Spaghetti Pie II
An easy baked pasta dish. Great for potluck dinners. Freezes well.
I made this for my coworkers, who all raved. I used ricotta cheese instead of cottage, and I think I liked it better that way. Plus, I made too much spaghetti, so I layered it in a 13 x 9 pan instead of a pie pan, and it worked great.Read More
YUM! This recipe ROCKS! I've been making a very similar version of this one for at least 30 years now. It's such a unique twist on a way to use up spaghetti. It always comes out tasting great and as for presentation, well let's just say it gets lots of "OOhs & Aahs"... Especially when you serve it to someone who's not heard of it before. I would strongly suggest cooking it in the 10 inch glass pyrex pie plate rather than changing it up to a 9 x 13 baking pan. This was the original way it was intended and though I have tried it both ways, I think the "Pie" version makes for a better presentation. Add this one to your archives; I doubt you'll be disappointed.
I made this for dinner last night and it was great! Of course, I changed it a little. Instead of spaghetti noodles, I used angel hair pasta and made it in a 9x13 pan. I don't like the texture of cottage cheese, and didn't have any ricotta, so I put the cottage cheese in a food processor and mixed it with some dried basil, garlic powder and a pinch of salt until it was smooth. I used frozen cocktail meatballs instead of ground beef and a jar of Ragu. I cooked it for about 35 minutes. Everyone enjoyed it and it was very simple!!
I have been making this for years. Although, i mix all of the spaghetti with the sauce and pour 1/2 of spaghetti into pan, add cheese mixture, then top with rest of spaghetti and then add cheese topping. Makes spaghetti not so dry..
I love this recipe, but I am a low maintenance, jar of this, box of that type cook. I use pasta, sauce, eggs, ricotta, butter, parmesan, mozzarella, and ground beef. I used three eggs. Be sure not to mix them too quickly with the hot pasta or they will scramble. After making that mistake once I learned to temper the eggs first with a little pasta at a time. The egg makes the pasta taste so hearty…yummy! My mom used to make this all the time in her big 13 x 9 glass pan…memories.
Excellent flavor! As a second-generation Italian, I believe fervently in the virtues of ricotta in Italian dishes. After all, cottage cheese doesn't exist in Italy. Now, having made this with ricotta, as well as cottage cheese, I can assert that the cottage cheese makes for a better dish! We like the slight tang that's absent in ricotta, which is quite bland. After all, spaghetti pie isn't a genuine Italian dish - it's an American invention, so it's best not to apply preconceived notions to it. The one objection I had to overcome is that the cottage cheese isn't aesthetically pleasing. In the short baking time given, it can't melt enough to get rid of the curds. You know right away that cottage cheese was used when you cut it. For some, that might be off-putting. But that little problem can be overcome with one additional, simple step. Process the cottage cheese in the food processor for a minute before adding it to the recipe. This way, you'll get that intriguing, tasty result, and your plate won't be covered in unsightly curds. Additionally, I've made this as a meatless meal, as well, using only a chunky, homemade tomato sauce, and layered it with mushrooms and spinach. I used homemade spinach pasta for that one. Great presentation! Be sure to cook your spaghetti in salted water (or add some salt when you mix it with the eggs/butter/Parmesan) to avoid blandness. Fantastic any way you choose to serve it up. But give the pureed cottage cheese a try - you won't regret it!
We loved this! I made a double recipe in a large Pyrex so we would have leftovers. I added a mixture of cheddar and mozzarella on top and covered it with foil before baking as we are cheese lovers. I also substituted Ricotta for the cottage cheese. I can't wait to heat up the leftovers! Served it with crusty garlic bread and fresh fruit-yum!
