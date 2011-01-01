Johnny Marzetti II

This is a very flexible dish, and you can adjust it to your own taste! If you like kidney beans, add another can. If you don't like kidney beans, substitute one small can sliced black olives and a (4 ounce) can sliced mushrooms for the beans.
Would rate this a 10 if I could. Browned breakfast sausage (from this site) with 1 lb hamburger. Added onion, celery and red pepper. Mixed in undrained can tomatoes and green chilies and drained and rinsed can red kidney beans. Mixed cooked noodles with the meat mixture. Poured into greased baking dish. Topped with shredded provel cheese and sharp cheddar. Baked for 15 minutes. Very versatile recipe. Next time will melt Velveeta cheese on top.
I divided the recipe in two. Substitutions: no ground pork, no beans, used a large jar of of chunky spaghetti sauce, sprinkled shredded Italian cheese mix and baked for only 20 minutes. The family absolutely loved it and asked for it to be on the regular rotation! Good base recipe.
It just seemed that it was going to be too dry for my likings so I added a little flour to my meat/veggie mixture (to thicken) and then added a can of beef broth, making a gravy/sauce before adding the tomatoes, beans and a can of mushrooms. Also added some mozzarella to the sauce and then seasoned to taste w/salt & pepper. I did top w/parmesan & baked as directed. :) Sorry. Not really a review of the original recipe but thanks for the idea for a quick after work meal for my family.
It tasted ok but really felt like it needed something to bring it all together better. In it's current form it's very dry and comes out really as just a loose collection of ingredients. It feels like there was some fundamental ingredient omitted like a cream soup base. Also confusing recipe in that only 1/2 cup of parmesan is listed in the ingredients list but then the recipe calls for use of 2 cups of cheese for the topping.
Love this recipe, but I made a couple of changes. The only meat I use is 1 pound of 93/7 ground turkey, I use veggie penne, and I usually do not bake it (it's too hot in Texas is run the oven if you can avoid it.)
Really great and highly flexible dish. A few changes I made was using black beans and Mexican seasoned tomatoes instead of stewed. I like a little spicer so added some cayenne and a few diced jalapeños.
I liked it. I made some adjustments according to what I had on hand. I think next time I'll use mozzarella instead to tie things together. Everything was very separated. Needs a little Italian seasoning too.
