Peanut Butter Noodles
These peanut butter noodles are kid-friendly with an Asian twist. You can also make this recipe with spaghetti pasta.
I love this recipe. One of my favorite dishes is cold sesame noodles. This recipe might be made with peanut butter, but it's the best home version I've found. Because I've been living abroad for the past several years, I've had to learn to recreate such culinary memories at home - and this particular dish was the hardest to get just right. I've spent the last two months making this sauce at least three or four times a week, using recipes from all over the internet - including those of celebrity chefs (and if you're interested, Tyler Florence's recipe for sesame noodles is also really worth trying). But for ease of preparation and great taste, this recipe is just my favorite. If you want to play around with it, you can try adding sesame oil or a little vinegar to cut the sweetness - but I think it's best as it is. Scallions cut on the bias, julienned cucumbers, julienned carrots, chopped peanuts, or toasted sesame seeds all make fantastic additions. This is also a perfect sauce for cracked pepper grilled chicken. This sauce is savory, sweet, spicy, smooth, sticky, kid friendly, fast, cheap, and delicious. Try it!Read More
This was just ok. The flavours were nice but the peanut butter overpowered the dish a little. Next time I would use less peanut butter and add a little more chili, garlic and a squeeze of lemon juice.Read More
Excellent, quick recipe!! Added some chicken, carrots, bean sprouts, and green beans, and it reminded me of the Thai Chicken from The Cheesecake Factory. A recommendation for a slight change to this recipe: by cutting out the peanut butter and peanuts, and replacing them with apricot or pineapple jam and lime juice, you get a very Islands-flavor recipe as well.
Wonderful but add cilantro, sesame oil and grilled chicken for heaven! Edited - forgot to add that I put in some red pepper for color and flavour.If you like spicey add some diced red and green chiles.
Great recipe, easy and tasty. I will make this again, and I am planning on trying one reviewers suggestion to add coconut milk.
I was so happy to find this recipe! Its nearly identical to one which was served in a restraunt where I used to work. The dish was called Thai Chicken. To recreate it I addded shredded chicken breast, julianned carrots and purple cabbage. Really tasty either way!
Was worried the peanut butter sauce was too runny when I first dumped it over the noodles, but after it sat for a few minutes it turned into what I was expecting. Thanks! Went well with the baked sesame chicken on this site.
Great taste! The Udon noodles were a bit thick. I would use Soba noodles next time.
This one is great just the way it is! I like a lot of heat, so I have also made it with red pepper flakes, chile oil, and tabasco. It makes a good one dish meal with two cubed chicken breasts, one red pepper and one or two zuchini added. Thanks for a real keeper!
Excellent. I would definitely use less ginger, perhaps 1/2 tbl? Also, I didn't have chili paste so I substituted 1 tsp of red pepper.
this was a great, easy to prepare recipe. made it after a long day of work. i will def. make again. nothing gourmet, but a nice thai inspired dish. I added julienned carrots to the sauce while cooking and cooked 3 large chicken breasts, diced, in a skillet with the green onion and a bit of the garlic and ginger as well as some extra chicken broth (takes only a few minutes). I then shredded the chicken into the noodles and added the sauce. Even my dad liked it and he never says much. I also suggest serving it with some fresh lime wedges to squeeze over the noodles just before eating. And I prefer udon noodles. the recipe is comparable to some thai inspired noodles I've had at restaurants. My only complaint is the name of the recipe, which I don't think does justice to the taste or presentation. Not much better, but I would call it thai peanut noodles or something that sounds a bit more appetizing.
I've made this twice, the first time using powdered ginger and garlic, and the taste was average. The second time I used fresh ginger and garlic and it was really good. Used chicken cube with a bit of water both times. Also used ramen noodles both times. Will definitely make again.
I have made peanut butter noodles before but could never get the consistency of the sauce right. This recipe did it! It tastes like something from the Cheesecake Factory. I added julienned celery. Next time I will also add carrots and chicken and only half of the soy sauce. The peanut butter sauce was a bit salty for me.
