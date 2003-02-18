Irish Chicken and Dumplings

This is our family's very favorite comfort food.

By CLAIRELLEN

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In large, heavy pot, combine soup, water, chicken, celery, onion, salt, poultry seasoning, and pepper. Cover and cook over low heat about 1 1/2 hours.

  • Add potatoes and carrots; cover and cook another 30 minutes.

  • Remove chicken from pot, shred it, and return to pot. Add peas and cook only 5 minutes longer.

  • Add dumplings. To make dumplings: Mix baking mix and milk until a soft dough forms. Drop by tablespoonfuls onto BOILING stew. Simmer covered for 10 minutes, then uncover and simmer an additional 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
595 calories; protein 33.9g; carbohydrates 94.4g; fat 9.2g; cholesterol 58.1mg; sodium 2401.8mg. Full Nutrition
