Tomato Alfredo
This was pretty good--I changed the following: -used Italian-style diced tomatoes -used 1 (whole) bag frozen Italian-style vegetables instead of peas to pump up the vitamins -added 1 can of tomato sauce -added a pinch of crushed red pepper Kids ages 6 and 8 really liked it!Read More
This was not at all what I expected. I followed the recipe EXACTLY and all I tasted was sour cream. It was an unpleasant flavor and I'll never make this again.Read More
This is a quick and easy recipie. I thought that it was delicious, and my son, who is picky also liked it. A keeper.
Add some garlic and you've got a winner! A quick and easy pasta recipe, perfect for weeknights when you don't have much time on your hands. I scaled this recipe to 3 servings and we had hardly enough for 2, so don't hesitate to make the whole 7 servins for a family of four!
This recipe is a huge hit with our family! Super easy and quick to prepare--great for summer with fresh flavors..I used a can of tomatoes with basil and oregano which gave it a little extra zip...I served it with caesar salad and voila! Next time I make this dish, I think I'll try adding some cooked sausage to it (vegetarian or non vegetarian), and maybe increase the sauce a bit to cover the sausage.
We liked the ease and taste of this dish very much. I made a few changes. I added one container of light onion & chive cream cheese. I added 1/4 cup of Itailan dressing, 1 TBS Itailan seasoning, and 1 TBS minced garlic.
This was great, and so easy for a weeknight! The sour cream adds a great zip compared to using cream. I did make a few changes. I started by sauteeing garlic and shallots in a little olive oil. Then I added crushed tomatoes to that (it's what I had on hand) and followed the recipe from there. Added a bit of fresh basil at the end and served it over tortellini. Delicious!
It's quick, easy and absolutely yummy!!!Great when your in the mood for a creamy pasta dish!
This meal was to die for! it is light, creamy and super tasty. both my daughters loved it! it was fast, easy and pretty. i recommend putting in alot more peas. it will taste better and look better as well. GREAT!
I thought this was really good, I didn't add the peas, personal preference, and I added the canned tomatoes with the basil, garlic & orengano, otherwise it might have been a little bland. It had really good flavor, my 5 year old didn't like how it looked thought, so he wouldn't eat it. I will make it again.
I decided to try this with spaghetti squash and it was great and cut the calories.
Fantastic and tasty recipe! I used a can of diced tomatoes flavored with basil, garlic and oregano. It added great flavor to the dish. After reading the reviews, I decided to add garlic and parsley flakes as well...those were the only changes I made with the exception of using an entire can of sweet peas. There was plenty of sauce for a pound of pasta and it was very moist...definitely a keeper and good for you recipe. Thanks for sharing.
I don't normally review recipes, but this one was so good I felt compelled to do so. I sauteed some finely chopped onion and garlic before adding the tomatoes and Parmesan to the pan. Also, having read the review that it was grainy, I slowly incorporated the sour cream into the warm tomatoes and melted parm. Since I didn't want to toss the pasta and sauce together, I made the sauce in a separate pan so we could spoon it over the pasta. My husband is not a fan of pasta and he liked this so much he told me to add it to our normal round of meals; that's a big deal.
I really liked this! Definitely making it again. I would suggest less noodles though, it didn't seem saucy enough. Also I added fresh minced garlic & Italian tofurky sausages. Soooo good!
After reading the reviews, I purchased seasoned tomatoes and thought I'd give the veg sausage idea a whirl. Wow! This was waaaay tastier than I thought it would be. Although I think it may have been a little bland without the sausage. It's funny to read how some think it was way saucy enough with a pound of pasta and some cut the pasta in half and it wasn't saucy enough. Ya just never know. Well, we cut the pasta by about a third and it was perfectly saucy for us. It also made A LOT. Again, I suppose it depends on what a serving is to you.
This was really good. My boyfriend who isn't a big pasta lover even liked it. I added browned chicken breast strips on the top. It was very tasty
I've been making this same recipe myself for several years. It's my go to super simple dinner that we all love. I use Alymers Accents tomatoes with onion and green peppers and bow tie pasta. I cook the pasta to desired consistancy, drain and add to stewing tomatoes I've just heated to a simmer. I add half and half rather than sour cream to cut the acid in the tomatoes and voila! Top with freshly grated parmesan, serve with cheezy garlic bread and you have a very economical and quick meal. I take leftovers to work the next day for lunch. If I have peppers and onions on hand I will chop up extra, saute then add the tomatoes to simmer. Allow pasta to simmer in sauce for a few minutes to absorb the flavours. Tossing occasionally as it simmers.
An amazingly simple yet extraordinary combination. Absolutely delicious!
I would say this was a good, quick side dish to go with my parmasan crusted chicken. I didn't have diced tomatoes, so I chopped two whole tomatoes and used a can of tomato sauce. I also added garlic powder, per another review. It was not super flavorful, but not a bad dish to have with something else. Next time, I would add more flavor...sauteed onions and garlic would probably do the trick.