DH was asking for the spaghetti pie I used to make when we were first married, and I couldn’t find my recipe. This is the closest I could find, and really good! Better than what I used to make, according to my DH. I used lean ground turkey instead of the beef. I doubled the recipe and cooked in a 9x13 pan, because we wanted leftovers. I seasoned the turkey with a little seasoned salt while it was cooking with the garlic, onion and tomato to add flavor. I used store- brand jarred spaghetti sauce instead of the canned tomatoes & paste, and added 1/2 of a 4-ounce can of tomato sauce to spaghetti sauce while it was cooking, so it wouldn't be too dry. I also seasoned it with a little oregano and crushed red pepper. The only other thing I changed was to use 3 eggs instead of 4 (the doubled amount) in the noodle mixture, and I blended the cottage cheese in the blender so there weren't any large curds, because DH doesn't like cottage cheese. I also cooked it for about 30 minutes before adding the cheese. It may be because my oven doesn’t get hot enough, Overall, great recipe!
Tastes like lasagna with a spaghetti twist! We liked it. Great for making ahead (before kids sports games) and popping in the oven when getting home. Next time, I will use spaghetti sauce in place of the tomato paste and tomatoes to spice it up.
Oh so delicious. This is the definition of what great comfort food should be. Thank you Jennifer. Can't wait until my husband returns from Iraq so I can make this for him. He's going to be a very happy soldier. It only gets better. I've been eating left overs for a few days and still outstanding. You will not be dissappointed.
So easy and convenient. I made everything the night before and popped it in the oven fir 35 min when guests came over. Changes I made- used a jar of my favorite spaghetti sauce, added in green peppers, added a pinch or crushed red pepper in the meat saucem usd ricotta cause I think it tastes better. But I do recommend using a casserole dish istead of two pie dishes like I did. Froze half to reheat later. Serve with garlic bread taken from the freezer section and some caprese salad I made at home. Highly recommend if you want nothing too too fancy but very filling. Just hits the spot.
I also have been making this for years and using the microwave to cook it. But I use ricotta instead of cottage cheese and also put a layer of ground beef or sausage meat and a layer of vegetables between the ricotta and sauce--the original recipe I had called for chopped broccoli, but thru the years I have used chopped zucchini, mushrooms, eggplant, green peppers and/or onions. If the veggies I use are "wet" ones I cook them first and drain them before I add them. Also for a treat I have added pepperoni slices to the top like a pizza. definitely make it in a deep-dish pie plate or use a square brownie pan. It freezes well if it is not too wet and sloppy.
followed as written and it was delicious. Next time I will add more spices to the meat to make it even better.
This recipe was in the cookbook that came with my microwave we bought when we first married nearly 30 years ago! So I first learned to make this using the microwave. Great idea if you don't want to heat up the kitchen. It had you prepare the "crust" and then pop that in the microwave on 50% heat for 10 minutes and then add the filling and cook for 10 minutes on high and then add the cheese on top and cook another minute. It was one of my husband's favorite dishes and I haven't made it in a long time. Just forgot about it.
I got this recipe from a college friend's mom from when I was in college back in the late 70's and have been making it since with just a few changes like more garlic, fresh mushrooms and I use ricotta never cottage cheese, add salt, pepper and parsley. for 2 people I split everything in half between 2 pie plates and freeze one. It freezes well. and I dont measure any of the cheeses or spices..just go with eye and taste.
This recipe tastes GREAT! I call it "lazy lasagna" because it tastes even better than lasagna but it's so much quicker and easier to make. It's something I definitely make regularly!
I've been making this for 20+ years, almost identical. For a quicker fix, you can use ready made sauce & just add the meat & spices. The only main difference is in presentation. I make this in a bundt cake pan. When you invert it you have a layer of sauce on the bottom, then you can pour the remaining sauce on top of the spaghetti ring. Makes a nice presentation on the table.
Very good! I substituted ricotta for the cottage cheese; spaghetti sauce for the diced tomatoes and tomato paste; and used a full cup of cheese on top. I also left out the bell pepper.
