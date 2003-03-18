Pasta With Peanut Sauce
This peanut chicken pasta dish has a slightly Asian flavor and is spicy.
This peanut chicken pasta dish has a slightly Asian flavor and is spicy.
After reading the reviews i decided to give the receipe a go, keeping in mind it's peanutty flavour which i love anyway! I did as one suggestion said added garlic, just used veggies from the fridge, ie broccoli, red onion, peppers & spinach. Used water instead of broth, at least 1 cup in the end and a more flatter shaped pasta. Finally it was cooked BBQ'd chicken that went in and the final result i must say was fantastic. My boyfriend is a chef and he loved it, and inspired him for a new menu idea at his restaurant!! Well done Holly :)Read More
This dish has potential but made exact to the recipe it had problems. the sauce is too thick, too much PB not enough other flavors. the bean sprouts turn to mush and clump together. I won't be making this dish again.Read More
After reading the reviews i decided to give the receipe a go, keeping in mind it's peanutty flavour which i love anyway! I did as one suggestion said added garlic, just used veggies from the fridge, ie broccoli, red onion, peppers & spinach. Used water instead of broth, at least 1 cup in the end and a more flatter shaped pasta. Finally it was cooked BBQ'd chicken that went in and the final result i must say was fantastic. My boyfriend is a chef and he loved it, and inspired him for a new menu idea at his restaurant!! Well done Holly :)
I thoght it was a nice recipe. However a little thick. I recommend adding 1/3 cup coconut milk, an additional 1/4 cup chicken broth and Linguini instead of angel hair. That would make it a 5 star
If you like peanut sauces, this is perfect. I used more garlic & called for, and it turned out beautifully. I also made this a delicious vegetarian dish by eliminating the chicken & using a bag of frozen stir-fry vegetables. It was so flavorful, I didn't miss the meat!!
Very good. I scaled this back to 2 servings (just me tonight) and added red pepper flakes and a little sesame oil to the noodles. The sauce was a little thick, but very nice. Thanks!
GREAT!!
This dish has potential but made exact to the recipe it had problems. the sauce is too thick, too much PB not enough other flavors. the bean sprouts turn to mush and clump together. I won't be making this dish again.
WAY too much peanut butter...nice idea though & I will probably try it again, just make adjustments on the peanut butter. I also added some rice wine vinegar, little extra chicken broth. Oh well, gotta break some eggs to make an omelet. Happy cooking!
Even tho I added more seasonings and a bit of vinegar, we thought this was very good. Due to peanut allergies, I used soy nut butter and just a hint of cayenne. Didn't have any angel hair, so I tossed the sauce with whole wheat rotini I had on hand. Also added a bunch of leftover vegies that were begging to be used. Delicious and thanks Holly!
this recipe as it's written is a good start, otherwise i would have given it 5 stars. the first time i made it just like it was written, but the sauce was too thick and sticky and too "just peanutty". the last couple of times i've made it, i've followed other reviewers suggestions and it's made a big difference. added to the sauce about 1/2 cup coconut milk, 1 tsp lime juice, 1 tsp crushed red pepper flakes and more fresh ginger than is called for. good recipe to build from though.
Used 12 oz wheat spaghetti and increased all ingredients by one half. Substituted coconut milk for the broth. Used shelled edamame and broccoli for veggies. Added garlic, crushed red pepper, and cayanne pepper to peanut sauce and squeezed lime on when served. Decent, easy meal, nothing amazing.
It was a little bit of work to get everything ready to be combined, but it was well worth it!
This was a decent recipe. I used broccoli and carrots because that is what I had on hand. I needed WAY more than 1/2 cup of chicken stock to enable me to coat everything...I think I used nearly 1 cup. It was bland, so I added garlic as per other suggestions and added some sesame oil to develop the flavor. This recipe is still missing something, though I cannot figure out what it is. One child loved it, one loved the pasta and 'stuff' but not the sauce, and one liked to dip the chicken in the sauce, but not everything else. Needs a lot more playing with.
I did not care for this recipe. Didn't taste Asian or anything like it, just thick, heavy peanut butter.
A good recipe, but needed some spice. Once we added some hot sauce it was much better. I decreased the peanut butter based on other reviews, and I used a shredded rotisserie chicken to save myself a step. I'll make it again, but I'll remember to add some cayenne pepper or hot sauce to kick it up.
I like the flavor, after I made it into sauce. The peanut butter mixture is to thick, its not a sauce. I acutally took 2 tbs of the mixture and added more chicken broth and added to chicken/veggies/pasta. I then tasted and went from there as I made less chicken too as there is only two of us. If I make again I will add some red pepper. I did not add the bean sprouts because my son does not like it.
