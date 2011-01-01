Johnny Marzetti II

12 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 4
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is a very flexible dish, and you can adjust it to your own taste! If you like kidney beans, add another can. If you don't like kidney beans, substitute one small can sliced black olives and a (4 ounce) can sliced mushrooms for the beans.

By MARBALET

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
20
Yield:
20 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook pasta in a large pot of boiling water until done. Drain.

    Advertisement

  • In a large skillet, saute onion, celery, and green pepper in butter or margarine until softened. Add ground beef and pork, and cook until meat is done. Drain well.

  • Combine with stewed tomatoes, beans, salt, and pasta. Spread into two 9 x 13 inch baking pans. Top each pan with 1 cup cheese.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F for 30 to 35 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
264 calories; protein 13.2g; carbohydrates 23.5g; fat 12.9g; cholesterol 41.2mg; sodium 446.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022