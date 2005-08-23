My first introduction to Arrabbiata sauce was Wegmans handing out free samples of a sauce made for them and sold in their refrigerator section. It was surprisingly good for a supermarket sauce. I started ordering it at Italian restaurants but those in my area leave something to be desired. So I started looking to make my own. I came across this recipe and it knocked my socks off. Even better with spinach over cheese filled pastas. I tone it down a bit for guests who don't care for spicy but they still love it. Can't wait till I get back to Little Italy in NYC to see how their Arrabbiata stacks up. This is so good it will be hard to beat except maybe if they start with fresh tomatoes from their own gardens. We've got some great farm stands out here in the country so I'll be giving them a try. Can't get any fresher than that! If the worst any of the other reviewers can say is that it's too spicy then don't bother reviewing it. This is the way this sauce is supposed to be. In fact, don't make this sauce in the first place if you don't like it hot.