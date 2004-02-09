Spaghetti Pie II

An easy baked pasta dish. Great for potluck dinners. Freezes well.

Recipe by Jennifer

6
6 servings
6
Directions

  • Cook and drain spaghetti. Stir in margarine, parmesan cheese and eggs, while spaghetti is hot. Form spaghetti mixture into a crust in a buttered 10 inch pie plate.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a skillet cook the beef, onion, green pepper and garlic. Drain off the fat and stir in the undrained tomatoes, tomato paste, sugar and oregano. Heat through.

  • Spread cottage cheese over the spaghetti crust then pour in the beef and tomato mixture.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 20 minutes. Sprinkle mozzarella cheese over the top of the pie then bake for 5 minutes longer, until cheese melts.

488 calories; protein 29.5g; carbohydrates 32.4g; fat 26.1g; cholesterol 144.1mg; sodium 750mg. Full Nutrition
