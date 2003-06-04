Spinach Ziti
A simple, colorful pasta dish. Serve with a tossed salad and freshly grated parmesan cheese for a great meal.
This turned out well after a few alterations. I doubled the amount of spinach, and it was just enough. The diced tomatoes weren't enough, so I added a little bit of extra tomato sauce and about half a jar of alfredo sauce with mushrooms, and only then was it creamy enough. From what other reviews said, I added a little bit of salt and black pepper as well as a few teaspoons of dried oregano. My roommates loved it, but it definitely needed the extra ingredients.Read More
I veganized this recipe by using vegan cream cheese instead. I liked this pretty well, but I (like others) made a lot of modifications. I started by creating a marinara sauce (sauteed some garlic and onion in olive oil with italian seasonings, salt, pepper, then added tomato sauce instead of diced tomatoes). I think it would have been tragically under seasoned if I hadn't gone this route. I doubled the spinach and cream cheese like many other reviewers recommended. My husband really liked this.Read More
Yummy! This is creamy & light all at the same time. I probably used 4-6 oz of spinach; our precleaned bags are 9 oz. Just use whatever will fit in your pot. Try making it with whole wheat pasta for a good for you meal. If your family doesn't like whole wheat pasta (like mine) try Barilla Plus (in a yellow box). It tastes like white pasta, but has the health benefits of whole wheat pasta.
This is so good! The nutmeg gives it a different but good taste. I doubled the red pepper flakes, used 6 oz. of baby spinach (definitely do the 6 oz instead of 4), and used fat free cream cheese. I also added 1/3 tsp. black pepper, a dash of salt, 1/3 tsp. oregano, 1/3 tsp. thyme and 1/4 tsp. garlic powder. Helped a lot. I have also made this when I did not have cream cheese by doing 3/4 cup skim milk and 1/3 cup margarine to make a cream sauce and added parmesan directly to it. Tastes a little different but is a great substitution. Works fine with macaroni noodles too.
WOW! YUM! There is a little confusion with this recipe. The directions say stewed tomatoes the description says diced. I used diced. Must admit I made a change and will make another change the next time I make it. I used 3 cubes of Light laughing cow cheese in place of cream cheese. The next time I make this (a repeat recipe) I will only use a pinch of nutmeg. The nutmeg really adds to this recipe but 1/3 teaspoon was too much. I will try 1/2 that in the future.
Yummy with addition of Italian spices (I used a can of diced tomatoes with basil/oregano/garlic). I also doubled the amount of spinach and cream cheese. Topped off with parmesan cheese at the end. Good as leftovers.
I loved it! and so did my family including my pre-schoolers. I did add about 1/3 cup milk with the cream cheese and 1/2 cup prepared tomato sauce with the stewed tomatoes. I did thinly slice pork tenderloin and brown with some garlic and Italian seasoning and added to the pasta for my meat lovin' family. I think it would be good with sliced/diced chicken, too.
Was delicious, then doubled tomatoes, increased spinach to 9oz and actually ended up using all 8oz of a block of cream cheese. Also, added oregano and basil to the tomatoes. Chopped sundried tomatoes would have been good added to the final mixture. My family loved it and had seconds even though everyone'd trying to cut calories!
This recipe was pretty good. I just made it for dinner today and my three year old son and husband really liked it. It was very easy and fast to make and also a very affordable meal. I'll make it again in the future.
This is a great quick pasta dish...almost like somewhat healthy comfort food.
LOL! My husband did NOT like the way this looked, but he tried it and he did enjoy the flavor.
This was excellent, though I made quite a few changes. *whole wheat rotini *28 oz crushed tomatoes *8 oz spinach *4 wedges sun-dried tomato laughing cow cheese (instead of cream cheese) It was creamy, light and delicious. My 2 year asked for 3rds! I omitted the red pepper flakes because of the kids and added garlic and italian spices while cooking the chicken.
Easy to make, pretty healthy (used low fat cream cheese and a little extra spinach), and yummy! My kind of recipe. We are going to add cannelloni beans next time.
Yummy! I basically followed the recipe with some minor changes (used penne instead of ziti, Alouette garlic and herb cheese instead of the cream cheese, regular stewed tomatoes and added dried onion with the pepper flakes). This is going in my recipe box!