We really liked this easy, quick and INEXPENSIVE dish and I will definately make again. I used plain greek yogurt drained mixed with 1 beaten egg and 1 teaspoon of Italian seasoning in place of the Cottage Cheese for Lactose Intolerance reasons (as suggested by my AR Buzz Buddies), but otherwise made following the directions. Also, I want to make note that I DID NOT increase any amounts and 3 adults ate it for two meals. One pound of hamburger for 6 adult servings? Now, that's eating on the cheap! A great bargin meal.
Nothing fancy, but the grandkids loved it. I give it 5 stars because I thought for what it was, it was pretty darn good! I make two at the same time, and put one in the freezer. Then I can just pull it out and heat it up. We don't like bell pepper so eliminated that. Not company type of dinner, but for the family, it's great and since I can make the mess once, freeze one, use one...that's my kind of time saving and clean up type of recipe! And if there are left overs, it's great for lunch or dinner the next nite. It heats up well.
This was a great recipe! I adjusted a few items as I sauteed mushrooms instead of the green peppers, added red wine to the sauce, and used whole wheat noodles. My boyfriend and I loved it and I will make it again. The only thing I might try next time is cooking the noodles prior to adding the sauce to make it more of a "crust".
This was so easy to make and was a big hit in our family. There were no leftovers and I will be making this again. I made no changes except to leave out the green peppers only because I didn't have any on hand the day I made this. Thanks for the recipe.
I made this 3 years ago for our first night in the moterhome on vacation with our friends and has become a tradition. I make ahead and freeze. So easy
Knew I was going to change this recipe a lot before I started...I took pieces from a few recipes. But this was a great base. I used whole wheat noodles and mixed with just the eggs and parm, to reduce some fat from the margarine. I also subed some sour cream for cottage cheese and it was really tasty. My pie pan wasn't big enough, so we used a square pyrex that worked really well. Made some focaccia bread from All Recipes to go with it, such a TASTY meal.
A very fast, very easy recipe. Even my six year old picky eater asked for seconds. Made a few changes though, whole wheat pasta, egg whites, ultra low fat cottage cheese, extra lean ground beef combined with soy, and low fat mozzarella. It still turned out great!
Over all I really liked this recipe. The family all gave it a thumbs up. I did leave out the green peppers and tomatoes because no one likes them but me. I have seven in my family so I made this in a 9X13 pan. I used a pound of spaghetti, used 3 eggs and doubled the parm and butter. I used about 1 1/2 lbs of beef. Used a large can of tomatoe sauce instead of the tomatoes and doubled everything else. I used about 2 cups of cheese on top. I really like the texture of the noodles in this recipe. The cheese and butter and egg has a binding effect on them. Very important to not over cook noodles in this recipe. I took them out even a little before al dente. Came out perfedt after baking. Thanks for Sharing your recipe.
This is a recipe I've made for years, minus the green peppers. I sprinkle parsley in the center of the pie and it's so pretty! My kids love it and I often make it for neighbors, new mothers, etc.
This was great! I used whole wheat spaghetti, no butter, and lowfat mozzarella to make it more healthy. I also used Italian-seasoned diced tomatoes to add more flavor. The only thing I would do differently next time is to omit the sugar (didn't need the sweetness - just a personal preference), and add some salt to the spaghetti (maybe 1/4 tsp?) when mixing in the eggs and parmesan because the salt I left out made it need some. Thanks for the recipe!
I've been making this for years. Often make it with left-over spaghetti sauce. When my kids were younger they always asked for this dish.
This looked pretty interesting so I thought I would give it a go. I fiqured I would go for a lasagna type dish so I kept to layering this dish as opposed to mixing the sauce with the pasta as some reviewers suggest. To keep the pasta from being dry I added some V-8 and clamato I had on hand to at the bottom of the dish and tossed. This kept the pasta flavorful and juicy. I used ricotta and mixed in some sour cream (I needed to stretch the recipe) and frozen chopped spinach for color and vitamins. I put spinach in everything :) I made one pie in a 9-13 pan and one in a deep dish pie pan for a friend who is just coming out of the hospital. I honestly did not see a difference. My son and his GF said it was fantastic and liked it better than my lasagna. My son said he liked it way better than he even thought he would. My hubby liked it too and had 2 plates. I think the eggs and parm with the pasta really seals the deal here. One thing though... I don't know how often I will be making this as this one was a lot of work. More pots and dishes than making a lasagna as I buy the premade fresh italian or ready to cook pasta and can skip the noodle boiling step altogether. Because of the prep I only gave 4 stars. Glad I tried it.
