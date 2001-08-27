Fettuccini with Zucchini
Hot pasta with fresh veggies; the only thing my son would eat when watching his weight during wrestling season. For a "full" meal, add thinly sliced leftover steak or chicken with the tomatoes.
This is a yummy dish that uses some of the harvest from your summer vegi garden. I added fresh basil and oregano, red and yellow peppers along with the zucchini. Also, crumbled and cooked italian sausage, added at the end, really pulls it all together.Read More
This recipe is tasty, but it needs lots of help. It turns out very bland otherwise. Cook the veggies a bit longer to soften the red/green peppers. While cooking the veggies, add more salt, more cayenne, and some basil and oregano. Add a protein food to it. I added pieces of tuna from the can. When serving, grate fresh Parmesan cheese on top. Then (and only then), it's ready to eat!
This recipe is surprisingly so delicious! Smells yummy and taste so good! Simply some vegies, yet this combination is perfect. Definitely I would make this again, very good, my husband like it VERY much! Highly recommend.
Yummy, Yummy, Yummy!! I make this all the time! I add a bit more cayanne pepper because we like it a little spicer and it's great. The things you can add to it are countless...try shrimp!
Very fresh tasting. Add italian herbs with tomatoes for stronger flavor. Plus, add cooked sausage or other meet and for vegetarians add sauted mushrooms.
I thought this recepie was worth 5 stars. I didn't have any green pepper, but added mushrooms. The meal was filling, fresh and tasted great!!
I wasn't super impressed with this at first, but after letting it sit in the fridge for a couple hours I loved it! Super Easy to make and a nice recipe to use on non-meat dinner nights!
Terrific flavor! We used egg noodles instead of fettuccini and a can of petite diced tomatoes in place of the fresh tomato. This recipe can be easily altered with, I suspect, great results. Next time we'll try adding some kalamatas and maybe some different veggies!
I didn't have the peppers for this recipe, however, I made a homemade alfredo sauce with cream cheese, heavy cream, milk, and parmesan cheese, stirred it into the veggies, and it was delicious. I bet grilled chicken would really give it a "full" meal feeling. Delicious... I couldn't wait to eat it!
This was pretty good. I added a half pound of mild sausage, deleted the peppers and added a can of mushrooms. It was kinda spicy for my 3 yr old but mt husband and I both liked it!
It was pretty good, but bland, even though I added mushrooms, broccoli, and some Italian spices. Next time I think I will try the sausage that some other readers suggested.
WE WERENT CRAZY ABOUT THIS, A LITTLE BLAND FOR OUR TASTES.
I was looking for a recipe to use up some fresh fettuccini noodles that wasn't alfredo and this one was perfect. I cooked some thinly sliced pork before the veggies and also threw in some fresh oregano and thyme. I topped it with grated Asiago cheese. I think I may have had about a pound of zucchini total and wish I would have added mushrooms. It was a pretty good meld of flavors that tasted even better as leftovers today. I'm not sure the cayenne pepper really added anything to it however.
Didn't enjoy this...needed something green for both flavor and texture.
I chopped up 6 mushrooms and added 1 extra tomato to this dish. Very Very good! Perfect spicing! I used 1 packet of Bovril instead of the salt. Will definately make again! Thanks for sharing.
What a great way to take advantage of all those fresh summer vegetables! I like the idea of adding crumbled sausage for next time!
This was soo good! However, I am a fan of creamy sauces, so I splashed about 1/2 cup heavy cream into the pan toward the end, then toss in hot pasta and about 1/2 cup of pasta water. So so so good. Thank you for a great customizeable recipe :)