Great recipe, easy and really tasty! I added finely shredded carrots and a can of coconut milk, which combines perfectly with the peanut butter. It was a hit!
GREAT recipe. Just add the PB to taste, I ended up using half of the amount called for. Also, I doubled the recipe b/c I used all the udon noodles not just the amount called for. I served this with BBQ thai style chicken and made them into kabobs. It was fantastic. I served 6 hungry people with this and it was loved by ALL. It is easy too.
Delicious and different.
This was such an excellent recipe! Like the others I changed it up a bit to suit my taste. I roughly tripled the sauce for double the noodles, leaving some sauce on the side for those that wanted extra. I used 2 c. veg broth, 1 c. coconut milk, 1-1/2 TBSP pepper flakes, natural PB (bought unsalted and needed to add some sea salt later), juice of 1 lime. I also included a 12 oz bag of stir fry veggies (will use more next time) and a lb of shrimp that was sauteed in garlic, ginger, olive and sesame oil. Really delicious recipe that you can tailor to absolutely anything. P.S. #1 of noodles was NOT enough to feed 6!
Wow!! I have NEVER been a fan of peanutty noodles! Hated them. But the man likes this kind of stuff, so I decided to make it for him. I have been converted! I doubled the sauce and used red pepper flakes instead of chili paste. Did not use the onions as he does not like them. Used chunky peanut butter so I did not have to add the chopped peanuts at the end. The directions say to cook the noodles as directed on the package. Well...my package had no english directions, so I proceeded carefully and found that udon noodles cook in about 5 minutes. To make this a meal, I added about 1 pound of shrimp to the sauce once it was heated through.
I've done this using udon noodles, spaghetti noodles, whole wheat and even angel hair pasta. Either one is delicious. I add a few drops of sesame oil and a few drops of Oriental Fire Oil and it's just as good the next day. Well balanced ingredients and makes for an awesome lunch anytime!
I made this for lunch so didn't feel the need to add meat or veggies. I used linguini, dried ginger instead of fresh, added an extra clove of garlic as well as a tsp. of sugar & I did add crushed red pepper (about a tbp). It was a little thick so I thinned it out some w/ more chicken broth; which also helped tone down the peanutty flavor (was a little strong...next time I will decrease the peanut butter by at least a 1/2 tbp.). I garnished it w/ chopped garlic chives since I was out of green onion & then the choppped peanuts (I'd go easy on those, you only need it for visual appeal).
I'd like to add my 5 star recommendation to the bunch (as if this recipe needs another glowing review!) I served these noodles with the Asian Tuna Patties from this site. What a wonderful meal! I will be making these noodles again and again. **Add the optional chile paste if you can handle spicy--it really adds to the dish.
Really tasty. Although I felt like it needed some salt in the peanute butter sauce. Maybe it was just me, but a tad bit of salt would brighten this dish. I will make again and add just a dash of salt.
This is a wonderful alternative to our standard "buttered noodles" accompaniment to meals. The biggest kid in our family (my husband) absolutely loved it!
These noodles were tasty. I didn't add the hot chili element as we prefer non spicy food most of the time, & added a bunch of chopped cilantro, chopped cucumber, bagged matchstick carrots along with the green onions once the noodle & sauce mixture had cooled. Cooked grilled chicken & a splash of coconut milk is what we will add /try next time! I will also double the sauce next time, we like more sauce & found them to be dry after chilling in the fridge for several hours prior to dinner. I didn't have udon noodles so used whole grain thin spaghetti & that worked great. Thank you for the yummy side dish!
I used ground ginger instead of fresh (just put some in -- didn't measure), hot chili garlic sauce instead of chili paste and thin spaghetti instead of udon noodles (I might use angel hair next time). It's delicious! I tossed in a chopped up chicken breast and some julienned baby carrots and stuck the whole thing in the refrigerator for tomorrow's lunch. I can tell that I'll definitely make this again.
