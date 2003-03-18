Pasta With Peanut Sauce

This peanut chicken pasta dish has a slightly Asian flavor and is spicy.

By MARBALET

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook angel hair pasta in a large pot of boiling water until al dente, 6 to 8 minutes. Drain and set aside.

  • Warm a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Sauté bell pepper, green onions, and bean sprouts until tender-crispy. Transfer vegetables to a bowl and set aside.

  • Add cubed chicken to the skillet; cook and stir over medium heat until done. Transfer chicken to a bowl and set aside.

  • Mix peanut butter, soy sauce, and ginger in the skillet over medium-low heat. Stir in chicken broth. Add pasta, sautéed vegetables, and chicken. Toss to coat all ingredients.

Per Serving:
335 calories; protein 28.3g; carbohydrates 27.9g; fat 13g; cholesterol 43.9mg; sodium 591.8mg. Full Nutrition