My sister & I liked this recipe. I fried chicken cubes...seasoned them with oregano, thyme, & black pepper; I put Italian diced tomatoes & the red pepper flakes over the chicken then followed the recipe. I doubled the amt of cream cheese. I will double the amount of spinach next time. Thanks for a quick main dish!
i added some bacon, no red pepper or nutmeg. garlic seasoning instead
I loved this! I couldn't find Italian stewed tomatoes, so I used Italian diced tomatoes instead (and will probably continue to do so). I used 4 oz. of spinach but think I will add the entire 6 oz. bag next time. I also will up the crushed red pepper a little. All these tweaks are just preferences. This is a great no meat dinner, and it comes in at 5 Weight Watcher pointsplus per serving!
My 14 year old who hates both spinach and cream cheese loved this, as did my husband. When he asked what was in it before tasting I just said, "Pasta, greens, tomatoes and cheese." He never asked what "greens" were and gobbled it up. ;) Alterations; I used spinach fettucini, as I had that on hand, and cut the nutmeg in half since I'm not a fan. I also sauteed half an onion and some garlic before adding the tomatoes, and sprinkled generously with parmesan.
I didn't use nutmeg or crushed red pepper. Instead, I used a few drops of Frank's hot sauce. The only tomatoes I had were Rotel. It probably won't wow anyone, but it is an easy meal to prepare during the week. I think I will try it again when I have better ingredients on hand.
I made this and my wife and I loved it. I took the advice of other reviewers and added a can of diced tomatoes w/basil, oregano, & garlic along with the can of Italian stewed tomatoes (which I cut up in the sauce pan. I doubled the amount of cream cheese to 4oz. which I softened in the microwave for 40 seconds. I used 8 oz. of spinach, which I chopped, and 1/8 tsp of nutmeg. Again, this dish was outstanding. Thanks for the recipe.
I made this recipe with a few adjustments and the family loved it! I used 16 oz of Rigatoni pasta. I added 1 lb of bulk Italian sausage mild and 1 lb of bulk Italian sausage hot. Brown the sausage and then add the tomatoes and crushed pepper. I used two 14.5 oz cans of diced tomatoes with basil and garlic. I used 8oz of cream cheese and 9 oz of spinach. With these adjustments this will be a regular in my kitchen.
I made this for dinner last night and it received rave reviews! Absolutely delicious and a light dish for pasta! I did follow some of the suggestions and added more spices, red pepper flakes and some turkey sausage. Doubled the amount of cream cheese and spinach as well. Thanks for the great recipe, this is definitely in our dinner rotation from now on! Yummm!
This is really good. I made it exactly as directed and it was good and flavorful. A really nice light dinner.
delicious! had tonight and used 10 oz. box of frozen spinach and fat free cream cheese instead. only had regular stewed tomatoes so i added 1/2 t each of garlic powder, dried oregano, and basil. also added an onion and minced garlic. cannot wait to make again!
This was great! I didn't have the tomatoes, so I just added bottled spaghetti sauce after I wilted the spinach. It was delicious!
Really easy to make and tasty, just nothing spectacular. A good dish to make on a busy week night.
This was pretty simple and tasty. I didnt have Italian stewed tomatoes, so I used regular stewed tomatoes and added Italian seasoning. I did add a little bit of salt and pepper. I doubled the cream cheese, and added a whole bag of baby spinach. Its not a spectacular recipe but a decent simple meal you can make really quick with ingredients you probably already have on hand. Thanks!
I loved this dish, very tasty. I used stewed tomatoes with peppers,onions,etc which probably gave the sauce much more flavor. The bit of red pepper added a nice touch; just enough to get your lips hot but not enough to be overpowering. I used the full package (16oz) of ziti, but only 2oz cream cheese; definitely should have put more in.
This was very good, and very creamy. My husband and friend added more spaghetti sauce to theirs, but I liked mine creamy. It reminds me of a vodka-tomato cream sauce I've had in Italian restaurants and next time I will get some vodka and try that in it. It could really use more spinach. It's VERY good. I will definitely make it again.
This recipe was okay no rave reviews at our house. We all thought it needed more flavor.
Awesome! I used double spinach and double cream cheese as well as a splash of milk. Definately a keeper!
