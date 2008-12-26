Tuna-Tomato Noodle Casserole
This is a quick and easy casserole, and has been a favorite for many years.
As is, it's fair. I think next time when I make it, I'll use cheddar cheese soup and double the tuna fish and onion. TIP: Adding just a spoonful or two of sour cream to your macaroni and cheese or tuna casseroles makes them a little creamier and brings that extra something.Read More
I've had better, but not bad. I'm not much of a casserole person, but my guests agreed, so-so.Read More
Great alternative to the traditional peas & cream of something soup tuna casserole. I didn't have any tomato soup on hand so I used two cans of tomato paste and water (an almost half & half mix). With this amount of tomato stuff, plan on more noodles and tuna. I like a high protein meal anyways so I added twice the tuna the recipe called for. The only other major change was I layered the noodle mix with the cheese into the baking dish intead of adding the cheese into the pan. I was afraid all that gooey cheese would be hard to clean. Very good - I will parobably make again. I liked the onion - it added a bit of crunch so I will probably add more or experiment with with crunchy vegtables or some kind of crumb topping.
Good but a little plain for what I was expecting.. it feels like I want to add something else to this recipe, but I don't know what it is yet. 2nd Try: went to 1T chili powder, doubled the worcheteshire, added 1 can roasted green chili's diced, 4cloves garlic diced, a bit of onion powder (simple onion), used 9oz albacore tuna, and maybe 1t of chipotle powder
Very easy and economical! Being lactose intolerant I can not eat the normal tuna casserole..One day I had a craving and stumbled upon this. I used 1 can paste/1 can water instead of the soup. For cheese I used the lactose free. I also used fried onions for the top (and some inside)! My husband wasn't a fan of tuna casserole until he tried this! I will be making this again soon!
We loved it...my picky 2 year old even had seconds! I added some extra cheddar cheese and french fried onions for the top, and made it with rotini instead. Will definitely make it again.
SOLID 4 stars. I like this recipe and will make it again, as is, other than substituting whole grain noodles. An 8oz bag of noodles is all that will fit in a 1-2qt casserole. I tripled the tuna for a more hearty casserole. This casserole, like many tomato based recipes is MUCH better the next day after the flavors have had a chance to meld.
i LOVED this. Very easy- and good! I substituted 2 cans of tomato paste for the tomato soup ( added health benefit). Its very tomato-y though!!!
I left out the onions and oil and used 8 oz. of noodles. This was good and a little different for tuna noodle casserole. I will be making this again.
I made this recipe with spaghetti noodles, sour cream, two kinds of onion, salt, pepper, butter, peas and bread crumbs. It was delicious.
WOW!! This was great! My husband usually says my tuna noodle casseroles taste to "fishy", but this one was so mild, it was perfect. Even my two year old had a bowl. I did add a few shakes of garlic powder and about a teaspoon of italian seasonings to the tomato mixture, and I only used a teaspoon and a half of the chili powder, and it was perfect. I will definitely make this one again!
Substitued Condensed Tomatoe Soup with Tomatoe Paste and 4 chopped up tomatoes Added: Garlic Cloves and another teaspoon of chili powder and cheyenne powder. This recipe was really really good. My parents tore it up, when I made a butt load. I think it could have used a bit more sauce, BUT I did use a whole box of pasta instead of 1 1/2 cups of egg noodles.
My husband and I did not find this to our tastes and I followed the recipe as it was written. Sorry.
This was a quick and easy recipe. I was a little worried about the soup in it but it didn't let me down at all.
As far as tuna casserole goes, I loved it, but my son (he's six) was not a big fan.
Simply Amazing!!!! If you like tuna casserole....you'll LOVE this!!!! If you dont like tuna casserole....you'll still propbably like this! 5+ stars from me! I make it all time!!!
This recipe is so delicious! My family loved it, even my 1.5 year old son. This is a keeper for sure. I didn’t have any egg noodles on hand so I used ¾ bag of Whole Grain Extra Wide Noodles. I also added about ¼ teaspoon of garlic powder and baked it all in a 2qt baking dish. Thanks for the recipe :)
I just didn't like this recipe. It needs something, but I'm not sure what will make it less bland. I tried putting potato chips on top, but that didn't help. I tried serving it with cottage cheese and that helped a bit. I won't be making it again.
Good but a lot of dirty dishes for the effort and these are very small servings. A nice change from the usual Cream of Mushroom Soup casserole. I'd make it again but server a hearty veggie dish on the side.
GREAT RECIPE- I USED WHOLE GRAIN PENNE AND ADDED GREEN AND RED PEPPERS AND GARLIC TO IT. ALSO PUT IN SOME SIRACHA TO ADD SOME ZING! MUCH BETTER THAN USING CREAMED CONDENSED SOUPS!
I thought I would like this better cause of the cheese, but it didn't meet expectations. It was all right but nothing spectacular. I think it was too much tomato soup. If I decide to try it again I will definitely cut that back.
Followed the recipe exactly. Dish was excellent. Welcome change to the ordinary tuna casserole. This gets an A+.
I wanted to save my ingredients b/c I did not have all ingredients. I made my own soup with 8 oz tomato juice and 4 oz butter beans(pureed). I did add garlic and french herbs and also a pinch of basil. Kept everything else the same. Did a taste test with the kids and they loved it. Will make often. Very easy way to add nutrition to. Thank you so much for the recipe submitted.
