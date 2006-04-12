Stuffed Shells I

Jumbo macaroni shells stuffed with cheese mixture, covered with sauce, and baked.

By SALLYJUN

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook shells according to package directions. Place in cold water to stop cooking. Drain.

  • Mix together cottage cheese, mozzarella cheese, 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, eggs, and garlic powder. Rub the dried herbs in the palms of your hands to pulverize them, and stir into the cheese mixture. Stuff mixture into the shells.

  • Spread 1/3 of spaghetti sauce in the bottom of a 15 x 10 inch pan. Place shells open side up, and close together in pan. Spread remaining sauce over top, and sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 25 to 35 minutes, or until bubbly. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
557 calories; protein 37g; carbohydrates 59.6g; fat 18.2g; cholesterol 97.9mg; sodium 1197.5mg. Full Nutrition