Great taste. I only had frozen spinach, so I added that to the tomato sauce, along with the nutmeg, and extra garlic. I added a bit more pepper flakes, 'cause I like a bit of heat. Maybe it ended up a slightly different dish, but it was delish', all the same;) Served over whole wheat pasta, with a sprinkle of parmesan. Thanks for posting the recipe! A keeper!
This did not turn out well at all. My husband and I both took only one bite. The nutmeg was overpowering and the tomatoes tasted weird.
possibly by teaspoon you meant tablespoon?
This is a fabulous, super quick, brainless recipe. That said, I definitely altered the original. I added nearly the entire 8 oz. of cream cheese, 9 oz. of spinach, and doubled the stewed tomatoes. I added basil, Italian seasoning, extra red pepper, Frank's Red Hot, fresh garlic, and at least a half cup of julienne sun dried tomatoes. The result was delicious, though I probably wouldn't add the full 8 oz. of cream cheese again - way too creamy (though definitely delectable). All in all, a perfect recipe for a work night. Bravo! :-)
This dish is wonderful as is and so easy. I love it by itself, but my husband likes it with some delicious sausage on the side.
This was great!! I followed some other user's suggestions and added 2 tsp. minced garlic, oregano, italian seasoning, 6 oz. spinach, and increased the cream cheese by 1 oz. VERY TASTEY and LIGHT!! Thank you!
I read all of the reviews, both good and bad... And I really like it. It was a hit with the family I cook for. What I did differently was while the tomatoes were heating, I added the cream cheese to that, rather than directly to the pasta, so it melted into the tomatoes. I doubled the cream cheese, and did not add the nutmeg.
This was pretty good, but only after adding extra spinach (about double), cream cheese ( an extra ounce) and adding some parmesan ( 1 TBSP) and extra tomato sauce (1/8 - 1/4 cup). As mentioned in other reviews, the addition of some Italian spices and garlic powder ( I used minced garlic, 2 tsp) also helped add flavor. I added the italian spices to my desired taste -- few hearty dashes of basil and oregano. I'm thinking once I let it sit overnight and reheat tomorrow the flavors might blend even more and make it even tastier. I also used rotini pasta, and it turned out just fine. Though in the process of stirring, the rotini does fall apart more than ziti might have. Oh and a generous topping of fresh grated parmesan was a extra special yummy touch to this pasta.
This was so simple and so tasty!! My family loved the fresh flavors. I will be making this quite frequently! Thank you for sharing.
My 3 boys loved it. Even the picky husband who doesn't like trying my new recipes. Thanks
Very very good. I got rave reviews! I added shredded italian cheese and baked it just until melted, it just made it better!
Yummy!
This is right up my alley! It was delicious! I, too, added more cream cheese and spinach than called for. Absolutely divine.
not very tasty. I can't quite put my finger on what I didn't like, but I will not make it again.
I, like others, made this recipe with a few additions. I sauted diced red onions and garlic in EVOO; I also added fresh chiffanade basil (about 20 leaves), way more spinach than called for, two cans of stewed tomatoes, and added grated parmesan cheese also. This was very creamy and was so tasty, my husband told me to remember it and make it again. For him to want a pasta dish is incredible.
My husband and I thought that this dish was pretty good. He enjoyed the spinach flavor especially, but wanted the sauce to be spiced up a bit.
This recipe needs a lot of help... I love the idea of a creamy sauce & a tomato sauce, but the results were disappointing and bland. If I make it again I would use twice as much spinach & saute it with lots of garlic, onion, basil, oregano, and the red pepper flakes. Also, if you use a low fat cream cheese you will need a little more & a splash of milk to make it creamy. I do see potential here, but as is it's not great.
It tasted really good, and it was easy to make. I used Penne pasta. Adding the grated parm at the end made a big difference. I used Cayenne pepper because that is what came up on the shopping list. It could have used more tomatoes. Next time I will wilt the spinach differently. It was awkward trying to get the spinach to wilt, the cheese to melt all at the same time in the pot with the pasta. It still gets an A.
Edible, but not great. Even after adding additional spices and using Italian-seasoned tomatoes, the flavor was bland. Also, I'd expected that the cream cheese would make a creamy sauce, but it actually left a paste-like coating on the pasta. Leftovers were soggy. Will not make again.