My family loves this dish. I used about 12 oz of the spaghetti with 3 eggs. I also used a whole 16oz container of ricotta cheese and mixed in with the meat sauce to top on the spaghetti.
It was good. Nothing out of this world. I did use ricotta cheese instead of cottage. It was like eating lasagna but not.
My husband LOVES this! I usually use linguine or fettucine because I like the wider noodles. I use a jar of Ragu or Prego rather than the tomatoes & tomato paste. I sautee the onion and green pepper with hamburger and garlic and add a little bit of Italian Seasoning. I top the completed pie with a little more parmesan and a little mozzarella. Bake covered for 20 minutes. I then uncover and add more mozzarella and bake for 5 more minutes. Extra sauce is a must! I usually heat up some extra to put on top after baked as we like it saucy and moist. Excellent recipe!
Easy and good. I used half ground beef and half sausage and substituted a jar of spaghetti sauce with a can of tomatoes thrown in. It worked fine in a 9 x 13 pan for my big family, I did have to increase the cook time though.
Bottom-line, don't be afraid to just use what you have in your kitchen. I really liked this dish and it was relatively easy and I made a lot of modifications because...I just didn't have the ingredients! I used left-over spaghetti and a 9"x9" glass dish as I didn't have a pie dish. I didn't have the Parmesan cheese or eggs either! THEN! I didn't have ground beef so I used the left over filet mignon from a few nights and since it had been already cooked, I let didn't add it to the onion mix right away. After the onion mix was browned, I added the finely chopped filet mignon and once they were mixed nicely, I added the tomato mixture. I didn't have the green bell pepper (plus...I don't like them anyway), and, I quadrupled the garlic. I used 24oz of stewed tomatoes. AND! I didn't have the tomato paste! SO! Once everything was mixed, I followed the same rules as listed, but let the dish sit for 10 minutes before serving it so that the sauce tomato sauce had a moment to firm up. If I have time, I'll just create my own recipe. It was really good! I hope this helps.
this was delicious!!! i added 1/2 a can of chopped jalapenos to give it a little "kick"! it was AWESOME!!!! i also used monterey jack cheese instead of mozzerella but only bc it was all i had. YUMM YUMM cant wait to eat the leftovers tomorrow!
I use ricotta instead of cottage cheese but other than that follow it by the recipe and it turns out great every time!
My family loved it! As written, I thought the sauce was a little bland but was easily remedied be added a little extra seasoning.
Was good and kids liked it.
This was really delicious! Omitted green pepper. Added some mushrooms and a little salt and basil to the sauce. Unexpected company showed up -- rave reviews! Will Definitely make this again! Thanks!
it was ok. I was expecting a knock out recipe. Probably won't make again
My hubby is a very picky eater but said I could add this to his list(of about 2 things) he could eat every day! Everytime I make it it's a little different depending on what I have in the house but i always put it in a 9x13 (big family) and we still have very little left over. It will work with any combo of pasta/ jarred sauce/ meat you have on hand, thus making it very versatile for a busy mom. Thank you so much for this great easy delectible meal idea!!!
I liked this a lot. The kids really liked it as well and told me this is how they want me to make spaghetti from now on. The reason I only gave it four stars is because I didn't like the tomato mixture on top as well as I think I would like jarred spaghetti sauce. Next time I will make it using Prego.
Loved it. Served it with a fresh loaf of italian bread from the oven. Yum!!
