Irish Chicken and Dumplings

DELISH! This is SO simple, filling and comforting. I'm not sure what's Irish about this (maybe the potatoes???), but after eating every last drop of the large bowl in front of me, I really don't care. :) I just wouldn't call this chicken and dumplings.... To me, this is chicken stew. Whatever it is to you, know that it's super yummy! I've been battling a terrible head cold all weekend. A bowlful of warm stew was exactly what I needed. :) This recipe is pretty flawless as is, but I do have a couple of suggestions to make it even better. First, instead of water, substitute 3 c. chicken broth or add a few chicken bullion cubes or granules. Second, to speed prep, substitute baby carrots for sliced ones (FYI, 5-6 baby carrots = 1 medium-sized one). Third, cut your potatoes into eighths rather than quarters (they'll cook faster). My only other suggestion is to add 1 t dried parsley flakes (or your favorite spice) to your biscuit dough. It REALLY improves them. As other reviewers suggested, only make HALF the biscuit dough. Using my large (3T) PC scoop, I got exactly 6 biscuits out of mine - and they puffed to perfection. I can't imagine making the full amount of dough called for. The formed biscuits need space to simmer properly (they won't if touching). I barely had enough space for mine and I used a HUGE 6 qt. LeCreuset Dutch oven! All in all, this was a WONDERFUL meal. Thanks for sharing your recipe, CLAIRELLEN! :-)