Surprisingly good! I had some spinach to use up after making t he Spinach Parmesan Chicken from this site and I also wanted a dish with less than 200 calories. This one was perfect! I used whole wheat pasta and fat free cream cheese. I used canned diced tomatoes and added minced garlic and onions. The smell while it was cooking was amazing. I definitely will be making this one again.
this was GREAT and the hot pepper flakes gave it a nice kick.
I made this the other night for my family's dinner and it was a big hit. However, I did double the spinach and added some black pepper, plus 3 tsp. of oregano. With the addition of the spices, the ziti was light and creamy, but still with a good amount of taste. Make sure you use the ITALIAN-STYLE stewed tomatoes (which have Italian spices mixed in). They really add a lot. Love the nutmeg :)
This turned out great . Very easy to make and my hubby loved it. I skipped the red pepper flakes because I didn't have any . I added turkey kielbasa and low fat philly cream cheese ... About 5 tbl spoons and added garlic salt.
I followed other reviewers comments and added extra garlic/ salt and black pepper. I used philadephia light cream cheese with garlic and herbs to help it along too. It would be quite bland without it. It made a quick change for a family tea
Used this recipe for Weight Watchers and divided the servings into 4 instead of six. It's about 6 points. It's a great dish to use to make frozen lunches to bring to work. It's flavors are very subtle but really work well together.
I made this for dinner tonight and it was really good. My whole family liked it and that's saying something because not only are they picky eaters, but they don't like spinach. The only change I made was I added 1/2 teaspoon of basil to the sauce after reading the comments. There wasn't too much sauce in it and there wasn't too little. It was just right.
Was a little bland, I might add some salt next time
Got rave reviews from my husband. I followed the previous users' advice and added a few extra spices and some sauce, which my husband thought was unnecessary. I am not sure why the recipe calls for nutmeg; I will not use that next time.
This was an awesome starter recipe. I followed advice and doubled the cream cheese, added 2 chicken breasts and 1 jar of spaghetti sauce. Superb!!!!! I will definatly be making this rich and creamy dish again!
One of my favorite recipes to make and so easy! I only made two changes: I doubled the cream cheese and used 6 oz. of spinach instead of 4. Also I use whole-wheat pasta. This recipe is wonderful, I love the contrast of flavors between the red pepper and the nutmeg. Even the leftovers are great!
This was surprisingly good. Served with a nice salad, it made for a delicious light dinner. My husband didn't even complain about the lack of meat. Definitely a keeper.
Good pasta recipe, not too filling or heavy. The leftovers were tasty too. I used twice the amount of Spinach that the recipe called for, and I feel like I could have used even more. Also, I think it would have been better with more cream cheese. But, overall it was good and I will cook again.
This is good and quick. I used whole grain penne and cooking creme instead of cream cheese. Definitely add more spinach, I used less pasta then called for since I was cooking for just one, but I still added more spinach. One thing though, this does not taste like a 'dish'. It tastes like pasta with tomato and spinach, not really a fusion of flavor. But still tasty and something I'll make again.
I went completely left field with this recipe and used a bunch of different ingredients and didn't even really follow the recipe at all! I started off with a can of tomato sauce, seasoning it with minced garlic and dried onion (we'd used the last onion the night before). Then I drained then added a can of regular stewed tomatoes. I added some Italian seasoning and black pepper to taste. The sauce was more saucy than creamy at this point, but when I added Alfredo sauce and simmered it a bit it thickened up without any tomato paste. I also had no fresh spinach in the house so I used frozen spinach. I thawed it first and then drained it and tossed it in. I added a tiny bit of nutmeg at the end and the crushed red pepper at the end. I finally used gluten free shells--my mother is allergic to gluten, but all in all, it was DELICIOUS! I will definitely make this again with fresh ingredients, mushrooms and chicken, but I HIGHLY recommend Alfredo sauce. My mother's only complaint was that it didn't have meat.
Wow! This recipe is great, and it adapts well to ingredient substitutions. I doubled the cream cheese (used low-fat) and added some minced garlic because I was using plain diced tomatoes instead of Italian-style. This dish is an excellent way to sneak some vegetables into my family. I'll definitely make this again.
Too sweet.
Sooo delish! Few changes I made were: Bow tie pasta instead of ziti, 6 oz spinach, 1/2 t. each oregano, garlic powder, added leftover roasted veggies, and adjust the cream cheese to make it saucier. A definate keeper!
Les liked this. For a main dish it needed twice as much of everything for the amount of pasta. Added garlic.