My family loved this recipe!! I did the forbidden and tweaked a couple things HOWEVER stayed true to the recipe, which is why Im still rating it. I omitted the green peppers (kids dont like them), nd used jarred sauce (for a shortcut) and ricotta instead of cottage cheese (Im full bloodied Italian, using cottage cheese goes against my religion :) Everyone LOVED it and went back for seconds. Smelled delicous baking in the oven. This is now in my rotation of go to meals
Hearty and satifsying. I used cut spagetti which made it easier to eat.
This was super yummy! It was great to have spaghetti in a different way. I love options.
Wonderful!!! I used a jar of sauce! Try it u will LOVE it!
Made this for the kids using leftover sauce from lasagna that I made earlier in the week. So I can't comment on the sauce in this recipe, but the overall idea and composition worked out really well. I only give it 4 stars bc I don't think I would ever make it for guests or an 'adult'dinner, but this is a great way to use leftover spaghetti and sauce to make a good kids meal.
I tried this today. Changed it a bit as I did not have all the ingredients posted. It turned out great and you can bet I will make it again and again.
I used left over spaghetti and left over sauce from the other night. I used ricotta instead of cottage cheese. It took a little longer, about 10 minutes, to bake. My PICKY 8 year old loved it. We're keeping this one!
I made home made spaghetti the night before and went ahead and cooked a whole package of noodles and a lot of sauce. My sauce recipe is similar to the one shown. So instead of just heating up the left overs, I took this recipe and turned my leftovers into something my two kids and I really liked. I went ahead and used cottage cheese because it just so happened that I had it on hand. I really liked the cottage cheese with it but thought it could use more than 1cup. Next time I think I'll double it. I didn't have mozzarella so used cheddar on top instead. I cooked in a 9x13 glass pan for about a hour and although the egg was cooked thoroughly, the middle didn't hold together. But no biggie. It was still really good and next time my hub tries to explain his co-workers recipe from Boston, I'll be on top of things.
Really great. I subbed TVP for the ground beef so it was a vegetarian meal, and my husband (who doesn't like TVP) was none the wiser. ;-)
I just made this for dinner and I'm stuffed! One slice was enough for each of us so there's leftovers for tomorrow pm. This is truly amazing!!! I used Dreamfields (low carb) pasta. I wholeheartedly recommend this recipe. If you find it makes too much, call me. I will be happy to help you finish it!!!
I have been making this for 20 years and it is STILL my husband's favorite pasta dish. I generally make two deep pie plates AND a 9x13 pan of it, at one time. The pan is when we serve this with guests and the " pies" go in the freezer for another day.
Easy-yes. Flavor-no. So bland! Lots would need to be done to this for it to be 5 stars. I was excited to use something other than the typical spaghetti sauce that is in most other recipes but this sauce has no flavor and I used name brand diced tomatoes and paste. Worth trying but just wasn't for us.
As a vegetarian, I modified this recipe to convert it to meatless. I then found another similar recipe on this site which is vegetarian. My family gave the recipe with my modifications rave reviews. I think that I will use more garlic in the future and add some crushed red pepper for a "kick". I substituted fresh mushrooms for the ground beef and sauteed them with the onion and chopped red pepper (instead of green pepper) as that was what I found in the vegetable crisper. I doubled the recipe and used a large can of San Marzano tomatoes. I didn't have mozzarella cheese on hand, so I sprinkled parmesan on top of the "pie". My family awaits an encore presentation!
My wife love it, although, due to time constraints, I substiuted canned spaghetti sauce for the ingredients that made up the tomato sauce. Next I will try it the way the recipie is written
So good! I've been making it with whole wheat pasta and reduced fat cottage cheese. The flavor is great and it's so easy.
Easy to make but a little dry. Next time I will add more sauce and a lot more spices.
Made as written. Not popular in my household with hubby or kids. I thought it was okay but since the fam didn't like it I definitely won't be making it again. The spaghetti 'crust' was bland and the meat mix on top was nothing special.