I had to do a lot of doctoring to get this to the point where my family would eat it. Otherwise it is just tomatoes and sour cream.
Super easy and tasty. Added garlic, Italian seasoning, and a few red pepper flakes. Will definitely make again.
Much better than traditional alfredo pasta!
I liked that this recipe was quick and easy but it was bland. I added basil and seasoned salt for taste. Next time I will probably add spinach or broccoli to give it more depth, but overall a decent recipe.
best ever!!
Added fresh garlic and Italian seasonings. Very good and low fat (when using fat free sour cream). Yum.
Not bad. It's sour cream so it really doesn't taste like Alfredo at all. Needed lots of herbs
I didn't really care for this recipe. The tomatoes and the sour cream didn't mix together very well. It was kind of grainy-looking and not smooth like I was expecting. The flavor was okay, but the consistency was a bit off-putting.
Delicious! I didn't find this bland at all, though I used tomatoes with garlic, oregano and basil. I never thought to simply use sour cream as a sauce, but it was fabulous! I love sour cream, though. Might not be for everyone, but for me it was delish!
This was very tasty and so easy. I also added garlic to the sauce. This will become a frequent weekday meal for me because it can be made so quickly and tastes delicious.
I really liked this recipe! Only made one change and that was to use fat free sour cream, solely to lower the calorie content.
I can't get this dish out of my head...it's so great! I had leftovers for days and I'm so sad that it's all gone. This is so easy, and if you like tomatoes and sour cream, you will love it. Also the first time I've ever really enjoyed Parmesan cheese. I did sautee onion and garlic in a large skillet and added the rest of the sauce ingredients to it, combining with the pasta and peas at the end. I can't wait to make this again.
I made this recipe exactly as the indicated. I didn't add any extra spices as most others did. It was easy to make but very bland. I don't know if I will make this again, but it I do I'll add some seasoning.
Another quick and easy dish to make. It was rather bland. The few extra minutes to use butter/flour/cream instead of sour cream are probably worth it. Also, needed much more seasoning of any kind. My Alfredo-fan children didn't like it.
BLAND! Bad consistency!
I know I know - I really shouldn't rate this 5 star because I added things....but I had never thought of making a sauce with diced tomatoes and sour cream before - so this in itself makes it 5 star! I added - 2 cloves garlic and a tablespoon or so of Italian Seasoning. Served it with some grilled steak and garlic bread. What a delicious fresh meal.
Tasted pretty good. Nothing spectacular, but great for a busy weeknight when I forget to take something out to defrost!
I love tomato pasta dishes and ths one was a fantastically easy meal to prepare. Even my small son enjoyed it. I will keep trying this with some flavoured tomatoes to experiment.
This was good, but not something I'd go out of my way to repeat, just based on the sauce. It looked unappetizing and wasn't exciting. I actually ditched the peas and put in veggies from the garden (tomatoes, zucchini, peppers), chicken, parsley, minced garlic, and onion powder. Overall, a good fast meal, but not one I'll be craving down the road.
This one ia a winner on all counts. It's quick, light, and healthy with great flavor and tastes much richer than it is. Try using a 14.5 ounce can of diced tomatoes with roasted garlic.
This is really good. Although I did not understand what juice I was supposed to use. The last step said to use the remaining juice, but there was no juice in the recipie. But it still turned out pretty good.
Looks awesome
I really thought I would love this one. I really did not think it was a big deal. I do not think I will make it again.
I had no-fat sour cream on hand, so substituted that for low-fat sour cream. I also used low-fat Parmesan cheese and whole wheat pasta. The changes I made will make this healthy recipe even more healthy. I thought the flavor was decent, but slightly bland, though I salted it more than seemed reasonable. Too, it was a little too dry for my preference, even though I reduced the pasta from 16 to 12 ounces. I added some milk and tomato sauce to thin the sauce a bit, and I'm one that likes thick sauce. It was just TOO thick without modifications. Ease and speed of preparation, and heart healthy are the best characteristics of this recipe. I will prepare it again with some changes.
This is super simple and has a great taste.
This is in no way “Alfredo”
This is fast, easy and we love it !!
My husband I both loved this recipe! I'm not a fan of traditional alfredo sauce, don't know why, but this was really good. I made it as the recipe stated and it was perfect. We'll be making this again!
This is really good. I use diced tomatoes with italian seasoning and instead of peas I put in mushrooms and onions. The whole family loves it!
This is a super quick and easy dish to put together. I did add a pinch of white sugar to the tomatoes because they were so acidic. . . even with the sour cream added. The family liked it, and I liked that it went together so quickly!
This was easy but good. I liked how creamy the sauce was. I will definitely make again.
I liked the recipe as it was, sauce was a light alfredo. Next time, I will decrease the pasta from 1 pound to 12 ounces or so. The sauce didn't seem to go far enought for the entire pound. I did add some flat leaf parsley as a garnish since I had some left over.
Used Rotel and added red pepper flakes and used leftover grilled chicken. It was awesome!
