Stuffed Shells I

DELICIOUS! This recipe is amazing and pleased both my SUPER picky husband and food striking 20 month old! Only complaint is that I cooked for 25 minutes like the recipe calls for, and the shells and filling were only luke warm. I put in for only another five minutes and they became dried out. Good thing we ate a majority of it before the second cooking! Next time I would definitely follow a fellow reviewer's advice and cook covered for 20 and then uncovered for 20. That way the insides are nice and hot and the tops don't get dried out. Also, I used 3/4 of a HUGE jar (3 lb and some odd ounce jar) of spaghetti sauce rather than just 26 ounces...the 26 ounces didn't cover the shells completely. Also, don't be afraid to really stuff them up...I used a 9x13 pan and was able to fill up three rows of tightly squished shells (using I would say 4/5's of the box of shells). I had to go back and add some filling to the beginning shells since I had some leftover! Next time I won't skimp so much on the filling! I also added some mozerella to the top and we all sprinkled parmesan over our servings on our plate. The taste overall was beyond delicious and really SO simple to make...this is only the 8th time I have made dinner in my entire life, so if I can pull it off and think it is easy, anyone can! :)