I also seasoned the dumplings with sage, thyme and garlic before dropping them in the soup.
Will use fewer biscuits next time, but it was so tasty!
This is fantastic! My grandma always used to make chicken and dumplings, and this brought me right back to my childhood. And it's a cheap meal! I made a couple of changes: since my husband hates peas, I added corn instead; and instead of baking mix, I used the dumpling recipe from "Polish Chicken and Dumplings" on this site. The dumplings came out better than I could have imagined. Will make again and again this winter!
It's really good. I've been making it for the family for some time now and they all love it.
I added a can of chicken broth and some basil. My husband loved it and my kids gave a thumbs up.
I used this as a guide more than anything. It turned out great. My family loved it. I used chicken broth instead of water. I used three cans of soup and 4 cups of chicken broth and increased the seasoning slightly. I used bisquick for the dumplings. Very good. will make again for sure.
This recipe is awesome and so easy!! I did make a couple changes though - no potatoes - thought the dumplings were enough - I did use the dumpling recipe on the Bisquick box as those aren't as doughy. This is definately a keeper!! I also doubled the recipe in order to be sure we had plenty!!! Thanks for a new favorite dinner in our house!!
This is my first review! My husband does not like ANYTHING with a "cream of..." soup in it, ever. I made this tonight - couple small alterations for what I had on hand - no carrots, added corn, used chicken broth instead of water, otherwise as written. I actually made it tonight for dinner tomorrow, and once it was done, I couldn't keep my husband and daughter away from it! Just a really good, easy fun recipe using mostly kitchen staples. Still took some time and babysitting of the pot, but that's the fun part. After about 4 compliments from DH I asked if he even realized it had cream of chicken soup in it. He had no idea and it didn't change his view of the recipe. Next time I would definitely add carrots for color, but really if you use what you have on hand it's very adaptable. Thanks a bunch!
Simple and easy to make... and many options to add what you like in a recipe like this, but very good as is.
This is probably the single best recipe I have ever gotten off All Recipes! It is by far the best chicken'n'dumpling recipe I've ever used... My hubby ate himself into a stupor, and I even ate the dumplings, which I rarely do. Brava!!!
Heaven! So melt-in-your-mouth good. I added 3 cans of soup and 4 cans of water and instead of poultry seasoning, I used italian seasoning. Also I used a homemade dumpling recipe for fluffy, yummy dumplings. 1 3/4c of flour, 2 tsp baking powder & 1/2 tsp salt all sifted together then 4-6 tbsp of butter cut in then 1 cup of milk. YUM!
Perfect dinner for a cold rainy day. I read the reviews and tweaked it a bit; chopping my potatoes into smaller, bite sized cubes , using a combination of herbs for the poultry seasoning as I didn't have any on hand. (I used a sprinkle each of paprika, rosemary, thyme, parsley and basil.) Oh, and I used boneless, skinless chicken thighs instead of breast meat...again....what I had on hand. I followed the dumpling recipe on the Bisquick box (2 cups mix and 2/3 cup milk) It made 10 dumplings and they came out perfect....light and fluffy. Not sure where others have had problems. My dough was a bit on the stiff side and I used a dinner tablespoon to portion it out into the pot. I did add an extra cup of water because I used more potatoes as I needed to use them up. I had plenty of liquid left. I saved this one to my recipe box. Yummy!
WOW! This was so good! And not overly exhausting to make. Family certainly loved it and will surely make again!
I don't know what we did wrong but this was not at all worth the time needed to put into it to cook. It was a very starchy dish and the dumplings overwhelmed the rest of the dish. Won't be making this dish ever again.
