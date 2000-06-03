Johnny Marzetti I

3.6
13 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 3
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This is an old one that has been around for a long time.

Recipe by Jennifer

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Cook noodles in a large pot of boiling water until done. Drain.

  • Brown meat in a large skillet. Add onions, pepper, mushrooms, and celery; cook until soft.

  • Combine hamburger mixture with tomatoes, beans, and cooked noodles in a 3 - 4 quart baking dish.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 minutes. Top with cheddar cheese, and bake 30 minutes longer.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
694 calories; protein 36.4g; carbohydrates 79.9g; fat 26.1g; cholesterol 139.2mg; sodium 528mg. Full Nutrition
