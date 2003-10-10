Pink Sauce for Pasta (Shrimp)

Ok I admit I didn’t realize this was Indian food and purchased tomato sauce and paste flavored with basil etc (doubled the sauce for pasta not the shrimp). The shrimp I got was precooked, frozen, and thawed and I took the tails off. I didn’t make the sauce in advance as well I didn’t realize I was supposed to. Used olive oil to sauté a pepper and onion mix, added the garlic, then mixed everything in away from the heat. I did boil the sauce a bit to take a poll on what everyone thought should be added and reading reviews I added cilantro, one thought the lemon was overpowering so added extra pepper, and once the sauce was to perfection we added the shrimp and turned the heat off. Didn’t want it tasting rubbery and made the right call. Mixed it in with a 16 oz box of rigatoni noodles. Huge hit. Definitely a repeat. It’s spicy but I know it’s supposed to be. First time cooking or eating Indian food and not disappointed. Definitely a repeat.