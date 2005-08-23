Arrabbiata Sauce

Arrabbiata sauce is spicy and delicious. Ideal on penne pasta.

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet or saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook and stir until softened, about 5 minutes.

  • Stir in diced tomatoes, wine, tomato paste, sugar, basil, lemon juice, red pepper flakes, Italian seasoning, and black pepper; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and simmer, uncovered, for about 15 minutes.

  • Stir in parsley. Ladle sauce over hot cooked pasta of your choice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
77 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 11.8g; fat 1g; sodium 258.2mg. Full Nutrition
