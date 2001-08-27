Fettuccini with Zucchini

Hot pasta with fresh veggies; the only thing my son would eat when watching his weight during wrestling season. For a "full" meal, add thinly sliced leftover steak or chicken with the tomatoes.

Recipe by donna garlington

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook pasta in a large pot of boiling water until al dente. Drain.

  • While the pasta is cooking, prepare the vegetables. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion, garlic, zucchini and peppers; saute 5 minutes. Add tomatoes, salt, and cayenne pepper. Cook over low heat 5 minutes, or until vegetables are crisp tender.

  • Pour vegetables over hot pasta.

324 calories; protein 8.2g; carbohydrates 45.4g; fat 13.4g; sodium 466.1mg. Full Nutrition
