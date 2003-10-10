Pink Sauce for Pasta (Shrimp)
This pink sauce with shrimp goes great with pasta or rice.
I LOOOOVEEE this recipe!!! It tastes amazing!!! Very unusual flavor. Ginger lovers, this a recipe for you.I used half & half instead of heavy cream and tomato paste instead of the puree and it came out DELICIOUS!!!! I added some black olives and grated Parmesan and top yummyyyyy!!! Thanks for the recipe =)Read More
Very tasty recipe BUT - be careful with cumin. It is a very strong, pungent spice and I only used 1/2 teaspoon and it was still a little overpowering. But the ginger/garlic/lemon/cayenne/mustard seed combo has an AMAZING flavor! Also I used half and half instead of cream and it was still nice and creamy.
Excellent. I'm even asked to make it. I substitute fat free half and add a couple of tablespoons of wonder flour to thicken in place of the cream. You can also use powered ginger. We also use chicken which I think is even better.
This is actually really delicious and different. I have made it with shrimp and grilled chicken. If you make it with chicken, add peas. It's just great. Now, the actual recipe of this that originated with a renowned Indian chef calls for a full cup of tomato sauce (omitting the water) with the cup of heavy cream, so that is what I did, and I loved it. He also states the use of olive oil instead of veg. oil, so that is recommended, as it is healthier. I use the full amounts of everything, spices, etc. I wouldn't change the amounts at all. It is a rich, mouth-watering experience. Lovely and one of my new favorites. Not for the bland of palette. Great with a nice bread.
tasted ok, but was quite watery because i didn't use cream like they said and used milk instead. So if i had used cream this would have been a lot better i'm guessing.
This was good. I made the mistake of serving over ravioli, I should have used thin spaghetti. The sauce was disappointingly thin. It is spicy though, the kind of spicy that sneaks up on you. I need to come up with a way to thicken the sauce a bit. My husband doesn't want it again, so I don't think I'll have the chance.
This is one of my favorite Madhur Jaffrey recipes. Very easy and delicious!
This was delicious -- both my husband and I loved it! I did add cornstarch to thicken the sauce, half the amount of cumin, and extra lemon juice. The flavours were great together; thanks for sharing!!!
Very very peppery. If you like pepppery/spicy taste, you'll like it. If not... try making it with waaaaaaaaaaaaaay less mustard seed. Other than that, excellent.
I substituted the heavy cream with evaporated goat milk (because of cow milk allergy and to reduce the fat and calories), and it came out really delicious. This sauce is interesting, kind of like a curry but not really like it served with pasta. Which I did, and it was soooo good.
incredibly tasty and easy to make!
I'm nor sure if this sauce is officially considered a curry or not, but the closest thing I can compare it to is a tomato-based version of green curry sauce. It has the same spicyness with a cream base. I will be keeping this recipe in my repertoire for when I want spicy Indian food - it's easy to make & you can have most of the ingredients on hand; just buy the shrimp, ginger & cream when you're ready to make it.
Very good. Next time I would use half the cumin since my husband thought it was a little hot.
This was fanstastically easy and delicious! I added a little chilli (my husbands Choice) and we have already passed the recipe on several times.
Yummy! This had a nice bite to it with a full creamy flavor.
I love this recipe! had some problems with grating the fresh ginger root so I omit that, but very good recipe.
This is quite good. I used half & half instead of heavy cream, reduced the cumin to 1/4-1/2 tsp. and accidentally added the garlic (used 4 cloves) to the sauce mixture instead of sauteing, but it worked out fine. I only had 340g of shrimp, which was barely enough but the sauce and noodles were just fine too. I served this over rice vermicelli. Will make again.
I love this but agree with others that it will be better with less pepper and cumin.
Delightfull and easy!!!!!!!!! A+++++++++++++++
As I didn't have enough shrimps I added some barramundi. Will make this again.
It wasn't flavorful enough for us. The only changes I made were I used half and half and tomato paste instead of purée. I would make it again, but would add more spice or seasoning.
Very tasty
Ok I admit I didn’t realize this was Indian food and purchased tomato sauce and paste flavored with basil etc (doubled the sauce for pasta not the shrimp). The shrimp I got was precooked, frozen, and thawed and I took the tails off. I didn’t make the sauce in advance as well I didn’t realize I was supposed to. Used olive oil to sauté a pepper and onion mix, added the garlic, then mixed everything in away from the heat. I did boil the sauce a bit to take a poll on what everyone thought should be added and reading reviews I added cilantro, one thought the lemon was overpowering so added extra pepper, and once the sauce was to perfection we added the shrimp and turned the heat off. Didn’t want it tasting rubbery and made the right call. Mixed it in with a 16 oz box of rigatoni noodles. Huge hit. Definitely a repeat. It’s spicy but I know it’s supposed to be. First time cooking or eating Indian food and not disappointed. Definitely a repeat.
Used tomato sauce instead of purée. Very good, but sauce is quite liquid, and I think it would be better with cous cous than with pasta. Still really delicious!!!
The taste was really good, yummi But i was biting the mustard seeds which wasnt so pleasant
Very good. Made exactly as stated. The kids thought it was a little spicy but still ate everything on their plate. I thought it was good as written. Thanks
Very delish...
Great pink sauce. Just the right amt of heat for us but can be easily adjusted. Be sure to use the cream to get it thick enough.
Turned out great! Thank you for sharing!!
This recipe was excellent! I made some modifications with the ingredients I had on hand-- I changed heavy cream to half and half; I used tomato paste instead of tomato puree; I added one package of chopped frozen spinach (previously thawed-- sauteed with the garlic). The flavor was outstanding! I would not cut down any of the spices-- they were perfect. I did not add the red pepper to the main dish but added it to individual bowls afterwards (I have three young kids). Saying that, I have four children ranging from 1-18; they all devoured this dish!
Did not like at all, had to do quite a bit of doctoring to make it into something my family would eat. Very watery as well.
It was absolutely delicious. Tasted almost like a meal I get at the Italian restaurant. Even my picky daughter liked it.
Fantastic! I doubled the recipe and poured it over home made fettucine. The only thing I changed is that I didn't add mustard seed, and I used chipotle instead of cayenne. I did cook the sauce more than indicated. This is a very easy sauce, but it looks and tastes gourmet.
Wonderful flavor! My only disappointment was that the sauce was very thin. I think that next time I will reduce the sauce in a pot before adding it to the shrimp. I did not have any mustard seeds, so I added some ground mustard to the sauce. I also sauteed some spinach along with the shrimp. Will be making this again!
I've made this several times - it is absolutely delicious. The on thing I've learned is to not keep cooking too long after mixing the sauce into the pan - just until the sauce is hot/starting to bubble. Then turn off the heat :-)
I had some white fish, so added it to the shrimp along with some diced mango and cilantro for garnish.I also sautéed some diced mushrooms along with the garlic to add in more veggies. This turned out really good. The mango and cilantro really freshened up the flavours.