This is one of my favorite recipes of all time! I make this almost every week since it 's quick and easy and I almost always have all the ingredients on hand. I use Chinese wheat noodles from the Asian grocery store. I also use chunky peanut butter instead of crushing peanuts. I have also added bean sprouts and carrots. Delicious!
Enjoyed very much. The chili paste is listed as optional, but I think it would have been too sweet without it. I also started with half the recommended amount (of chili paste), then had to double the rest of the recipe as it was HOT to my taste. I've also added ~1/4 tea. of sesame oil at times. This lists as a kid friendly recipe...perhaps WITHOUT the chili paste. Final note: I've doubled this with a bit of flour to thicken for a great sauce for vegetables (kid friendly with cautious use of the chili!). It does okay without soy for those allergic (step up the sesame oil and add a sprinkle of sesame seeds if you wish.) Thanks for the recipe!
This was a really simple, really delicious recipe. Thanks for sharing it!
Easy, quick, and delicious! Surprisingly spicy!! I have no idea how with only two tablespoons of chili paste, but I am not complaining. I love spicy food and this definitely was a wonderful surprise. This dish is so full of flavor. Who would have known! I will definitely be making this again.
This was a really good dish and my whole family liked it. I only put about a teaspoon of ginger and I thought it overpowered the peanut butter taste so I would recommend using less. I also added more honey because I love sweet and salty combinations.
This one is definitely a winner. I made this last night for my parents and they loved it. I quadrupled the recipe and split it in half and made one mild and the other hot. Just a couple of minor changes I did though. (1) Maybe because I made a larger quantity but I noticed that the ratio of peanut butter was off. I doubled it, i.e. added 6 tablespoons. It made it nice and creamy and very peanuty. (2) I added more honey because I used all natural roasted peanut butter, without any sugar. I think the type of peanut butter is important, and the cheap jiffy stuff wouldn't be too good. (3) added a touch of sesame oil and grated ginger. (4) I added soba (buckwheat) noodles instead. Plain Italian pasta wouldn't be good good either. The soba has a nice nutty flavour which compliments the peanuts really well. This sauce is so easy and flawless, THANKS A LOT!!!
I can see why this has so many great reviews. The sauce is the perfect balance of sweet and salty with the peanut butter, soy sauce and honey flavors. The only change I made was substituting the chopped peanuts at the end with some cooked cubed chicken, since I didn't have any peanuts on hand.
Wow! So tasty. I tasted the sauce as it was cooking, and thought that it needed something. I added rice wine vinegar (same amount as soy sauce), and it was AMAZING! The vinegar cuts the sweetness and adds a savory depth of flavor to the sauce. I noticed other reviewers added cornstarch to thicken the sauce. That's not necessary. If you simmer it for a while, it thickens very nicely. I did not have enough udon noodles on hand, so I used bean thread noodles instead (soak in hot tap water until separated, then cook a few minutes with the sauce). Also added cilantro and some ground pork that I cooked with garlic, ginger, salt, & pepper.
fantastic and easy
very tasty sauce - I used cashew butter (peanut allergy in our house)and added chicken, and it was great. I've noticed just about any noodles will work...tonight I used angel hair pasta, but spaghetti or asian noodles (udon or soba) also turn out great.
Awesome!!!!!! YOU MUST TRY THIS!!! The only thing I recommend is adding a little cornstarch and water mixture at the end of cooking to thickenen this sauce up as it is very liquidy without it.
I made this for my daughter for her lunches for school. She absolutely loved it! I didn't change a thing.
So good! I added more peanut butter, about 2 Tbsp extra. Also if you like to add some veggies, drop in broccoli florets to boiling pasta for the last 3-4 minutes of cooking time and drain the whole ting together. Snap peas work nicley too.
