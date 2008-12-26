Tuna-Tomato Noodle Casserole

4
73 Ratings
  • 5 27
  • 4 33
  • 3 6
  • 2 6
  • 1 1

This is a quick and easy casserole, and has been a favorite for many years.

Recipe by Jackie M

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook noodles in a pot of boiling water until done. Drain.

    Advertisement

  • In a large skillet, saute onion in oil. Add undiluted soup, chili powder, salt, and Worcestershire sauce. Simmer 5 minutes. Mix in noodles, 1 cup cheese, and tuna. Spoon into a greased 1 quart casserole dish.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 minutes. While still hot, sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
353 calories; protein 22.2g; carbohydrates 22.1g; fat 19.9g; cholesterol 66.7mg; sodium 1020.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022