Peanut Butter Noodles

These peanut butter noodles are kid-friendly with an Asian twist. You can also make this recipe with spaghetti pasta.

Recipe by Amy Brolsma

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook udon in boiling water, stirring occasionally, until noodles are tender yet firm to the bite, 10 to 12 minutes. Drain.

  • Meanwhile, combine chicken broth, soy sauce, peanut butter, ginger, honey, garlic, and chili paste in a medium saucepan. Cook and stir over medium heat until peanut butter melts and sauce is heated through.

  • Add drained noodles to peanut butter sauce; toss to coat. Garnish with green onions and peanuts.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
330 calories; protein 10.7g; carbohydrates 46.8g; fat 12g; sodium 1188mg. Full Nutrition