I couldn't believe how good this was! My husband had a fantastic Thai peanut butter noodle dish at one of our fave restaurants and couldn't stop raving about it, so I decided to try to recreate it. As I can't have peanuts, I used almond butter in place of the peanut butter, and my husband said he couldn't even tell the difference! Other than the almond butter, I kept the sauce EXACTLY the same. To make the dish itself more like the restaurant version, I first stir-fried 1 lb. sliced chicken breast with some snow peas, water chesnuts, julienned carrots and red bell pepper, and even with all that thrown in, there was still plenty of sauce to coat everything completely. When I make it again, the only change I will make is to omit the additional nuts. I added toasted almonds in place of the peanuts, and they didn't stand out enough to make the extra calories worth it. By the way, with the veggies and the chicken, this made 4 verrrrrry large portions, and with far fewer calories than you would expect from a nut-butter-based dish (500). AWESOME RECIPE--Thank you so much!!
I crave this recipe pretty often! When I have to I use powdered garlic and ginger. I also use ramen noodles. Don't be shy on the peanut butter, it really makes the dish.
I tried adding chicken, red peppers, carrots, and broccoli to the recipe, and used rice noodles instead. I served it with mango salad on the side and it was a huge hit! I will be making this again and sharing the recipie with my friends! Thanks!
If you don't have Udon noodles, spaghetti is a fine substitute. Throw in leftover roasted chicken for a heartier meal. I've tried several peanut noodle recipes over the years and this is one of the better ones.
These were awesome! It overshadowed the main dish by far! They are super easy to make. I plan to make these again.
Very good! I make this exactly as written, but I sometimes add some marinated baked tofu and/or edamame for protein (and because they're delicious). Just throw the (frozen, shelled) edamame in with the noodles for the last 5 minutes of cooking time. The toddler loves this and so do the grownups. I've used fettuccine instead of udon and it works well.
Did change a bit, doubled broth, 2T. p. butter,1 tsp chilli paste, rest same. Plenty spicy kick for our Midwest palate. Both kids went nuts, hubby lukewarm (what's new)I could eat this everyday. Better hot or warm then cold. Don't store together in fridge. Save sauce for later, mine soaked up all the sauce then was too dry.
I couldn't believe how quick and easy this recipe was! I'm vegetarian and it was quite easy to adapt - I just used water and a packet of oriental Ramen seasoning instead of the chicken broth (I'm sure you could use about any flavor ramen seasoning in case you don't happen to have chicken broth around the house and still want to make this great recipe)
Really good and really easy - I like that combo! Took it to a 4th party and it was a hit. One gentleman had spent some time in the far east and said it tasted very much like the street noodles that he used to get from carts. I couldn't find udon noodles so used fettucini- 16 oz of it (double). But I tripled the sauce ingredients, using 2 parts chick broth and 1 part coconut milk (per another reviewers suggestion).I set aside about 1/2 cup of the sauce since several reviewers mentioned that the noodles started out really liquidy and wound up soaking up the extra sauce. That's what happened - so the reserved sauce will go on the little bit of leftovers tomorrow for lunch. Oh, and I also added a whole cucumber (scraped,de-seeded, and chopped)and two fine diced carrots. The crunch was good. Yum-o!
Really great recipe. If you're making it for kids, use half the amount of ginger it calls for. A little bit too spicy for 5 years old and under. Try adding small pieces of chicken to it for a main dish.
This was delicious and really easy. As per some other reviewers/reipes, I juliened some red peppers, carrots, snap peas and cut up some broccoli. I added the carrots and brocoli to the noodles as they cooked to soften them up a bit, then mixed everything together as directed. Simple, fast and tasty, you can't go wrong with this one. One of my kids wasn't crazy about the texture of the udon noodles, so I may use linguini next time, because the sauce was just great.
a nice side dish. We added lime juice as others recommended. It has a Thai flavor. Thanks for the recipe!
Fast, tasty and very, very easy. I served it cold for a picnic - yum!
Great recipe! I doubled it and used fettachini noodles since they are my kids fav. Added diced chicken and it made a great all in one meal for dinner....its a keeper :)
Something about this was just "off"... I think perhaps the peanut flavor was too intense. Maybe a different brand (I used JIF) would be better.