For the pasta, I did not have bean sprouts but I did add green onion, a medium heat red pepper from the garden, baby zucchini, garlic and shredded carrots. I also added about 1/2 a teaspoon of red pepper flakes to the sauted veggies to give it some heat. Used leftover whole grain spaghetti noodles from the night before and they worked out great for this recipe. Oh and I skipped the chicken, made it with all veggies. Voila... Peanutty Pasta Goodness!!! :)
Used crunchy peanut butter instead of creamy. Delicious, adds a bit of texture.
Made this with shrimp and added carrots and garlic to the vegtables. Everyone loved it.
This recipe is really good! I thinned it just a bit and seasoned the chicken with salt and pepper, of course, before sauteing.
Great dish! The only change I made was to use crunchy peanut butter (since that was all I had at the time). And actually, the peanuts added to the texture of the dish.
I LOVE this recipe. I made a few changes per suggestions. I added 1/3 c coconut milk, red pepper flakes and some extra ginger - I like it spicy. I also added zuchinni and anything else in the fridge. Delicious. (I personally don't think it is too peanut buttery)
I boiled chopped pieces of frozen chicken breast and used asparagus stir fry vegetables and chunky peanut butter. It was quick and easy and delicious!
I have made the sauce several times now, I use a touch of coconut milk in it to give it a more "thai" taste. It is not too spicy, which is right up my roommates alley. I add more hot sauce to mine at the end.
I gave this 4 stars because it was delish but it was missing something that I can't put my finger on. I used the pasta water instead of the chicken broth to thin out the peanut butter. I omitted the chicken b/c I didn't have any. I also used a 1/2 bag of frozen stir fry veg variety but def will add more next time. Also, I think it needed a bit more flavour so I wound up sprinkling on some crushed red pepper afterwards to spice it up. Someone suggested that the sprouts became mush after cooking so I added them as a topper after I plated it. Gotta try to kick it up a bit next time but I'll def try it again!
I made this for my last summer get together - rave reviews! I actually served it cold as a side salad. Even better the next day.
Too peanut-y...even for a peanut sauce. Maybe with less peanut butter...but then you would have a thinner consistancy.
This was a great recipe! I used green instead of red bell better (cause it's what I had in the fridge!) and added some shredded carrots when I was mixing everything together. Yummy!
I really liked this recipe. I added (in addition to listed ingredients) celery, broccoli, peanuts, and a japanese green spice to give it a kick. Someone suggested using just water. I wouldn't recommend it. It needed that flavor boost. I also added a bit more water.
I too used a cam of coconut milk. I also boiled my chicken in chicken broth instead of sauteing and then I used the broth in the mixture. I also upped the grated ginger and didn't use as much pasta but upped the bean sprouts...I like crunch. It was a very tasty dish!
Too nutty for me! My friends/family loved it though!!
This is very good, my husband and I really liked this. I increased the broth to one cup and soy sauce to 1/4 cup, and I also added chilli pepper flakes to give it a kick. Will make this again
Excellent dish. I suggest doubling the vegetables and I added zucchini and orange peppers. I never expected regular pasta to work in this dish but it does. I have enjoyed it and will make it again.
this is a great recipe. I like a little change in my meals, and this did just that. The only thing I would do differently when I make it again, is make extra sauce. I like lots, and I found it a little dry.
This was a yummy way to make dinner with an almost empty fridge. I made a few adjustments - used carrots, celery, and red cabbage for the vegis; sauted in peanut oil; used dark chicken meat (good flavor against the peanut, also helped with the "toughness" some other reviewers discussed); used dry vermouth instead of broth; halved the amount of PB; added a few squirts of spicy asian sauce (the one with the rooster on it at all the Vietnamese restaurants); mixed in a tablespoon or so of apricot jam for a sweet-hot flavor. We loved this and will be making it again! Thank you!
Great way to serve Asian style that the whole family loved.
I liked this recipe but I also made some changes. I used a whole can of chix broth, whole bag (7 oz) of bean sprouts. I used 3+ teaspoons of ginger, added some shrimp. I would add the peanut butter slowly so that you get a good sauce consistency.
It ended up all sticking together.
This recipe was okay. not a bad taste but i wasn't crazy about the consistency of the sauce. will probably make again but will revise by adding coconut milk.
I used suggestions and added some water and garlic, and left out some peanut butter. It was a little bland, but I found that adding some more soy sauce and some salt spiced it up a bit. I'd say next time, onion and more veggies are a must. For garnish and a little crunch, add some raw bean sprouts!
