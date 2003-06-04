Spinach Ziti

A simple, colorful pasta dish. Serve with a tossed salad and freshly grated parmesan cheese for a great meal.

By Sue H.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot filled with salted water to a boil. Add ziti and cook until tender but still firm, about 12 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, in a medium sized non-reactive pan, combine tomatoes and hot pepper flakes. Warm over medium-low heat, breaking up tomatoes if necessary.

  • Drain pasta and return to hot pan. Add spinach, cream cheese and nutmeg. Cook, stirring, over low heat until spinach wilts, 1-2 minutes. Pour tomato sauce over spinach ziti. Stir and toss gently to mix.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
196 calories; protein 6.7g; carbohydrates 32.7g; fat 4g; cholesterol 10.4mg; sodium 193.5mg. Full Nutrition
