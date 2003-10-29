Pumpkin Ravioli with Hazelnut Cream Sauce

Rating: 4.21 stars
63 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 33
  • 4 star values: 19
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 3

Made with an aromatic pumpkin filling, and served with a simple cream sauce. You can make this ravioli with winter squash also.

By MARBALET

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Saute the onions, garlic, and spices in butter or margarine until the onions are soft. Stir together with the pureed vegetables. Add cheese, maple syrup, egg, salt, and black pepper. Adjust seasoning. Set the filling aside.

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C). Toast the hazelnuts in a shallow pan on the middle rack for 10 to 12 minutes, or until brown and fragrant. When they are cool enough to handle, wrap the nuts tightly in a lint-free towel, and vigorously rub nuts against the towel. Continue rubbing until the nuts are almost blond.

  • Cook the cream, garlic, cayenne, and white pepper over high heat; stir often, and adjust heat to keep the cream from boiling over. When the cream is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, add a pinch salt. Adjust seasoning. Remove sauce from heat until you're ready to use it.

  • Lay one sheet of Fresh Pasta out on a flat surface. Spray with water to prevent drying, and to make it more flexible. Place half tablespoons of filling along the bottom edge of the pasta about 1/2 inch apart. For larger ravioli, use 1 tablespoon of filling, and leave 1 inch between dollops. Fold the pasta sheet over the filling, and cut apart with a ravioli cutter. Set the finished ravioli aside, and cover with a damp cloth. Repeat until filling and/or pasta is completely used.

  • Cook the ravioli in salted boiling water until al dente. Drain.

  • Meanwhile, reheat the sauce. Add the shredded sorrel to the sauce; cook just until it wilts -- about 30 seconds. Add half the hazelnuts, turn the heat off, and add the cooked ravioli. Stir gently, and serve immediately. Garnish with remaining hazelnuts.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1423 calories; protein 33.8g; carbohydrates 106.7g; fat 99.3g; cholesterol 269.4mg; sodium 768.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (64)

Reviews:
MITZI04
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2003
This was incredibly good and rich. Instead of making the ravioli, I used the filling to make stuffed shells. It was a huge hit.
Cooks4Happiness
Rating: 5 stars
10/27/2007
Very rich and many flavors. I used a buttercup squash instead of pumpkin(all boiled and pureed). Some people had confusion about the butter but I melted 2 cubes in a pot and mixed in the onions squash ect. I took the advice and used one box of jumbo shells. I stuffed them full and layed them in a baking dish. For the cream sauce I followed it exactley but added about 1 tbs maple syrup. I cooked it on medium heat for about 15 min (nice and thick) then stirred in some frozen spinach (didn't have sorrel). I poured the cream sauce over the shells and baked it for 20 min at 350 degrees. Sprinkled the rest of the toasted hazelnuts on top afterward and voila! So delicious.
MLTHATCHER
Rating: 5 stars
01/30/2003
I always skip the pasta making and buy fresh pasta from local specialty stores. But the sauce is superb and an excellent compliment to both pumpkin ravioli and traditional cheese ravioli. I've made this a few times; it gets easier the second time around. My mom my boyfriend--everyone loves it!
LUV2BME72
Rating: 4 stars
10/25/2003
The Raviolis ae wonderful the sauce is lacking. It would accent the taste of the raviol to have a cream sauce with maple or caramel flavoring added.
melissa
Rating: 5 stars
09/06/2005
Awesome! I cut back to 1/2 the butter and 1/2 the hazelnuts. Used fresh spinach instead of the sorrel.
Kristine Ashcraft
Rating: 5 stars
11/10/2006
I couldn't get the raviolis to seal. So I boiled the pasta and used them as lasagna noodles instead. I aternated noodles and pumkin filling topped with cream sauce a sprinkling of italian cheese mix and nuts. Baked covered at 350 for 30 minutes uncovered for 15. Delicious. Thanks for sharing!
Megan P.
Rating: 5 stars
02/19/2007
This was soooo fantastic. It was a lot of work but so worth it! The pumpkin mixture is fantastic. We made it for valentine's 2007 and we made fresh pasta and then used a heart shaped cookie cutter to make heart raviolis. We made two batches of pasta and ended up still having about 2-3 cups of pumpkin filling left over. So we bought jumbo pasta shells the next day to use up the remaining. The sauce is sooo good. I will definitely use the sauce for other pastas. Thanks for the recipe.
LINDA MCLEAN
Rating: 2 stars
04/25/2007
I'm so glad I took another reviewers advice and used stuffed shells instead of making ravioli because no one in my family cared for this. Out of courtesy they all ate it but I threw most of it out. Sorry.
TISTI
Rating: 5 stars
04/05/2004
One of the finest raviolis I had ever tried! I agree that they are quite time consuming but they worth every minute. I had never done any pasta this was my first recipe and in my house everyone were delighted. Really nice.
