Peanut Butter Noodles

I couldn't believe how good this was! My husband had a fantastic Thai peanut butter noodle dish at one of our fave restaurants and couldn't stop raving about it, so I decided to try to recreate it. As I can't have peanuts, I used almond butter in place of the peanut butter, and my husband said he couldn't even tell the difference! Other than the almond butter, I kept the sauce EXACTLY the same. To make the dish itself more like the restaurant version, I first stir-fried 1 lb. sliced chicken breast with some snow peas, water chesnuts, julienned carrots and red bell pepper, and even with all that thrown in, there was still plenty of sauce to coat everything completely. When I make it again, the only change I will make is to omit the additional nuts. I added toasted almonds in place of the peanuts, and they didn't stand out enough to make the extra calories worth it. By the way, with the veggies and the chicken, this made 4 verrrrrry large portions, and with far fewer calories than you would expect from a nut-butter-based dish (500). AWESOME RECIPE--Thank you so much!!