Wanted a little different Tuna Casserole so I tried this one. It was okay. The tomatoe soup and tuna just didn't combined a good taste for me. The Worcestershire did add a different flavor, which was what I was looking for. I kept the recipe and may tweek it if I make it again. It gets 4 stars for different and easy.
I would have to say that I did not enjoy this meal at all. It was very dry and really didn't taste good:-( The tomato soup gave it a weird flavor. I will stick with the original recipe for tuna casserole.
This is an interesting twist on an old classic. It is fast, easy, and very hearty on a cold winter evening.
I had a hard time imagining what this would taste like and passed by this recipe a few times when seeking out tuna recipes. Today's very limited pantry supplies made me give it a try. It was good. Nothing special or great but good. It won't find itself in my recipe file but I would make it again when I had few ingredients to do anything else with. It definately hides the tuna taste. My children all ate it without complaints and a couple had second helpings.
I'm giving this 5 stars because it was delicious, easy to make, and economical. I would recommend following the recipe as it is. I cut out the salt and some of the chili powder, but ended up wishing I hadn't. I wasn't sure what 1 1/2 cups of egg noodles meant, so I used 12 oz and it came out great!
This was quick and easy, and tastes just like you'd expect... cheesy tuna noodles!
Easy and tasty. I've never been a fan of tuna casseroles but this was a nice and different taste. I will be making this again.
Tasty. A nice alternative to the traditional recipe.
A keeper! My husband loved this. My only change would be to not add the salt. Otherwise, it will stay in my frequent user recipe file.
I'm always looking for something new to do with tuna. Reading the ingredients I was skeptical however I thought this dish was pretty tasty not to mention easy and cheap to make. The only thing I’ll do differently is next time, I’ll double the recipe as I don’t think that it made that much, even for just my husband and I. Thank you for this one. I plan on adding it to my files.
My first time making it was last night for dinner. It was by far the best tuna noodle casserole i have ever tried.
I didn't have tomato soup but used Tomato sauce and some cream, I added some dried chili flakes and it was good, for a very quick supper.
This is the best tuna casserole I've ever had! It had lots of flavor and was easy to make. It was a little different than your normal tuna casserole. I disagree with the reviewer who said this made 2 servings rather than 4 - I got 4 servings out of it. Although the servings are not huge, it satisfied my hunger. This would be good on a hotdog bun.
For a quick, simple tuna dish, this is a great alternative to the usual tuna casserole. My young children loved it.
Loved it. Have to make a double recipe next time. Went far too quickly.
Pretty good, and just what I was feeling like. Next time I would add a little milk as the sauce seemed a little too thick (especially the next day)and I would say this makes two servings not four. I'll definitely make it again.
It was just okay, not horrible but not great. I guess I am just too use to the “normal” tuna casserole. The tomato soup, though I thought it was an interesting twist, just did not taste that great, it sort of over shadowed the tuna flavor. I was wishing I had done a different recipe. Sorry...
I have to double the recipe because we gobble it up! A quick, inexpensive, and delicious meal that everyone loves! We will definitely be having this often!
I read the other reviews and was a little worried about too much tomato soup taste, so I doubled the recipe and added 1 tomato and 1 cream soup with 1/2 can heavy cream. It was very tasty, my husband loved it.
It tasted great!
Absolutely love this recipe, I added veggies and I made it 3 layers instead of just one big layer.
Okay, but needed a country boy twist. Same recipe PLUS ... 1/4 diced red onion, 1 diced fresh tomato, 2 stalks (pieces) of celery chopped, 1 Tbs chili powder, 1 Tbs Worcestershire sauce, 1 can cream of mushroom soup undiluted, 3 cans of tuna and 1 cup of sharp cheddar cheese. These items were IN ADDITION to the items in the original recipe. Salt remained unchanged. Scrumpdillyicous!
I had tuna that I wanted to get rid of, but I wanted to try something different. I substituted tomato sauce for tomato soup. It was very quick, simple and delicious! Thanks
Very good but I could tast a lot of salt from the tomato soup and cheese.
This was delicious! I thought it sounded wierd, but it was really really good. I used whole wheat penne because that's what I had, but no other changes. Yum :)
Tuna Noodle Casserole I Haiku: "This wasn't for us. Think it's the tomato soup. Added frozen peas." Followed the recipe as written, other than throwing in a 1/3 c. or so of frozen peas (for much needed color) and we weren't overly enthused with the end result having that tinny tomato taste from the soup. Glad to have tried it though!
Awesome recipe simple to make the only changes I made to it was to double the chili powder and
The only change I would make next time I make this is no salt, it was plenty salty. Otherwise I wouldn't change anything, and was a nice change to the traditional tuna casserole.
Super easy with ingredients I always have in the pantry! Changes made after reading reviews: 2 tins tuna, 2 tsp chili powder instead of 1, about 1/2 tsp smoked paprika and a small tsp of italian seasoning. I also used gluten-free fusilli noodles instead of egg noodles.
I was looking for a tuna casserole that my husband would like, well this is it! He has never been a fan of tuna casserole.....until now. I added two tablespoons of sour cream, as suggested. Then for the last five minutes of baking I crushed a sleeve of buttery crackers ( Town House ) then sprinkled the reserved 1/4 cup of shredded cheese, and topped with the crushed crackers. Baked the remai ning
This was really good but the serving size was small. When I make it again I will double it for sure.
less chili powder and added garlic powder. Topped with bread crumbs. Easy and the family loved it.
