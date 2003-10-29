Pumpkin Ravioli with Hazelnut Cream Sauce

1 of 64

Rating: 5 stars This was incredibly good and rich. Instead of making the ravioli, I used the filling to make stuffed shells. It was a huge hit. Helpful (74)

Rating: 5 stars Very rich and many flavors. I used a buttercup squash instead of pumpkin(all boiled and pureed). Some people had confusion about the butter but I melted 2 cubes in a pot and mixed in the onions squash ect. I took the advice and used one box of jumbo shells. I stuffed them full and layed them in a baking dish. For the cream sauce I followed it exactley but added about 1 tbs maple syrup. I cooked it on medium heat for about 15 min (nice and thick) then stirred in some frozen spinach (didn't have sorrel). I poured the cream sauce over the shells and baked it for 20 min at 350 degrees. Sprinkled the rest of the toasted hazelnuts on top afterward and voila! So delicious. Helpful (42)

Rating: 5 stars I always skip the pasta making and buy fresh pasta from local specialty stores. But the sauce is superb and an excellent compliment to both pumpkin ravioli and traditional cheese ravioli. I've made this a few times; it gets easier the second time around. My mom my boyfriend--everyone loves it! Helpful (36)

Rating: 4 stars The Raviolis ae wonderful the sauce is lacking. It would accent the taste of the raviol to have a cream sauce with maple or caramel flavoring added. Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars Awesome! I cut back to 1/2 the butter and 1/2 the hazelnuts. Used fresh spinach instead of the sorrel. Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars I couldn't get the raviolis to seal. So I boiled the pasta and used them as lasagna noodles instead. I aternated noodles and pumkin filling topped with cream sauce a sprinkling of italian cheese mix and nuts. Baked covered at 350 for 30 minutes uncovered for 15. Delicious. Thanks for sharing! Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars This was soooo fantastic. It was a lot of work but so worth it! The pumpkin mixture is fantastic. We made it for valentine's 2007 and we made fresh pasta and then used a heart shaped cookie cutter to make heart raviolis. We made two batches of pasta and ended up still having about 2-3 cups of pumpkin filling left over. So we bought jumbo pasta shells the next day to use up the remaining. The sauce is sooo good. I will definitely use the sauce for other pastas. Thanks for the recipe. Helpful (16)

Rating: 2 stars I'm so glad I took another reviewers advice and used stuffed shells instead of making ravioli because no one in my family cared for this. Out of courtesy they all ate it but I threw most of it out. Sorry. Helpful (10)