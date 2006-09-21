Spaghetti with Corned Beef

4.3
23 Ratings
  • 5 12
  • 4 10
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Quick and easy spaghetti using canned corned beef and bottled spaghetti sauce. Delicious! For added nutrition, add a can of mixed vegetables or cut-up fresh vegetable, such as chopped onion or green peppers and tomatoes.

Recipe by Lymari

Recipe Summary

Servings:
5
Yield:
4 -6 servings
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Dissolve bouillon in boiling water. Cut spaghetti noodles in half and add to boiling water until done.

  • Over medium heat empty can of corned beef onto a skillet. Add spaghetti sauce to meat. Stir until heated; corned beef will come apart and a thick sauce will form. If desired, add Italian seasoning, garlic powder, dry onion, or any other spices.

  • Once noodles are done, drain and combine with corned beef sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
383 calories; protein 25.2g; carbohydrates 41.2g; fat 12.1g; cholesterol 58.9mg; sodium 1114.3mg. Full Nutrition
