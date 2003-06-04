Spinach Ziti

I went completely left field with this recipe and used a bunch of different ingredients and didn't even really follow the recipe at all! I started off with a can of tomato sauce, seasoning it with minced garlic and dried onion (we'd used the last onion the night before). Then I drained then added a can of regular stewed tomatoes. I added some Italian seasoning and black pepper to taste. The sauce was more saucy than creamy at this point, but when I added Alfredo sauce and simmered it a bit it thickened up without any tomato paste. I also had no fresh spinach in the house so I used frozen spinach. I thawed it first and then drained it and tossed it in. I added a tiny bit of nutmeg at the end and the crushed red pepper at the end. I finally used gluten free shells--my mother is allergic to gluten, but all in all, it was DELICIOUS! I will definitely make this again with fresh ingredients, mushrooms and chicken, but I HIGHLY recommend Alfredo sauce. My mother's only complaint was that it didn't have meat.