Johnny Marzetti I
This is an old one that has been around for a long time.
Need to add salt and pepper.
This recipie did not go over well with my family. Seemed to be lacking some type of flavor.Read More
Love this recipe and the kidney beans add extra protein and flavor. Freeze's well!
I love this recipe! This reminds me of the "hot dish" my family made growing up. I didn't notice any lack of flavor as previous posters have mentioned... however I am in the habit of always seasoning my ground meat while cooking it. I thought this recipe was comforting and delicious!
My family Really enjoyed this receipe! It was very Yummy, and we loved the Kidney Beans added to it. I added an extra can of Itilian style tomatoes and a large can of tomatoe sauce to the recipe and it made it extra yummy! We will add this to our monthly menu.
It was very bland as is, but once I livened it up with oregano and garlic-herb seasoning it was better.
very bland and dry
This was a great dish. The children loved it as well as the hubby!! Thanks!
Was not to impressed...it got eaten only because it made so much and didnt want it wasted... Sorry
Wow! My husband is not a lover of casseroles, but I received a huge compliment on this one! Because he is a big meat eater, I used 2 pounds of ground beef. I also substitued the egg noodles for large pasta shell noodles. Everything else was as is, and he loved it!
This was just AWESOME. I minced the veggies instead of chopping so DS wouldn't notice them as much :) also left out mushrooms. A keeper for our home.
I give this one an average rating - not bad, not fantastic. It was a good solid dish that lasted me for 4 or 5 meals. It was a good mixture of veggies, beef and noodles, but I agree with a prior reviewer that it could've benefited from the addition of spices of some kind.
I made as directed and found that it needed a lot of seasoning and was too dry for us. I added in 1 tsp of both salt and pepper and then it wasn't too bad, but that is a lot. I also think that it should have twice as much tomatoes as directed and cheddar cheese mixed in with the noodle mixture as well as on top. I also found that the recommended baking dish size was too small. I love a good hotdish and with a few simple tweaks, this could be it.