Used this for the sauce and used pork
Very yummy! Will definitely make again.
When I served this to my husband, he said that it smelled and tasted like a dish from "Wagamama's," a noodle bar in London. To me, there could be no higher praise. This dish was simple, fast, and delicious, and it comes with highest recommendations.
It's good, but the reviews are right about too much ginger. Next time I'm going to use about 1/3 of the recommendation. But the flavour is still good, so there will be a next time.
Fantastic! I didn't have any chili paste, but I will get some. I will be making this a lot! I used my Asian inspired curry peanut butter. It is soo good!
I did have to change this a little but it was great. I used beef broth (no chicken), left out the scallions and peanuts and used hot sauce in place of the chile paste. My bf does not like chunks of garlic so I took one clove, smashed it and threw it in the sauce so the flavor could infuse. I took it out before adding the pasta. Very good.
It was bland. I would actually like to give it 3 stars. However, I did not add the optional chile paste, which I think would have helped. I'll try it again with chile paste, and I think it would be better with some lime squeezed on it before serving.
This was really good - the best recipe I've made off this site so far! I used thin spaghetti for the noodles and didn't have any chili paste so used crushed red pepper instead. And to make this a one-dish meal I added a shredded carrot and some chopped brocolli to the noodle water at the last minute of cooking and some chicken to the sauce before combining it with the noodles. We will be having this often!
I make this all the time. I add tofu, julienne carrots, yellow bell pepper, and use veggie broth. I love it.
EXCELLENT! I was concerned when I read some of the reviews, but my concerns were unfounded. I did a double batch of sauce; I used maybe 1/4-½ tsp ground ginger instead of the ginger root, I omitted the hot chile paste, and I used about ½ tsp garlic powder instead of the cloves. I used angel hair pasta instead of the Udon, and I omitted the green onions (current e coli scare!) and the peanuts as I was out. One piece of advice: While making the sauce, I thought it tasted too strongly of soy sauce. So I added peanut butter and more of the other ingredients to balance it out... That was a mistake, because it NEEDED more soy sauce when it was mixed into the noodles and served. If it tastes a little too soy-saucy, it might be perfect. If it tastes WAY too soy-saucy, it might be a little much. :) Oh, and I also added a fried-up frozen bag of stir fry veggies. This is good cold and reheats decently. Thanks for sharing, Amy! My daughter loves these noodles!
Fantastic for a cheap fast meal!!! I substituted siracha for chili paste and upped the garlic a little because Im a huge fan. Delish!
One of my favorite noodle recipes! I usually add a heaping amount of sauteed Asian mixed veggies and double the sauce, plus I usually just use spaghetti for the noodles since Udon noodles are not available in my area. I also substitute sweet chili sauce for the hot chili paste and forget the chopped green onions since I don't usually have any on hand.
My whole family loved this.We served it with terryaki chicken.I didnt have a few things so heres what I did....I had beef broth,,not chicken.I used powdered ginger because I didnt have fresh.I also used garlic powder,,I was out of fresh(time to go shopping LOL)I also used onion powder & more soy than it called for.But,,it was a great recipe & I will use it over & over!Thanx for sharing!
Very tasty!! I'll be making this again. I added alittle more peanut butter then the recipe called for. And, the only thing I am going to do differently next time is use CHUNCKY peanut butter.
Made half of this with one pack of udon, it was more than enough sauce. I didn't add the ginger since I didn't have any. It was a bit too salty, next time I would put less soy sauce in. It was excellent though.
I liked the recipe, but my wife didn't. It just felt like the Peanut Butter overpowered everything else.
Freaking DELICIOUS. One million stars. Heck, two million. One of the best things in the recipe is that all the ingredients give a different flavor (sweet, spicy, garlicky) and so it's very easily made to your tastes... An extra bit of honey, a bit more ginger- all the ingredients have such distinct flavor. I use veggie broth and chunky peanut butter and red pepper flakes in place of the chilli oil (which I can't find) but those are my only changes. To the reviewers who thought this was too much Ginger, I wonder if you used fresh? If you use dried ground Ginger you definitely need less. Then again, I love Ginger and can't imagine there being too much. Thank you SO much for the recipe it's a true keeper.