Yumm! This recipe came out just perfect! I followed J's recipe exactly, and wouldn't change a thing! Served with a nice fresh salad...most fab! Check the photo section for my version of this lovely pie!!!
WOW. mixed n matched the ingredients to my taste, n switched the cottage to cream cheese, but this was the best thing i've had in A LOOOOOONG TIME. i'm telling you, layering it with cream cheese makes it taste like a sin!!! my daughter asked if we could have it for every meal from now on. n she's a tough cookie to please.
We liked this dish. Makes a plenty for later if like leftovers and we do, Thanks
OMG this is to DIE for and SUPER easy!!!
This was an excellent recipe. I had trouble getting the spaghetti to form a dense enough crust so the "pie" fell apart when serving. But the taste was so fantastic, it's worth the effort of tweaking it. Used fresh mozzarella cheese, a jar sauce (I was feeling a bit lazy) and meatballs instead of the ground beef sauce, per my son's request. I will definitely be making this one again!
A fun dish to try. Everyone went back for seconds.
DELICIOUS! I made it for my hard-to-please boyfriend (he is always nice, but rarely if ever raves! :)), and he loved it! Left it just as it is- full of flavor, not too rich, love love love! Try it, you won't be let down!
Thought this was good! Loved the texture and flavor of the "crust". I used real shredded parm, not the stuff in a can. Also used my own meat sauce (because I had it on hand already made). Also added more cheese on top, for our family's preference. This was a nice way to step away from the same ole same ole sketti!
I use left over spagetti and sauce.
I agree that this recipe is much better the second day. The first night I was not that impressed. I loved it for lunch the next day. I used angel hair pasta and had to cook it in a bigger pan. I don't know if I used to much pasta or what. I also substituted Romano cheese for the parmesan and used more mozzarella than the recipe called for.
I made this for dinner last night, taking the advice of a few reviewers and using a jarred pasta sauce instead of the tomato paste and diced tomatoes. This came together quickly and easily, and was very good. We'll definitely have this again.
I loved this (had it as a kid). Made exactly per recipe which was great. Next time though I think I'll cut the butter in half, and add a little salt to the noodles.
Great recipe. I think you may have meant a 16ounce package of spaghetti, as 6 oz isn't enough though.
I just use this recipe as a guideline, switching out the cottage cheese for ricotta, going heavy on the sauce, and using my leftover spaghetti sauce and noodles ... but I love making this to use up my spaghetti leftovers from the night before.
This was wonderful!! I had to use alfredo sauce since my husband is allergic to tomatos. But we loved it. I have shared this recipe with so many others and they all loved it too. I'm making it for my Pastor for dinner tomorrow night.
Does indeed taste like lasagna with a spaghetti twist, as another reviewer mentioned. I used 1/2 lb hot italian sausage and 1/2 lb gr. beef as it was all I had on hand. The only reason I can't give it 5 stars is because the cottage cheese layer tasted like it needed something. My father who is a master chef, suggested spinach. I think the spinach would have completed this dish. Will be making it again! Thanks for the recipe!
A class of 9th grade boys came up with a receipe similiar to this about 20 years ago when I challenged their Home Ec class to find something creative to do with left-over pasta from a spaghetti feed. It was a yummy solution to the problem!
This reminded me of a spaghetti dish I had when I was a kid. I've made it a few times for my customers and have had NO complaints! It disappears quick!
Very tasty and fun recipe! I made mine in a 10" pie pan and molded the spaghetti around the edges so it actually looked like a "pie". I've uploaded a photo of the end result. I also used ricotta cheese.
This was a pretty tasty dish. It is very easy and quick to prepare and it just hit the spot. I followed the recipe exactly. I will however add another clove of garlic and some crushed pepper to the sauce and season the noodles as well. We like more flavor in our dishes. Don't be scared by the cottage cheese... my husband didn't even know what it was... this is a keeper!
