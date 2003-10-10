Pink Sauce for Pasta (Shrimp)

48 Ratings
  • 5 24
  • 4 19
  • 3 3
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

This pink sauce with shrimp goes great with pasta or rice.

By MARBALET

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place tomato puree in a measuring cup. Add enough water to make a total measure of 1 cup; pour into a medium bowl. Stir in cream, ginger, cayenne pepper, lemon juice, cumin, 1 teaspoon salt, black pepper to taste, and sugar. Cover and refrigerate until needed.

    Advertisement

  • Heat oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat. Add mustard seeds. As soon as they begin to pop, add garlic. Stir once and add shrimp. Cook and stir until shrimp turn opaque; sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste.

  • Stir in pink sauce and heat gently without boiling; serve over hot cooked pasta or rice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
565 calories; protein 48.5g; carbohydrates 8g; fat 37.2g; cholesterol 426.6mg; sodium 1004.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/23/2022