This was excellent! I only had 1 Tbs ginger, but it was perfect. More may have been too overpowering. I made the sauce before deciding it needed 1/2 cup coconut milk--perfect! I also cooked cubed chicken in the sauce then added baby corn, broccoli, and sweet red peppers. I subbed bean sprouts for the green onions. Lastly, I served to kids so I left out the chili paste but poured 2 tsp pepper flakes in a ramekin then added a little peanut sauce to them to soften them up. Hubby and I then added this to our individual bowls for some heat. This would taste great with fresh cilantro too.
Told my boyfriend we were having Chicken and noodles for dinner, boy was he surprised he isn't a big ginger fan but he loved this recipe, I also only used 1/2 of the chili paste, next time I will use both teaspoons. All the spices and peanut butter worked nicely together. Next time I will put my chicken in with the noodles also we had broccoli on the side think I will thought that in as well excellent sauce.
really creamy and really delicious! i used natural peanut butter (the one with the oil on top) and found that the overall recipe wasn't sweet enough so i had to up the honey about 2x. also, i used rice noodles instead of udon (wheat allergy), and added a touch of coconut milk and toasted sesame oil, julienned carrots, bean sprouts, and shrimp on top of everything else the recipe called for. also, i like it extra spicy so i added about 2x the amount of sriracha. when i was cooking the sauce before adding it to the noodles it looked a bit too runny, but do not worry--the sauce will thicken up over time once you add it to the noodles.
This was great! It tasted just like the Thai pasta from a popular restaurant I love. I followed the recipe exactly and loved the end result. Will definitely make again.
I used a smaller amount of sugar instead of the honey and a little less ginger, but didn't make any other significant changes. It turned out good, but not particularly memorable.
The sauce for this recipe was absolutely DELICIOUS!!! I made it for fried tofu and it hit the spot!
Yummy!!! A new favorite--I've made it twice in three days. A great, easy recipe that is ready faster than the noodles! I like to add extra peanut butter and I use chili powder instead of paste because that's what I have. Highly recommended!
YUM! This recipe was GREAT! I didn't make any changes to the sauce. I left out the optional chili paste. I'm sure the recipe would be good with it too, though. I did add grilled chicken to bulk it up and make it more filling. This is a great as-is recipe. I didn't need to change a thing! Pretty quick and easy, too! Thanks for sharing!
Wow, this noodle tasted better than I thought! The only thing I had to change was honey because I just used it up, so I substituted it with a tablespoon sugar for sweetness and 1/2 tablespoon maple syrup for flavor. Also my udon pack was 12 oz, so I only used 6 oz. I had extra sauce but I poured all of it over udon. It wasn't too salty or anything but I think 8oz of udon will be perfect, less soupy, but I didn't mind it though. I like my food spicy so 2 teaspoons hot sauce was great but it might be too spicy for some. The sauce was done before the noodle was coocked. Very easy and fast and pretty filling dish. I'd like to add some bean sprouts next time. This will be a perfect dish for Asian theme party. Thank you for sharing.
This made a great quick dinner with ingredients on hand. I didn't have fresh ginger, so used ginger powder, used regular fettucini noodles, and to turn it into a whole meal, added chopped green & red pepper, shredded carrot, and shredded leftover roast chicken. I also added a little sesame oil drizzled over the bowl at the end because we all like that.
I love your recipe, Amy... and I eat it just the way the recipe states. But in order to get my hubby to enjoy it with me, I have to change it up a bit. He likes me to prepare it with fettucine, no honey, crushed red pepper flakes, add a Tbsp. of lime juice, snow pea pods, sliced honey roasted turkey from the deli counter and I've even added pineapple chunks to the mixture once or twice. >yum< Whichever way we decide to do it, we love the basic recipe, and we thank you!