I make this with 1lb. sausage instead of the beef and I don't add onions or green bell peppers. It is a delicious recipe.
The only changes I made were to just use butter to grease my pan (9x13), additional seasonings (thyme, parsley, fennel seed, basil, marjoram, chili flakes), omitting the green pepper but adding some frozen spinach and mixing everything together then baking. I had either too much liquid or too much pasta as the texture of my "pie" wasn't what I imagine it should be. The leftovers firmed up some, and tasted even better. Serve with garlic bread!
Delicious and easy to make. Fun twist on spaghetti, although this recipe contains very few noodles so if you are looking for a more noodle rich flavor you may want to stick with traditional spaghetti and meatballs.
great easy dinner. never made such a thing and I must say that It was truly unique. I never thought that spagetti could form a pie crust but it held together beautifuly. And the best part was that it made two meals. Thank you
This one is a big hit at PotLucks. And the leftovers slice into perfect 'pie' pieces and reheat well.
I used whole wheat spaghetti, and changed the butter to olive oil, and reduced it to 2 tsp. I reduced the parmesan to 1/4 c. and added a little salt and pepper to it. I substituted hot Italian sausage for beef and spinach and mushrooms in place of green peppers. I didn't have garlic, so I used garlic powder. I omitted sugar and oregano. I used a jar of no sugar added pasta sauce plus a splash of beer in place of the tomatoes/tomato paste. I sprinkled the top with a quick grinding of Italian herb seasoning, and baked it in a 7" by 11" glass dish sprayed with cooking spray rather than a pie dish.
It was a hit! like everyone else I used ricotta cheese. Also, I had a jar of spaghetti sauce & a can of diced tomatoes with chilies so I used that instead of the tomatoes paste and diced tomatoes.
I made this for a group of hungry rowers and they loved it. I also made a version without meat and it turned out great. Thanks.
This is a winner. I used some sun-dried tomato pesto sauce and I mixed ricotta cottage cheese. The receipe is great as is however, next time I will add more ricotta cottage cheese, chopped mushrooms and mix italian sausage with it, for experimentation.
Very tasty and fast dinner-I used the ricotta cheese and I sautéed a red onion,zucchini,mushrooms,cubanelle pepper and fresh garlic and then I combined with a jar of ready made sauce and spread over the ricotta and followed the recipe-Little children ate it and proclaimed it delicious
I have made a version of this for several years and find it is so easy to adjust with pepperoni, sausage, different cheeses and even different spices in my sauce. This last time I added spinach to the sauce, used whole wheat pasta, mixed cheddar in my romano and added tuscan herbs to the cottage cheese. It is loved everytime and it really does freeze well!
Discovered when using whole wheat pasta in this recipe that all the sauce/wet ingredients get soaked up...so next time I'll use spaghetti sauce and frozen spinach for added moisture when using whole wheat pasta. Other than being a bit dry from my mistake, it's a wonderful recipe. Thank you Jennifer for sharing!
Very close to the one I make, except my crust isn't quite as thick as these photos show. The crust and filling should be about the same thickness as each other. I make this with my own leftover spaghetti sauce, and in fact my family expects spaghetti pie the next night without question. My daughter loves the crust mixture before it's even cooked, so I have to make a little extra for snitching!
Another very good and easy receipe. Don't over cook the pie or the edges get crispy.
This is a great recipe! Easy to put together and good tasting with some tweaking. It fills the kitchen with an irresistible aroma that makes everybody eager to sit down and eat! I substituted ricotta for the cottage cheese because that is what I had. I rated it only 4 stars because when I taste tested the filling, I found it to be very bland. I added salt, pepper, garlic powder and Italian seasoning to spice it up a bit. I served it with garlic bread, tossed green salad and sliced peaches sprinkled with a little nutmeg for dessert. Thank you, Jennifer, for an easy, impressive, mid-week dinner!
This recipe has been around since I was a kid, and everyone seems to have their own version/spin on it. A great way to use up leftover spaghetti.
