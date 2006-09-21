Spaghetti with Corned Beef
Quick and easy spaghetti using canned corned beef and bottled spaghetti sauce. Delicious! For added nutrition, add a can of mixed vegetables or cut-up fresh vegetable, such as chopped onion or green peppers and tomatoes.
This recipe is very easy to make and tastes great. I simply added some chopped onion and minced garlic to the pan first and sauteed them a bit before adding the corned beef and other ingredients. I also mixed in a can of crispy corn to the final dish. Will definitely make again as a quick mid-week dinner.Read More
I made this when my brother-in-law popped in for a surprise visit. He said it reminded him of the "rig food" that he has to eat on the North Slope in Alaska. It was bland and visually unappetizing. I was embarrassed to have to serve it. I will be more cautious about using recipes with so few reviews in the future.Read More
Extremely simple and surprisingly delicious!
I made this for my husband because its cheap to make and I needed something easy. It turned out great! He loved it and asks for it often.
I was a little unsure about this recipe but it turned out better than expected. I used 2 cups of sauce instead of one because it looked really thick. I also added about 3x's the amount of italian seasoning. It was good but not fabulous and it does work well as a quick meal using ingredients on hand in the pantry (especially if you forgot to thaw something for dinner.) I would use this recipe again if I needed to make a hot meal in a pinch.
My family liked it very much.
This was a good one & it was really easy! Will make again!
Very good change from "traditional" spaghetti.
I love this! The best thing is that you can customize it to your liking and use any type of pasta - elbow, macaroni, or shells. Quick and tasty. I didn't give it 5 stars because I used bottled spaghetti sauce.
This was a simple and easy recipe, convenient for when you need a meal in a hurry. The taste was great, the corned beef was not as over-powering as it is in other meals. I got 3 servings from this recipe. I will definitely make it again. My husband also gave it 5 stars.
Do not combine it. Serve the meat mixture over pasta or rice. It will look more appetizing. It's also great with a side of fried ripe plantain.
We liked it. It wasn't "Smack Yo Grandma" good; but it was different. I like how the meat kinda spreads all over each noodle. Now I understand the mixed reviews. Definetly not bad, just not awesome, but good and satisfing. How can you go wrong with spaghetti & cheese.
This was a hit with my family.Especially with my ASD grandson! Food can be a big challenge with these children.
This is a national dish where I am from, Mauritius Island. Except we add the sauce to macaroni instead. It has been my #1 favorite dish since childhood, and with spaghetti, it just sublime.....I made this tonight
Very unique combination. Definitely will be having again. Followed the directions faithfully , except I slo cooked the corned beef rather than using a can
I love this, i always have trouble thinking of something to use corned beef in as i love it. I made this for my daughter and I. I did tweek it a slight bit. I fried some onions before i added the corned beef. I also didn't have pasta sauce so i used half a can of small diced flavored tomatoes (Aylmer Accents original green pepper, celery and onion.)And used linguine as i didnt have spaghetti.
Okay, I was a skeptic. I thought this sounded fairly terrible. But I live in Haiti. Ground beef is not something I want to particularly buy here. And I had a can of corned beef in my cupboard. I made homemade sauce and added it with the suggested can of vegetables. And it was surprisingly tasty. It's now one of my go to add ins for pasta. And my husband actually likes it better than ground beef. Go figure! I think this is a great recipe if you've got kids and you need something to pull out of the cupboard and cook on the fly. Thanks for sharing it.
luv it