This was my first time trying anything with peanut sauce and this was a nice introduction. I added one clove of minced garlic. The sauce was pretty thick, next time I would add a bit more broth.
The only vegetable I had on stock was an orange pepper and the sweetness of it really complimented will with the sauce. This recipes exceeded my expectations. The flavor is not what i expected, but it's actually quite good.
The family liked it but it was bland to me. Needed salt and some stronger flavors, I added garlic and salt but it needed something else too.
SOOOOO good! I added about 3 tbsp sugar and 1/4 tsp cayenne and I enjoyed the flavor a little more. I think I may add some grated carrots and cilantro next time. I will make this for company!
Thank you for the recipe, I'm quite new in the kitchen. And this was a nice easy recipe - I didn't follow it a 100% but is something I will make again especially for dinner parties.
sorry people i would never make this again followed recipe to the t and it wasnt spicey and way to much peanut butter taste , this was not what i was expecting thanks any way
I liked this even better the 2nd day. The fineness of the thin spaghetti with the interesting peanut butter, soy and ginger combo was nice. For me, I did not find it too peanutty. I did double the chicken broth as the only change to the recipe. Thanks.
surprisingly good recipe. used chunky peanut butter and a gourmet 5 pepper hot sauce and added vanilla soy milk to balance it out. for garnish coarse ground some roasted peanuts and chopped some green onion...
Very yummy! I doubled the red pepper & peanut butter; quadrupled the bean sprouts; added shrimp and a little more ginger for a nice fresh added flavor. The broth does make it a little saltier than I like, but overall a great meal
Not bad at all, Marbalet! Since I'm living in Japan, I had to make a few small substitutions. I also used a thicker, flat noodle (linguine) instead of angel hair. Used sesame oil to saute, and needed about a cup of pasta water at the end to find the right consistency for the sauce. This was a big hit with the family, including my pregnant wife who normally dislikes peanut butter!
Hubby loves it! Only added more chicken broth (one cup) and 3 tablespoons of soy sauce to make it thinner. Wasn’t sure if chunky peanut butter was not going to go over well but we both loved it! Can’t wait to try it with shrimp!
This seemed like a good idea, but the flavor was overwhelming in peanut butter. Added a lot more broth to try to get a sauce consistency, but the oily peanut butter and broth don't mix well and it was just too thick when mixed with the veggies and meat. In the end, the flavor was chicken and peanut butter over noodles. Edible. Our dogs thoroughly enjoyed the leftovers, as we knew we would not be eating them. If you're looking for something similar to Kung Pao, this isn't it.
Very good!!!! Add water chestnuts !!! Who could leave them out? My sister Cheryl got me hooked on them years ago & now they are one of my absolute favorite things (especially in a dish like this) to add!! Crunchy & deli-shish!!! Thanks Cheryl!! Now I'm going to get u hooked on peanut sauce with ginger & so much more!!
There was way too much peanut butter, it overruled all other ingredients and I didnt add the entire amount.
I had a little bottled peanut sauce that I wanted to use up, otherwise followed the recipe except adding a few red pepper flakes. It was very, very popular among my crew, and they had to scissor, paper, rock to see who would take the leftovers for lunch the next day
I didn't care so much for it, but hubby liked it. I wonder if the peaunt sauce in the jar would be just as good? Next time bread and fry the chicken.
Loved this! I didn't have any bean sprouts on hand so I used mushrooms instead. I sauteed the chicken, mushrooms, and peppers with a little balsamic vinegar, teriyaki sauce, and garlic to give it a little more flavor. I will absolutely make this again
It was very good. We added extra peanut butter and water to increase the amount of sauce. We also added some sugar to make it a little sweeter.
this recipe was absolutely delicious....however i did my own spin on it having read all the commments before....i basically eyeballed everything,did more veggies, less pasta, cut down on the PB and added garlic and chives for extra seasoning....loved it...
I used brown rice ramen, and ommitted the chicken. Thinly sliced red pepper was a great touch. It definitely benefits from a squeeze of lime. Great cold too!
I've had better pasta with peanut sauce type recipes in the past. I found this dry and flavorless. I'm interested to see how this will taste reheated tomorrow with some olive oil and extra spices.
easy and delicous!
I thought this was good, but I added needed more layering of flavors in my opinion. I add 1 1/2 T brown sugar, sprinkle of garlic powder, 1 1/2 T lemon juice, 1/8 tsp cayenne pepper, and 1 1/2 T rice vinegar.
This is delicious. The only thing it needs is some freshly squeezed lemon on top when you serve it. Then it's perfect.
Very bland. Took it to a party & no body liked it.
An excellent recipe. I added chili garlic paste for a more spicy flavor.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections