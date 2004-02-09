Spaghetti Pie II

Excellent flavor! As a second-generation Italian, I believe fervently in the virtues of ricotta in Italian dishes. After all, cottage cheese doesn't exist in Italy. Now, having made this with ricotta, as well as cottage cheese, I can assert that the cottage cheese makes for a better dish! We like the slight tang that's absent in ricotta, which is quite bland. After all, spaghetti pie isn't a genuine Italian dish - it's an American invention, so it's best not to apply preconceived notions to it. The one objection I had to overcome is that the cottage cheese isn't aesthetically pleasing. In the short baking time given, it can't melt enough to get rid of the curds. You know right away that cottage cheese was used when you cut it. For some, that might be off-putting. But that little problem can be overcome with one additional, simple step. Process the cottage cheese in the food processor for a minute before adding it to the recipe. This way, you'll get that intriguing, tasty result, and your plate won't be covered in unsightly curds. Additionally, I've made this as a meatless meal, as well, using only a chunky, homemade tomato sauce, and layered it with mushrooms and spinach. I used homemade spinach pasta for that one. Great presentation! Be sure to cook your spaghetti in salted water (or add some salt when you mix it with the eggs/butter/Parmesan) to avoid blandness. Fantastic any way you choose to serve it up. But give the pureed cottage cheese a try - you won't regret it!