I tried this recipe because it doesn't use oil like so many do. Although I enjoyed the taste, I thought it needed a little bite and added 1 TBL rice wine vinegar. It was good hot and cold and even better the next day. I may try cashew or almond butter next time to make it a little more exotic.
I had recently been to the International Marketplace here in town so I actually had udon noodles. I used Better Than Peanut butter to cut down the fat and added some edamame. The noodles were wonderful and saved the meal. I tried a recipe for Asian cabbage rolls from a cookbook that was just awful and if it hadn't been for the peanut noodles, we would have had cereal for dinner. Thank you Amy, this was great!
this was a delicious recipes. I made a few variations....I added about a tablespoon more of Peanut butter and I sauted cubed chicken in honey and olive oil and added it to the noodles and sauce.....But a very tasty dish!
My whole family loved this recipie, even my picky 2yo! We will be having this again!
I never reviewed this but I did make this at one time. I am not a soy lover and the soy was very overpowering! Even my daughter who was quite younger didn't like it. I would try it again only to cut back on the soy to a teaspoon.
Loved the taste but it was too runny for us. Next time I'll prob only use a 1/4 cup of chicken broth to make it thicker and taste more peanut-y
We love this !!! DH was so hesitant to try it because he thought it was just weird but he is hooked now! I almost always have a batch of this in the fridge for those teens that drift through our house and are looking for something quick to eat! I use vegetable broth instead of chicken broth to keep it a vegetarian dish and add 3/4 C broth instead of 1/2 C because we like the sauce a bit thinner.
I had to scale this up, but the sauce ended up with way too much liquid that I had to evaporate off. And finally the noodles stung of ginger!
This is a super easy, extremely flavorful dish. I like to add green or red bell peppers for more color and texture.
This is a really good base recipe. I doubled the sauce and used half the sauce to cook ground pork in, which I later added to the noodles. I didnt use peanuts, I just used crunchy peanut butter. I served it with spring rolls,my two year old loved itl.
Loved this recipe....you can add to it to your heart's delight.
I was worried that the sauce seemed liquidy but, oh well, dumped it in with the noodles...and the starch from the noodles quickly thickened it up - the noodles soaked up the juice and the noodles got more and more creamy and yummy after a few minutes. I used Japanese Futonaga Udon noodles and natural peanut butter, water instead of broth, omitted the chile paste, used powdered garlic and ginger. These are fantastic, even though I made minor substitutions. Thank you so much for sharing the recipe!
MAKE THIS DISH!!! This recipe is absolutely fabulous and you are guaranteed to get rave reviews from guests!!! I served it as a side dish but it was such a hit that next time I will make enough for entree portions, and perhaps experiment with adding protein to make it a complete meal. I have two recommendations. First, be sure to add the optional chili paste. I used Thai Kitchen's Roasted Red Chili Paste, which I found in the Asian section of my local grocery store. Second, I used Peanut Better's Thai Ginger and Red Pepper peanut butter, which I found in the peanut butter section of my local grocery store. It contains a wonderful mix of spices, and I'm guessing that it was a nice addition to the recipe.
The recipe itself only gets 3 stars from me, however, I plan on making it again and doctoring it up. I'll definitely add less peanut butter. I also added shredded chicken, carrots and lime juice. I suggest trying this recipe but editing it to your own taste.
First time I made this, I did NOT enjoy it. Hubby had two plate fulls, but I feel unless you REALLY enjoy ginger that the suggested amount is just overpowering. It was also my first time using fresh ginger in any meal, so maybe my palate was just sensitive to it. I think with half a tablespoon of ginger, though, it would be a great dish.
This was very good, I have made it several times, I usually double the recipe. It's also good with chicken or vegetables added.
the color and texture weren't that good, but the taste is almost like my mother's! i can't figure out her recipe, cuz she doesn't believe in telling me what she puts in, she shows me and it's confusing! i didn't use ginger, and i used chili sauce instead of paste. very liquidy. but it tasted great!
The sauce was way too thick for me.