I followed the recipe exactly, and this was pretty good.
I also added more cream cheese than called for, and I definitely think it wouldn't have been as good with less.
Great veggie meal. I doubled since I read it's good left over. I also sprinkled mozzarella on top, then broiled in the pan for a couple of minutes. Next time I'll also add a bit more cream cheese.
my first recipe from allrecipes.com, loved it, excited about making more and more. Thanks so much.
Fairly yummy. I would suggest using less nutmeg, depending on your tastes. I felt the amount suggested was a little overpowering.
Made it with penne pasta. Nice:)
Didnt add the nutmeg and added garlic powder, italian seasoning, and some extra chopped up tomatoes.
Pretty good. I didn't have italian stewed tomatoes so used 1 can diced and 1 can crushed (doubled recipe) and added italian seasoning and oregano. Also added 2 cloves of chopped garlic to the sauce. I chopped up a few basil leaves and threw them in with the spinach. Overall, good flavor but I felt like it was missing something...Would probably be good with shrimp.
We tried this tonight and really enjoyed it. We used frozen spinach (fresh from our garden that we froze) and doubled the cream cheese because we like it creamy. We didn't have any nutmeg so I just added some other spices to the stewed tomatoes (basil, oregano, garlic powder and fennel seed) and it turned out great. I would definitely make this again.
Wonderful with whole wheat farfalle pasta. Easy and fast to make, really satisfying.
I have made this so many times and I love how versatile this recipe is! I’ve added kalamata olives or some fresh chopped Roma tomatoes, substituted veggie pasta - everything works!
I increased amounts on the cheese, spinach and nutmeg and love it!
Easy meatless Saturday lunch. Even my picky kids ate it! Yes, they ate around the veggies, but that's why I used veggie pasta!
definitely make this with the basil, oregano, and garlic. The hot pepper flakes add a lil kick so use it to your liking. Made with crushed tomatoes
Great & super quick recipe. I sauted mushrooms and garlic to mine. Would even be good with some italian sausage... Enjoy!
I made this dish exactly as indicated in the recipe. Both my husband and I really enjoyed it. I would definitely make this again.
Easy and really tasty. I added a little cooked Italian sausage which added great flavor. Will make again.
We really liked this one and thought it had plenty of flavor. Thanks!
This was great. It was quick and easy to make. I put 6 ounces of spinach in thinking more veggies...yum. only use the 4 ounces. The spinach over took the sauce. I also used whole wheat pasta. Definitely company recipe!
Not bad! It's a very interesting combination of spices that works. It definitely needs black pepper and parmesan cheese. I would make it again if I already had all the ingredients on hand and no idea what to make for dinner.
Very good! I added Italian seasonings & Parmesan cheese.
This was an alright recipe based on it's ease of preparation and quick cooking time. I used one can of diced garlic and onion tomatoes (will use 2 next time), and added salt, thyme, allspice (for lack of enough nutmeg), and doubled the cream cheese. I used the barilla multigrain pasta and mistakenly used 16 oz instead of 8. I'm betting it would have turned out 100 times better had I used the correct amount of pasta. Next time I will double the tomatoes, spinach, add black olives and correct the spices for 16 oz of pasta (1 box). Over all it was a good base recipe to start adding here and there, making it my own.
I loved this recipe! Healthy & meat could be added, but I didn't miss it a bit. It was a great way to use up most of the pound of spinach I had. The cream cheese was a nice change up in the sauce! I did add garlic, diced onion, salt & some Italian seasoning, and it was great! I had some cold for breakfast just now, and the flavors still held up well. I will make this again! Thanks!
I thought this was yummy. I did add 5 oz cream cheese. I also sautéed some onions, garlic, and mushrooms and used about 7 oz of fresh chopped spinach plus a little left over spaghetti sauce to the stewed tomatoes. I baked it on 375 for 30 mins. My family liked this even though the don’t like spinach. I called it Pasta Florentine since my family doesn’t like spinach and they really liked this though. I will probably make it again.
Delicious and satisfying. The only "complaint" I have is that I would have liked the sauce to thicken more and coat the pasta. But that could have been my fault in not draining the pasta well enough. I will pay more attention to that detail next time. :-) I would recommend mixing in parmesan cheese and sprinkling some on top. Fresh basil was a nice addition to this too.
