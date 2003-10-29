Pumpkin Ravioli with Hazelnut Cream Sauce

protein: 33.8g 68 %
carbohydrates: 106.7g 36 %
dietary fiber: 9.1g 36 %
soluble fiber: 1.5g
insoluble fiber: 4.3g
sugars: 11g
other carbs: 85.5g
fat: 99.3g 153 %
saturated fat: 53.8g 269 %
mono fat: 33.2g
poly fat: 4.8g
trans fatty acid: 0g
cholesterol: 269.4mg 90 %
water: 199.7g
ash: 3.6g
vitamin a iu: 22774.4IU 455 %
vitamin a re: 2785.6RE
vitamin a carotenoid: 2022.6RE
vitamin a retinol: 763.1RE
vitamin a carotene: 9228.5mcg
vitamin b1 thiamin: 0.2mg
vitamin b2 riboflavin: 0.3mg
vitamin b3 niacin: 1.2mg
niacin equivalents: 4.7mg 24 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 15 %
vitamin b12: 0.6mcg 11 %
vitamin c: 8.7mg 14 %
vitamin e alpha equivalents: 7mg
vitamin e iu: 10.4IU 35 %
vitamin e mg: 7mg
folate: 50.4mcg 13 %
vitamin k: 29.2mcg 37 %
pantothenic acid: 1.2mg 12 %
calcium: 478.8mg 48 %
copper: 0.5mg 27 %
iron: 5.5mg 31 %
magnesium: 87.6mg 22 %
manganese: 1.9mg 95 %
phosphorus: 382mg 38 %
potassium: 590.2mg 17 %
selenium: 8.3mcg 12 %
sodium: 768.6mg 32 %
zinc: 2.2mg 15 %
120 lauric: 2.3g
140 myristic: 8.3g
160 palmitic: 22.3g
180 stearic: 10g
161 palmitol: 1.8g
181 oleic: 30.8g
182 linoleic: 3.6g
183 linolenic: 1.2g
omega 3 fatty acid: 0.9g
omega 6 fatty acid: 3.9g
alanine: 0.6g
arginine: 1.1g
cystine: 0.2g
glycine: 0.4g
histidine: 0.6g
isoleucine: 0.9g
leucine: 1.6g
lysine: 1.4g
methionine: 0.4g
phenylalanine: 0.9g
proline: 1.7g
serine: 1g
threonine: 0.7g
tryptophan: 0.2g
tyrosine: 0.9g
valine: 1.1g
alcohol: 0g
caffeine: 0mg
pyramid vegetables: 0
exchange starch: 0
energy: 995.3
aspartic acid: 1.4g
glutamic acid: 4.1g
thiamin: 0.2mg 16 %
riboflavin: 0.3mg 19 %
monosaccharides: 0.3g
disaccharides: 1.8g
biotin: 20.7mcg 7 %
boron: 70.1mg
chromium: 0.7mcg 1 %
fluoride: 5.4mg
molybdenum: 2.4mcg 3 %
40 butyric: 2.8g
60 caprioc: 1.6g
80 caprylic: 0.9g
100 capric: 2g
201 eicosen: 0g
221 erucic: 0g
184 stearidon: 0g
204 arachidon: 0g
205 epa: 0g
225 dpa: 0g
226 dha: 0g
exchange vegetables: 0
phytosterols: 24.9mg
vitamin d iu: 61.9IU 15 %
vitamin d mcg: 1.5mcg
pyramid fat: 0
exchange fat: 0
pyramid milk: 0
exchange meat: 0
exchange other carbs: 0
pyramid bread: 0
iodine: 21.6mcg 14 %
200 arachidic: 0g
pyramid meat: 0
exchange very lean meat: 0
theobromine: 0mg
pyramid fruit: 0
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.